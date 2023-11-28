Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, Nov. Update: From 2022 Highs, San Francisco -11%, Seattle -10%, Las Vegas -6%, Phoenix -6%, Portland -5%, Denver -5%, Dallas -5%, San Diego…

20-City index below 2022 high, 9 metros below 2022 highs, 10 metros set new highs. The unsavory “National” index cocktail in the headlines today gets shredded.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Home prices in the 20 metropolitan areas that today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index covers eked out the smallest month-to-month gain (+0.2%) since January, and remained a tad below its all-time peak of June last year. Here’s the close-up. We’ll get into the most splendid of the 20 metros in a moment in all their individual glory.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index uses the “sales-pairs method,” comparing the sales price of the same house over time, thereby eliminating the issues associated with median price indices (see “Methodology” toward the end of the article). But it lags: Today’s index for “September” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in July, August, and September.
By contrast, the national median-price index by the National Association of Realtors fell for the fourth month in a row in October and was down 5.1% from the all-time high in June 2022, making 2023 the first year since the Housing Bust that the seasonal high of the current year was below the high in the prior year. And this is an actual national index.
By contrast, the “National” Case-Shiller index hit an all-time high, which is what the headlines today screamed about. But the Case-Shiller Index, which I think is the most reliable house price index out there, does not cover the entire US; it only covers the 20 metros discussed here.
So S&P CoreLogic, in its attempts to give the 20-City data the aura of a “National” index, combined the clean 20-City Case-Shiller data with data from the FHFA House Price Index. The FHFA data is based on mortgage data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that systematically excludes all cash deals and all deals with mortgages that hadn’t been bought by Fannie and Freddie. This systematic selection and exclusion of home price data makes the FHFA index very weird and skews it.
Nevertheless, S&P CoreLogic mixed these two data sets into a cocktail it calls “National Home Price Index,” and the doofus reporters or bots at the media outlets to make clickbait out of it.
So today’s 20-City Case-Shiller housing numbers.
Prices are below their 2022 peaks in 9 of the 20 metros in the index (% from their respective peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -11.2%
- Seattle: -10.4%
- Las Vegas: -5.6%
- Phoenix: -5.6%
- Portland: -5.0%
- Denver: -4.7%
- Dallas: -4.1%
- San Diego: -2.0%
- Los Angeles: -1.1%
Prices set new highs in 10 of the 20 metros in the index (% year-over-year):
- New York: +6.3%
- Detroit: +6.7%
- Chicago: +6.0%
- Boston: +5.3%
- Cleveland: +5.0%
- Miami: +5.0%
- Charlotte: +4.7%
- Washington DC: +4.4%
- Atlanta: +4.3%
- Tampa: +1.5%
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
San Francisco Bay Area:
- Month to month: flat
- Year over year: +0.5%
- From the peak in May 2022: -11.2%.
And here is the closeup of San Francisco:
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: -0.5%.
- Year over year: +0.9%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -10.4%.
The closeup of Seattle:
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: -1.9%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -5.6%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.5%.
- Year over year: -1.2%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -5.6%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: -0.4%.
- Year over year: -0.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -5.0%.
The closeup of Portland:
Denver metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%.
- Year over year: +1.0%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.7%.
Note: I will post closeups of Denver and a few other markets in the comments below as soon as I have a little extra time.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: -0.1%.
- Year over year: +0.3%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -4.1%.
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: flat.
- Year over year: +6.5%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -2.0%.
Los Angeles metro:
- Month to month: +0.2%.
- Year over year: +5.2%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -1.1%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +0.5%.
- Year over year: +1.5%.
- Set new high by a hair, squeaking past the high of July 2022.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: 0.1%.
- Year over year: +4.4%.
- Set new high.
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +0.5%.
- Year over year: +5.3%.
- Set new high.
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%
- Year over year: +5.0%.
- Set new high.
New York metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +6.3%.
- Set new high.
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors. This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices, but it lags months behind (37-page methodology).
