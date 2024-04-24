Biggest Landlords Pile into “Build-to-Rent” Single-Family Houses, but Sell Older Houses into this Overpriced Market

American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Homes sold over 3,000 older single-family houses in 2023.
Building professionally managed communities of single-family houses for rent, with their own leasing and maintenance office, is the hottest trend in new house construction.
“Build-to-rent” has attracted homebuilders, from the biggest on down. And it has attracted the biggest single-family landlords that, instead of buying houses scattered all over the place to be rented out, are buying entire build-to-rent communities from homebuilders; and some also have their own build-to-rent construction programs where they buy the land and build these communities and lease them out.
Having entire communities of new build-to-rent houses with their own leasing and maintenance offices is more efficient for the landlord than older houses with more maintenance requirements scattered all over the place.
And the biggest landlords have begun selling thousands of older houses scattered all over the place, given their higher management costs and the sky-high prices they bring in this overpriced market.
These are the same landlords — American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Homes — that were formed in 2012 at the end of the Housing Bust to buy these houses for cents on the dollar out of foreclosure. They know what they’re doing.
For example…
American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] began adding build-to-rent single-family developments in 2017 and is now largely “focused,” as it said, on adding build-to-rent single-family properties through its own homebuilding division, AMH Development Program, for communities of rentals. In addition, it is buying some build-to-rent houses from third-party homebuilders. It’s no longer buying individual existing homes, but has started selling them – more in a moment.
In 2023, it built rental developments with 2,317 newly constructed single-family houses: 1,838 houses for its own operations, and 479 houses for its unconsolidated joint ventures. It only purchased 47 houses from third-party homebuilders.
“We typically incur costs between $250,000 and $450,000 to acquire and develop land and build a rental home,” American Homes 4 Rent said in its annual report.
Invitation Homes [INVH] acquired 1,789 single-family houses from homebuilders in 2023, at an average estimated cost basis of $390,000. Of those houses, 760 are scheduled to be delivered in 2024, the remainder in future years. These houses are in communities of rentals.
These two landlords sold over 3,000 older houses combined in 2023, having become big sellers of single-family houses they’d bought years ago here and there.
“Our properties held for sale were identified based on submarket analysis, as well as individual property-level operational review,” American Homes 4 Rent said in its annual report.
In 2023 it sold 1,546 houses and held another 862 houses for sale. “We will continue to evaluate our properties for potential disposition going forward as a normal course of business,” it said.
Invitation Homes sold 1,489 houses in 2023 for $547 million, for an average sales price of $367,000.
Combined, American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Homes sold 3,035 older single-family houses into this overpriced housing market while they can still get top dollars, even as they expand their stock of build-to-rent houses.
Homebuilders are chasing after single-family build-to-rent. D.R. Horton [DHI] reported that as of March 31, it carried $3.1 billion in investments in rental properties, up from $2.7 billion six months earlier. During the 12-month period through March 31, it sold 6,248 single-family build-to-rent houses, about 7% of its total unit sales (in addition, it also built and sold a bunch of multifamily units).
Build-to-rent single-family houses in communities with 50-plus rentals.
Last year, 27,495 build-to-rent single-family houses were completed in professionally managed communities with at least 50 single-family rental houses in markets covered by Yardi Matrix research, according to an analysis by RentCafé, based on data from Yardi Matrix. Up by 75% from 2022!
It does not include single-family rentals that are not located in build-to-rent communities or in smaller build-to-rent developments.
And more supply is coming: Another 45,400 build-to-rent single-family houses were under construction in professionally managed communities of 50-plus single-family rental houses.
This represents new supply of single-family houses on the rental market, which is great news for people not willing to play the crazy games of the grossly overpriced purchase market, even as the biggest landlords have been selling older houses into this market to cash in on the crazy prices and focus on more efficient-to-manage build-to-rent communities.
Renting a house can be substantially cheaper on a monthly-payment basis than buying an equivalent house these days, after the crazy price spikes in recent years and the 7%-plus mortgage rates now, and this arbitrage may be a good option for many people, which is why there’s strong demand for nice rental houses, which is why there is this sudden surge of supply.
Sales of all single-family houses have been purring along at near-pre-pandemic levels. Prices of new houses have come down, and homebuilders are buying down mortgage rates to stimulate demand, in a market where sales of existing houses have plunged.
There is plenty of supply of new single-family houses, with homebuilders’ inventory for sale rising to 465,000 houses, the highest since August-October 2022, and beyond that the highest since 2008. This amounts to 7 months of supply. Plenty of inventory for aspiring homeowners.
They have brought back the Company Town, without the company.
As a renter-for-life, I’m happy to see this.
Peace and quiet and peace of mind is a good place to call home.
Maybe they’ll have a burger king close by.
