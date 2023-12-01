Oh Deary, No, Our Drunken Sailors Did Not Suddenly Sober Up, on the Contrary

They Out-Spent and Out-Earned inflation without breaking a sweat, and saved some too.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
I had too many irons in the fire yesterday, and didn’t think I needed to cover the consumer spending data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, because, adjusted for inflation, it was about like it was before: Our Drunken Sailors, as we’ve lovingly and facetiously called them all year, are making record amounts of money, with incomes beating inflation nicely all year. And they did it again. And they went out there spending it, and they still had money left over that they saved. Kudos.
But that’s not what the headlines made you think. The WSJ hilariously said in its headline, “Consumers Pulled Back on Spending,” and Bloomberg’s headline ridiculously said, “Americans Are Finally Turning Frugal After Splurging over Summer.” I mean, Americans frugal? Come on! So now, I gotta wade into it to straighten this mess out.
Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.2% in October from September, outspending inflation at a good clip. Year-over-year, adjusted for inflation, spending rose by 2.2%, near the top of the growth range over the past 15 months. The three-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month ups and downs and shows the trends better, also rose by 0.2% for the month and by 2.2% year-over-year, near the top of the range for the past 18 months! Note the flat spots late last year and in the spring this year. Those were the slowdowns. Not now.
Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.2% for the month and by 2.3% year-over-year, the fastest growth rate since March.
The three-month moving average rose 0.2% for the month and 2.2% year-over-year.
Of the total amount of consumer spending, 65% goes to services. The remaining 35% are spread among durable goods (cars, computers, furniture, appliances, etc.) and non-durable goods (food, gasoline, clothing, shoes, supplies, etc.).
Inflation has moved from goods to services. The core PCE price index for services rose by 4.6% year-over-year, according to the BEA yesterday. And consumers are outspending this inflation without breaking a sweat.
You can see in the chart that in the spring, spending on services, adjusted for inflation, grew at a slower rate, or barely grew, but then re-accelerated over the past four months, amid the huge travel boom.
Spending on nondurable goods, adjusted for inflation, jumped by 0.3% in October from September, the fastest rate in four months; and it rose by 1.3% year-over-year.
The three-month moving average ticked up by 0.1% for the month and by 1.1% year-over-year.
Nondurable goods include food, beverages, fuel, clothing, shoes, supplies, etc. You can see the pandemic frenzy through 2020, followed by the slowdown, when people started using their bales of toilet paper and other stuff stacked in the garage because they couldn’t sell it on eBay? But in recent months, spending on nondurable goods has accelerated again:
Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, dipped 0.3% for the month, but was up by 3.7% year-over-year.
The three-month moving average rose by 0.2% for the month and by 4.2% year-over-year.
This continued growth of spending on durable goods, after the huge spike during the pandemic, has flummoxed a lot of observers; they expected Americans, with their homes stuffed to the rafters with this stuff, to cut back and shift spending to services. For a few months after the stimulus frenzy in 2021, there was some of that. Then spending on durable goods took off again.
Where does all this money come from? Record incomes.
Personal income from all sources, adjusted for inflation, but without transfer payments from the government – so this is income from wages, interest, dividends, rental properties, farm income, small-business income, etc., but without Social Security benefits, unemployment insurance, VA benefits, etc. – jumped by 0.3% for the month by 2.3% year-over-year (adjusted for inflation).
This means that consumers have out-earned inflation by a fairly wide margin, and that’s where this spending growth comes from.
This income growth is a function of rising employment, rising wages and salaries, rising interest incomes, rising rental incomes, etc.
Per-capita disposable income, adjusted for inflation (total income minus taxes), jumped by 0.3% for the month, the biggest increase since May; and by 3.9% year-over-year.
This is what consumers had left to spend on goods and services and to save. And it has been outrunning inflation by a wide margin all year, after a steep setback due to inflation in 2022.
This chart shows the closeup of per-capita disposable income, adjusted for inflation, as percent change from a year ago.
In other words, per-capita disposable income has been outrunning inflation by 3 to 5 percentage points all year. This is where the money came from to do all this spending:
I took the data back only to June 2022 to cut out the huge distortive effects of the stimulus payments, and the year-over-year comparisons to those stimulus payments a year later.
The personal saving rate ticked up to 3.8%. That’s the portion of disposable income that consumers didn’t spend but put aside in various ways, from contributions to their 401ks to having a little extra in their checking accounts. That rate was somewhat lower than in the years after the Financial Crisis, but higher than in the years before the Financial Crisis. It’s amazing that our Drunken Sailors are spending so much but are still able to save. And there is no reason for them to slow down unless they lose their jobs.
Interest Rates up again Wolf ?
Wall Street is 100% certain that the Fed is going to pivot and that interest rates will fall towards zero (regardless of record levels of US Treasuries) and that is what is propelling stocks to record highs!