It’s Home-Price Inflation. By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home price inflation. The indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. So today’s index values of 425 for Miami and 419 for San Diego and Los Angeles are up respectively by 325% and 319% since 2000. Miami is thereby the #1 Most Splendid Housing Bubble in terms of home price inflation since 2000, followed by San Diego and Los Angeles.
To be included in this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the metro must have experienced a home price inflation since 2000 of at least 180%.
By comparison, Consumer-Price Inflation, which tracks price changes of goods and services that are consumed by consumers was 82% over the same period since January 2000, according to the Consumer Price index (my latest on CPI: Beneath the Skin of CPI Inflation).
The remaining 6 of the 20 markets in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had far less home price inflation than 180% since 2000, and don’t qualify for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles. But in 2022 and 2023, these metros were the ones with the biggest home price increases in percentage terms.
Chicago is among the 6 metros that don’t qualify for this list, with an index value of 198, which is up by “only” 98% from 2000. But here it is anyway:
- Month to month: +0.3%
- Year over year: +6.0%.
- Set new high.
Here is the closeup of Dallas:
And the closeup of Denver:
I wonder how long this will take to play out?
Judging by the charts, it looks like HB1 took about 4 years to hit bottom and about 6ish to peak. We have hit the peak at about 12 years. Hopefully. If we are at the top right now, would we take twice as long to hit bottom or twice as fast!?
Exciting but also sobering.
Bleak that prices kept rising after June 2023 in the 20 city index. Afraid to think they could hold at these prices and these rates, and further explode in a year or two with eventual rate cuts pouring buyers back in.
And the closeup of Washington DC:
And of course, San Diego:
So is what’s happening in San Diego and Los Angeles actually a bubble? When I think bubble I think of 2008+- and previous crashes. From the charts it looks to me like we’ve virtually corrected to the high of 2022 and are about to enter a holding pattern. Nobody who has actively been watching the market in San Diego is surprised by these numbers and several months ago a few of us even braved being flamed in the comments when we pointed out what we were seeing, and why, and as expected, we got flamed.
Personally, I think we’re going to see things continue an upward trajectory in San Diego, maybe not the spike type increases, but still up. That being said, don’t discount the possibility of small spikes through 2024 as interest rates lower some (election season coming up). Regardless of anything else, all of this is still extremely influenced by the fact that virtually nothing single family is being built here and everyone on 3 and 4% loans is holding tight.
A bubble is on the way up, a BUST is on the way down. Housing Bubble 1 and Housing Bust 1; Housing Bubble 2 and Housing Bust 2.
Your question should have been: “Is San Diego in Housing Bust 2 yet?”
Eroded purchasing power and the equivalent of monopoly money juice the numbers a bit. 2008 dollars are not 2021-23 dollars, that’s for sure.
The declines, possible troughs, then continuous rinse/repeats has me scratching my head. I don’t get how it’s not a more steep and straight decline.
We will get to a bottom, just at a slower and random pace that doesn’t seem to be attached to reality.
Wolf, what is the vertical axis on this? I thought it was $1,000 but NY and Boston can’t be right…
Its the index value itself. With ‘100’ being prices in 2001 I believe. So 300 means 300% increase relative to price on the date the index started.
Yes, thanks. But an index value of 300 means a 200% increase since 2000, and an index value of 400 means a 300% increase since 2000.
J Bank,
It’s just set to have a value of 100
at the start of the series, if I recall
correctly. So there are no units.
J.
Buyers strike may have finally hit Seattle. You may remember me as the guy who said Seattle prices were rising last spring and the wolf bears all doubted it. Let’s hope things finally start decreasing.
Yup SD and LA are definitely the last tip of Titanic…or maybe they will end up being the life raft instead..stranger things have happened before…
Yes. Remember Sydney and Vancouver, or more broadly Canada and Australia, a little pause in 08, then Zoom!
Most of the charts look as though there was a spike, then dropped back to the trendline they were already on. There seems to be a floor of resistance.
