Here Comes the Inventory of Vacant Homes: With Buyers on Strike despite Lower Mortgage Rates, Supply Spikes to Highest in 4 Years. Sales Drop Further except at High End

A game-changer is underway. Even the NAR concedes this “shift from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market.”
Mortgage rates have dropped to about 6.8%, down by a full percentage point from October last year, and yet sales of existing homes have plunged, and vacant homes for sale are coming out of the woodwork, the same vacant homes that the industry said didn’t exist, the second and third homes that people had moved out of but didn’t sell when they bought a new home over the past few years in order to ride the price spike all the way to the top. So now it’s time to sell those vacant homes. And supply in June spiked to the highest level in four years.
Sales of existing homes of all types – single-family houses, townhomes, condos, and co-ops – fell 5.4% in June from May on a seasonally adjusted basis, and also by 5.4% year-over-year to an annual rate of 3.89 million homes, the third-lowest sales volume since the depth of the Housing Bust in 2010, behind only October and December 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) today.
“We’re seeing a slow shift from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market. Homes are sitting on the market a bit longer, and sellers are receiving fewer offers. More buyers are insisting on home inspections and appraisals, and inventory is definitively rising on a national basis,” the NAR said in its report (historic data via YCharts):
Sales in June were down from the Junes in prior years by:
- 2023: -5.4%
- 2022: -24.2%
- 2021: -34.8%
- 2019: -26.9%
- 2018: -27.8%.
Not seasonally adjusted, and not annual rates, sales normally rise in June from May to form the seasonal sales peak in June after which sales decline through January.
But not this June. This June, actual sales fell from May, to 375,000 houses, condos, and co-ops.
Supply spiked to 4.1 months in June at the current rate of sales, the highest since May 2020, and just a hair below the Junes in 2019 (4.3 months), 2018 (4.2 months), and 2017 (4.2 months).
Inventory for sale jumped by 23.4% year-over-year, to 1.32 million homes, according to NAR data. At the same time, sales dropped 5.4% year-over-year. This surge in inventory combined with the drop in sales caused supply to spike by one-third year-over-year, to 4.1 months in June, from 3.1 months in June last year.
And normally, supply remains roughly stable or declines from May to June, but not this June. This June it spiked. There is a game-changer underway (historic data via YCharts):
Active listings surged by 36.7% year-over-year to 840,000 in June, just a hair below June 2020, according to data from Realtor.com.
But active listings didn’t surge equally across the country, as we saw when we discussed active listings in the largest 50 metros here. According to data from Realtor.com, active listings surged the most year-over-year in:
- Tampa, FL, metro: +93%
- Orlando, FL, metro: +81.5%
- Denver, CO, metro: 78%
- San Diego, CA, metro: +72%
- Jacksonville, FL, metro: +70%
- Seattle, WA, metro: +62%
- Atlanta, GA, metro: +59%
- Phoenix, AZ, metro: +56%
- San Jose, CA, metro: +53%.
Price reductions continued to surge. Of the active listings, 37.6% had reduced prices in June, the highest share of reduced prices for any June, except June 2022, in the data from Realtor.com going back to 2016:
Median price was shifted up by the surge in sales of high-end homes.
According to the NAR, despite the 5.4% year-over-year decline in overall sales, sales of homes above $1 million actually rose year-over-year, the only price category where sales rose; sales in all other price categories fell. They fell the most in the price range below $750,000:
- Sales of homes of over $1,000,000: +3.6% YoY
- Sales of homes of $750,000 to $1,000,000: -1.9% YoY
- Sales of homes of $500,000 to 750,000: -7.6%
- Sales of homes $250,000 to 500,000: -12.4%
- Sales of everything below also fell.
The change in mix was very pronounced in expensive markets that depend more on stock prices than on mortgage rates, where many high-end buyers – including those now riding the AI bubble – pay cash, often with funds either obtained from the sale of stocks, or borrowed against their stocks.
For example, the luxury market in the San Francisco Bay Area. Luxury is over $5 million. According to Compass’ luxury report for the San Francisco Bay Area:
“It is in the most affluent counties where high-tech industry is concentrated – and the centers of what is being described as the “AI boom” – that luxury home sales truly soared in Q2.”
San Francisco County and Santa Clara County (incl. San Jose) “saw year-over-year increases in $5-million+ home sales in Q2 2024 of 54% and 63% respectively.”
“The circle of seven extremely expensive communities circling Stanford University – on either side of the San Mateo/Santa Clara County line – saw a year-over-year Q2 increase of 92% in $10-million+ sales.”