Actually the income and spending in this article is far more of a contributor to stock prices than some hypothetical rate cuts on a dot plot.
See my magic:
1. Everyone only measures dollars now.
2. I create dollars amd Everyone believes that I have created wealth, cars, foods, medical care, insurance…..
The original Marco,
I’m good with where they are right now. Wait and see makes sense at this point.
Agree!
In any kind of rational investing scene, IMO we would already have the treasury yields at 6%+ or ++.
In THIS investing situation, all one can do reasonably is wait to see what the GUV MINT and the FRB nutty and nuttier folks do next.
As a kid in the deep south in the 1940s, there was a ton of pressure to buy ALL the bubble gum my income would provide, as it was almost certain to go up… and it did, based on rational results of demand vs supply; such rationality is gone now, perhaps never to return, or at least not soon…
”Get it while you can!!!” And BLOW them bubbles till the whole world blows,,, eh
Yeap, jobs is the next mantra, we will see if the FED blinks again as in the past. But when things get ugly, you’ll really understand if the FED plays the right game.
I hope the fud (f’ed up dudes) finally realize that higher rates are actually good for the economy. Interest rate repression has to go!
MW: Dow industrials (DJIA30) close with gain of 295 points, or 0.8%, as Dow posts highest close in nearly 2 years, equities extend rally to five straight weeks
I’ve read somewhere November had the fastest loosening of financial conditions on record. Then Powell yammered something today about “premature to cut rates”, and boom, 10-year rate dropped another 0.15%.
Because the Fed has zero credibility. Nobody trusts that he won’t pivot back to ZIRP the moment the going gets tough. That’s why the markets are reacting the way they are.
You got it. The casino controls the eCONomy.
Wolf, what do you think the Federal Reserve will do? Hold rates higher for longer because the economy is so strong, or yield to Wall Street & cut rates next spring anyway because the market already has them priced in, avoiding market disruption?
The market has gone through massive phases of denial that often lasted for months, and then the players pulled the rug out from each other as they were trying to get out of their bets. See the 10-year yield:
Looks like a completed 5 wave impulse wave?
Maybe finishing up an a of an abc also?
I see no shoulder on that chart! Tank you Wolf.
Yeah, things are so good maybe the landing really has been cancelled. Would be sad for those loading up on bonds now and are hoping the fed cuts the short rates to un-invert all the curves because of a recession, and all that ends up happening is long rates go higher because things are just so awesome.
Please keep talking about this until it happens! Will it into existence!!!
Personal income, less transfer payments, adjusted to inflation Y/Y is
rising because inflation Y/Y is falling.
But fiscal spending certainly isn’t. Bond yields are temporarily moving in the wrong direction.
I took my family on vacation to Tahoe for Thanksgiving day weekend. Company car, therefore company gas to get there. Sat through a timeshare presentation so lodging was only $259 for the 4 nights.
On Saturday, we hit the road to drive around the lake. Wife and daughter got Starbucks. We ate lunch with a nice view of the lake. We had dinner. We had Coldstone for dessert.
I spent over $400 in food that day.
I wish I could be as fortunate in my day of company car the vehicle was for company business only and not insured for any type of personal use . Congrats on the benefit!
SOL – If you stayed at the Marriott Timber Lodge / Vacation Club over Thanksgiving weekend, we might have crossed paths……
Hilton Grand Vacations… sort of. The nice place was full, so they put us in a rundown old property. Whatever, it was cheap and clean.
I’ve been trying to rent places with a kitchen since eating out is getting so expensive. We were down in Carmel for a 50th wedding anniversary a few months back and a simple breakfast for the four of us was over $100 (Brunch at Clint Eastwood’s Carmel Mission Ranch would have been twice as expensive)…
$400 for a family with 2 meals and extras doesn’t seem outrageous, especially in Tahoe on a holiday.
It does, actually. Quite. But if overpaying for standard fare in a tourist trap is one’s idea of la dolce vita, then enjoy it all to hell.
This will cause November consumer spending, to be released next month, to tick up even little further. Thank you.
Thanks Wolf! You said, “The WSJ hilariously said in its headline, “Consumers Pulled Back on Spending,” and Bloomberg’s headline ridiculously said, “Americans Are Finally Turning Frugal After Splurging over Summer.” I mean, Americans frugal? Come on!”, and you are absolutely right!
The owners of the financial media seem to desperately want a recession. I have to assume that they have been caught offside on interest rates (like comercial real estate) and need a recession so they can get out from under their bets.
Another possibility is that all of this constant negative financial media causes poorly informed retail investors to give up their strong positions.
Wolf, your sanity is sure helping me climb this wall of worry.
The problem is the media needs a recession for the rate cuts that are priced in. The Fed is not going to cut rates in March if the economy is healthy. It just isn’t happening.
Great point!