Not a bad way to live if the neighbors are thoughtful, and considerate…
So they’re basically multifamily communities except the units are physically separate.
BS. They’re single-family houses that are rented out.
Just to make sure everyone is on the same page:
“multifamily” is a building type. It doesn’t mean “slumlord” or “poverty,” or whatever. It’s a building with multiple housing units in the same building.
“Multifamily” can be set up in two ways:
1. rental apartments
2. owned apartments, organized as condominium, co-op, or TIC.
There are 14 million single-family houses that are rented in the US, most of them owned by small landlords with 1-9 rentals:
My neighbor owns 6 houses plus the house he lives in.
I get that … it just struck me that the business model isn’t as new and different as it might first appear … that as they move away from scattered properties it’s a step in the direction of consolidated multifamily developments except with single family units.
“multifamily” is a building type. It’s a building with multiple housing units in the same building.
The build-to-rent single-family houses model isn’t new. It’s been around — see the chart above. But it has been very small. What’s new is that it’s suddenly getting huge.
It’s getting huge because it’s too expensive to buy existing homes at these crazy prices given the rents they can get. So:
1. The big landlords are selling at these crazy prices the individual houses they’d bought years ago.
2. And they’re building their own rental houses where costs and maintenance are lower.
No one should buy in a market where these big landlords have become sellers. These are the former PE firm guys that bought houses for cents on the dollar out of foreclosure in 2012. These people are the ultimate smart money. They understand this market. They know: buy low, sell high. This is a market to sell existing homes into, not to buy. Homebuyers today are the dumb money.
I agree with you no one should buy when smart money is selling. However the question is when will we actually get this price correction, if ever? There’s no guarantee if prices start to rapidly decline that our president and the other politicians won’t send everyone checks or freeze mortgage payments or something ridiculous or that the fed won’t immediately drop interest rates back to zero.
We should get a price noticeable correction based on the data/fundamentals but that doesn’t mean we will. My guess though is if we do it will be early to mid 2025 post election.
I think I see the metaphor you’re making… its like an apartment tower “tipped on its side” or something.
But, they attract a fundamentally different kind of tennant than apt towers do. Case in point: I was urged to buy a condo for my first home, but after living in an actual apartment tower, I had no desire to share any walls with other humans.
I’m sure many people don’t want to share a wall, but also don’t want to buy in this market in order to have that. Sfr solves that.
Spoiled in the USA with our villas . Most countries have multi family buildings when they don’t have cheap energy . That’s the driver we have inexpensive fuel and energy in the USA and can afford our villas with large overhead . I own one of them and never want 2 . Can’t take care of 1
Excellent summary. I am in this market and you are correct the btr market is good for owners and tenants. It opens the possibilities of consumers living in a home that they would not be able to afford to buy. Thanks.
…Because they’re hideously mispriced.
The only real estate I own right now is income producing. We sold our home and most of our furniture and set sail 7 years ago. Now, that we are back on land, buying a home in this market doesn’t make sense. And we are enjoying the interest income from our house proceeds that more than covers our apartment. We our in Jacksonville in a 3BR 2.5 bath “carriage” apartment (no shared walls with a neighbor) with a 1 car garage for $2,049/month. Basic cable and utilities run another $100. Amenities include well equipped fitness center, large pool, game room, activities room, grill and fire pit area. I haven’t rented since my 20s about 40 years ago. I have to admit the turn key life is spoiling us. We definitely want to own a home but we are being patient.
I believe these newly built single family rental communities will thrive. I wonder if it will affect the multi-family projects down the road. Especially the older or outdated apartment buildings. Will they go the way of office buildings?
Multi-family projects would work best if they were being sold to families that were friends with one another, and knew one another. Too much of suburbia is stranger-meets-stranger, and as I recall from my own childhood in the exurbs, we never knew our immediate neighbors, hardly even recognizing their faces. It was almost as bad a situation as a New York apartment building. Communities bond and are formed when there is commonality of purpose and a shared interpersonal history. Lacking this, there is only loneliness, atomization, and the Void.
Developing community relations starts with YOU
“Especially the older or outdated apartment buildings. Will they go the way of office buildings?”
I’d guess there will still be demand for multifamily. These build to rent subdivisions are in the suburbs, not downtown. Yet some people still want to live the city life; hi-rise living is an “experience” for many.
What these comoanies are doing makes absolute sense. Theyre expanding into a new and growing industry. Theyre upgrading their properties and probably eliminating those with maintenance or structural problems or those that for whatever reason, underperform financially.
This is no different than rental car companies upgrading their fleets of vehicles. It’s not a statement about the existing home market being overpriced. IIt’s cheaper to build at wholesale prices than to buy individual houses at retail prices. Any good business would do the same in their industry. Its not rocket science.
