Prices of New Houses Drop Further, -18% Year-over-Year, Sales Drop, High Inventories Rise Further, Supply Jumps

Mortgage-rate buydowns, “smaller product footprints,” and “de-amenitizing” to bring down payments: D.R. Horton.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Homebuilders, in order to sell new houses at a decent clip in this new mortgage-rate environment – even as sales of previously owned homes have collapsed because sellers refuse to accept reality – are using a variety of strategies, outlined by D.R. Horton in its Q3 conference call, including:
- Mortgage-rate buydowns
- Smaller houses (“smaller product footprints”)
- “De-amenitizing” the houses (cheaper appliances, floors, countertops, simpler roof, no deck in the back?)
- And other incentives (free upgrades, etc.)
So the median price of new single-family houses sold in October fell by 3.1% from September, to $409,300 (red line), the lowest since August 2021, down by 17.6% from a year ago, which had been the peak, according to data from the Census Bureau today. The three-month moving average is down by nearly 12% from its peak in December last year (green).
These are contract prices and do not include the costs of mortgage-rate buydowns and other incentives such as free upgrades. But they do reflect the lower price points due to smaller footprints and the “de-amenitizing.”
Sales of new houses – not seasonally adjusted, and not the annual rate of sales – fell to 51,000 houses in October, and while this was up by nearly 19% from a year ago, when the market was freezing up, it was still down by 7% from October 2019.
As you can see in the chart below, these sales levels would be nothing to write home about. But in the new mortgage-rate environment, and compared to the collapse in sales of previously owned homes (-27% compared to October 2019), they’re decent and document the effectiveness of bringing down payments via mortgage rate buydowns, “smaller product footprints,” and “de-amenitizing”:
Inventory for sale of new houses at all stages of construction rose to 449,000 houses in October, which translated into 8.8 months supply at the current rate of sales – more than ample inventory and supply, and homebuilders are motivated to make deals to move this inventory:
Homebuilders have figured out this market, unlike current homeowners who are thinking about selling. Homebuilders have to build and sell homes no matter what mortgage rates are, while homeowners who’d want to sell are clinging to their hopes that “this too shall pass,” and they’re not putting their homes on the market, as the national median price, after peaking in June 2022, is on the way down.
Homebuilders are now aggressively competing with sellers of previously owned houses. And they also have to compete with the rental market, including newly-built-for-rent single-family houses by large landlords.
And monthly payments via bought-down mortgage rates make a difference and lower price points make a difference. The national median price of new houses has been falling faster than the national median price of existing houses (via the National Association of Realtors), and they’re now very close:
- Prices of new houses: -18% from peak (October 2022), $409,300
- Prices of existing houses: -6% from peak (June 2022), $396,100
What D.R. Horton said.
In their earnings call for Q3, D.R. Horton executives addressed questions about mortgage-rate buydowns and their other strategies to keep sales up in this mortgage-rate environment. Here are some of the key points (transcript via Seeking Alpha):
“To adjust to changing market conditions and higher mortgage rates, we have increased our use of incentives and are reducing the size of our homes where possible to provide better affordability for our homebuyers. We expect to continue utilizing a higher level of incentives in fiscal 2024, particularly rate buydowns in the current interest rate environment.”
“The average rate can move quite a bit through the quarter, but we tend to stay about 1 to 1.25 points below market at any given time.”
“About 60% of our total closings are used with some form of a rate buy-down … the most successful incentive we have seen.”
“Our buyers are focused primarily on affordability. And for us, the way we deliver that affordability is through the monthly payment process. And that’s obviously been a big driver for the rate buydowns, but also introducing smaller product footprints, and de-amenitizing some of the homes a bit and letting people do things to improve their homes after the closing when their financial position perhaps has changed and they can afford a little more.”
“Over half of our business [is] first-time homebuyers because despite what’s happening with interest rates, those buyers need a place to live. They don’t already own a home, so they’re not a discretionary buyer. They’re in the market looking at buy versus rent opportunities. So, if we can stay competitive with the rental market on that front, we’re going to continue to capture first-time homebuyer market share.”
I’m seeing some stalled developments. What’s weird is one stalled out seemingly before prices peaked and when rates were still low. It’s a townhouse community “starting in the $700ks” or something. The prices are way too pho keen high.
