The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, August Update: 4th YoY Price Drop Overall, 10 of 20 Cities with YoY Drops. Month-to-Month, Selling Season Begins to Fade

Year-over-year price drops in San Francisco, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Portland, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Tampa suddenly.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “June” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in April, May, and June, and it still shows the seasonal effects of spring selling season, when prices typically rise on a month-to-month basis, but the effects began to fade, and the index rose month-to-month at a much slower rate (+0.9%) than in the prior three months of spring selling season (+1.5% to +1.7%).
Year-over-year, the Case-Shiller index fell 1.2%, the fourth month in a row of declines, and the biggest and only declines since the end of the Housing Bust.
By contrast, the National Association of Realtors’ median-price index for July has already been released, and for July, it shows the first month-to-month dip in home prices after spring selling season, amid plunging sales. June 2022 had been the peak in the NAR’s index. The Case-Shiller index lags the NAR’s median-price index by a couple of months.
Of the 20 metros in the index, 10 had year-over-year declines:
- San Francisco Bay Area: -9.7%
- Seattle: -8.8%
- Las Vegas: -8.2%
- Phoenix: -7.5%
- Denver: -4.4%
- Portland: -4.2%
- Dallas: -4.1%
- San Diego: -2.5%
- Los Angeles: -1.8%
- Tampa: -0.9%
Of the 20 metros in the index, 10 set new highs (YoY %):
- Minneapolis: +0.7%
- Washington DC: +0.6%
- Boston: +0.9%
- Charlotte: +1.7%
- Atlanta: +2.1%
- Detroit: +2.2%
- Miami: +2.5%
- New York: +3.4%
- Cleveland: +4.1%
- Chicago: +4.2%
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
The San Francisco Bay Area:
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -10.9%.
- Year over year: -9.7%.
This was the 8th month in a row of year-over-year declines. Note the waves of declines interrupted by increases during Housing Bust 1, which is typical for year-over-year metrics due to the “base effect,” and didn’t mean that the Housing Bust was over:
And San Francisco’s most splendid Housing Bubble in its full glory:
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: +0.8%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -10.5%.
- Year over year: -8.8%.
This was the seventh year-over-year decline in a row:
And Seattle’s most splendid Housing Bubble:
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +0.9%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -8.2%.
- Year over year: -8.2%
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +1.1%.
- From the peak in June: -7.5%.
- Year over year: -7.5%
Denver metro:
- Month to month: +0.4%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.5%.
- Year over year: -4.4%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: +0.8%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.3%.
- Year over year: -4.2%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -4.1%.
- Year over year: -4.1%
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +1.1%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -3.2%.
- Year over year: -2.5%.
This was the sixth month in a row of year-over-year declines:
And San Diego’s most splendid Housing Bubble:
Los Angeles metro:
- Month to month: +0.9%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -2.3%.
- Year over year: -1.8%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +0.5%.
- From peak in July 2022: -1.5%
- Year over year: -0.5% (first month of year-over-year declines).
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Set new high in June 2023.
- Year over year: +0.6%
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +1.3%.
- Set new high in June 2023.
- Year over year: +0.9%
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +1.4%
- Set new high in June 2023.
- Year over year: +2.5%
New York metro:
- Month to month: 1.1%.
- Set new high in June 2023.
- Year over year: +3.4%
The Case-Shiller indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. Miami’s and San Diego’s index values of 414 today are up by 314% since 2000. This makes Miami and San Diego share the spotlight of the #1 Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in terms of price increases since 2000, followed by Los Angeles.
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors. This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices, but it lags months behind.
The remaining six of the 20 markets in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) have experienced far less house price inflation since 2000, and don’t qualify for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles.
OK, Chicago anyway.
- Month to month: 1.1%.
- Set new high in June 2023.
- Year over year: +4.2%
Chicago’s index value of 195 is up by 95% from 2000 – nearly doubling in 20 years. While this is still a huge increase, the increase is 90 percentage points smaller than the smallest increase on the list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the New York metro, whose index increased by 185% in 20 years. And so Chicago doesn’t qualify for a spot on this list of the most splendid Housing Bubbles in America. But it’s trying for sure:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Housing bubbles have a way of popping.
The problem is that humans are herd creatures. The majority of people are inferior, always looking over their shoulder at what the Jones are doing. The true independents, like Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, are rather thin on the ground.
As herd creatures, the herd has previously “decided” that houses are “hot.” Therefore, prices rise to stratospheric levels. When a wave of pessimism sweeps the land, prices return to “economic” levels — meaning their near-rational value.
