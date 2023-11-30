“Unrealized Losses” on Securities Held by Banks Jump by 22% to $684 Billion in Q3, Oh Lordy

They don’t matter, until they suddenly do.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Unrealized losses” on securities – mostly Treasury securities and government-guaranteed MBS – at FDIC-insured commercial banks at the end of Q3 jumped by $126 billion (or by 22%) from the prior quarter, to $684 billion, according to the FDIC’s quarterly bank data release on Wednesday.
These unrealized losses were spread over the two accounting methods:
- Unrealized losses on held-to-maturity (HTM) securities jumped by $81 billion from the prior quarter, to $391 billion.
- Unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) securities jumped by $45 billion from the prior quarter to $293 billion.
These paper losses occur predictably when interest rates rise. As yields rose in Q3, the market prices of those bonds fell, and the unrealized losses stacked up. For example, the 10-year Treasury yield jumped from 3.81% at the beginning of Q3 to 4.59% at the end of Q3. In periods when yields fell and bond prices rose, banks had “unrealized gains” (green).
“Unrealized losses” on securities held by banks don’t matter because at maturity in 7 or 10 or 25 years, banks will be paid face value, and the losses are only temporary, so to speak. They don’t matter until they suddenly do.
Banks, via a quirk in bank regulations, don’t have to mark these securities to market value, but can carry them at purchase price. The difference between market value and purchase price is the “unrealized gain or loss” that the bank must disclose in its quarterly financial filings, so that we the depositors can see them and get spooked by them and yank our money out, us billionaires and centimillionaires first, on the two fundamental principles of investing: 1, he who panics first, panics best; and 2, after us the deluge.
And thanks to today’s electronic fund transfers, the bank that we yank our money out collapses at lightning speed, see Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic.
The accumulated unrealized losses of $684 billion were not a record, but were still $6 billion lower than the record in Q3 2022, because the FDIC took over the three regional banks earlier this year, and sold their assets, including their securities, at something close to market value, and thereby ate those paper losses.
For example, SVB, in its 10-K filing with the SEC for 2022, in a footnote on page 125, disclosed unrealized losses of $15.2 billion on HTM securities and $2.5 billion on AFS securities, for a total of $17.7 billion. These losses vanished from the banking system when the FDIC took over SVB.
The three collapsed banks’ unrealized losses were taken out of the banking system in Q1 and Q2, which is why Q3 2023 wasn’t a huge all-time record.
Those losses v. regulatory capital. The $391 billion in HTM “unrealized losses” amount to:
- 17.5% of total bank equity capital ($2.24 trillion)
- 18.0% of Tier 1 capital ($2.14 trillion)
Loans and securities with a remaining maturity of:
- Over 15 years = 14.4% of total assets, lowest since Q1 2021.
- 5-15 years = 14.5% of total assets, lowest since Q4 2020.
- 3-5 years = 8.6% of total assets, roughly stable.
The total pile of securities held by all commercial banks fell to $5.3 trillion at the end of Q3, down by nearly $1 trillion from the peak in Q1 2022, when the Fed’s rate hikes began. They include securities valued at market price and securities valued at purchase price.
Several factors make up the decline, including:
- Securities of the collapsed banks that the FDIC sold to non-banks are no longer part of this.
- Banks have written down AFS securities to market value.
- Banks may have sold some securities.
The $684 billion in unrealized losses above amount to about 13% of the total securities held by banks.
The chart also shows how banks gorged on securities during mega-QE, at the worst possible time just when yields were at historic lows, stimulated by the Fed’s forward guidance at the time of no rate hikes for years to come, even in 2021, as inflation was surging. “We’re not even thinking about thinking about hiking,” Powell had infamously said less than a year before kicking off the fastest rate hikes in 40 years and the biggest QT ever. As has been proven now beyond a reasonable doubt, easy money is like a virus that turns brains to mush.
Double FDIC insurance from current levels would stop a lot of panic withdrawals by mom & pop depositors.
That wouldn’t have helped SVB and First Republic. Their depositors were rich entrepreneurs, VC firms, and richly funded startups, each with millions, hundreds of millions, and even billions on deposit. Those were the people that got bailed out.
Real question is why is the Fed still buying billions of impaired bonds from banks at face valu?
QE never stopped.
