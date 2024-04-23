Prices of New Houses v. Existing Houses: Why New-House Sales Held Up as Existing-House Sales Plunged

Here’s why: New house prices -18% from peak, back to Nov 2021, further sweetened by mortgage-rate buydowns.
The median-price of new single-family houses at all stages of construction that were sold in March rose to $430,700, which was down by 1.9% from a year ago and by 18.2% from the peak in October 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau today (blue line in the chart below).
The three-month moving average median price – which irons out some of the very volatile data and includes all revisions – edged up to $419,500, which was down 3.5% year-over-year, down 2.7% from March 2022, down 11.8% from its peak in December 2022, and back where it had first been in November 2021 (red).
These are contract prices that do not include the costs of mortgage-rate buydowns that homebuilders use to stimulate sales in this market of 7%-plus mortgages. Mortgage-rate buydowns lower monthly payments but do not lower the contract price of the house. Prices also don’t include other incentives, such as free upgrades. And homebuilders are building smaller homes at lower price points, with less expensive amenities, to meet the market and make deals. And it’s working; as we’ll see in a moment, sales have been decent, while sales of existing homes are still getting clobbered by high asking prices and high mortgage rates.
Price difference between new and used houses.
Homeowners have totally opened up the market for homebuilders by clinging to their hopes that mortgage rates will “soon” drop back to 3% (good luck!), and that therefore prices will soon start to spike again, and that they can ride up this market with their vacant house they’d moved out of some time ago but haven’t put on the market yet.
So prices of new and resale single-family houses have moved close together, they’re within a hair. And with mortgage-rate buydowns, the monthly payments can be lower on a new house compared to an existing house, as homebuilders have been aggressively competing with these homeowners, and have said so in their earnings calls.
The price difference in dollars. The national median price of new single-family houses has fallen much more than the national median price of existing single-family houses (via the National Association of Realtors).
To iron out the large ups and downs and some of the seasonal differences, we look at the six-month moving average of the median price of both, new single-family houses (red) and existing single-family houses (green).
The price difference has shrunk to a range between around 5% and 7%, the lowest since 2006, just as the Housing Bust was taking on momentum:
The difference in percentages. The median price of new houses in March was only 7.2% higher than the median price of existing houses (6-month moving averages for both), not including the mortgage-rate buydowns and other incentives.
The narrowing price differences also occurred during the early phases of the Housing Bust, as homebuilders slashed their prices, and homeowners were slow to follow. But eventually they did, until prices of used homes fell so far that they became competitive again with new houses as the difference widened again.
So sales of new houses held up while sales of existing houses plunged.
Sales of new single-family houses: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose to 693,000 new houses in March, up by 8.3% from a year ago and down by only 1.3% from March 2019. So not anything fancy, but decent given the environment of 7%-plus mortgage rates.
But sales of existing single-family houses plunged by 19% from March 2019, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.
This divergence of sales illustrates the effectiveness of lower prices and mortgage-rate buydowns that homebuilders have pursued though it squeezed their profit margins from the big-fat levels during the free-money era.
Inventory for sale of new houses at all stages of construction rose to 465,000 houses, the highest since August-October 2022, and beyond that the highest since 2008. This amounts to 7 months of supply at the March level of sales. There is more than plenty of inventory for sale:
I just don’t get it. I am seeing more and more existing properties that are disconnected from reality. As an example, look at the property listed at this address (public information):
44410 208th Avenue SE, Enumclaw, WA 98022
Who is buying these?
For the love of sanity, please stop.
It feels very 2005-06 ish so you aren’t far from sanity starting to come about. The insurance and HOAs and prop taxes will bite more and more and prices will have to adjust.
TerraHawk,
“Who is buying these?”
Not many people. Existing house sales have plunged by 19% compared to March 2019.
While I agree, there are some markets that feel a bit like 2005-2006, today’s housing market is based on demographics, not easy credit. If you’ve shopped for a mortgage in the past 10 years, it is not easy to get to the closing table. There are certainly some overbuilt markets, like Austin and parts of Florida, but foreclosures will be minimal because homeowners have built up so much equity. Remember, the average mortgage rate is still below 4%. Also, the national HB’s have pristine balance sheets. $PHM has less than 2% net debt. That figure was 55-65% before the GFC.
I’d love to see some statistics from Wolf on where mortgage payments + insurance + property taxes are at relative to income compared to the past. That probably matters more in figuring out how the avg homeowner is coping. Yes a lot of mortgages are at 4% but that doesn’t necessarily matter when people were bidding $100K+ over asking and maxing out the amount they could borrow. While I don’t necessarily think there will be a housing meltdown that takes out the whole financial system this time around – most historic bubbles have deflated so I can’t think of any reason why this would be different. Also I’d be curious to see how many airbnb’s there are nationally and how many of those owners could cover their mortgages in recession like scenario with a significant drop in travel that was a factor that we didn’t have in 2008
“…where mortgage payments + insurance + property taxes are at relative to income”
You are “affordability” measures, and there are a few out there. I don’t cover them. The issue to me is price. Prices need to come down – that’s the way to improve affordability.
