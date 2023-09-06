Accelerating Inflation without Economic Growth: Bank of Canada Holds Rate at 5.0%, with Bias to Tighten Further. QT Continues

BoC already shed 50% of its QE assets. And the shedding continues.
The Bank of Canada left its policy rates unchanged at its meeting today after two consecutive rate hikes following its spring “pause”:
- Overnight rate: 5.0%, the highest in 22 years
- Bank rate: 5.25%
- Deposit rate: 5.0%
And it inserted a clear bias for further tightening: It “remains concerned about the persistence of underlying inflationary pressures, and is prepared to increase the policy interest rate further if needed,” it said in the statement.
Tightening bias: inflation without economic growth.
The problem the BoC faces is re-accelerating inflation in a slowing economy, with GDP dipping 0.2% annualized rate in Q2, while CPI inflation accelerated from 2.8% in June to 3.3% in July. And the BoC expects CPI to further accelerate going forward.
Economic growth fizzled, “which is needed to relieve price pressures,” the BoC said in the statement:
“Economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter of 2023, with output contracting by 0.2% at an annualized rate. This reflected a marked weakening in consumption growth and a decline in housing activity, as well as the impact of wildfires in many regions of the country.”
“Household credit growth slowed as the impact of higher rates restrained spending among a wider range of borrowers.”
“Final domestic demand grew by 1% in the second quarter, supported by government spending and a boost to business investment.”
“The tightness in the labour market has continued to ease gradually. However, wage growth has remained around 4% to 5%.”
But inflation accelerated, and inflationary pressures remain “broad-based”:
“After easing to 2.8% in June, CPI inflation moved up to 3.3% in July,” it said.
“With the recent increase in gasoline prices, CPI inflation is expected to be higher in the near term before easing again.”
“Year-over-year and three-month measures of core inflation are now both running at about 3.5%, indicating there has been little recent downward momentum in underlying inflation.”
“The longer high inflation persists, the greater the risk that elevated inflation becomes entrenched, making it more difficult to restore price stability.
So the tightening bias: wait and see, “prepared” to tighten further.
“However, Governing Council remains concerned about the persistence of underlying inflationary pressures, and is prepared to increase the policy interest rate further if needed.”
“Governing Council will continue to assess the dynamics of core inflation and the outlook for CPI inflation.”
“In particular, we will be evaluating whether the evolution of excess demand, inflation expectations, wage growth and corporate pricing behavior are consistent with achieving the 2% inflation target.”
Quantitative tightening continues.
Unlike the Fed, the Bank of Canada has no caps on how much of its portfolio is allowed to roll off every month. Whatever matures is allowed to roll off without replacement.
The main item left on the balance sheet are Government of Canada (GoC) bonds (red in the chart below). During the pandemic QE, the BoC added $356 billion (all amounts in Canadian dollars) to its existing pile of GoC bonds, bringing the peak QE balance to $434 billion. The QE add-on of GoC bonds has now fallen by 39%, or by $139 billion, to $294 billion, as of the balance sheet on Friday.
The second largest asset, behind GoC bonds, is an account the BoC calls “indemnity” (brown), $31 billion, which tracks the unrealized losses on its bonds. Since it holds bonds to maturity, when it will get paid face value, those losses are theoretical, and vary with long-term bond yields. This “indemnity” reflects the losses that the Government of Canada would have to reimburse the BoC under their pandemic-era indemnity agreement if it actually ever sold all its QE bonds, rather than holding them to maturity.
The liquidity measures – mainly repos (green) and short-term Canada Treasury bills (purple) were allowed to roll off in 2021 and early 2022 and have completely vanished. There are only minuscule amounts of other securities left on the balance sheet, including some mortgage bonds and some provincial bonds.
Total assets (gray) have dropped by $226 billion, or by 39% from the peak of QE in March 2021, to $349 billion.
In terms of the BoC’s pandemic QE, it had added $455 billion to its balance sheet from March 2020 through March 2021. Of this pandemic QE, it has now shed $226 billion, or roughly 50%.
And the BoC said today that this QT will continue.
I really admire QT speed of BoC. 39% is a good deal of reduction. FED has only shed around 10% of its gigantic balance sheet. And it is trembling – feels like they can reverse in any minute – what a shame.