The best phrasing I’ve heard is its “yield curve control, but only for banks”
Harsh reply from Wolf incoming.
The total balance sheet of the Fed has dropped a lot. “QE never stopped” is complete nonsense.
Oldtimer,
1. The Fed is NOT buying any bonds from the banks. It’s lending banks against collateral. The banks post bonds as collateral. When you get a mortgage from a bank, you don’t sell the house to the bank; you own the house and put it up as collateral for the loan. Same thing.
2. These are not “impaired” assets. They’re pristine government guaranteed securities that will pay the holder face value at maturity.
3. Your line about QE is ignorant bullshit.
Throw Jerome to the banks!
Let them have their way with him.
Not one banker arrested or fired.
All executive bonuses paid.
Always the safety net of a full bailout for all big fishes.
There are no consequences for bad decisions.
So…it will never change.
I thought their buddy Jerry was going to do bait and switch
take their underwater Bonds at par and issue new ones with 5% yields
Aren’t these guys rationally doing the thing that is likely to be the best for them personally? They’re basically given a stack of somebody else’s money and asked how much they want to bet on one spin of the wheel, with commission on the winnings.
Calling them bad decisions lets them off the hook too much. These guys are smart enough to know what they’re doing.
@Random50: Maybe we should start calling this “Institutional Crime” a la “Organized Crime”…
So, the banks took deposits hoping to pay 0% interest and then used this money to either create 4% mortgages or buy long term treasuries paying 1%.
But now thanks to TBills the depositors want more than 5% yield. How to do that without losing money and without having to sell those underwater long term investments?
Bank do need to meet reserve requirements, so they can issue 5% CD for new deposits, but what about existing deposit holders who want more interests? There must be a solution given that Dow is at all time high.
Lol, here are the stupid solutions for these zombie banks:
1. Beg for Fed to cut rates or bail them out through SPVs.
2. Crash the housing markets to force sale of houses that allow getting rid of those low yield MBS and new mortgages to be issued at higher rates.
Any other solutions?
Please, Please call them Defered Asset, you will upset the natives.
However Bank of America does stand out in this group with $130 billion… Ouch!
However, now the 30 year down cycle in interest rates to afford bigger and bigger Borrowing has turned, Like the Tide and around the World a lot of Central banks and their tied at the umbilical cord Minion Banks are looking at a Wiley Cyote air walk.
BOJ – $72 billion + minions
ECB – $80 billion + some very sick Minions
BOE – $189 Billion + some intensive care Minions
Note : thousands of Central Bank Minions are holding “defered assets” which inflation is eating allive like a cancer because if held to maturity they lose opportunity.
You First loss is your best loss but in this case I very much doubt they could want Crystalize it.
while interest rates are now back to NORMAL per se
the decline in value of fiat $dollar isn’t going to roll back prices
More welfare for banksters.
Those losses v. regulatory capital. The $684 billion in accumulated “unrealized losses” amount to:
5% of total bank equity capital ($2.242 trillion)
0% of Tier 1 capital ($2.139 trillion)”
I guess that “0% of Tier 1 capital” is a typo (or perhaps missing a “1”?).
Again, however, you’re double counting the losses on AFS securities, which are (or should be) already reflected on the balance sheet. Assuming no changes to the accounting rules since the last time I checked, the numerator in those calculations should not be the unfathomable $684 billion in total unrealized losses on securities, but rather the $391 billion of unrealized losses on HTM securities. Either that, or you can go through the more cumbersome approach of adding the unrealized losses on AFS back into equity and Tier 1 capital.
So the figure that is not already captured by reported shareholders’ equity and Tier 1 capital is the $391 billion in unrealized losses on HTM securities.
Wrong?
My understanding of accounting rules says you are correct. Unrealized g/l AFS are reflected in income and therefore equity, even if it’s OCI. HTM mtm is merely a disclosure, not presented in ‘value’ on FS.
“AFS are reflected in income and therefore equity”
AFS unrealized gains/losses are not reflected in income on the income statement. But they’re reflected in Tier 1 capital on the balance sheet.
HTM unrealized gains/losses are neither reflected on the income statement nor in Tier 1 capital.
My apologies in terms of the “0%” and “5%.” When the list starts with numbers that have decimal points, the automated html list formatting I use chops off the numbers to the decimal point, and then chops off the decimal point as well. I knew that because it happened to me before a few times, but it was very late when I posted it, and I forgot to check it. Thanks.
