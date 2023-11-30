Beneath the Skin of the PCE Price Index: Inflation in Services

Gasoline plunged, durable goods fell. Inflation still hot in services: housing, insurance, healthcare, transportation (incl. auto services). Food inflation simmers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The PCE price index released today boils down to this, in October from September:
- Gasoline and other energy products plunged;
- Durable goods, dominated by motor vehicles, dropped for the fifth month in a row;
- Food prices keep rising from already very high levels;
- Housing (rent), insurance of all kinds, healthcare, transportation services (incl. auto repair!) were hot.
- Core services remained in the same hot range in which it has been bouncing up and down in for months.
The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, decelerated to an increase of 0.16% in October from November, from 0.31% the month before, which had been the highest since March (green). The three-month moving average remained at 0.20% (red).
Year-over-year, the “core” PCE price index decelerated to 3.5% (red line). The overall PCE price index, driven down by energy, decelerated to 3.0%.
The core Services PCE price index (all services except energy services) has been bouncing up and down all year on a month-to-month basis. In August, it had decelerated to the slowest increase since 2020; in September it had spiked to the biggest increase since January; and in October, it decelerated again, increasing by 0.21%. There was a consistent deceleration earlier in the year, but the last four readings took turns spiking and dropping:
Year-over-year, the core services PCE price index decelerated to 4.6%. We’ll get into the major components of core services in a moment.
The PCE price index for housing, which is composed of various rent factors, rose by 0.42%, a deceleration from the spike in September, but an acceleration from August.
As you can see in the chart below, all the ups and downs from March on have been confined to the same range, and there hasn’t been much progress.
The big progress came early in the year, when the index dropped from its previous cluster around 0.7% to the current cluster of the past 10 months of around 0.45%.
The sudden lack of progress was confirmed by the six-month moving average which has been essentially unchanged for the past three months at around 0.48% after dropping substantially from March through August. This is close to 6% annualized rent inflation.
Year-over-year, the PCE price index for rent decelerated to 6.9%. The year-over-year deceleration is largely driven by the sharp month-to-month deceleration earlier this year.
The major “core services” categories.
Housing, insurance, healthcare, and transportation services (includes auto repair and air fares) remained hot on a month-to-month basis.
The financial services index plunged by 0.88% for the month, but it’s very volatile, including a 1.9% month-to-month spike in July. This -0.88% in October contributed to the deceleration of the core services index.
On a year-to-year basis most services remain in hot territory. These are the items that Powell has been talking about a lot during the FOMC press conference. This is where inflation has gotten entrenched.
|Core services categories
|% MoM
|% YoY
|Includes
|Housing
|0.42%
|6.9%
|rents
|Non-energy utilities
|0.25%
|5.4%
|water, sewer, trash
|Health care
|0.50%
|2.6%
|Physicians, outpatient, hospital, nursing care, dental, etc.
|Transportation services
|0.75%
|4.7%
|auto repair & maintenance, auto leasing & rentals, public transportation, airfares, etc.
|Recreation services
|0.20%
|5.4%
|concerts, sports, movies, gambling, streaming, vet services, package tours, etc.
|Food services, accommodation
|0.01%
|4.7%
|meals & drinks at restaurants, bars, schools, cafeterias, etc.; accommodation at hotels, motels, schools, etc.
|Financial services
|-0.88%
|4.1%
|fees & commissions at banks, brokers, funds, portfolio management, etc.
|Insurance
|0.46%
|5.6%
|insurance of all kinds, including health insurance
|Other services
|0.11%
|3.5%
|a vast collection of other services
Durable-goods PCE price index fell by 0.27% month-to-month, the fifth month in a row of declines; and by 2.2% year-over-year, also the fifth month in a row of declines
|Durable Goods yoy
|-2.2%
|Motor vehicles & parts YOY
|-1.5%
|Furnishings and durable household equipment
|-2.2%
|Recreational goods and vehicles
|-4.3%
|Other durable goods YOY
|1.4%
You can see how the huge spike in durable goods prices during the era of shortages is now slowly getting worked down some.
Prices of durable goods are still high but are coming down from the price spikes of 2021. The dynamics are driven by used vehicles, whose prices have been dropping since the peak at the end of 2021, though they’re also still way too high:
Food inflation keeps simmering. The PCE price index for food and beverages purchased at stores and markets rose by 0.25% for the month and by 2.4% year-over-year from already very high levels. There was a brief period earlier this year, when food prices dipped a little, but starting in the summer, the month-to-month increases off these high levels resumed.
This chart shows the index value, not percent change:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The ongoing problem here is that rents won’t come down any time soon. Prospective buyers who can’t afford homes are keeping vacancies low and rents high, even with overbuilding in the mutifamily area.
Crude oil will eventually respond to OPEC’s supply cuts as well.
Car sales (especially EV’s) are dead, from what my dealer friends tell me.
A quick Google shows that EVs had record market share (7.9%) in the US in Q3.
91,537 BEVs (battery EVs, as opposed to plug-in hybrids) were sold in October 2023, down from 104,015 in September but up from 70,443 BEVs in October 2022. The September 2022 number was 63,243 BEVs.
So: October EV sales were down 12% month over month but still up 30% year over year.
We are enjoying 2 months in Hawaii at Waikoloa beach. Now is the time to reserve another 2 X 2 month condo rentals. Scuba on ! Life is better at the beach.
We are all soooo happy for you! PA
Everything is fine as long as you don’t need food or shelter… What happens next will be interesting as gas looks like it’s about to bottom.
Buckle up and an election year!
Wolf:
Do you notice none of the FED officials come out and say succinctly what you said in the beginning:
“Inflation still hot in services: housing, insurance, healthcare, transportation (incl. auto services). Food inflation simmers.”
Do they want to have the cake and eat it too (keep the asset values as high as possible)? Are these are not going to go away (foreigners keep giving gift to this nation Vs our own lofty expectations, but how long that will continue — did I read that your wife is Japanese born!)?
I’ve heard Jpow mention most of these in the FOMC statements & subsequent pressers.
I agree he probably doesn’t want to spook markets too much with uber-hawkish words.
As long as you do not need food and shelter the live is good. CPI/PCE whatever you call it is very manipulated.
In all the articles I read about the PCE print, none mentioned the 4.6% yoy core services…
Probably too scary of a number, which interferes with their imminent deflation/QE/rate cut fantasy.