Wolf can correct me, but the Fed cannot shed even 50% of its current balance sheet as a lot of it is other peoples money. From what I am seeing off the H.4.1 release on 8/31/2023, $4.935T is there as other peoples money so they cant go below that level. It’s comprised of currency in circulation (over $2.3T), RRP (nearly $2T and some of that is mine via MMF), TGA (nearly $0.5T), etc. Anyone can look at the balance sheet and see it there if they want. It went up after GFC in part because the TGA moved its funds from commercial banks to the Fed so it had to go up for the TGA back then and now a lot of regular people like me with MMF that do o/n RRP.
Z33, I think you are wrong. Total balance of FED was well below $4T prior to pandemic in 2020. Then, they started printing like crazy and it became ~$9T. They shed around $1T in about a year and it is $8T now. Vast majority of it is treasury bonds (I totally understand the reason) and mortgage BS (totally nonsense action – they were still buying mortgage BS when an ordinary house was getting 20-30 offers – absolutely ridiculous)
The Fed can shed close to 100% of the assets it bought during the Pandemic QE without problems. That would take it to maybe $4.6 trillion. It may be able to shed more. But that’s what it can do, based on its liabilities:
Under this scenario, RRPs = $0, reserves = $1.5 trillion, TGA = $700 billion, currency in circulation = $2.4 trillion
All combined = $4.6 trillion
That $4.6 trillion will rise over time as currency in circulation rises. If the Fed does another 4 years of QT, that $4.6 trillion will be higher.
QT will slow down after a big bunch of bonds have already rolled off… there will be less left over that matures every month. So QT could drag out for many years.
The US will be exporting inflation to Canada; it is wise of the BoC to be ahead of the curve in that respect, to keep their overall inflation from re-accelerating. Canada will also have currency issues if it does not match rates with the US.
50% roll-down is impressive, I wish the Fed was on the same path.
Why? What on earth difference would it make at all?
The CAD is about 73.5 cents USD as of today. Almost touched 72 cents.
If the Fed keeps hiking, the CAD goes lower, which means more food inflation due to many staple commodities being priced in USD, and imported from California.
Central bankers have created a massive mess and are simply not taking it seriously still. Sure, they have raised short term rates, but Canada is one of the only central banks that have come close to selling off their assets.
If the Fed were serious about stopping inflation, they would at least double the pace of the QT. And they would keep executing QT even after we hit a zero inflation rate. We need to reverse some of the negative impacts of the past 2 years.
I feel terrible for Canada. Its RE market is already a powder keg. If inflation keeps up and rates go higher things will get ugly fast.
@gametv: Slowly but surely lol. The Fed’s Balance Sheet is at April 2021 levels.
@captive: People would rather buy a rental property and charge C$1,000 per person to live inside a room than to invest in companies and stonks in Canada.
This is how entrenched RE is in Canada. Nobody wants to invest in the next big thing, or invest in financial assets. It’s to own a property, and charge rent like the English aristocrats. But the Ponzi scheme is dwindling, because many people want to leave Canada.
MW: A rising US dollar is ringing alarm bells overseas. Should stock-market investors worry?
The days of cheap oil supporting the economy when in recession are over. Oil will continue its relentless increase in price. This will cave western economies that have “grown” on cheap oil.
We’ll have rising prices of goods and essential services and most of “nice to have” will eventually fall of the cliff. And there is alot of “nice to have” in the US economy.
Could it not be said that, in order to tame inflation, Fed Chair Powell is raising interest rates to curtail consumer spending. Yet, it is the the U S government that is spending excessively; creating the inflationary forces (this time around) that squeezes the taxpayers with the adverse actions of the Fed. A double, if not a triple whammy to the taxpayers.
Government spending crowds out private spending. This used to be conventional wisdom.
The underlying decay is evident everywhere, apparently offset by the resilience of technology growth — which by it’s nature, seeks to make a select few people less obsolescent.
Technology is definitely helping to provide opportunities for a select few, so that scales of efficiency can benefit the people that can no longer afford to live
Obviously government intervention in adjusting fiscal and monetary policies are caught within this gravitational push and pull, somewhat frozen by the reality of inflation, but playing it’s part to expand the cancer of bureaucracy.
“The underlying decay is evident everywhere, apparently offset by the resilience of technology growth”
Maybe in Canada?
The economy in the US is running hot, accelerating in Q3 from Q2 and Q1. Check out the Altana GDPNow for a feel, if you don’t want to read the articles on Wolf Street on this topic — and there are lots of them on this topic. All you have to do is read them.
oops…looks like a case of stagflation to me but no worries, they can just come out and tell us Stagflation is transitory…much like inflation is transitory here in the states..lol
I think this is the definition of stagflation. There is probably a duration element involved, but I don’t know how long it has to last to be called stagflation.