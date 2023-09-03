How Have Mortgage Rates Hit Home Sales & Inventory? Where Will Inflation & Long-Term Rates Go? Have Credit Cards Propped up Consumers Spending?

Wolf Richter on HoweStreet.com Radio
I wonder how much current demand is inflated by down payment assistance.
Some people are taking out 3.5% down FHA mortgages, then getting down payment assistance for small down payment from local programs. They often pay full price and put all the closing costs onto the loan balance. I just saw a closing for a modestly priced house where the buyer wound up putting only $100 down.
I don’t recall such down payment assistance being offered in the last RE bust in 2008. The practice doesn’t make much sense to me, as the buyer has zero skin in the game. If the price drops just 5%, they have incentive to walk from the loan.
Howdy Bobber. During the last housing bust, a person could walk away from closing and walk out the door with a check. Meaning, buy a home, sign your name, and $$ to you at closing… MADNESS
2008 there was a federal $7500 down-payment assistance (had to be paid back) and then in 2009 it was $8,000 and didn’t have to be paid back. Keep in mind with state down-payment assistance programs a person still has to have good credit and debt-to-income ratios and income caps are very tight to fit into the box to qualify. Depending on the state, many of the down-payment assistance loans also carry small amounts of interest (~2%). And don’t forget, a VA loan can be got with 0% down, 100% financed.
I think the price rises of recent years could be partly attributable to the zero down situations. If you put zero down and can tack costs onto the back end of the loan, you really don’t care what you pay for home. You are incentivized to pay whatever it takes to get the home and stay ahead of other offers. If the RE market drops, you simply walk, whether it be next year or five years from now.
At today’s interest rates of 7.5% or higher, there are few people who would want to buy a home, but these buyers have no skin in the game and can continue to play this “heads I win, tails taxpayers lose” game.
These situations may be propping up the lower end of the housing market.
1. current demand is DOWN by 25% from the same time in 2018 and 2019. So not “inflated,” LOL.
2. You can get down-payment assistance from anywhere. Zillow has a button for it right on the page when you look at a specific home. I see billboard ads for them, offered by some financial institutions. Etc. This has been going on for a long time.