“The most affluent households are typically much more affected by changes in stock markets – and in the Bay Area, by the soaring Nasdaq in particular – than by interest rates: Many of these buyers pay all-cash…. And, of course, many employees of companies such as Nvidia have suddenly become very wealthy indeed.”
But sales of homes requiring a mortgage have plunged in the US overall, as applications for mortgages to purchase a home have collapsed by nearly half from 2019:
The median price was pushed up by this change in the mix of sales, with a larger number of higher-end homes selling, and fewer mid-range and lower-end homes selling (here’s our explanation and illustration of how the median home price is skewed by changes in the mix).
The median price of single-family houses jumped to $432,700, amid this surge in sales of high-end homes. It thereby surpassed the prior high in June 2022 by 2.8%.
And there was a down-revision: The median price for May was revised down by $2,100 from the figure reported a month ago, nearly wiping out the record price proclaimed in May, putting it roughly on par with June 2022.
“Even as the median home price reached a new record high, further large accelerations are unlikely,” the NAR’s report stated today. “Supply and demand dynamics are nearing a balanced market condition. The months’ supply of inventory reached its highest level in more than four years.”
For seasonal reasons, the median price will fall for the rest of the year into early 2025, as it always does this time of the year. June marked the high point for 2024:
The median price of condos and co-ops rose to record $371,700, amid similar shifts in sales to the higher end of condos.
And there were revisions: the May condo price was revised down today from the originally reported $371,300 to today’s May figure of $368,900. So today’s June figure is essentially where May had been a month ago.
Excellent…(with my Mr Burns impression). This sure is interesting, quite a few on here still think SD will defy gravity much like LA/OC this time. On the flipside, not seeing the rest of SoCal on that list and even more sad is that prices still sky high across decent part of LA and OC. Crossing my fingers it will just be a lag effect and this time is no different. My real question is, can sellers hold out long enough to wait until rates hit 5% and still get the same level of insane asking price, the bet is that lower rates will bring the demand insanity back regardless of price.
“San Diego, CA, metro: +72%”
Also, how much of this build up can be attributed to seasonal change? We’re officially out of Spring season and typically in normal time prior to the madness of the last couple of years, inventory starting to pick up from now until winter. My fear is that come next Spring season, especially the way things are looking, it will be rate cut mania all over again, rinse and repeat and price in SoCal will just never come down to make sense, because of artificial constraint as long as sellers figure out the pattern.
Personally, I am still scratching my head trying to figure who are the people still taking out mortgage for what seemingly a basement starting price of $1.1M to $1.2M. Simple napkin math, even with $300K down and at current rates, factoring in tax..etc, you’re looking at close to $7K a month and require household income close to $$350-400K. Guess I must have missed the memo on that pay raise…
Once upon a time homes in SD were worth a little over half of those in LA.
@Xavier Caveat I’m a California history buff (specificially the history of real estate development in the state) and while there have always been “some” homes in SD worth half as much as homes in LA (a modest home in Brentwood has always been worth a lot more than a modest home in North Park) I can’t think of a time when the median home price (or median price per sf) in LA County was even close double that of SD County (for at least the last 75 years).
” not seeing the rest of SoCal on that list”
That list here was just the top 10 metros nationwide. The rest of Southern CA is on the whole list of the top 50 metros:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/07/09/here-comes-the-housing-inventory-as-sales-plunge-active-listings-explode-in-tampa-orlando-denver-san-diego-jacksonville-miami-and-surge-in-other-metros/
Active listings YoY:
#16.: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. +43.9%
#23: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. +36.9%
Thanks Wolf. Music to my ears :) positive trend on multi-years long dogfight
for all the declines
multi-unit are surely super priced – with limited supply
and lots of NEW class A units out there
4 plex in Tucson $1,100,000 – was airbnb and those are rents they’re quoting for proforma price
30-40% to high YET – waiting
Just wait until the stock market crashes. You’ll see at least 2-3x inventory increase in much of coastal CA as tech goes in the tank and all the ancillary jobs like restaurants, furniture, car sales, etc go down with it. AI is a joke as far as viable products at this stage.
In spring 2004 SD inventory was around 3k and went to 15k in about a year and a half. LV went from I think about 5k to 45k roughly around the same time.
“In spring 2004 SD inventory was around 3k and went to 15k in about a year and a half. LV went from I think about 5k to 45k roughly around the same time”
It’s hard to fathom this time it will be like this, or a 30-40% correction but then again last couple of years were full of surprises and new normal so time will tell and I do hope this will be a thing in SoCal soon enough..