Well the market thinks the Fed is gonna cut rates. The trend is down on home prices. I can thank Wolf for that, otherwise I would have thought they were up. I think another hike coming from the Fed, rates are volatile since last Fed meeting.
Think the Fed will surprise the market next meeting and raise while most think it will be held? I don’t think Fed will want to surprise so probably not a hike this time.
Florida prices still crazy, but more inventory is coming on and more price cuts from what I see. The good stuff still goes pending quickly and ends up selling 40-50% more than the same place sold in 2020 without renovations (this is the $1-3mm range, which is crazy imo). Average and below average places aren’t crazy like that thankfully. Lots of construction going on still…shopping centers, apartments, condos/townhomes, and SFH…
My opinion is the drop then rise in 2023 correlates directly to when the Fed started to bail out banks in 2023.
The real estate market was decreasing with the rise in rates. As soon as buyers saw the feds would continue to bailout banks (and the economy) they jumped right back in.
Its all downhill from here on folks.
Lots of folks have been saying that for years now, but they’ve been very wrong. Just look at the charts.
Not to say we wont have a down cycle, but guessing when is a fool’s errand. It’s always just different enough to make a lot of smart and not so smart folks look really dumb.
Got to keep values UP to support the Mortgage Backed Securities…..OR ELSE
Plebes
Case Shiller data is way too dated to pay attention to. I follow real time housing data in my markets in SW FL. The numbers aren’t good. My take is we have a 2001 style correction. No big deal unless you bought during the last 18 months.
I agree, it doesn’t track relatively new homes which are dropping like a rock. See Austin, TX.
I’d say more like 1987 when we were coming off high inflation.
Back then, stocks were the catalyst. Lets see what ignites things this time.
Will be interesting when the rate hikes really start to impact prices significantly. Rate hikes have clearly impacted volume but haven’t significantly moved price points. I live in a housing market that significantly benefitted from the pandemic so that is likely a factor.
There are very few places that didn’t significantly benefit from the scam.
I’m in Palm Beach County, Florida, an area that benefitted from the pandemic as well. It’s my theory that many of the 2020-2022 arrivals were “work from home” people where the jobs never really followed them. I see the trend reversing, with stuff sitting on the market. But it’s not going to happen immediately.
What’s going to happen first?
Airbnb ARMs reset or interest rates go down?
I don’t know, but “Spring Selling Season” opening day is like 4 weeks away. I remember last January and all the real estate “green shoots”. The plan is apparently to just keep kicking the can until rates go down.
As far as the Case-Shiller index is concerned, which lags a lot, it will start in half a year exactly. The CS will pick up the spring selling season with its release in May (three-month average of January, February, and March). So we still have Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar, and Apr in between then, and May will be the 6th month from now.
Great Tanta’s Ghost! I see a mortgage pig emerging from those charts. Second ear and round shoulder would complete the sacred real estate formation.
Time will fix it, LoL
These graphs are insane.
This isn’t a bubble, this is something else entirely.
I can’t escape the thought that everything is completely rotten, corrupt, fraudulent and that society is unravelling.
And I know I’m not the only one having these thoughts.
Of course, if you’re a homeowner you obviously look at the current state of things different to someone desperately looking for a house for the past 10 years.
Properties in my area/country have doubled in 5 years and there’s no sign of prices coming down or supply coming on the market.
And then there’s 150.000 immigrants a year on a 5 million population with a shortage of 500.000 houses.
Ireland will be a completely different society in 10 years time and I doubt I want to be a part of that.
If anyone is even reading this I can inform you that the current mood is quite rotten over here. You’re either completely supportive of tens of thousands young, fighting age men without families, wives, children coming here and given 3-star hotel-accomodation and holidayhomes plus an allowance….or you’re far right hateful undesirables.
There’s no inbetween apparently. Would you stay in a country like that?
If I was looking for a good independent home builder in Chicago metro area (I’m not, escaped a few years ago) I would check at Gaelic Park in Oak Forest in sw burbs. More real Irish contractors there than The Old Sod. All of the ‘national’ builders near where I’m at now build embarrassing crap, with ‘amenities’.
