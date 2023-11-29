Interest Payments on the Ballooning Federal Debt vs. Tax Receipts & GDP: Not as Bad as in 1982-1997, but Getting There

Our drunken sailors in Congress better head to the detox.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The magnificently ballooning US government debt is rapidly approaching $34 trillion (now at $33.84 trillion), up from $33 trillion in mid-September, and up from $32 trillion in mid-June, amid a tsunami of issuance of Treasury securities to fund the stunning government deficits.
But inflation has broken out on a massive scale in early 2021, and the Fed has hiked its policy rates to 5.5% at the top end, and it has unloaded $1.1 trillion from its balance sheet under its QT program, which is pushing up long-term yields. And so the interest rates that the Treasury Department has to pay to be able to sell these mountains of Treasury securities every week has risen, with T-bills selling at yields of around 5.5% and longer-term securities selling at yields in the 4.3% to 4.7% range, after going over 5% a month ago.
So the average interest rate that the government is paying on all its interest-bearing debt – much of it issued years ago with much lower coupon interest rates than now – has been rising from the historic low of 1.57% in February 2022 to 3.05% in October, according to data from the Treasury Dept.
This average interest rate will continue to rise as new securities with higher interest rates replace maturing lower-interest rate securities that were issued often years ago, and as all the newly added debt is piled on at the current higher interest rates.
The securities issued recently will cost the government whatever coupon interest they came with until they mature. The $40 billion of 10-year Treasury notes that were sold at the November 8 auction with a yield of 4.52% will cost the government 4.5% in coupon interest payments for the next 10 years, no matter what happens to interest rates.
The interest burden gets heavier. How heavy?
Interest payments reached $245 billion (not seasonally adjusted) in Q3, having doubled since 2018. But the economy has grown a lot, employment has grown, a record number of people are working, and they’re earning record amounts of money, and they have received the highest pay increases in 40 years, and inflation has taken off, and corporate profits have ballooned, and there were huge capital gains in 2020 and 2021, all of which triggered massive amounts of tax receipts.
In 2022, markets handed investors a crappy deal, and capital-gains tax receipts in Q1 and Q2 this year for the tax year 2022 plunged, even as other income taxes continued to surge. And these tax revenues have to be used to pay for the interest on the debt.
Interest payments as % of tax revenues is the primary measure of the burden of the national debt on government finances. This measure of tax revenues – total tax revenues minus contributions to Social Security, other social insurance, and some other factors – was released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis as part of its GDP revision. This portion of the tax revenues is what’s available to pay for regular government expenditures, including interest expense.
The ratio of interest expense as percent of tax revenues spiked to 35.7% in Q3, up from 24.3% a year ago, and back where it had been in Q2 1997. But:
- The spike was from the 20.4% in Q1 2022, the lowest since 1969.
- In the 15 years between 1982 and 1997, the ratio was higher.
- In the 10 years between 1983 and 1993, the ratio ranged from 45% to 52%.
Tax revenues (minus contributions to Social Security, other social insurance, and some other factors) rose to $687 billion in Q3, after having dropped in Q1 and Q2 on plunging capital-gains tax revenues following the crappy year 2022 for stocks, bonds, cryptos, and other investments.
The plunge of the capital gains taxes was off the top of the Fed-fueled asset-price spike in 2020 and 2021 (red line in the chart below).
Interest payments jumped to $245 billion in Q3, on the ballooning debt funded with higher average interest rates (green).
This chart puts into perspective the interest payments and the tax revenues (minus contributions to Social Security, other social insurance, etc.) that are available to make those interest payments.
Interest payments as percent of GDP rose to 3.5% in Q3, based on today’s revised nominal GDP for Q3.
The ratio is figured on an apples-to-apples basis: quarterly interest expense not adjusted for inflation, not seasonally adjusted, not annual rate; divided by quarterly nominal GDP ($6.93 trillion in current dollars) not adjusted for inflation, not seasonally adjusted, not annual rate.
The ratio of 3.5% was the highest since 2000, but well below the range between 1979 and 2002, when it had peaked at over 5%, and stayed above 4.5% for nearly 15 years.
So, this is a gruesome spike, but off very low levels, and not yet in the nightmare territory of the 1980s. But at the current rate of progress, the spike might reach those nightmare levels in a couple of years.
The US national debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 120% in Q3. So this measure is not impacted by interest payments or interest rates. This is the total gross national debt at the end of Q3 (not adjusted for inflation) divided by nominal GDP (seasonally adjusted annual rate, not adjusted for inflation).
The spike in Q2 2020 to 133% had occurred mostly because GDP had collapsed, and to a lesser extent because the debt had jumped.
If nominal GDP grows faster than the debt, the ratio declines, and therefore the burden of the debt declines, as it has done after Q2 2020.