I don’t know how old you are, PI. Maybe you haven’t seen a major market sell-off. They don’t happen often, but when they do…
@HowNow Gen Xers, been around the block and seen the last 3 crash…I am just playing devil’s advocate and entertain the thought that maybe this time is different…am I truly convince of it, perhaps not but since I have been wrong for so damn long (since 2014) I am open to some humility and probability as well..
I just don’t know about the “bubble” popping. I wouldn’t hold my breath. Historically housing USED TO increase at about a 3% rate (Shiller). That hasn’t been true in the last 20 years or so. It’s due largely to the dilution of the currency/inflation, even though the inflation rate over the last 20 years doesn’t justify the outrageous increase in house prices (imo).
I dunno. But for the quality of life in the major metros and the cost of housing, I’d bail out of those places. Screw the “culcha”, the fancy-ass restaurants, and the celebrity sightings. There’s more to life than being stuck on a friggin’ freeway.
Talk about cultural bubbles…
Is home insurance going up in Cali right now too? Someone told me insurers are looking to jack those up and dropping clients, they way it was explained to me it sounded similar to what we have in parts of Canada where ins. companies have to go through regulators to hike premiums.
Insurance in California is out of control. Can’t speak for home insurance but i know HOA fees has been going hog wild. For auto insurance and vehicle related. I have seen my own policy almost double with close to 30 yrs of driving record completely clean, no change of vehicles or status. It’s a wild west. Shop around, other companies are even more outrageous. That’s why it amazes me people in SoCal can just absorb and absorb higher cost of everything, buy a million dollar home and eat out all the time. Something doesn’t add up. I know a lot of people make good money out there but still a small percentage but yet you look around, it would be easy to fool you that everyone is making VP salary…wtf
I got my home insurance renewal quote last week.
It went up from 2200 4200.
5 years back it was 700.
@Phoenix_Ikki you would be surprised how many people have been able to “live beyond their means” by pulling equity out of their homes. I don’t know if is any there is any way to get statewide data on this but more often than not when I am looking at a home in CA (using my access to the title company database) people owe more now than when they bought the home. It is more than half almost everywere I look from multi-million dollar neighborhoods on the SF Peninsula to nothing over a million neighborhoods in Sacramento.
Ouch, sadly this is one factor many FOMO buyers miss their bet on or don’t consider it as much of a factor. Another factor is electricity, move to somewhere inland because it’s slightly more affordable but summer time it’s constant 100+ for months on end…AC bill of over $1K is not uncommon, especially if you got that big ol’house in Temecula or the valley to cool down. AC is pretty much mandatory for survival.
Near coastal or non-valley you can still outlast the summer without running AC 24/7 but if you intend to buy a place to stay for 10 years or more, is that something you can safely bet on consider we’re seeing hotter and hotter summer every freaking year..
P.I. you should get the hell out of CA. $1000 electric bill??? Maybe you need to close the windows and doors when A/C is running. I’m in NC where summers are always hot, always humid. We run A/C for about 3 months straight. Haven’t gotten an electric bill over $150, ever.
As you appear to reside in the SD, LA/OC area, you should be able to fairly closely follow the shifts in the market.
As the data indicates the market shift in the area you speak of has begun.
Depending on a number of factors including interest rates, amount of inventory.
Many homeowners have a significant amount of equity, and some have low interest-rate loans.
In some areas, there is a significant percentage of homeowners who may own their property outright.
It seems that lenders’ standards these days are tougher,
No head-scratching is needed; the people still taking out mortgages at the current market prices and loan rates have the desire and ability to do so. As you point out that is a specific demographic.
While there may be some commonality among the current buyers, each has its unique circumstances and reasons,
Are you among the many who are priced out of the current market?
It appears there are those who have opted to sit on the sidelines and wait.
There may be some commonalities amount the current cohort of people opting to wait in anticipation of some change in the house purchasing equation presumably that will be beneficial.
Lending standards aren’t tough right now. I got pre-approved for $200k over what would be considered financially reasonable. Yes I have a good credit score could make that payment if I didn’t contribute to a 401k and only purchased food and gas, but that’s just dumb.
Similarly had a friend buy a house at 7.5% this spring. Couldn’t get approved for the loan amount needed. So the lender had him do a 2-1 buy down to bring the payment within the allowable debt to income ratio. He said no big deal because he’ll just refi in 6 months when the fed cuts.
Also hearing lots of people who maxed themselves out to buy in 2021 panicking a bit. Sure they have 3% mortgages but they hit their max monthly payment. Now their homeowners insurance has gone up and property tax increases for those nice 40% equity gains are finally hitting people.