Definitely not frugal but perhaps smarter. I am spending a lot but look for good deals and such. Simple things like getting $100 of Dominos gift cards at Costco adds up when you take advantage of apps and all the other marketing companies are spending to get your dollars. The concerns over the economy didnt change my spending habits, just how far my dollars would take me. Might not be the case for all however.
Oh well, gold and silver pricing are saying that something different may be on the way. Good luck to everyone trusting banks and investment firms to hold your wealth, besides, it’s all just paper like bonds and stocks. Solid mass substance (Matter, occupies space) will once again have meaning.
I know, so barbaric. Not proper like the Fed and government has done.
I tried to pay my rent with an ounce of gold. Didn’t work. Maybe when Armageddon hits, it will work, but I don’t think I want to be around to watch that show.
Hopefully Michael Bay won’t be the director.
Everything Is Awesome!!
R2K to da Moon!!!
UPS workers making $170K, plumbers making $200 an hour, truck drivers making six figures. Bidenomics is real.
That’s total comp (including benefits) and it’s for their long haulers. Details…
I’ve spent my career as a plumber, OTR truck driver, and custom home builder. Plumbing is stupid easy, trucking – not so much.
40 year real estate appraiser
The trillions of national debt increase since 2016 /17
Is very coincidentally similar to the increase in the gross residential real estate market
50 to 70 % home price increase is the major factor that this bifurcated economy has a long shake out period
Normally home values would collapse
I am dubious and expect the next leaders to promise an faux dangerous remedy
Baby boomers 0 debt and 5.25% interest
17 to 45 year olds who don’t own a home
Big big problem socially and economically
400 PHDs in the federal reserve really made a San Francisco sidewalk
Spending ‚so strong’ and inflation dropping like a stone with still tight job market? Huh, what am I missing or otherwise what are you talking about?
What are YOU talking about?
These statistics describe a huge sector of the economy. I think it paints a rosy picture of an imaginery creature. If you take out the top 5% and divide the remainder into winners and losers, what kind of a world is described? I believe that a huge slice of Americans are not doing well, but they are lumped in with the billionaires, so they become invisible to somebody looking at the world with statistics.
btfp, i’m all in .
One just needs to know how to read those tea leaves!
Gold understands.
One place the Sailors aren’t spending is in the classic car and motorcycle segment. I chart Craigslist and follow Bring a Trailer. The market has gone soft. The sales are slowing as the Sellers are clinging to the pandemic crazy pricing with buyers increasingly unwilling to bid up. This shows in the rising number of ” No Sales ” or ” Bid To”. The ” No Reserve ” listings have grown and some of them have recently sold at strikingly low numbers. In 2020-2022 the crazy buyers with their pockets full of PPP cash decided they wanted to be a classic car owner and fooled themselves into thinking it was a solid investment. This created a whole new segment of collectables that prior to 2019 were just old clunkers but then BANG a large swath of clean used cars or motorcycles over night became a Collectable. The cute little early 70s Honda CT70 is a darling to bike collectors as many baby boomers had one in their youth. The prices skyrocketed to an average of about $6,000-$7,000 with a special one owned by John Wayne selling for $29,000! The average price has declined in the last year to $4,000-$5000. The most shocking example sold last Wednesday @ $1600. These are the automatic model, the manual clutch “H” model sells for a bit more. The Dangerous At Any Speed Honda three wheelers were not looked at as collectable till the Sailors started buying. As I ramble my point is the bloom is off the rose.
I never understood why people today would pay a gazillion dollars for a beat-up motorcycle like the 1968 model I rode in the 1970s. But they did!
For me it is because my mother would never let me have one. Jokes on her now!
Wolf/MJ – the frequency of the point where some ‘old tat’ (UK idiom) magically transforms into a ‘valuable antique’ in the mind of a delusion-prone market has always fascinated me…
may we all find a better day.
Fool me once, ah ah we won’ t get fooled again!
Spending probably won’t slow down from here and deals will keep getting better for durable goods. Didn’t see anything I wanted to purchase run out and come Spring guessing deep cuts to avoid holding all that inventory. Honestly seems like black Friday is year round these days. Not everyone teleworks but those that do gets hundreds of dollars a month of extra disposable income. I fill up my RAV4 once a month on average and not a hybrid. Oil get changed about once a year now and tires last almost a decade. My extra money mostly goes into tbills or dumplings. Even offsetting some of my property tax with 0% interest CC that has cash bonus so hundreds more there.
Wow! That is optimistic, and I can’t argue with it from what I am seeing.
So, the Fed will remain on hold and say they are watching the data. We will watch jobs and CPI for further clues as to whether the rally continues in December before year end tax selling likely causes a pull back or pause.
Then it’s inflation and jobs until all eyes turn to March and the Fed…
The Ides of March? Et tu JP?
Those drunken sailors must be on a different ship than I am.
Yeah — the Mary Celeste.