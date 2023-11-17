The Collapse of EV-Charger SPACs: ChargePoint CEO Sacked, CFO out, Revenues Plunge, Losses Mount, Shares -96% from Peak. EVgo Not Far Behind

With EV charging, America is divided into two parts: Tesla’s network and everything else.
ChargePoint, the largest public EV-charging network (open to all EVs) in the US issued a series of announcements last night: That, based on its preliminary estimate, revenues in Q3 plunged; that the board had sacked the CEO; and that the CFO had departed, both effective immediately. And all heck re-broke loose, and the shares made one big kathoomph after having already collapsed.
It’s of course a creature of the SPAC era. It had announced back in September 2020 that it would go public via merger with a SPAC and completed the merger at peak hype-and-hoopla during that infamous February 2021, which marked the beginning of the end of it all.
Currently, shares [CHPT] are trading at $2.01, down 35.6% for the day, and down by 96% from their peak three years ago, and by 80% of the SPAC share price of $10. The plunge today is just a tiny dip in this awesome SPAC-collapse chart, the likes of which are now densely populating my pantheon of Imploded Stocks:
At the peak, ChargePoint had a market capitalization (share price times shares outstanding) of over $10 billion, a testament of the consensual hallucination, as I call it, of the times; today, it has a market cap of $725 million.
Last night, in addition to the sackings, it announced preliminary results for its Q3, ended October 31.
Revenues plunged. It said revenues would come in at a range of “$108 to $113 million,” down from its recent guidance of “$150 to $165 million.” The low end would be down 28% from its actual revenues in Q2 of $150 million.
There’s a $42 million charge for an undefined “impairment,” “resulting in GAAP gross margin of negative 23% to negative 21%.” Negative gross margins are always fun.
It slashed its “pre-impairment” non-GAAP fake positive gross margin to “19% to 21%, as compared to 22% to 25% as previously expected.”
The losses will continue. The company has always had losses, every quarter, and this is set to continue, with GAAP operating expenses – now estimated at “$129 million to $131 million” – much higher than its revenues (“$108 to $113 million”). The net losses will be bigger still.
But it’s not going to run out of cash right this minute. At the end of the quarter, it had $397 million in “cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.”
The reason it still has this much cash left to burn is that it raised $232 million in new cash in October by selling newly issued shares. Institutional investors had agreed to take $175 million and it had sold $57 million to the public through its “at-the-market” facility.
The day before the news of the share sales came out, shares traded at $4.50. Upon this announcement on October 11, they plunged 15% and then continued to sag. And now they’re at $2.
The company also has $296 million in debt. But no problem, it can still borrow $150 million on its unused revolving line of credit. And the debt doesn’t come due until 2028, it said.
And the new CEO blamed the economy, LOL. After the sacking of the old CEO and the CFO, and after losing money every quarter, the new CEO said in the announcement yesterday: “Our core markets of North America and Europe both came under pressure late in the third quarter, with revenue falling far short of expectations. Overall macroeconomic conditions, along with fleet and commercial vehicle delivery delays impacted anticipated deployments with government, auto dealership and workplace customers.”
With EV charging, America is divided in two parts:
1. Tesla’s network
2. Everything else.
Tesla is vertically integrated. It has built its own charging network, using its own chargers, its own app, and its own payment system, to charge its own cars. It controls all parts of it. And that works.
As far as the rest is concerned, it’s the wild west, beset with problems. Public charging networks have to work with all EVs. They control the chargers. But they don’t control the EVs. And the payment system is third-party, such as credit cards. And maintenance and repairs are required, but these companies have trouble keeping up. So there are endless complaints about chargers not being able to communicate with the cars, or the payment systems not working, or the chargers being out of service, or malfunctioning.
The shares of the public charging networks got further hammered in recent months when more and more automakers announced that they were holding their nose and making deals with Tesla to allow their EVs to use Tesla’s huge network of Superchargers. This brings Tesla’s charging system – what it called the North American Charging Standard (NACS) when it rolled it out in 2012 – a step closer to becoming the de-facto standard in the US.
And public charging networks face the biggest competition of all: EV owners topping off their batteries at home every night.
ChargePoint is the largest of the public EV charging networks, in terms of revenues. It was the first that went public. Its SPAC merger, which raised a net of $493 million for the company, included $225 million in “private investment in public equity” or PIPE, which was also common at the time. These private investors were anchored by Baillie Gifford and funds managed by Neuberger Berman Alternatives Advisors.