“Desperately looking for a home for the last 10 years”
Really???, H, You only missed the lowest interest rates in your lifetime and the history of the mortgage world as well as some of the the cheapest houses in this century. You could have locked in 30 years of the lowest house payments ever in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
What were you waiting for?????????
Not everyone is able to get a mortgage or even wants to.
The 10 years I mentioned included some life-changing events.
It’s quite easy to comment on ‘you should’ve done this or that’.
In real life, stuff happens.
But what did undeniably happen is another insane housingbubble in Ireland combined with a massive influx of approx 1 million people resulting in a current shortage of at least 500.000 homes.
And also, low interestrates don’t make any difference when you can’t qualify for any kind of mortgage with completely disconnected wages vs houseprices being out of touch with reality.
And that’s happened more than a few times in Ireland.
I guess you need to broaden your view outside of your own circumstances to find that a LOT of people are in the same exact position I find myself in.
Government legislation doesn’t help in most countries, I find. People can’t get mortgages that would have a payment at the same or lower level as they are forced to pay in rent. So these equity gains have ended up in the hands of investors who already had the money to buy.
Harry,
A local and unpopular couple just up and sold their property where I live ( mid Vancouver Island) in order to move to Ireland. He is German and she is English. Blow-in immigrants who will tell all who will listen what they should do and what they are always doing wrong. From what I understand bargain hunters are becoming intolerable for you folks, overwhelming. We get the same thing here but most new arrivals don’t last more than 3-5 years before they move on. Good luck as this goes forward.
Additional info: Know two folks with property who are planning to relocate. They are now going to purchase pre-fab modulars as opposed to having homes built for them by a contractor. My brother in law will be building their foundations and offering guidance. I no longer build for a living but keep my interest and hand in doing renos, etc. I recommend modulars all the time for efficiency and cost savings. These are not the trailer towns that tornadoes love to level. I believe it is the future, 1,000-1200 sq foot modulars with small amounts of customization to make them personal. They are to code and very energy efficient. After installation, which takes days….not months, buyer can jazz up decks etc to make the design personal.
It is one realistic way to save money and allow more people to own homes.
2008
That’s happening throughout the West. Ordinary people in Western countries nearly universally opposed this, and it was foisted on them. This won’t end well.
On the ground anecdote in my local market:
We’re looking to rent yet again because the interest rate hike has completely screwed up our house buying plans. 3 times now we’ve run into houses that were for sale, but were taken off the market because the owners “didn’t like the prices they were being offered” and aren’t under pressure to sell. We never came across these situations in prior searches, so it’s a recent development.
Rental yields are lower than you can get on risk free cash in my area, and that’s before property taxes and maintenance, so there’s chunky opportunity cost to their decision. I think these owners view the house as their nest egg, and they feel comfortable because prices in my area have held so far and, well, house prices never go down, do they? I wonder what will happen if/when they start losing equity? Has the potential to snowball.
Hmm. On reflection, I wonder if this is common enough to be distorting our local index? It’s one of the “new high” ones. If enough sellers are refusing to participate unless they get a crazy bid, then the index has a very heavy selection bias and could rise even though the “true” house values have declined. Would be accompanied by a collapse in volume in that case.
Interesting….
I found the home pair counts here:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/SPCS20RPSNSA
The 20 city index is down around 23% yoy in count. Our local market is down over 30% and is at the same level as the great recession.
Yes, roughly in line with existing home sales across the nation in October: -27% from 2019, -39% from 2021
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/21/home-sales-collapse-prices-drop-further-supply-jumps-people-are-finally-on-buyers-strike/
You will see the same style of charts in new and used cars in 2021. Car makers were making and selling few high end vehicles which skewed the charts much higher then they would if they made more cars and sold a variety of models.
Been in the residential rental business for a while and I’ve never seen the buy vs. rent equation shift to such an extreme in favor of renting.