But in Q3, nominal GDP grew by 2.1% from the prior quarter (not annualized, not adjusted for inflation), while the debt grew by 3.5% over the same period (also not annualized, not adjusted for inflation). And so the burden of the debt grew. A similar thing happened in Q2.
High interest burden might send Congress into Detox, but not yet. Back in the 1980s through early 1990s, the issue of interest expense eating half of the federal tax revenues (minus social insurance), while bond vigilantes were trotting around nervously, triggered a lot of handwringing in Congress and eventually forced Congress to begin grappling with reality. Eventually, they brought down the deficits.
High interest burden might be the only discipline left that can push our drunken sailors in Congress into detox to sober up. But it’s not happening yet. Our drunken sailors in Congress – “our” because we put them there, and we give them the booze – are still partying, and they’re brushing off the grandstanding about the debt in some corners.
The Fed’s role in this fiasco. With its reckless interest-rate repression from 2008 through 2021, via near-0% policy rates and trillions of dollars in QE, the Fed has encouraged Congress to go on an epic deficit-spending binge because the debt doesn’t really matter when the cost of borrowing is near zero. Now it suddenly matters, and it will matter a lot more going forward.
Nothing goes to heck in a straight line….except?
This WOLF STREET dictum is going to get upwardly revised.
Kidding aside, the BEA did upwardly revise GDP and a bunch of related stuff today, and so, among other things, this ratio of “interest payments as % of tax revenues” doesn’t look quite as bad today as the unrevised ratio did in Q2.
Unrevised Q2: 36.2%
Today’s revised Q2: 33.4%
Today’s Q3: 35.7%
It’s still a straight line to heck, though.
Treasury yields dropped about 1% in the past month as Wall Street increasingly bets on rate cuts even in the absence of any recession signals. That will help the situation somewhat.
And even though the Federal Reserve is technically independent, the Board of Governors is nominated by the US President & confirmed by the US Senate, and if the national debt ever balloons to a point where it threatens national security, fiscal dominance will absolutely be a thing.
“Treasury yields dropped about 1% in the past month”
They’re volatile. They always drop after they spike. There have been much bigger retracements over the past two years, and before. It’s just a bunch of short-term bets, such as Ackman going out and promoting his latest bet, and the doofus reporters/bots at the WSJ, CNBC, Bloomberg, et al. are carrying his water, and after everyone jumped in, he cashes out. That’s what makes a market, and causes the volatility:
Waller running off at the mouth doesn’t help.
Thanks for this chart Wolf. Comforting to see the uptrend still intact.
Thanks Wolf very informing!
This paper offers some context, numbers and solutions. I was actually encouraged by it and I’m very, very concerned about the Fed finances.
I know interest rates were higher 85-95 but wow the debt to gdp was half as well. If debt is 2x that now aren’t we trapped into even higher than 85-95 debt service payment going forward of 50% or higher?
What other option is there but more QE and money printing? Seems like the horse has already left the barn, and getting religion about fiscal prudence is perhaps too late? The country is rapidly aging and hard to grow our way out?
Hi Wolf,
Didn’t you criticize those who were indicating that the only way out of this debt mess was Inflation – or am I wrong ?
I believe you felt that higher Interest Rates for Treasuries was sustainable and that people would buy if the Rate was sufficiently attractive. Are you changing your view on the overall Government debt situation or am I misunderstanding ?
Regards
This is kind of a mishmash of what I didn’t say and what I said. So I’ll just repeat a few things that I did say:
1. Yield solves all demand problems. If demand drops, yields rise until there is enough demand. That’s how yield works.
2. At some point in the future, the yield required to sell the debt might be punitive, and things might get tough, see 1970s-1980s.
3. Inflation whittles away at the purchasing power of all assets, including bonds. So for debtors, it reduces the burden of that entire debt over the long term.
4. But the corollary is that interest rates rise with inflation, and this causes interest payments to rise. So it’s harder over the shorter term to pay for the debt, but over the longer term, the burden of the debt diminishes.
So just wondering, when does the government get to the point they can’t even make interest payments with their actual tax revenue?
Never. But they might get to the point where they cannot handle inflation any longer. See Argentina. Argentina has never defaulted on peso bonds; in only defaults on its foreign-currency bonds. A country cannot default on its own currency debt; it can always borrow more (by printing) to pay the interest. But it can destroy its currency, see Argentina.
What’s the impact on the deficit, over time, of having lowered incremental tax rates?
THIS is the ONLY thing that matters…
When I think about the relationship between the fed (monetary responsibilities) and CONgress (fiscal responsibilities) all I see is a scene from “Blazing Saddles”, but this time both entities are pointing a gun at the head of the taxpayer and threatening to pull the trigger.
Regarding the volatility in the treasury market, my hypothesis is that this is due to lack of demand (buyers, i.e. higher for longer). Do you agree?