In the announcement of the SPAC merger, the now-sacked CEO Pasquale Romano said: “With our business model tested over more than a decade and approximately $480 million in net proceeds raised from this transaction, I’m confident that ChargePoint is well positioned for continued growth in North America and Europe as the shift to electrified mobility takes hold globally.” The hype-and-hoopla show was quite something.
Evgo, the next charging network in line with about one-third the revenues of ChargePoint, went public via merger with a SPAC that was announced in January 2021 and completed on July 1, 2021.
It raised over $600 million in cash, including $400 million from a PIPE, anchored by funds managed by PIMCO, BlackRock, Wellington Management, Neuberger Berman Funds, and Van Eck Associates.
And on July 2, 2021, as part of the incessant hype-and-hoopla show that must go on, it rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq in New York City.
In its last quarterly report, it said that revenues in Q3 plunged 30% quarter-to-quarter, to $35 million. It’s just a tiny outfit. Its shares [EVGO] plunged too, and today trade at $2.96, down 88% from their high, giving it a still inexplicably high market cap of around $900 million. Long live Consensual Hallucination:
Many things start with a hype and then generates the real value later after balance. Dot.Com bubble popped up but number of web sites exploded after the pop. Same thing for cloud computing and AI. EVs were also overhyped. In the long term, the small number of EV producers and charging station providers will survive, with realistic market values.
CMGI…
That is except for auto size, and speed limit, which is the rope (one of many) the capitalists are hanging themselves by.
Along with the rest of us.
An EXCELLENT example…and Japan is actually DOING IT.
To most here this comment is like wanting a bridge to Hawaii.
Perfect example of the Gartner Technology Hype Cycle. EVs and associated infrastructure have passed the Peak of Inflated Expectations, and are descending into the Trough of Disillusionment.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gartner_hype_cycle
Bad analogy, I think, Jason. There were many niches back then, we are just talking about ONE NICHE and a fully vertically integrated company with a nasty ass CEO. Hell, he’s even into big media.
R&D may scrape up a few fractions of a % here and there, as will Production and Sourcing and all along the above separate pieces of above mentioned Vertical Integration, but no breakthrough worth a whole new company is coming. Musk will just buy enough law to take it, if it happens…..and give them a however many $Mil it takes.
Most all that can be “invented” in those areas are bullshit words for idiots who made their entire living selling and talking and playing arbitrage….money merchants…managers….still a lot of those around…many here….with lotsa money piss away and trash planet, and plain old “just hoping” lower level folks who the media keeps pumped up full of shit, who are going to live forever, anyway.
Established auto companies can beat Tesla at the top end, and likely are, but like I said, unless there is a major switch (like to H), EV and Musk are in the catbird seat.
Climate change may bring other problems before it all plays out, anyway.
Not a black swan, a vulture.
I don’t have an electric car but a lot of friends that do have them have told me that almost all of the chargers other than the Tesla “Superchargers” don’t work well (aka they charge you lots of money but you don’t get much of a charge). Does anyone here have a similar experience with the “ChargePoint” or other chargers?
P.S. Earlier this week I read on Zero Hedge “Lucid Lost $227,000 Per Car Sold In Q3” P.P.S. I got to drive a Lucid Air Sapphire earlier this year the ~$200K car is faster than a $3mm Bugatti Chiron (that is “scary” fast)…
All we need to understand is that Tesla invested in their own charging network while GM and Ford left it to others. Either EV’s are a dead end or GM and Ford are.
For me personally, with the debacle of the Cybertruck shipping with 25% less range than promised 3 years ago, the viability of EV’s in other than urban commute situations is pushed out another 10 years
“…with the debacle of the Cybertruck shipping with 25% less range than promised”
LOL.
1. Cybertrucks are NOT “shipping” yet.
2. That was deduced from a video of a “prototype” that briefly showed the dash.
From Electrek: “The navigation shows that there are still 16 miles in the current trip, and the truck expects to be at 65% state of charge (down from 71%) by the time it gets there. If you scale that up, it would add up to about 267 miles of range at 100% state-of-charge.”
You have no idea what kind of testing/driving conditions this prototype went through on this “trip” to get this range. They’re test vehicles.
This is not EPA range.
Cybertruck will find it’s market. It is too unique not to. Most will be surprised.
Q= Mc delta T cold batteries
I hope the $296 billion in debt is a typo.