The Atlanta Fed’s “Home Ownership Affordability Monitor” hit an all-time low in Oct 2023 as mortgage rates were near 8%. When the Rate-Cut Mania pushed down mortgage rates in Nov, Dec, and Jan. But January is the last entry. In Feb, March, and April, mortgage rates rose again, which will show up in the Affordability Monitor over the next few months. The tracker also allows you to search by metro
That house is on 14 acres of land in a booming region and listed at about twice its 2007 price. Is that unreasonable?
It’s more like 3x the 2007 assessed value (1550k listed vs 519k) which was the last peak. It’s also 3x times the 2017 assessed value.
But hell, the Zestimate ™ is 1,576,800 so the asking price must be right.
Terrahawk
Travel 3.5 hours north and your in Vancouver, avg house price 1.2 million.
The proud people of Enumclaw, should except nothing less.
59.4% of mortgages in US are 4% or lower.
Sold NOV 02 2007 for $515,000 House and 15 acres.
Now asking $1,550,000 after a series of unsuccessful sales attempts over the years at increasing prices.
Here is an owner who is likely to holding the bag all the way back down.
I would auction it off now.
People who need to have their head examined. That’s who.
The Fed got us into the mess via buying $2.7T in MBS since February 2009, but they’re unwilling to do what’s necessary, induce a recession, to get us out of the mess. In December 2022, Bullard predicted a 7% FFR might be needed to return price stability to 2%.
He’s about the ONLY person who foresaw the uninterrupted, post COVID deficit spending that was going to skew labor & inflation to the upside, and he knew that the FFR needed to go WAY higher than what JPowell had the stomach for.
The 4-Week moving average of continued unemployment claims have been stuck @ 1.8M for 7 months now. WHY IS THAT?
It’s because since COVID ended we’ve been spending on avg $1.5T more than what we’re taking in over the past 3 FYs once ’24 is completed.
The economy IS NOT going to fall off the cliff until government spending is forced to slow down. And that could be at least 12-18 months from now and that’s extemely optimistic that Congress has evne a minor “come to Jesus moment”.
filthy scary disgusting…..with owners insane and a buyer more so
Home builders have more inventory to sell. However, the cost of selling a home is rising and the median price is contracting. There is a recent pullback on home builder stocks but the uptrend is still very strong. Any thoughts on when lower profits might sink stocks?
Good article and I can verify that new homes are selling at a good clip. I bought a 1,459 sq. ft. one level (brick and Hardiplank) house last year in Texas at $169/sq.ft all in. I’m a retired widower living alone.
It came with all appliances, window blinds, upgraded countertops (quartz), upgraded cabinets, upgraded sinks and faucets, two car garage w/opener, all landscaping and energy efficient double pane windows. The lot is small, but that’s OK by me.
It has a gas furnace, gas water heater, and high SEER Lennox A/C unit.
The builder has been in business for 65+ years and right now is buying down the mortgage to 5.99%.
The houses range in size from 1,200 to 2,200 (Approx) sq. ft. and sales of unfinished houses are selling like cold beer at an Astros game.
This phase of the development will be all built out by the end of 2024. The “builder grade” stuff is not bad but it is not too fancy.
I lived in California years ago and this house would cost over $500K in the L.A. area, maybe more. these days.
“I lived in California years ago and this house would cost over $500K in the L.A. area, maybe more. these days.”
If I recall, you lived in Thousand Oaks. A comparable house in Thousand Oaks would be 650,000+ I am thinking.
I’m thinking well over $750,000 right now in Thousand Oaks. Only one SFR in TO is listed on Zillow under $750,000. It’s 1,015 sq.ft., built in 1963 on a 4,400 sq.ft. lot. The description starts out “Welcome Home to the last remaining affordable single-story home in Conejo Valley…”
I believe sales and inventory are way down, but the prices are absurd.
I should have mentioned it’s listed for $745,000.
I guess I was too conservative with my Ca house estimate.
I’m just not used to the absurd pricing out there. And, yes, I lived in T.O. for 12 years (1981 – 1993). And it’s a beautiful place but I paid $219,000 back then for a NEW ~2,600 sq. ft. home in the early ’80’s.
I visited Sacramento last week. Very nice, and so close to Lake Tahoe. I didn’t even bother to check housing lol!