“Banks, via a quirk in bank regulations, don’t have to mark these securities to market value ”
A “quirk” ? Not sustained and deliberate fraud ? There is a difference.
It’s obviously “deliberate” because it was put into the rules on purpose. It’s not “fraud” — fraud might be a willful violation of those rules.
It makes some sense to value securities at face value if you never have to sell them, never intend to sell them, and never will sell them. My securities at TreasuryDirect are valued at face value or cost plus accumulated interest. They’re not valued at market price. In addition, there is no market price for i-bonds because they’re not traded. So in that sense, it’s OK.
Banks also hold loans, such as industrial loans or mortgages, and though they can be sold, they’re not traded from day to day. The banks carry them at face value until something goes wrong with that loan. That loan may be a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, in which case it behaves similarly to a 30-year bond, but it’s not marked to market either.
The problem for banks arises when there is a run on the bank, and people yank their money out, and banks first pay off those withdrawals from cash on hand and from the cash they have on deposit at the Fed, and then by selling liquid assets, and by borrowing from the Fed, the FHLBs, etc. if the run continues, they might have to sell their HTM securities to come up with the cash to pay the depositors. That’s when these securities that they never intended to sell have to be sold, and when the bank has to take the losses. If the bank run continues, the bank collapses.
Bank runs are part of the nature of deposit-taking banks, which is why there are heavy regulations, including reserve requirements and capital requirements, and deposit insurance – to prevent bank runs. Deposit-taking banks are inherently unstable because they borrow from depositors by offering them instant liquidity (can withdraw their cash anytime), while the banks invest that cash from the deposits in long-term often illiquid assets, such as loans. Borrow-short-lend-long is risky. But that’s what banks do, and they make their money off the spread. It works pretty well until there’s run on the bank.
The main problem is that “market value” is just an opinion, and opinions can vary. Most assets do not have a publicly traded market with sufficient liquidity to guarantee that any holder of the asset can immediately unload the asset at a given price. The important thing is that financial statements provide enough information for investors to form their own opinions of value.
There are two structural mitigants:
1) If we enter a recession, credit losses (of all types) will start to be significant. But rates will also come down and unrealized losses will shrink. A 100 basis point decline in the 10 year will have significant impact.
2) I doubt that banks are buying more long term treasuries or MBS. The maturity profile of those portfolios is therefore getting shorter with the passage of time. If and when the yield curve normalizes, medium term securities will appreciate as they approach maturity.
Your #2:
Yes, see chart #2: Loans and securities with a remaining maturity of:
And chart #3, total securities down by $1 trillion from the peak.
Fed’s forward guidance at the time of no rate hikes for years to come, even in 2021, as inflation was surging. “We’re not even thinking about thinking about hiking,”
And the inflation is transitory nonsense which is why I don’t trust they won’t turn on the easy money spigot again. I hope they don’t, but I don’t trust them.
Easy money turns brains to mush and into monsters.
If they even cut interest rates a bit (without doing QE) inflation will skyrocket.
All markets started with Wall Street looking forward to this.
After that, however, they will have to raise interest rates above the levels they are at right now to keep inflation under control.
Until the markets believe in “higher for longer”, there will be no interest rate cuts.
Correct. The Fed has enabled the fleecing of the middle class, enriching CONgress and the 1%. Ironically, the Fed’s own data documents this over the last 50+ years. Now the Fed is telling CONgress to get their fiscal house in order because it is “higher for longer”…
Interesting times.
You will know when monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive when congress cuts spending. Deficit spending fuels inflation. Any other measure is temporary.
How is the situation now with the yields dropping? Will the banks be saved by the market without being forced into a situation where they will have to turn those unrealized losses into real losses? It seems like the majority of Wall Street thinks so…
The 10-year yield today is up actually, for a change, and is now at 4.32%. If the 10-year yield stays there until the end of Q4, then the accumulated unrealized losses would decline a little from Q3 because at the end of Q3, the 10-year yield was 4.59%.
A lot of these securities were bought when the 10-year yield was below 1% and another big batch was bought when it was below 2%. So for those losses to go away within a year or two, yields would have to drop back to those levels. That’s not likely.
Sounds like unintended quantitative tightning..