This economic misequilibrium will have to eventually resolve itself somehow. Either houses have to crash or rents have to rise materially, or some combination thereof. Unless you buy properties in the slums (with all the associated headaches that come with that to a landlord), then if you include financing costs, in many markets you simply cannot make a positive return on newly-purchased residential real estate at this time. This is a very unusual situation from a historical perspective.
I’ll second that here. Where I am in South Florida, $500-$600k houses rent for $3,000-$4,000. The numbers don’t work out. Anyone buying today intending to rent it out is insane, in my opinion.
I think the reason that these owners are taking on chunky opportunity cost, as you state, is that there’s something emotional about selling for less than you could have gotten 18 months ago.
At some point, these people will have to sell (rentals are sitting empty too, more so than before), and then the “shortage of inventory” will become a “glut of inventory.”
I have been looking at 2 bedroom rentals (SFH, duplexes and townhomes) in Los Angeles. They are sitting longer and many that were asking $3k are now down to $2750 and some close to $2500.
‘We had a guy walk on pretty much a million dollar deposit on a condo in Vancouver Place last week’ according to a realtor with the Rennie brokerage.
There is an orgy of re-thinking among the ‘buy off plan’ crowd, who put deposits down as far back as 2017 to enjoy the inevitable appreciation. Lawyers are busy but after the GFC, contracts were made much tighter and harder to get out of.
Apart from the folks who want out of projects that are complete or likely to complete, there are folks who might wish to proceed but the projects are in foreclosure and work has halted. If they wanted out anyway, you might say this is a blessing. But what about their deposit?
One lawyer who has handled hundreds of cases involving condos to be built says: ‘this buying of stuff that doesn’t exist yet is not for the faint hearted’
PS: to read about some of the probs in Vancouver, enter ‘Coromandel’
I’m still amazed that Zillow Manchester NH price index is still up 8.5% YOY and here we see Boston hitting new highs. Seems there’s plenty of money to go around despite the very high prices and higher interest rates. I’m glad we bought 8 years ago; we would have a hard time paying the $5000/month mortgage (with escrows) if we bought our house today and we make decent money.
I commented on this in a few posts above (didn’t specify Boston, but that’s our market).
We’ve come across multiple sellers who are instead renting because they didn’t get the price they wanted. This potentially creates a bias in the index because the people who did get the price they wanted are included (they may have got lucky or there’s something especially nice about their property) while the true market price of the seller turned landlord’s property does not get included to balance.
I agree, and I think prices dropping is more likely, but many others, like a poster in the other thread, wrote that rents are too low.
I personally think rents are close to the top of what many people can pay, so I don’t see how they can go up substantially.
But you point out an interesting phenomenon. People aren’t willing to sell for below the March 2022 (or whatever it was) peak, so they rent it out. But eventually, they’ll realize they’re losing money, and sell.
Many things, like stock and house valuations today, only make sense if you assume a return to ZIRP in the next year.
Someone is going to be in for a world of hurt. Just not sure whom yet.
Is it me or do a lot of these charts also look just like the S&P500 stock index since 2002.
Spread on the 30-year mortgage over the 10-year has remained well in the high risk range for over a year, and it seems to be getting worse. No one is talking about this.
Why Charlotte, why?
Why do these idiots keep buying McMansions. It’s gotten to nearly two million dollar homes in my neck of the woods.
There’s a very clear East vs. West bifurcation in the US housing market. It’s like there are two different countries when it comes to housing.
Regardless of price, there are two different countries…one is west of the continental divide and the other is east of the continental divide…
It really is amazing – even as rates have gone up so much, the bubble – which started to deflate- has been re-inflated.
Put it down in part to Gulliver-scale salary gains in the past three years? With take-home rocketing up by 30-60% in some instances since the pandemic, the US seems stuck in a perpetual shopaholics unanimous meeting. What’s gonna stand between Mr & Mrs Big Stuff and their dreams? Certainly not an 8% jumbo mortgage on a house marked up by $150k in just 18 months since its prior sale.
Some of these charts give “higher for longer” an entirely new slant.