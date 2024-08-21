Home Buyers’ Strike Expands even as Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest since May 2023. Surging Refis to Speed Up the Fed’s QT

People are waiting for rates and prices to drop, while supply keeps rising.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Mortgage rates dropped to 6.50%, the lowest since May 2023, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today. But instead of re-igniting demand for homes from buyers who need mortgages, these dropping rates have caused potential buyers to wait for mortgage rates to drop further, and to wait for home prices to drop, as prices are way too high, and so demand has dropped further, with applications for mortgages to purchase a home dropping toward their historic lows.
But the lower mortgage rates have re-ignited applications to refinance existing mortgages, and refi mortgage applications have jumped in recent weeks and have doubled from the historically low levels last fall. This surge for refi applications does nothing for the housing market, but it does speed up the pace of the Fed’s QT because it causes the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to come off the Fed’s balance sheet faster, and we’re seeing the first signs of that.
The average conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate during the latest reporting week dipped another 4 basis points, to 6.50%, the lowest since May 2023, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today. This measure of mortgage rates has been above 6% since September 2022.
People are on Buyers’ Strike, waiting for lower rates and lower prices.
Home prices are too high even for cash buyers and institutional investors, purchases of existing homes have plunged, as supply has surged, and applications for mortgages to purchase a home have collapsed by nearly half from their pre-pandemic levels in 2019, and in the latest reporting week fell further.
The Purchase Mortgage Applications Index is now just a hair above November 2023 when they’d dropped to the lowest levels in the data going back to 1995 after mortgage rates had spiked to 7.8%.
Mortgage applications are an early indication of demand and home sales volume:
Mortgage refi applications spike will speed up the Fed’s QT.
But mortgage applications to refinance a home have been rising in their zigzag manner since early 2024, from very low levels. And in early July, as mortgage rates dropped, refi applications started spiking.
Last week, the index spiked to the highest activity level since April 2022, the beginning of the rate-hike cycle. In the current week, mortgage applications backed off from that spike but were still the highest since May 2022. Since last fall, refi applications have more than doubled. Surging mortgage refis accelerate the pace of the Fed’s QT.
In terms of the Fed’s QT, mortgage-backed securities (MBS) come off the Fed’s balance sheet when the underlying mortgages are paid down via regular mortgage payments, or are paid off when the mortgaged home is sold, or when the mortgage is refinanced, and these principal payments are passed through to the MBS holders, such as the Fed.
The Fed’s monthly MBS runoff had moved along at a crawl from the beginning because mortgage rates had soared before the Fed even started QT, home purchase volume had plunged, and refi volume had collapsed. By early 2024, the pace of the MBS runoff had been running at about $14 billion a month as a result of the historic collapse in mortgage payoffs.
But these refis in August are the highest since the Fed started QT in the summer of 2022. The QT pace for MBS is approaching $20 billion a month, reflecting the higher refi volume this spring. The jump in refi applications since early July will speed up the pace of the Fed’s QT when the passthrough principal payments from the paid-off old mortgages actually reach the Fed.
A future increase in home sales volume, and therefore higher mortgage payoffs, will further speed up the Fed’s QT.
On this longer-view chart, which includes the historic spike in refi applications during the 3%-mortgage era, we can see how refi applications (red) have nearly doubled from the lows last November, as mortgage rates (blue) have fallen.
Hard to see how in most markets that a decline in interest rates would bring down home prices since sellers would expect lower interest rates means more qualified buyers. Buyers are hopefully just evaluating the total cost to them but the flip side is that buyers might jump in expecting house prices to go up and they can simply do a refi in 18 months or so expecting some decent rate cuts.
Buyers set the transaction prices, not sellers.
Sellers only set the asking prices. If asking prices are too high, buyers say, forget it, and the home doesn’t sell, and there’s no transaction, and no transaction price, which is the case now a lot, hence the plunge in transactions.
Here are the asking prices (listing prices) that sellers set:
Funny.
Jerome Powell sets the price.
He sets the price of short-term money. That price is now still over 5%.
Mr. Valentine has set the price.