Mr markets press loves skewing context w stories like “no Q1 rate cut” when every single is that Powell intends to hold at this rate for at least next 3 quarters, assuming he doesn’t buckle and maintains qt, equities will experience increasing earnings expense and multiples should contract, at least that my hope.
@Blam 35: “intends to hold at this rate for at least next 3 quarters, assuming he doesn’t buckle and maintains qt..”
intends… assuming….these are the ginormous “ifs”
Hey Wolf,
I believe that the BIS changed the tier asset structure with the signing of the Basel III accord. Is this correct? U.S. debt used to be a tier I asset, but what is included in “Tier I” now?
Perhaps a new title; “Tier I assets are tier I until they suddenly are not”…
Sure, you can hold these bonds until they mature, and you not lose anything and collect the interest, but this assumes that your bank is still around in 10-30 years, so many paper F’n promises….
Banks need to go back to being just banks, F’em!
Wolf said- “And thanks to today’s electronic fund transfers, the bank that we yank our money out collapses at lightning speed.”
Bank asset drains have taken different shapes at different times, and across the various layers of our centrally-supported banking system.
At the risk dredging up ancient history, the potential drain of bank assets seems akin to the drain of gold from the banking system in 1971. The barbarians were at the gate, the gate was closed, resulting in a drastic revision of dollar purchasing power.
How exactly will the Fed respond to bond vigilantism (internal and international) is anyone’s guess. Odds favor sporadic and dramatic episodes of stimulative money production and currency devaluation accompanied by severe price volatility.
I think that the answer to your question depends on who holds those bonds and whether or not they are proxies for the Fed.
More and more it seems to me that business and trade are by-passing the only thing the Fed actually controls, the FRN. True markets serve an important function in price discover. The Fed and CONgress have effectively killed price discover, so no surprise that business goes somewhere else.
“Full FAITH and Credit” same as it ever was.
Historically a 2% interest rate will cause a rush of speculative behavior. “Boom and Bust”, a Global History of Financial Bubbles/William Quinn and John D. Turner.
Wolf, what in your opinion is the impact of this news regarding a jump in banks’ unrealized losses on the Fed’s BTFP program which is *supposed* to end in March 2024?
“There’s mouthing more permanent than a temporary government program.”
This is kind of funny, to me. It seems that there are a lot of mechanical complexities that banks haven’t dealt with… The Fed has been trying to get banks to switch from the BTFP to the Discount Window and to the Standing Repo Facility (SRF), which is set up in 2021. Powell talked about this at the last press conference. Apparently, getting set up to borrow at the Discount window isn’t easy and automatic, the system is “clunky,” as Powell said, and banks need to set it up beforehand and use it periodically with small-value transactions to make sure it works when needed. Powell also said that banks should “pre-position” collateral for use at the Discount window. The SRF requires that banks apply for and are approved as counterparties. Only some banks have done that, including the big banks, representing a fairly large percentage of the banking assets, according to Powell. So it seems like the banks are not fully doing their part to get these liquidity facilities set up, and Powell has to keep exhorting them to do so.
In terms of dollars, the BTFP really isn’t a big deal with $114 billion (green line) in the $22-trillion US banking system. Discount window borrowing (red) is more expensive in terms of rates and collateral than the BTFP. If the Fed makes BTFP loans less attractive than Discount Window loans, they will eventually go to zero. That would be one way of getting rid of the BTFP.
” because at maturity in 7 or 10 or 25 years, banks will be paid face value”
Sounds pretty sure of that. 25 years is a long time.
Q4 should be comparably better.
Since Ackman covered, T’s have charged higher.
1) Someone made a LOT of money convincing bank CFOs that rates were at their cyclical peak in 4Q22. If you look at the amount of cash that went into “held to maturity securities” at that time, it’s uncanny how many banks followed the same strategy;
2) This was a failed strategy, but more importantly, this is not how commercial banks are supposed to make money. Taking long bets on securities is the domain of investment banks. Commercial banks should be making money from net interest income and fee income;
3) The Fed has, largely, filled in this hole with various credit facilities, which provide the guilty banks with a liquidity lifeline, albeit at much higher rates;
4) the end result is the guilty banks will suffer lower share prices as a result of lower earnings from their far costlier capital structure, but I doubt it will result directly in additional failures.
5) Caveat emptor.