I worked with a guy from Florida. Smart guy. He owned a townhouse in one of these new developments, and prices picked at $400K (I think) right before financial crisis. He later was buying any townhouse in his development every time price hit $45K (not sure if this was bank auctions). I think he ended up with 9 townhouses over the next year or two.
Let’s take that 18% and double it, then we can talk about housing moving towards affordable. At that point, builders will cease to do these extra-large rate buy downs. Insurance is STILL sky high as are property taxes. Maintenance is STILL sky high.
With a little luck, we’ll get a real recession by Q3 next year, perfectly timed to affect the election. What would be great is to see Big Tech do their best to influence the election only to have a real recession undo all of their efforts.
I’m old enough to remember when the previous president chewed out the Fed for daring to raise interest rates.
And the president before that had seven years of 0% with one .25% increase at the very end. What’s your point?
The 08 crisis really kicked into overdrive as we went into the election that year.
Who were LBJ and William McChesney Martin, Alex?
Did I win?
I don’t understand you people wishing for a recession.
Some of us wish for a recession because we see the current economy as the equivalent of driving on an overheated or underoiled engine. You might get a few miles farther down the road, but you’ll do far more damage in the long run.
Lol, so you’d rather blow up the engine and walk the last 40 miles?
Hope you have a warm coat and plenty of snacks stored up.
Well, I am not wishing for one but I am pretty sure it will come. You cannot have this huge a party without a hangover. It is the natural scheme of things.
That’s why I feel that the Fed’s mandate should include sustainable growth – not blowing up bubbles and then trying to achieve a soft landing. There are enormous human costs to the latter but they never learn or just don’t care.
It seems as though the Fed guvs were most enchanted by the notion of transitory inflation when their fingers were in the pie. I sure hope that graft opportunity is gone for good.
There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. The alternative is only whether the crisis should come sooner as the result of a voluntary abandonment of further credit expansion, or later as a final and total catastrophe of the currency system involved.”
“I don’t understand you people wishing for a recession.”
Continuing to drink is not a valid strategy for avoiding a hangover.
Well, then, let me spell it out for you: recessions are good, healthy and necessary to purge an overheated economy of malinvestment while rewarding the responsible and punishing the reckless. They re-balance everything.
Some of us like organic economies, not fake ones where central bankers just print money hand over fist and turn the entire world into one giant, speculative bubble orgy where the prudent and the working class get financially raped while the reckless gamblers are treated as a protected species.
In short, it’s not a recession we ant, per se, so much as a return to a real market. A recession being allowed to actually happen, and happen with the necessary clearing of the zombie companies and other chaff, would be the surest sign we’re on the way back to “normal.”
Wonder how long builders can “compete” with dropping prices and their ability to give incentives run out. De-amenitizing and down sizing will eventually find its way to the bottom line.
At some point the selling price line meets the production cost line and it no longer makes sense, or money, to build houses. Then what?
Maybe a clue would be to look to some of the major builder’s P&Ls to see just how much fat there is on the old bones to keep plowing up the parched ground?
I guess there will be survivors and non survivors as all this plays out.
Thanks for keeping us up to speed on this.
Lots of large cities are trying to entice home owners to build the small guest houses on their property to help with affordable housing. Phoenix I think has legalized it and Los Angeles as well as many other cities have proposal in the works.
That cannot be good for the home builders in the future.
One answer to bubble priced housing is to build more houses.
De-amenitization, a wonderful new noun, best since enshitification (replacement of intelligence with half-baked “AI” in customer “service”)
Ok, I was wondering what that meant. My brain was thinking it was a different way to configure interest on a 30 yr fixed mortgage, but I did not find anything when I googled it. Thanks
Do you remember the “Texas Dictionary” or Rich Hall’s, “Sniglets”? “Enshitification” is up there with the best of ’em.
They use it as a verb. Big red x on your english paper.
Will be interesting to see what the next Spring season will bring us. Will it bounce back like every time and as good as the one we just had this year or will it be just like all the housing cheerleaders will like to say “This time is different” and we continue to slide down in Spring…will be interesting.