“Hard to see how in most markets that a decline in interest rates would bring down home prices”
If you believe the Fed is about to cut rates and home prices are falling, it makes sense to wait a few months in order to get a better deal. I don’t think you can refi that quickly after the initial purchase mortgage.
While depends on the specific loan conditions, most have no waiting period or very small. Obviously anecdotal but in my neighborhood houses only fell from their high by a little and houses don’t sit on the market long. My guess is at some point things will heat up quickly and will be interesting which direction things will trend. My inconsequential guess is my house might get back above the highs from before interest rates started going up. My house was 405k when purchased in 2016 and everyone thought way too high. Similar houses shot up to as high as 750K and have been selling for 660k in recent months. I’m hanging so purely a curiosity thing for me. I like my house, my neighborhood and 100% telework. Could do with less summer heat but who wouldn’t!
Tons of people have been priced out on the sidelines. I’d guess there’s a large population of would-be buyers whose incomes are close but not quite there to secure a starter home mortgage. With rates falling as much as they have, these buyers can now get pre-approved, begin shopping, and compete against each other to purchase. This demand will increase home prices.
I understand that some people may wait longer hoping for further rate decreases. And I understand WR’s data above suggests the opposite of my suspicions- buyers are still waiting despite a major rate decrease, at least for now. But I’m suspicious that trend won’t continue when we see the next few home sales data points, should mortgage rates stay around this level or below. We know the demand is out there, and we know that buyers lack critical thought and restraint.
I hope I’m wrong, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see sales up (seasonally!) and prices up over the coming months.
Wolf,
I am quite happy to see MBS coming off the Fed’s balance sheet a bit faster but am skeptical that a pickup in refinancing is the cause. I would imagine the vast majority of mortgages on the Fed’s balance sheet are at rates far lower than 6.5% and would think that it is mainly folks who have bought in the last few years who are refinancing now at slightly lower rates (and given the Fed hasn’t rolled over any mortgages in that time period, seem unlikely to be on the balance sheet). Am I misunderstanding something (perhaps the number of mortgages at higher rates pre-2022?)
Well, that would make sense on an intuitive basis.
But apparently — and this comes from mortgage brokers — there are lots of homeowners with relatively little debt on their house, and they want to get cash out of the house. So they could do a $200k HELOC, but at a 9% or so rate. Or they can do a $200k-cash-out refi at a 6.5% rate. And so they do the math, and whatever works out better for them, they’ll do. Some get a HELOC (and we saw volume rising there too), and others will do a refi.
And that’s part of what’s happening because nearly all refis now are cash-out refis.
Seems kind of crazy to give up a sweet 3-4% mortgage to load up with the same debt (and more) at 6.5% but I guess cash-in-hand gives folks plenty of reasons. Given how prices (and homeowner equity) haven’t increased much the past few years, I imagine folks deciding now is the time to refinance would be fairly small (and with “relatively little debt” perhaps not that much to pay off the Fed’s balance sheet anyway). I don’t suppose there is any way to separate the refinancing from the outright (and principal payments) coming off the balance sheet?
Oh well, so much for all that “equity.” Let’s just make the giant housing black hole even larger.
This is the very reason so many will be underwater if we have even a tiny dip in housing prices that lasts longer than 1 year.
That debt isn’t free money. It’s a credit card that uses your house as collateral.
Very nice to see this, although still not seeing any real meaningful impact to lower price in SoCal, time will tell..
The real proof in the pudding will be next spring season, depends on where we are at with mortgage rate at that time and what state of the economy we will be at..
“…these dropping rates have caused potential buyers to wait for mortgage rates to drop further”
“This surge for refi applications does nothing for the housing market, but it does speed up the pace of the Fed’s QT”
Interesting – rate cut predictions are now having the effect of attenuating housing demand and speeding up the Fed’s bal sheet reduction.
Hi all!
What does anyone think about the new realtor commission from buyers’ side? Would think it would lower sale prices.
Hard to say but period of adjustment needing buyer representatives sign stuff up front. My guess in long run it will remain flat in long run where in a buyers market the seller agrees to cover that part and in a seller’s market the opposite or in the middle. Basically concessions like any other in the home buying process that are negotiated.
