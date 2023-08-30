After some Wavering, Corporate Bond Market Adjusts to Tightest Monetary Policies in Decades and Returns to La-La-Land

Record QT and big Rate Hikes no problem: Corporate Bond Market Distress Index drops to lowest level since before the Fed started tightening.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The New York Fed’s update today of its weekly Corporate Bond Market Distress Index (CMDI) shows just how much liquidity there is still sloshing around from years of mega-QE, and how yield-chasing has resurged this year, despite the Fed’s hiking its policy rates to the highest levels in 22 years and despite the biggest QT ever.
This index of distress in the corporate bond market, after spiking early in the tightening cycle, fell to 0.13 over the past two weeks, the lowest level since before this tightening cycle began:
“The index identifies as ‘distress’ periods during which a large number of individual measures of market functioning indicate deteriorating conditions in both the primary and the secondary markets for corporate bonds,” the New York Fed says.
“Corporate bond market functioning appears healthy. The end-of-month market-level CMDI is below its historical 20th percentile,” the New York Fed says.
“Market functioning in both the high-yield and investment-grade sectors improved during the course of August,” the New York Fed says.
In other words, after some initial wavering, the corporate bond market has easily adjusted to the much tighter monetary policies and returned to la-la-land.
One reason to track distress is to see how far the Fed can go with its tightening before it does some real damage to the corporate bond market. And the index shows that compared to the other moments of damage – even the lesser ones of the Euro debt crisis and the US Oil Bust – there hasn’t been any damage. The index is now back in its historical comfort zone.
Even the junk-bond market remains in its comfort zone. The New York Fed also provides the sub-indices for distress in the investment-grade segment and in the junk-rated (high-yield) segment of the corporate bond market. The High Yield CMDI tracks junk bonds that are rated BB+ and below but above CCC/C, so not including the low end of the junk-bond market (here is my table of corporate bond credit ratings by ratings agency).
This High-Yield CMDI fell to 0.16 this today, and after the two brief spikes has returned to its comfort zone:
To deal with the worst inflation in 40 years, the Fed has attempted to “tighten” financial conditions with rate hikes and QT. Tighter financial conditions would make borrowing for companies and consumers harder to get and more expensive, and would create a little more distress among borrowers, especially those with weaker credit, such as junk-rated companies, and would therefore reduce investment and demand in the economy and thereby remove some inflationary pressures. So the theory goes.
During this tightening cycle, the New York Fed came up with the CMDI to track the effects of this tightening on the corporate bond market. It complements a whole slew of indices attempting to measure financial stress, but is specifically addressing distress in the corporate bond market.
And at first, the effects were as promised: In late 2021, when the Fed started talking about tapering, rate hikes, and QT, financial distress in the corporate bond market began to rise from historically low levels, in anticipation of what might come. By November 2022, with rate hikes and QT in full swing, the CMDI had risen to 0.28, the highest level since November 2020, when it was coming down from the lockdown shock.
But since then, it has wobbled lower, showing that there is now less distress in the corporate bond market than before the Fed even started tightening.
The CMDI includes primary market measures from the Mergent Fixed Income Securities Database (FISD), such as issuance volumes, primary market pricing, and issuer characteristics. It includes secondary market measures, such as trading data from TRACE, and measures that reflect central tendencies and other aspects of the distributions, of volume, liquidity, nontraded bonds, spreads, and default-adjusted spreads. And it includes quoted prices from ICE Bank of America to track the differential secondary market conditions for traded and non-traded bonds.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
To deal with the worst inflation in 40 years …
…
Me: How’d that happen ?
Politician/bureaucrat/’journalist’: greedy corporations.
Me: Why weren’t they greedy before?
Thank you everybody – questions have now ended – please clear the room.
The index shows signs of distress in 2023 that appears to coincide with the failure of SVB and the subsequent banking crisis.
The credit facility to offset bond losses in HTM portfolios and a guarantee of 100% of deposits on accounts appears to have quashed any anxiety.
That last little hump that you see on the first chart started in late March with the SVB crisis.
There’s some amazing money to be made trading corporate bonds.
Viz.: Michael Milken, who while at Drexel Burnham Lambert made a salary of ONE BILLION DOLLARS over the course of four years.
DBL was interesting, because they would back junk bonds with their word alone. “Drexel believes this junk bond to be sold and redeemable” and lo and presto! it would sell on the market.
Unfortunately, Milken was convicted of racketeering and fraud. He lost his license to trade, and only received a presidential pardon after years of attempts. The world of finance is a dangerous and sticky one. If you want a safe life, stay away from it. Being on the cutting edge is something that can spring back in your face.
Financial “experts” are telling Canadians that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates like day trading because 1 person got laid off from their job to make the CEO richer.
If you’re J-Pow himself, which way are you feeling then?
(1) Great news team! We’ve tightened monetary policy at the fastest rate since the 80’s and the corporate bond markets haven’t fallen apart! In fact, they’re even slightly looser than before we started. Success, let’s keep tightening!
OR
(2) Bad news team! We’ve tightened monetary policy at the fastest rate since the 80’s and the corporate bond markets haven’t tightened at all! In fact, they’re even slightly looser than before we started. Failure, let’s keep tightening!
Good questions. My guess is J-Pow is in camp #2.
Correction to your comment.
JPow is in camp 2% and will be high
Or 3
After injecting ample liquidity and going insane along with friends across the Atlantic….the Fed and other central bankers accepts that monetary policy no longer has any effect on the real economy but has been highly successful at controlling emotions in the asset economy
Mr. Wolf wrote: “… the Fed has attempted to “tighten” financial conditions with rate hikes and QT. Tighter financial conditions … junk-rated companies, and would therefore reduce investment and demand in the economy and thereby remove some inflationary pressures. So the theory goes.”
From this article, the increase in borrowing costs from the Federal Reserve’s still historically very low interest rates, compared to last equivalent inflation episode, is not working. Fortunately, there is another “tool” available, and that is reforming the Trump Era tax cut for these companies. The USA is running huge deficits that were predicted when the tax cut was debated. Simply remove the tax cut to what existed prior; still decades of President Reagan style cuts would exist. Lower the deficit, let off the gas on corporation inflation, sounds like a win- win. Increasing corporate tax to lower the deficit instead of shrinking Social Security would be politically very popular.
Doubtful reinstating the previous tax rates would close much of the gap. the old cliche still applies: we don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem. A very big one.
Inflation is falling, conditions are still loose, most consumers and businesses aren’t distressed. I can’t figure out how all three of these things are simultaneously true.
FYI: Inflation is re-accelerating. You missed it?
I’m honestly confused. I understand that inflation is ticking back up, but thought that to be mostly due to the base effect.
And I don’t get how we came down from 9% inflation to around 3-4% when almost everything seems unscathed. People are still spending like crazy.
I wonder if the lack of distress is related to all the corporations that were able to issue bonds at rock bottom interest rates before the tightening. They may be sitting on cash earning a higher rate than their interest expense. Obviously some corporations need to refinance and are distressed, but perhaps it’s not a big problem in aggregate. Or at least the corporate bond market doesn’t perceive it as a big problem right now. The failure of the fastest tightening in history to cause more distress in the corporate bond market may be another distortion caused by ZIRP. Higher for longer seems like the best response.