As a rental property owner, I do the same thing – Sell some properties and buy others based on performance, demand, maintenance issues, etc.
Sorry, 2 BR, 2.5 baths w/garage.
I would like to know how they make money when one can earn 5%+ in a no risk investment. With apartment inventory increasing and leasing demand starting to wane, rental prices are more likely to hold steady or drop.
They’re making plenty of money. And they have reported still hefty rent increases, especially on renewals.
Note that these are single-family houses; they’re not apartments. Though people can and do arbitrage apartments and houses for rent, along with houses and condos to buy, depending on conditions of the market.
Also note that these landlords target households with above median incomes.
I wish I had had these options for rental communities in 1980. I was transferred 10 times in 20 years due to oil price collapse and lost up to 50 percent on my homes in Oklahoma Texas and Colorado . A rental community makes sense cost of moving drops considerably. Moving option has great value
Wolf said: “Invitation Homes [INVH] acquired 1,789 single-family houses from homebuilders in 2023, at an average estimated cost basis of $390,000.”
Wonder what rents they are getting on these, and what return that produces? and what return flows through to the investor. sounds like a thin game to me. the big guys may in it for the fees.
The article notes the efficiency benefits of a landlord having all properties in the same neighborhood or subdivision. The cost savings to this business model could be substantial.
If all the units a particular landlord manages have the same appliances etc. I imagine it would reduce repair costs. Similar idea as say a delivery company owning a fleet of one single model of van.
Garage door opener breaks? “No problem, we keep a couple xtra on hand to swap out”
“These are the same landlords — American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Homes — that were formed in 2012 at the end of the Housing Bust to buy these houses for cents on the dollar out of foreclosure.”
Fun fact: The FHFA pioneered the “REO To Rental” program back in 2012 to encourage larger investors to take large numbers of houses off its hands and rent them out: https://www.google.com/search?q=FHFA+reo+to+rental
There have been a variety of house price supports implemented by government at all levels, as well as the central bank. They seem to have worked extremely well. I think one side-effect reason is that they have helped the expectations of house price inflation to become “entrenched.”
All of my units in New England were built between 1850 and 1920. Up here, something from the 1980s is a spring chicken and 2019 is unaffordable to most. Can’t wait to get out of the old stock but can’t build the new at a price that makes sense. Eventually the construction industry will return to the Northeast. That will be bad for me if I stay still.
I listened to a fellow, PhD, Masters, principal member of a rental community, SFR development, build and service company, spend a long half hour explaining why financing a home is a terrible investment, that the financial market is far better and one ought not consider a real estate investment until all the other investment buckets were filled. Renting is the way to go, he was very emphatic.
1) If owning real estate is such a bad investment why are you shoulders deep in just that?
2) If renting is such a good plan, how is it paying $1,300.00 a month for 2600 square feet of SFR on 11 acres of ground even considering the 20k roof I had installed last year a ‘bad deal’? Rent on the place would be $4,500.00 a month around here. If I hadn’t bought and ‘suffered’ my housing would be at straight market rate every day until my demise.
Obviously unstable people ought not get into longer term contracts, nor should those whose employment or income tends to be unstable. It seems that renting is a sucker’s game for most people long term though.
My probably flawed interpretation of this –
Current new home builders *still after price cuts and buydowns* have adapted and operate with a huge profit margin. So much so that landlords are also going to build for cheap and rent them out.
You say “50 plus” and I assume you mean communities of 50 or more houses and not communities for people over 50. That being said how many of these communities are age restricted? I’ve never seen a single family rental development that wasn’t for seniors, but real estate is local so others may see them all over.
Also will that growing inventory force builders to ease up on new starts or is it growing entirely due to an increase in total starts motivated by still high demand from buyers?
1. NOWHERE EVER did I say “50 plus” … that’s only in your imagination. The phrases I actually used were:
Bold in the subheading:
“Build-to-rent single-family houses in communities with 50-plus rentals.”
In the text:
“…professionally managed communities with at least 50 single-family rental houses
2. “I’ve never seen a single family rental development that wasn’t for seniors,”
What a pile of crap. Build-to-rent is for everyone, especially families with kids. What you’re talking about are 55+ communities (for seniors), which are an entirely different thing.
I live in a single-family neighborhood where everything was built in the 20s. Many old-timers in this hood are selling and getting out of Dodge (Oakland). My neighbor bought for 400k a while back, while some recent listings have been going for 800k. These are 1 to 2 bedrooms run down. I don’t see the worth of buying here when I could get into one of these communities. I’m finally remote working, too, which opens up my options. I’ve lived in CA my whole life. It’s hard to imagine living elsewhere.
Pilgrimage is all but ineluctable to being. Place and tense are important things to consider, but really, home is in your head, along with everything else.