The lesson here is that the value of things is EMOTIONAL, not FACTUAL. Until we live in a land of Warren Buffetts by the million, this is going to continue to be the case. The End. (Click on my name to come read my blog.)
A fractal stroll down the yellow brick road to the reversion to the mean. Great values going to abound.
Sorry not in my area..Socal/oc paradise..
Buy now..date the rates, marry the house..lol
Thank you for pointing out so robustly what is wrong with the Fed policy on monetary policy, as opposed to they’re undisclosed policies on politics, ownership, religion, etc.
Housing bubbles may have a way of popping but this one is still inflated.
You do know that the story of Robin Hood from Omaha is a fairy tale ? Regardless, the equilibrium may very well be distributed, like a cloud, around the transition between when the market psychology flips from emotional to factual.
At this moment in time, it is my opinion, that the Fed policy is more protective of the aristocracy’s asset values than squelching a producer led inflation in full bloom.
Surely, it must be increased union activity and other little people demanding a pay increase so they can pay the company store economy they find themselves caught up in.
I used to think that, but I think it’s more that they’re terrified of a collapse under their watch.
Thanks for the breakdown, Wolf. Where is the .02%/or virtually unchanged yoy I’m seeing being reported in other places coming from?
In addition to the “20-City” Index, Case-Shiller also has a “National” index (the data you saw), but CS itself only tracks data in the 20 cities. So this “National” index is based on the same 20 cities, but it’s configured differently and includes FHFA data (government). They’re close and usually it doesn’t make a big difference. I use the 20-City index because I know what’s in it. And it doesn’t pretend to be anything else.
Ah ok – thanks, I appreciate the response.
Boy that first graph sure is scary isn’t it? sarc
Sorry, but it’s almost a joke to write a home article about this. And the red looks like a trough. This has been the biggest sales recession non-event that anyone could have imagined.
As I’ve said many times over the past two years, the massive gain in population because we all know what down south is creating significant inflationary pressures across all sorts of things from housing to food.
But, it’s too much of a hot potato to talk about. Wouldn’t want to get labeled the wrong thing. And I’m not singling out any particular person. It’s just the times we live in today.
Good luck, JPowell, taming inflation under these circumstances with Congress running $2T deficits.
The crypto mentality has polluted people’s minds: If it doesn’t plunge overnight, it’s nothing. Housing is not crypto.
Housing markets at the national level move very slowly because the local markets tend to balance each other out, as you can see in the article!
Housing Bust 1 took FIVE YEARS at the national level on the way down.
It’s really interesting how different one’s perspective on the market can be depending on whether you look at the chart showing percentage change in price y-o-y or if you look at absolute prices.
In the first case, it looks like we could be headed for a correction. In the second, the correction happened already and we’re headed higher after a brief pullback.
“and we’re headed higher after a brief pullback.”
No, what you’re looking at is the effect of spring selling season. And it’s already over. The NAR data already fell month-to-month in July, and will continue to fall for the rest of the year and into early next year.
The CS lags the NAR median price by about two months, and it’s going to fall with a two-month lag behind the NAR’s median price. So look for the first month-to-month declines in the CS about a more or two.
I did explain all that in the article. I’m not sure why I have to re-explain the same thing in the comments?
Below is the NAR’s median price. It shows you the seasonality of home prices, and that prices will drop for the next seven months. The question is how much. The NAR’s peak was June 2022.
It has always struck me the the graph for Portland looks like a scaled down version of San Francisco.
No Houston graph? 4th largest city in America.
Houston is not included in the Case-Shiller Index. Back in the 1990s, when the CS was designed, they ran into big problems getting public records data in Texas, which doesn’t allow public access to deeds. But that’s where the CS data comes from.
To get the data for the Dallas metro, the CS people at the time worked out a deal with a Realtor association to get data from their multiple listing service.
And in terms of Houston, one of the founders of the CS said this:
“And when it was all put together, the decision was that was a bit of a hassle, so we’d stick with one city,” he said. Also, “we had Boston, New York and Washington so we decided that was enough for the Northeast, with apologies to Philadelphia.”
1. May be I am earning low or live in high COL, housing prices are no where lower for an older millennial to buy. Obviously, I am single and no need to buy other than food and rent.
2. DC metro area did not slowed down. There are so many cities nearby in VA or MD. The main reason is fed bucks. All real estate is local indeed.
3. Most millennials, you own nothing and be happy (?)
4. The paradigm is changing. Low fertility rate and no more marriages (or cohabitation), millennials and gen Z will not buy a house or make it a home. (May be i am wrong)
5. Who is really buying these homes? how they got money? What is their purpose?
“3. Most millennials, you own nothing and be happy (?)”
and
“4. The paradigm is changing… millennials and gen Z will not buy a house or make it a home.”