Btw, SoCal must be tail end of the Titanic, still taking a long time for any significant decrease. Overall probably down but nowhere near as fast as markets like Austin, Boise…etc unfortunately…
I think it will come down to how motivated sellers are. Inventory is already stacking up in SoCal out of season, so there should be even more by the get into Spring because no one is buying:
http://media.sdar.com/stats/stats.htm
Austin is down, but it’s version of down is like if your house suddenly flooded up to your hips and then you managed to bail enough water to where you were only wading around knee-deep. It’s not nothing, but there’s still a ways to go. The push now seems to be to manipulate popular perception: that water up to your knees is the new dry, and that taking a John boat from your bedroom to the kitchen is what everyone’s doing.
Your analogy, bulfinch, can serve as a substitute for an entire book like: “Modern Sociology”.
Just keep watching places like Boise and Phoenix as inventory rises and prices come down. Then the SoCal Inland Empire. People will say coastal SoCal is insulated, just like in ’06/’07, until prices come down there too. It will lag but it will follow.
With new construction, builders will do anything except lower the price (or as a last resort).
Mortgage buy downs
Lower mortgage rates
Free options and upgrades
Delayed first mortgage payments
Throwing in a car, vacation, etc.
There’s an idea, maybe they can borrow a page from their timeshare cousin and offer to give you a free trip to Disneyworld if you sit down for 3-4 hrs to listen to a sales presentation on why you should buy a house with mortgage rate buy down never mind the actual price you pay for the house is still ridiculous…
Wow, double torture. Sales presentation and Disneyworld!
I was in Tahoe last weekend cause I sat through a timeshare presentation. Is how poor people vacation. :)
New homes in my 2 year old subdivision in south Texas are still selling. Three new foundations were poured last week and sold signs were in front of those lots. These are 1,200 – 2,600 sq. ft. starter homes on small lots with prices $230,000 – $300,000 (or so). The builder is buying down the mortgage to 5.99%.
Several other builders nearby are doing the same.
No kidding. If theyre selling thousands of homes a year, why lower the value of the other future homes by lowering prices directly.
Lower them indeirectly and when the market improves, your base line sales price per square foot is much higher.
Smart business if you ask me. Same as car dealers, retailers etc. Buy one get one free – same concept. Once the sale ends the price pops right back up to the original.
Good article. My area, Sacramento, is a classic mix of all of this. Lots of new building, both with new homes and large multi unit rental units. Crazy that a 300 sqft apartment is going for over $1000. The super small apartment craze with street only parking is the new thing right now. On a practical level it makes sense for a single person but pricey given a decade ago I got a 2 bedroom 1 bath rental of 1050 sqft for that plus swimming pool and gym access.
Gas is $2.84 in Indy……this is a tremendous boost to consumers…..it was over 4 last year.
Natural gas down almost by 70%.
Gas was $6.69 in Truckee, CA yesterday…
Regular gas just dipped under $3/gal in NH too… why is gas so much more expensive in Cali??
Sign of pending recession, due to reduced demand globally. Oil is telling you where the global economy already is heading. We are in a recession globally. Job layoffs will be the next leg to drop on the stool.
Mike R.,
Total nonsense. Price of gasoline is no sign of a recession. On the contrary: people LOVE saving money at the pump, and they get all giddy and spend all this extra money plus some online and wherever, and we’re seeing that.
I have long been and am getting increasingly concerned about a protracted decline in housing prices. We’re far from mid 00s risk but there was a lot of trillions rolled over and into these high values. This is a risk that is being broadly ignored by too many. Lower housing prices are a good thing, falling asset prices backed by 30-year 80% LTV loans will be more painful than people realize.
Ultimately, that pain was created when those loans were originated. Now it’s just a question of how that pain is spread.
Personally I’d like to see a protracted decline in home prices… and I own my home.
Unlike 2008, unemployment is extremely low… as long as folks can make their mortgage payments I don’t think we’ll see mass foreclosures like last time.
I agree with you MM.
I’d like to see a decline in home prices so my property taxes and insurance also decline. I can then retire in my forever home without being priced out.
I don’t think we will see a foreclosure crisis for primary homes while jobs are plentiful and homeowners are locked in at 3%. However, if you had excess cash during the last few years from cash-out refi’s and PPP loans and used it to buy a leveraged fleet of speculative rentals, we may see a flood of these types of homes from over-leveraged landlords. I don’t know how many there are. I just keep running into them at work and about town. Everyone I know seems to own a rental or 3 somewhere.