It’s easy list your house,be your own realtor,hire a title company .SAVE BIG MOnEY.did it many times .
Seen a lot about how buyers will need to sign agreements and be prepared to pay for agent or negotiate reimbursement with seller. But nothing so far about seller’s agents: shouldn’t listing charges for sellers presumably now drop from 5-6 percent to 2-3 percent?
When the time comes, I’d love to bypass the buyers’ agent. I’ve never had good luck with them. Only when we sold properties are the agents worth it, IMO. How could we look at a property though? Just call up the seller? I wonder if sellers will start offering a work around other than FSBO? I’d love to work directly with a seller.
The slowing purchases may also include people waiting to see how new realtor fee structures are going to shake out.
I’d agree. That kind of structural upheaval in how homes are sold can have a substantial impact on volume as buyers, sellers, and brokers are trying to sort through this.
But the shift started just now, so I’m not sure it can already be reflected in the numbers here — maybe some of it.
Sellers paying the cost of a transaction doesn’t make sense. Maybe it’ll change…
1) The boomers frontend approach eighty. Within a few years there will
be less of them. They follow the silent gen : 78% homeownership with a dwindling number. They spend less on restaurants, but more on surgeries, pharma, dentists and home insurance. They have plenty assets as collateral to cover their expenses. They will leave less to their families.
2) Gen alpha (2010/2024) is the smallest in 100 years. They are 30/40 millions short of the boomers. The boomers don’t know how to order
online in MickyD. Old pilots cannot fly F-35. There are not enough gen alpha to replace the boomers.
3) Gen alpha is much more sophisticated than the boomers. They get their knowledge from millennials and zoomers. They will be more productive and efficient workers. Labor shortages, higher productivity
and efficiency ==> higher wages. Highly skilled workers will pull the unskilled workers wages. A good economy lift all workers. Profitable co will be able to pay them.
4) There are not enough workers to increase demand for home prices, even with lower mortgage rates, especially if the gov plan to build 3,000,000 new housing units in the flyover areas and suburbia. The new
immigrant labor will be their downpayment, along with wealthy donors.
I would prefer kiosks you speak to, instead of tablets you have to touch. The fecal matter on those ordering tablets would blow your mind. Men’s Health magazine reported that every single ordering screen they swabbed had traces of fecal matter on it. No thanks. The bonus of a kiosk you can talk to is that you could use the same technology for the drive through.
You should probably just stay home.
Don’t open the door to that restaurant. Don’t touch money. Don’t pick up produce. Don’t push that shopping cart. Don’t use that water fountain. Don’t check out that library book. Don’t open your mailbox. Don’t pump your own gas. What else did I do today…
Or, wash your hands once in awhile and rely on your immune system. Your choice.
I wonder how the decision in issuing lots of short term notes versus more longer term notes has impacted the Fed? It certainly makes sense for the government to do this to ensure limited high yield long term treasuries but also seems like it could work against reducing inflation. Seems like perhaps immaterial if rates move towards target and employment stays strong.
Feels like the choice was either let inflation run a while with a tepid housing market or let the layoffs from a recession help drive the price down to something that passes the mortgage apps.
Looking like plan B might be the way we’re going?
Anyways I think we missed our window for anything orderly although 80s still on the table maybe.
John Hope Bryant, former Obama advisor is being reported as advocating a 40 year mortgage as the new standard. However, the 1970s negative amortization mortgage is still the greatest miracle of the “creative finance” of pre Volcker regimes.
Interest-only mortgages have been around a long time, and they’re a standard mortgage in CRE. A 40-year mortgage is a step closer than a 30-year mortgage to an interest-only mortgage. A 100-year mortgage is just about an interest-only mortgage.
First time homebuyers should wait to see what goodies Harris will throw at them.
Those last two charts illustrate perfectly how to form any kind of narrative in the media. I looked at the first one showing refi index the last two years and thought “how can 6.5% drive that kind of spike?”
Then I saw the long term view in the second chart and discovered it didn’t, just a blip off a generational low.
Pick whichever you want to fit your story. Thankfully Wolf gave us both.