Those two are patently and ridiculously wrong. This is the kind of BS that only people post that never ever read any articles here. You said in your last post that you never read any articles here, and it shows. Ignorance is shining brightly.
Millennials are the biggest home buyers out there. They’re the ones that drove up the prices in recent years by trampling on each other and outbidding each other and buying sight-unseen. That’s a huge generation that are now earning big money, and they’re all over the place buying stuff. And Gen Zers are not far behing.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/07/25/younger-people-drove-the-increase-in-homeownership-rates-over-the-past-few-years-census/
About southern CA: So after a massive run up in price in last 3 years, so cal has so far seen very little negligible drop.
For SoCal at least: These are noises.
So now SD is down 3% over 13 months, instead of being up 25% over the same period a year earlier.
So, I’ll just repeat:
The crypto mentality has polluted people’s minds: If it doesn’t plunge overnight, it’s nothing. Housing is not crypto.
Housing markets move very slowly. Housing Bust 1 took 5 YEARS at the national level on the way down. In San Diego, the Housing Bust took three years on the way down, from mid-2006 through mid-2009, and then revisited the low in early 2012. So that’s 5.5 years on the way down. Prices declined slowly at first, and over the years took on momentum, with steeper and steeper declines. Then there was a bounce, and then prices declined again to the 2009 low. That’s pretty typical. Nothing happens overnight in housing.
There are many cities whose housing bust lasted several decades.
I agree with you and hope you are right.
It went up like crazy and the downturn is sooo slooow and frustrating.
I believe affordable housing to be cornerstone of American dream and healthy society lest we turn ours in a rentier’s society.
I think housing won’t really go down unless we have a stock market crash and deep recession.
The power in place would prevent crash in ay of these assets and I hope I am wrong.
Wolf,
I don’t have a crypto mentality, but still think you need to modify your housing market analysis. From what I have observed in my nearly 73 years, the federal government never interferes with the housing market when prices are rising, even when the cause of the rising prices appears to be based on fraud. Think Liar Loans. The FBI was warning government officials about the fraud at the time. The federal government always interferes with the housing market when prices are falling. When HB1 burst, the Obama administration convinced Wall Street to buy up foreclosed houses rather than let those houses hit the market and lower the comps. Now, the Biden administration is inventing new mortgage programs to allow defaulting homeowners to stay in their houses rather than allow those houses to be purchased by other people who probably can afford to pay for them and maintain them. And as many of us have observed before, the Fed has been too slow to act. Sure, the Fed doesn’t want to break everything or anything. But why don’t our brilliant government leaders ever realize that a 50 percent increase in house prices in less than two years will inevitably break things?
1. “the Biden administration is inventing new mortgage programs to allow defaulting homeowners to stay in their houses rather than allow…”
Mortgage modifications are a classic way to prevent defaults – they have been done for eons. The lender doesn’t want the house, they want the payments. So they will do what they can to get the payments and avoid getting stuck with the house. This is standard practice. And it works in many cases. Same in CRE.
2. What’s different this time is inflation. Now we have big inflation, and it’s reaccelerating. And the Fed WANTS the housing market to come down as part of its fight against inflation. Instead of QE, it’s doing QT at the fastest rate ever, and it has hiked rates… this is the opposite of what the Fed did in 2008 and on.
3. In 2008, the Fed cut rates to 0% and started QE. Even then, home prices continue to drop for four years until they bottomed out in 2012. EVEN THEN! Now the Fed is doing the opposite.
4. “but still think you need to modify your housing market analysis.” 🤣😍 You need to get a grip on the new reality: higher for longer and QT.
Official inflation from 2003 – June 2023 is 68% (more in real life) and should be deducted from the percentage increases, IMO.
Supply, demand and emotions…
Supply isn’t going to increase much until some external event causes homeowners to suddenly rush to the exits and dump their once in a lifetime 3% thirty-year mortgages. Most couldn’t afford to buy their same home back. Recession maybe? 2024? 2025? Election chaos 2024? Class warfare?
Meanwhile, buyers who aren’t buying new construction are stacking up like rush hour traffic in LA. Not everyone is priced out of the market by 7.5% mortgages.
Emotions? I don’t see any FOMO at this point, and I definitely don’t see any mad rush to sell either. The markets seem pretty stable.