Anecdotally, I’ve seen people from 2008 post on blogs who lost all of their rentals and their primary home. Back then, you seemed to have qualified if your had a pulse and no down payment. This time it is different with 20% down payments. Except for VA and FHA loans. This time with the massive PPP loans, the RE mania, and run-up in cash-out refi’s, people have done the same.
Houses haven’t dropped 20% yet, so most are not underwater. We’ll know then when the speculative rats start leaping off the sinking ship with foreclosures. The decision to lose money every month from rent income minus mortgage(constant)/prop taxes(increasing)/insurance(increasing) payments OR sell at below the loan balance will cause foreclosures.
I think the Fed wants house prices to fall but not more than 20% to avoid the massive spiraling foreclosures of 2008-2012 (ie house prices drop 20%, panicked sellers flood the market so house prices drop another 15%). If inflation goes up 15%, house prices go down 15%, we will have a softer landing with a real net drop of about 30%.
We will see. This is the best Netflix drama I have ever watched.
The subdivision next to us that I have been watching has been finishing up in Slo-Motion. But it was finally completed a couple of months ago or so. No crowds, but little by little the 3 story townhouse type units ( each on own lot) seem to be selling. Most of the buyers seem to be H1B engineers and scientists that work at Intel. I have yet to quiz any of them but it seems they have their own financing.
Here it comes!
Wolf:
“Who’re”? I never used this contraction. Interesting one…
It’ll take another year or two…or three but we will end up back at 2020 prices.
“Watch and learn”
It will be better for the job market for home prices to come down to allow more job mobility for those looking elsewhere and for employers trying to recruit new employees that would have to make the move. I’ve turned down a few job offers the past two years as the housing market in those places simply didn’t make financial sense compared to my current situation.
Right — because a sudden wave of house-hungry contract lawyers & Cardiothoracic Surgeon DINK buyers is projected to converge on the market.
It’s different this time in pretty much the same way it was different all the other times.
Watch & yearn.
Rate hikes are working. This bullet point jumped out at me:
-Smaller houses (“smaller product footprints”)
…which wouldn’t have happened w/o 8% mortgages – builders would have kept building McMansions in suburbia.
Part of the solution to home affordability is smaller homes, i.e. 500-1500sqft. Plenty of single people / couples w/o kids don’t need more space than that.
Fully agreed. When I was still house hunting these homes were almost impossible to find, and always had the greatest bidding wars, since they were often cheaper and thus closer to something most could afford. After the bidding war premium youd be left with a 1000sqft house selling for 400k when a 1500sqft commands maybe 480k. Long term benefits to having a smaller house too. Cheaper to heat, cheaper to cool.
The problem is the land cost. If the lot you build on costs $75,000, youre not going to build a 1,000 sq ft house on it.
In order to make a profit, you need to build a 2500 sq ft house that you can sell for $450,000 and maybe make 15-20% gross if youre lucky. A lot less if youre not.
Funny how the stock market wants rates to come down (from their historically normal level now), which will only happen if the Fed sees a strong slow-down in the economy, perhaps a recession. It is as if the stock market wants an economic slow-down or recession, which, as I recall, is not particularly good for stock prices.
As for new houses, Wolf’s last chart clearly indicates the trend in median prices is down. They peaked about twelve months ago. There seems little reason to think this trend will reverse. In general, I would rather buy a new house than an old one, at least I get a one year warranty. It will be interesting to see what the greedy existing house sellers will do when the median price of new houses starts dropping below the median price of existing houses. Should happen soon, see Wolf’s last graph.
“It is as if the stock market wants an economic slow-down or recession, which, as I recall, is not particularly good for stock prices.”
Perhaps bolstering the point that asset prices are more a reflection of QE than the real economy.
The Washington Post has an interesting article today on new housing: “Where we build homes helps explain America’s political divide.” What is interesting is not the politics, but the collection of statistics- somewhat lagging behind Wolf, though looking at the market from the perspective of average monthly mortgage payments and land availability. The map by county of building permits is fascinating. The political part of the article seems mostly inconclusive at best. I would post a link but assume it would be forbidden here. I was surprised the story came out the same day as Wolf’s.
Cheers, Tom
Financial gymnastics. The new Olympic sport of the 2020’s.
Not yet deflationary since home builders are providing less for less money. May actually help support the prices for existing larger homes because it will reduce supply increases.
Home builders are still recognizing huge profits, which are about double the 2019 levels. Lots of fat still needs to burn.