I think they hope too, LOL. Thanks
Another issue is the massive increase ( inflation) in the cost of parts and construction on high voltage/high amperage electrical installations. Wire, busbar, breakers, and disconnects have got up in price greatly over the last few years, and the cost of the electricians certified to do this type of work has also skyrocketed ( no residential wire pullers allowed).
Plus the utilities that need to provide the connections to the grid ( despite in being in their best interests) are slow and hard to work with. So the construction costs and times for building out these chargers has probably skyrocketed over what they were planning on.
Bought my first car 60 years ago. I’ve had everything from Mercedes, BMW, Cadillac all the way down to VW bug.
Currently have two Teslas. There is no car like those cars and I continue to test them all. Wolf is right, Tesla built out the charge network along with the cars and it is a seamless system.
The rest of the industry, yanked out the engine, threw in an electric motor with zero thought about how the consumer would deal with charging. The public charging folks gave no thought to the interests and needs of the EV consumers.
The whole rest of the EV industry needs a reset starting with the legacy manufacturers. my humble opinion. the model that works is right before their eyes, all they need to do is open them.
I’m starting to see a lot of Rivians – both pickups and SUV’s – in Texas and Florida. They’re good-looking vehicles and have a lot of interesting features. Reviews seem to be positive as well.
I’m not a big Tesla fan and for sure you couldn’t pay me to drive their already outdated looking bullet proof space truck. Guess I’ll keep driving my German ICE SUV for now.
A few months ago, I attended a happy hour hosted by the company that installed my rooftop solar array. It works like a charm and I was only too happy to tell them that in person.
The company owner drives a new Rivian, and I have to say that I was very impressed. Well built and well styled.
Hey Louie,
Thanks for your views. I agree, the legacy manufacturers are in a lot of trouble. The biggest is that their market is leaving them but they have a number of other significant problems too. I bought my first Elon/Tesla at the start of this year end rally.
The reason the revenues are dropping in both of these companies is because they won’t fix their chargers. I have practically given up on both as at about half the locations, their chargers are dead or won’t charge at the specified rate. It’s a clusterf**k trying to use Plugshare or another app to help you find *active* chargers operated by these two clownshows.
On the few short trips I have taken with my 2023 Chevy Bolt, I gave up and used the Tesla Destination Chargers with an adapter I bought. (Tesla Superchargers won’t work on off brand cars).
It’s a good thing I can charge at home with my 240 volt, 48 amp setup and GM supplied charger or I would sell this car and buy a Tesla.
Thanks Wolf! Unbelievable! I remember back then headlines hating oil!
One problem with the EV Charging Stations including Tesla is they have no imagination. Charging stations are dull and boring. The motorists are mostly sitting in their car looking at their phone. Some out of the box ideas would be coupling the locations to points of historic interest or how about including wi-fi and a car wash. You have a captive audience so why not a discount card to an adjacent Starbucks or even create something like a Geo Cash game for EV customers as they roll around the country. The ideas are endless. Anything that would take 15-30 minutes with options for kids so they would be jazzed to stop? something as basic as the video screen like the ones at Maverick gas stations only playing historic videos or points of interest in the immediate area.
Maybe they should bring back drive in movies. With charging hookups for each car where the little speakers you hung on your window used to be. Get a full charge and the Movie is free.
Not sure about other areas but in lower mainland British Columbia pretty much every EV charging station that I spotted was either in a mall parking lot, a nice park or a shopping plaza with restaurants, coffee shops, grocers etc. Up closer to the arctic north chargers seem to be put up next to community centre’s with swimming pools etc., usually not much else going on in these small communities. I think it’s a step in the right direction and a good idea.
I still run ICE and will for a while since my car is only 4yrs old and to be honest I still love it but even with that detouring and spending 10-15min at the pump is annoying, if it was 45min charging it’d be more irritating especially on a long multi fill up or charge trip (Canada is pretty big lol) when you’re in a race against your own stamina and daylight. However, if in the future the charge times can be further reduced it will be a very different story for people like me, 10-15min vs say 20-25min starts to become very practical. But yeah, hopefully near something to do or see for that 20-25min
Tesla making NACS an open standard was probably the best thing that could have happen for EV. A long protracted multi-decade period of multiple standards post mass adoption would have made it all the more frustrating for everyone. Not sure if theyre getting paid for these deals with Ford and GM and others or just pinning on revenue from charging those EVs, but its a win for everyone, including the other automakers.