Depends where you live. In Florida we are still getting cash buyers from New York and other Northern states. Prices are pretty stable for now and they keep building.
A strange time and a strange market. I live in the Idaho panhandle and down the road from me an independent home builder built a beautiful 2500 sq. ft. home on five acres (but not usable acres; two under the house and near it, three useless on a steep slope with a boggy slough in the back). It has been on the market for five months and he’s already dropped the price 10%. He still wants about $1.4 million for a house that would have sold 7-8 years ago (I know, I was in the market then) for maybe $450k.
He’s selling it himself; not going through a realtor.
He better hurry.
Or rather, he’s NOT selling it himself … /snark
Mortgage Rate “Buydowns:” Those “buydowns” usually have an enticement with a limited period of lower payments. During the 1970s it was worse with interest only and the negative amortization increasing the principal with time. While not as extreme, a good percentage of these “buydowns” are going to generate a new pool of purchasers equivalent to last housing cycles subprime borrowers.
Most of the rate buydowns are now permanent rate buydowns, as per homebuilders.
Howdy Prisoners. Thanks for supporting new home / multi residential construction, which will be just fine in the coming years. Still a long long way to go. They may actually keep the housing bubble from popping????? We shall see…..
“They may actually keep the housing bubble from popping????? ”
I think this is already popping. Still up though on life support.
It all boils down to what kind of property you want to live in.
Old, established: larger backyards, more trees and greenery in the neighborhood, richer social connections.
New: cleaner, more technologically advanced, tends to be larger than the earlier versions.
My money is for the old.
I love old properties and it looks amzong/romantic on paper.
But it takes lot of money/effort with the upkeep.
As I a getting older, I’d prefer Condo.
Yes, your money goes into the old ones, all right. /snark
At least in my experience the market tends not to price in a house’s age very well. The maintenance costs on aged houses are much higher; they should therefore cost less. Instead, the old-neighborhood charm keeps the price up, but that comes with the hidden price of high maintenance and repair bills.
I’m finally set to close in a few weeks after waiting years…
Took Wolf’s non-advice of getting on with life. Had choices between new but opted for the 25-year old with an acre. I’m paying too much, but whatever.
Kids would end up being parents themselves by the time this housing sheist ends. At least one day I’ll get something back instead of just waiting each year for the next landlord to raise prices as a rent-slave.
These interest rates will come down when the national debt starts coming down, which will be the same time the flying pigs take flight.
I have noticed more than half of the listings marked pending on Zillow in my town are listed with “accepted offer with contingencies”. Is the average amount of time that homes are spending in contract tracked?
It seems 2 years ago no one would accept a contingent offer. Now lots of sellers are
“richer social connections…”
Doubtful. American communities are increasingly atomized; there’s a loneliness epidemic and our score on the happiness index is in the toilet.
I’m with you on the trees, though. A nice bit of visual respite through the window when taking a breather from your ass-grinding WFH gig.
A quick math check for the new home sellers. Assuming a $400k mortgage, 30 year fixed, 7% rate, the monthly P&I payment would be $2,661. Buying the rate down to 6% would result in a monthly P&I payment of $2,398, a savings of $263 per month or roughly 10%. Now, take the lower monthly payment of $2,398 over 30 years and use the original 7% rate, this would amount to a loan value of roughly $360k compared to the $400k mortgage balance with no rate buy down, and the resulting discount is $40k or roughly 10%.
On paper, the home builder appears to be accepting a 10% discount from the asking price to close the deal. I’m not saying all home builders absorb this type of discount as they probably have different hedges, derivatives, etc. established to help manage this discount and absorb the rate buy down in their financial statements, but it does provide some insight as to the price flexibility and wiggle room they have to continue to sell new homes.
Between rate buy downs, home floor plan/foot print reductions (to smaller square feet), adjustments to home’s features (e.g., different/cheaper appliances), warranty plans, etc., new home builders have tools in their arsenal to continue to sell homes. For existing home sellers, well either drop the price or get stuck holding the property. If the calculation above represents any gauge at all, existing home sellers really need to think about 10 to 15% price discounts to remain competitive and begin to move their products.
Assuming the FED doesn’t rescue existing home sellers with a significant rate cut (unlikely), existing home sellers need to wake up and smell the coffee, or remain delusional in hopes of a significant rate cut(s). Of course if the FED did have to move quickly and cut rates significantly, this would indicate another economic crisis is upon us, which would mean that demand for homes should be depressed (as unemployment rates would most likely be much higher).
So pick your poison existing home sellers as you can either discount your price to move the property or wait for rates to drop to 4+/-%, but with reduced demand. Maybe abiding by the simple rule should be more than enough. That is, “those that sell first sell best”.