The Case Shiller index IS AN INFLATION INDEX, it measure house price inflation. It is conceptually wrong to adjust one inflation index by another inflation index, such as adjusting “consumer price inflation” (CPI or PCE) by “wholesale inflation” (PPI), or “wholesale inflation” by “wage inflation,” or “home price inflation” (CS) by “consumer price inflation” (CPI or PCE).
#5…may need to look at sale volumes otherwise it’s easy to assume everyone is doing this.
I’m continually amazed at what people can afford and not be house poor but Wolf’s other posts indicate people have money to spend so go figure.
Sales volume plunged around the country. But the Case-Shiller index is based on sales pairs, the price of the same house at various transactions over time. So it’s not skewed by a change in mix (median prices are skewed that way). This is the national sales volume, per NAR:
Chicago? As in within the city limits?
“metro” it says, LOL.
They’re all “metros” not “cities.”
This downturn is starting to look interesting…keep up (or down) on that trend..looks promising..too bad the speed is like watch paint dry..only silver lining is when it’s dry it will be bright red, at least for most FOMO house humpers anyway.
I can’t wait for the comment that is about the comment that can’t wait for some anecdotal comment that well a housing in my area is different because down the street a house just sold over asking and this time is different! Someone always makes that comment and then someone else makes the other comment only to gets eviscerated or called out as a realtor. I thought I would just add to the conversation! Wolf love your analysis, and it will be interesting to watch as we go forward!
Houses are not nearly the permanent store of value that many people think them to be. Home values can be affected by many things from crime to flooding to economic shifts.
A few weeks ago the most quaint, historic and beautiful beachfront town in America ( my wife’s hometown ) was wiped off the map by fire. Everyone one who owns property there ( from locals to tourists) will find the once high value of their property locked up for a very long time.
The towns infrastructure has to be rebuilt before any home construction can begin ( the water and power systems are gone) and this takes a very long time in Hawaii. All the debris have to be hauled to a toxic waste landfill ( of which there are none on Maui). Lawsuits between insurance companies, homeowners, the county and the power company will drag on forever. Then the entire town might have to be redesigned if it is to ever be insured again.
Once all that is done and people can start rebuilding homes and business’s the age of jet tourism will probably be mostly over.
Very interesting that every one of the Case-Shiller home price index charts shows a sharp V-shaped upward trend at a time we are experiencing the highest mortgage rates in more than 20 years. I figured that as long as rates and inflation remained high the index would either stay flat or continue its downward trend, but the charts show otherwise. Is the bottom in for the home price index? I believe that its possible that the worst is over but this strongly depends on mortgage rates and wage inflation, which at this point basically translates to affordability. If mortgage rates continue to rise due to the Fed’s fight with inflation, affordability will decrease and this could lead us to a lower low in the home price index charts. This decrease in affordability is offset by the fact that wages are starting to move up as a reaction to inflation, which suggests that if there is a lower low it wont be significant. I recognized early on that this downturn would be different than Housing Bubble 1, and so far it looks like that was the right call. If mortgage rates/inflation stabilizes, then the worst is over and we should see a steady rise in the home price index. If mortgage rates/inflation starts declining, you will see an acceleration in the appreciation of housing prices. Buyers are not going on strike because they expect housing prices to rise just like everything else has in this inflationary environment. If negative amortization loans where offered today you would see a significant increase in sales and housing prices because what is limiting demand right now is not sentiment but affordability.
This is just the beginning of whatever has started. I thought the same in 2008 that home prices can’t go down in any meaningful way.
As WR stated, this may take few years to settle down whatever it is.
Something has to give to address the affordability issue.
NY up 3% — hahaha no wonder many of our friends here think the market can only go up. The returning of working from the office is forcing many to find houses around NY – pushing the market higher. Not sure how long this will last. I guess until there are some stress in the labor market.
Wolf,
As I read your discussion about why house prices decline slowly, I got the impression that you were describing how you think a free housing market naturally works. In my opinion, what you were describing is partly the result of the fact that we don’t have a free housing market. Beyond that, I certainly agree that a free housing market typically will move up and down more slowly than the stock market.
Now with record QT and with 7% mortgage rates, it’s a lot freer than it was. And you can see it because sales volume has plunged. It’s not the same market anymore. Buyers have become scarce.
How are the geographic areas of these metros defined?
I realize this is just an academic question as the data is what it is, but… does the Boston metro include just the core cities (Boston/Cambridge)? Or anything inside rte 128? Or 495? Anywhere the T goes?
I briefly googled for this info but couldn’t find it. I’m wondering if homes in southern NH (arguably a Boston suburb) are included in the price pairs.
You can see them all listed and defined here:
https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/methodologies/methodology-sp-corelogic-cs-home-price-indices.pdf