I vehemently disagree! Now, back to scouring the interwebs for Betamax titles…
Here’s the deal:
480 volts of direct current in a “supercharger.” Stack any combination, up to twelve of the Superchargers with 250 kW each, and blast up to 3,000 amps of current into your EV. Not really all that complex. Sourcing the DC voltage and current is a bit of a trick. That is one hell of a lot of juice!
Of course, Tesla cars “talk” to Tesla Supercharging stations when they are connected together. And only “Tesla-certified” technicians can set up the charging installation centers.
Wolf is spot-on. In the USA, you have:
1) Tesla’s network
2) Everything else
Mr. Musk did an interview a couple weeks ago, and he used an interesting analogy on charging the lithium ion batteries in a Tesla. The speed to get to an 80% charge is much faster than completing a charge after that. Musk’s take was to think of cars going to park in a shopping mall. When the parking garage is near empty, it’s easy and fast for a car to park & when a battery is low on charge, it’s easy and fast for energy to park. But when the garage is nearly filled, you have to drive around to find a place to park. It takes more time to park each car. The closer a Tesla’s batteries are to being fully charged, the longer it takes to add to the level of charging.
Musk’s advice for making longer trips as quickly as possible was to charge your Tesla to 80% at one of the Tesla charging stations, and be on your way.
On 7 November, Xcel Energy announced a newer and scaled back $45M plan to build 730 high-speed charging stations. There is a lot of conflict between Xcel, the Public Utility Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce on all of this. I own Xcel stock, but not an EV, and I pay taxes. So, where will the money come from? Where will the money go?
Thank you for the report, Wolf!
It was probably wrong to comment that a Tesla could take that much current. 3,000 amps into one car would be too much.
I think that 3,000 amps it the total current for a charging station.
Apologies.
Should have done the math first. A charge at 480 volts and 250 kW of energy requires 521 amps.
Yes, 250 kW is “V3 Supercharging.”
Yikes, better not be inside that car while it’s charging. No margin of error to getting instantly roasted.
Reminds me of a recent vacation to London (July to be exact). Stayed in Chelsea. Each block had one charging station on opposite sides of the street. One car to each for the night. Can’t wait to see a charging station for each home in these row like apartments common to much of London.
The engineering at scale requirements for the system-of-systems supporting the EV “environment”, it is easy to envision, will far exceed the tight (faux IMO) climate change politics driving 2030 to 2050 mandates.
But, returning to theme, for me it boils down to cost. Eliminate the huge subsidies from gov’t and let the market chips fall where they may.
For ****s and grins my friends and I thought about disengaging the chargers just to create some observable chaos the next morning. But then we remembered our ages and stations in the grand community of mankind and adjusted accordingly. Will others?
One of the things that struck me as interesting in Matt Simmons’ epic book ” Twilight in the Desert” was his assertion of how much it would cost to replicate the petroleum/ auto fuel delivery system as of the books release in 2005. His point was that if ” on that date” the space aliens came down and wiped out the entire petroleum distribution network from pipelines to gas stations it would require a petroleum price of $250 a barrel ( at that time) to create the capital to rebuild the entire distribution network. This was a network that was built out over almost a 100 years with much of it payed for by the monopoly profits of Standard Oil in the old days.
His point was that any new fuel would also have the need to generate a massive amount of capital to build out a system to distribute it.
What these Spac’s are learning was the charge station business will require massive amounts of capital expenditure before they generate profits and get big enough to matter.
Tesla had the advantage ( kinda like old John D Rockefeller ) of having a massively inflated valuation that could be leverage to pay for the build-out of the Super Charger network.
We don’t have another 20 years of cheap energy. Without it, industrial civilization will collapse. It’s just math.
I recall the Beta vs VHS tape standard competition for VCRs. VHS won, but both eventually lost to better technology. If you don’t know what a VCR is, don’t worry, they are no longer produced. In their day, they were very cool.
“In their day, they were very cool.”
They and punch cards.
I actually used an IBM punch card machine. For those who want to know, it used to be the only “simple” way to input programs into a computer. Just don’t make a mistake, because you then had to punch a whole new card (80 characters per card).
At the university I needed to scan and OCR a lot of pages, years ago. We bought a Kurzweil scanner for $17,000. I can do the same nowadays with a $50 scanner and a free OCR program. This price reduction is something “hedonic quality adjustment” is supposed to account for in the CPI. Although it does not account for the hedonistic pleasure of using and looking at these giant pieces of equipment.