I’m sure lots of mortgages are also in great shape and lots of people own their homes outright. So not saying everyone is struggling. More just that everyone claiming lending standards have been so much more responsible this time around seems questionable.
Price reductions sound great, but with so many sellers and agents still over inflating original lists there is still a ways to go. And if I get one more mailer from local yokel agents trying to use close to list ratio instead of close to original list to pretend they’re getting top dollar I’m gonna puke.
Hubris of RE agents still plenty in SoCal. Many take to Social media to brag about or maybe perhaps create this illusion that we’re still deep in 2021 or 2022. High price certainly help them sell that point even better.
Just saw another flyer from a RE stating how they sold a house in Cypress for $60K over asking and this isn’t something listed for well below market, ordinary house that still sold for over $1M. This kind of dynamic is still giving sellers and RE agents confidence and of course this is market by market dependent. RE agents in certain part of Texas or Florida might not be singing the same tune.
Get a grip. Dial down that R.E. sh*t. Take a shower, meditate, visit SRF in Cardiff or Brentwood, or better yet, visit an animal shelter.
Thanks for the breakdown of % change in sales by price groups! Really interesting to see how the high price homes are diverging from “lower cost” groups. Appreciate all your work on reporting this.
Seeing foreclosures in my market (outside Charlotte) for the first time in 4 years. Most are entry level flips gone bad… but there are a couple of high ticket ones. Looking at a listing right now $2.3 million – foreclosure.
“We’re seeing a slow shift from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market.”
Riiight. It’s still a real-estate-agent sales-commission’s market. Buying at the top of any bubble is not a “buyer’s market”.
I’d wait at least a couple years after unemployment hits cycle-highs before pulling the trigger.
This is the correct answer. You either need to be born with exceptional tech oriented brain and/or hope for the misery of foreclosure on others. In big cities, those are literally the only two paths to getting a home besides being an awesome doctor or lawyer.
Its ok. There are no signs of recession. Not in 2023, 2024 or maybe even 2025. Thats what I heard anyway.
Correct as far as 2023 and the first half of 2024 is concerned. We already nailed that one. The much hoped-for recession didn’t come.
In terms of the future (Q3 and Q4 2024 and 2025), well, we’ll just hafta wait till we get there.
Nope, we skipped soft and ultra soft landing and changed course for back to the moon again. Wait until those rate cuts are for real, then it’s off the shizzle.
the long end of the yield curve might disagree with that prediction.
As a wild footnote, I recently partially read a fairly new NAR report for 2024:
International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate
This report is based on an online survey that was conducted from April 4–May 19, 2024. The survey was sent to 150,000 randomly selected REALTORS
$475,000 – Foreign buyer median purchase price (compared to $392,600 for all U.S. existing homes sold)
50% – Foreign buyers who paid all-cash (compared to 28% among all existing-home buyers)
45% – Foreign buyers who purchased a property for use as a vacation home, rental, or both (compared to 16% among all existing-home buyers)
I’m curious how this might impact the inventory dynamics as the bubble seems to be hissing?
What you “forgot” to mention is that purchase volume by foreign buyers has collapsed by 81% since the peak in 2017, according to the NAR report. Volume has plunged every year to lower and lower levels, to where foreign buyers are now almost irrelevant in terms of volume.
That was in nearly all the headlines about that report you’re citing.
I’m curious why you’re so deceptive and manipulative to not mention the headline part of the NAR report that foreign buying has collapsed to such low levels that it’s irrelevant? Which makes your questions irrelevant nonsense.
Click on the chart to enlarge:
LOL…I think as Gen X SoCal kids would used to say…”you just got moded” by Wolf..
Yes, I’m the person at Wolf’s fireside commentary party that continually fails to read more than a few sentences of some random report — then gets busted by the omnipresent host that helps me get it right.
Nonetheless he mistakes my sloth for deception — I have never made comments to deceive — and I’ll honestly admit that I cherry pick information, then fail to put into proper perspective.
I keep trying to improve but have bad habits — I used to be better at this (damn it).
Howdy Folks. Has the Lone Wolf Charts shown the final peak???? Is Housing Bust 2 finally on the way down ????
@Wolf Is there any way to tell if a “vacant home for sale” is a home that “people moved out of so they can stage and get top dollar” or a home that “people had moved out of but didn’t sell when they bought a new home over the past few years in order to ride the price spike all the way to the top.” When I was a kid (working part time for a real estate agent) I never even heard of a “staged” home and even in Hillsborough or Atherton most homes for sale in the 70’s still had people living in them, while today most high end homes are vacant and staged when they are for sale.
Howdy Apartment Investor. I am not the Lone Wolf, but the local MLS and access to it and knowing how to use it, is the tool needed.