We just need to setup a bunch of Gov. William J LePetomane tollbooths to pay the debt. Poblem solved.
Note: In my comment above that should be a “lack of dependable buyers for treasuries”…
I agree that higher rates will solve this problem.
Not sure what reduced the late 90s interest as part of GDP. Perhaps the .dot era? Don’t feel like there is any magical things that will significantly increase GDP anywhere on the horizon however.
AI. If not the big thing, at least it will figure out how to solve the problem. Hopefully it doesn’t just say “higher for longer, idiots.”
Seems like as the debt rises and as money is moved out of bonds and into stocks (like the last few days) or is used to buy over-priced houses, the Fed will have to keep the interest rate on T-bills at its current or fairly high levels. This assumes the amount of money used to buy stocks, houses, bonds, and bills is not infinite.
I meant to say “out of bonds and bills”.
Hi Wolf:
Your last sentence in the article, especially the second part is very intriguing. You said:
“Now it suddenly matters, and it will matter a lot more going forward.”
Given the widespread expectations of interest rate cuts occurring next year – assuming they do happen, “why would it matter a lot more going forward”?
Wouldn’t our politicians just heave a sigh of relief and continue with their merry drunken sailor ways?
The same “widespread” expectation, or pivot mongering, has been rampant for over a year and blatantly ignores the actual fundamentals.
As wolf has repeatedly said, just more Wallstreet crybabies trying to work their book.
I’m waiting for the real data to indicate a pivot is warranted, or something even bigger than price stability to break before I bet on the “just around the corner” pivot. Sort of like the recession that has been about to wash over us for about 2 years now. Don’t hold your breath.
Part of why I read this site constantly is to actually be in the know about what’s REALLY going on. MSM and financial gurus can’t be trusted, but wolf’s data is superb.
@Biorganic. I am completely with Wolf and you that the current going is good – high Fed rate till a pivot is warranted by real data.
However, having been fooled by the Fed since the 1990s with its unending bubble-blowing (zirp, wealth effect, Helicopter Ben and QE), I cannot shake off the nagging feeling as to when it is going to capitulate to Wall Street and the government.
I think both Wall Street and the government would like to keep the party going at all cots. As far as the government goes, both parties will be very happy to kick the can down the road – all they need to show is a facade of prosperity not sustainable growth which is not very glamorous.
Also, Wall Street knows who’s boss. The Federal Reserve has never been so afraid of “surprising” markets in its history as over the last 15 years. In the current cycle, the FOMC has done nothing but follow the bond market & FFR futures market, which had been pricing in a 2021-22 pivot to rate increases long before Powell officially announced it. Over this rate cycle, the markets consistently led the FOMC’s policy decisions.
Now the markets are pricing in 1.25% of rate cuts over the next year. If the Federal Reserve doesn’t follow through, there will be chaos in the markets. FOMC officials are more likely than not to obey their masters.
Every FOMC member from Powell on down has expressed openness to lowering interest rates AT LEAST TO SOME DEGREE if inflation comes down, even in the absence of a recession. Because as they see it, lower inflation while holding rates steady = higher real rates = additional tightening.
I don’t completely agree with this view – if the economy is firing on all cylinders like right now, the neutral interest rate is almost certainly higher than 2.5% = inflation target + 0.5%. But it’s not clear officials are willing to entertain this idea. The notion of higher neutral rates doesn’t align with FOMC vice-chair John Williams’ published research.
Any rate cuts in the absence of a recession may not be as much or fast as Wall Street would like, but in 2019, a 0.75% lower FFR was enough to send the S&P 500 up 29%.
Wolf – what time interval do the individual black dots in the charts represent?
Howdy Youngins The show is about to start………
Where are Tip and Ronnie when you need them?
Seriously, I am glad we passed the big bills last year. I think they were necessary (and I am willing to fight about it😉).
Roubini’s missive the other day talked quite a bit about government spending going up worldwide and how a lot of it will be pretty hard to avoid.
I joined the work of world in the 70s stagflation and now I have retired into the next stagflationary period! Oh Boy am I lucky!!!
GDP number is pretty meaningless when you are running record deficits. I like the compare to the tax receipts; more honest. Thank you for a great work, Wolf.
Ales Necas-
Please explain why GDP is irrelevant.
Grant’s Interest Rate Observer pointed out in a November 10th article that the H.4.1 (Fed weekly balance sheet) for 11/4/83 showed balance sheet assets at 5.3% of 1983 GPD. Today that ratio is 28.6% of 2023 annualized GDP.
A chart of Fed Assets as Percent of GDP might have fitted neatly into Wolf’s article between the chart showing Interest Payments as Percent of GDP, and the chart of US Gross National Debt as Percent of GDP.
A progressively more inflationary Fed has enabled/encouraged perennial deficit spending enacted nearly every year by our legislators.
The irony is that they deficit-spend in order to secure our votes…