Ah yes. Fond memories of the IBM 029 key punch machine in the mid to late 60’s. A lot of hours spent on those things. In an ancient language called Fortran. :-)
…punched paper tape, anyone?…(…a misunderstanding amongst the admin at my initially-‘experimental’ high school in San Diego-they were offered an obsolete NASA ‘Recomp II’ ballistic tracking computer, and were sure (‘computer’ still a powerful word in those pre-HP35 days) some of the number of bright young sparks in attendance could adapt it for student record-keeping duties. Useless for that purpose, but we enjoyed having our own campus hangout and running flashing-nixie programs with unintelligible copy flying off of the printer for them for over a year before they wised up…).
may we all find a better day.
Of course, like with all technology, the newest and bestest has its detractions – but we can all learn to be happy in the super surveillance state!
Btw…I recall dropping a large card deck being a major league headache.
Yes punch cards are cool! I met my wife standing in line to feed the punch cards in to the card reader on the IBM 360 mainframe we used for our computer science 101 class, freshman year in engineering school. I let her go in line in front of me and the rest is history.
🤣❤
It’s an old old rule, an American specialty. We never invent anything, but we always turn inventions into Systems. From Morse to Bell to Edison to Sarnoff to Jobs to Elon, it works every time.
What about a universal electric street car system?
What? I can’t swipe my personal screen and play my ego music or a brainwashing podcast. While in my $50,000 eco friendly virtue signal bubble on the petroleum based tar monstrosity thing I deplore – an asphalt paved 7 lane highway.
If EV’s are the global solution…why not an emphasis on mass transit?
An airport people mover treadmill, for miles. A shopping mall escalator on steroids.
Capitalism rewards the tyrants, not the Saints.
As a simple human. Some shelter from the elements. Food for nutrition and sustenance, medical care for ailments.
The rest is luxury.
Insane stupid luxury that exploits humanity. For profit? Then more profit?
Strike!
Or one can just ignore the insanity and buy more stuff that makes the “more” superior to the less?
Think on this, drink on this, we are all in this…together.
Most public trasit is powered by the combustion of diesel fuel.
When I lived & worked in the city, I used to commute on a trackless trolley route… basically a bus that is powered by overhead lines. I really enjoyed how quiet and smooth the ride was, but the city has been replacing them w diesel buses bc the infrastructure is too expensive to maitain.
It happened in the Bay Area. We used to have a very nice electric trolley system on tracks that covered the whole Bay Area, called Red Cars I think. It was completely replaced by horrible busses and freeways. Then the equally horrible BART came along. I think it is called regression.
Correction. The Bay Area system was called the Key System. The Red Cars operated in Southern California.
You bet….I can imagine the easy life were you in charge. Oh the hours spent wistfully discussing Rousseau and man in state of nature. Not sure where Darwin, Spenser and natural selection would slide into the “science” conversation – but who cares. Knowing my fellow man is a pleasure that far exceeds any material/luxury benefits technology can provide to pass the day.
Because, after all, so many amongst we billions are just so damn interesting and creative! Lux of luck with that ambition!
Anyone know if Charge Point or EVgo received or receives financial support or any sort of subsidies from government (taxpayer) sources? If yes, the magnitude, duration and agencies/departments involved would be of interest.
A summary of that info would be important to many investors, voters and consumers, IMO.
What happens to the chargers themselves if/when they go out of business? Can they be coverted to the Tesla standard?
History is full of examples of competing standards & one winning out…who remembers LaserDisc and Zip Disks? Or BluRay vs HD DVD for a more recent example.
Most auto manufacturers have adopted (or plan to adopt) the Tesla charging standard (also known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS) SAE J3400). Nissan, Honda, Fisker, Rivian, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Lucid, Polestar, Volvo, Ford, GM, and others have already announced this. Some DC Fast Charging stations will have (or already do have) both the Combined Charging System (CCS) and the NACS connectors. Adapters will be available until the auto manufacturers make the switch over to NACS which will be in 2024 and 2025.
I can just hear the pushers now, saying they are the only ev charging co. behind Tesla, how demand is exploding, how they couldn’t be better poised for success. Buy, buy, but, you’d be a fool to miss this opportunity! And in a short 2.3 years…kathoomph! The grammatical sound effect made me chuckle. (It’s easy to see who made the money when you check out these charts. ;)
And I had owned every stock in that headline at some point in time. Feeling pretty dumb about it right now.