We vacated our property in SoCal and staged it to get top dollar. That is a sad statement of the quality of our home furnishings but oh well – they all went to charity :)
This is a national figure — 1.32 million homes for sale. You want to know if an individual home was staged? I mean, go locate that home and look at it, you’ll see.
I’ll just use this as an opportunity to make this clear: when sales plunge and inventory spikes, it’s the result of vacant homes that come on the market many of which have been sitting in the shadow inventory for months or years.
When a regular homeowner wants to move, they buy a home and they sell a home (maybe not in that order), so one goes on the market, and one comes off the market. So inventory stays the same overall in the US (+1 -1 = 0), but there are TWO SALES in the US.
But what we have here is plunging sales and spiking inventory – and that’s the impact of sellers putting homes on the market that they have moved out of some time ago
90% of the homes we appraised in the last 3 years were empty. When we get one that is occupied, we try to cancel the appraisal, because it’s too much of a pain in the ass. Like a dangerous dog on the premesis, bad tenants, filthy setting etc. I would say 75% or more of these empty properties are part of the shadow inventory. The owners have been holding on hoping for a higher price and have decided to throw in the towel.
Great news for private equity & mega landlords. They will be ready to pounce on new unsold homes en masse either soon if they already have cash, or when the FED predictably drops interest rates to zero again (its our tradition to be at zero, just like tipping). Most of those waiting in line to buy their 1st tiny home will again get outbid by big investors & keep renting from them or tech couples who own 3 or 4 homes. Fvck the fed, fvck the govt & fvck america. Not voting & not doing any combat duty for these parasites.
BS. The biggest landlords are NOT paying those high prices, LOL. They’re TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THOSE HIGH PRICES and are SELLING the houses that they bought in 2012 — and they talk about it in their earnings calls.
Instead of buying individual houses scattered all over the place, the big landlords of SFR have all been building their own for-rent communities WITH THEIR OWN HOMEBUILDING DIVISIONS, or buying build-for-rent communities from homebuilders. That is the biggest development in residential real estate. It’s far more economical to manage a community with 500 purpose-built rental houses, a leasing and maintenance office, and common amenities for tenants, than managing 500 houses scattered all over the place. The big landlords are selling those scattered houses at these ridiculous prices, and they are building their own supply of rental houses. They all talk about it in their earnings calls because it’s such a huge move. Build for rent has exploded over the past three years.
I’ve been talking about it here for a long time, and you completely missed this biggest move in residential real estate? So here is the latest one. READ THIS:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/04/24/biggest-landlords-pile-into-build-to-rent-single-family-houses-but-are-selling-older-houses-into-this-overpriced-market/
That chart for “median price of existing single-family homes” from 2013 to present is stunning. Takes one’s breath away.
Yowzers!
As always, great charts and information Wolf.
In the 1960s practically every house (cottage) in the SoCal beach city of Hermosa Beach was in the $10,000 to $15,000 range including their tiny little postage stamp sized 2400 square foot lots – and many went unsold for a long time as few people wanted to live in that damp and windy beach city. Now those same tiny little junk cottages are selling in the $2,000,000 to $3,000,000 or higher range and don’t even have places to park cars. I’d say things are way out of whack now in terms of valuation.
and what’s funny is back in 1960s, 405 or any other freeway isn’t a giant parking lot on every freaking day on the way to beach cities…nowadays Sat/Sun parking lot traffic is quite common to try to get to Venice, Malibu or any of the beach cities
Just as Wolf brings “perspective” to the subjects he writes about, I do appreciate your perspective, SCBD. I grew up there and, yep, in case people don’t believe it, it’s twoo.
Few wanted to live in Santa Monica because of the cooling onshore breezes and morning fog. The most expensive areas were more inland: Bel Air, San Marino/Pasadena, Beverly Hills.
Ocean Views: not a biggie back in the day. Few wanted to stare out at a black ocean at night; they wanted “city lights” and homes were built in Sand Diego with the large, family-room windows facing east, not west toward the ocean.
Things change.
Once the everything bubble begins to pop, I would imagine the ensuring job losses will begin to drive these insane prices back to some semblance of reality. Should be lots of inventory and at much better prices in a few more years.
Interest rates could drop to 0% and it wouldn’t be enough to stop the coming avalanche of more price drops. Home prices were driven too high by the fools who rushed in and bid up prices during the pandemic.
If mortgage rates drop to zero, that must mean we’ve had a nuclear conflict and the houses are radioactive. Things at true fire-sale prices.
I’d buy one! What’s a little radiation if the mortgage is 0? ;)