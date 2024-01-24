D.R. Horton Sheds Some Light on the Massive Costs of Mortgage Rate Buydowns as a Hedge Went Awry. Stock Tanks

The plunge in mortgage rates in Nov and Dec blew up the hedge for the rate buydowns: surprise cost on top of the regular costs of buydowns.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Homebuilder stocks tanked on Tuesday after D.R. Horton’s earnings call, with D.R. Horton’s stock [DHI] down 9.2%. The sell-off came after the huge rally starting in early November driven by rate-cut mania on Wall Street that had sent folks dreaming of 3% mortgages or whatever (but the mania is fading a little, mortgage rates have risen 30 basis points since late December, to nearly 7%, according to the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily).
Part of the problem was that the gross profit margin on home-sales revenue dropped by 220 basis points from the prior quarter, to 22.9%, executives said during the earnings call with analysts.
About 100 basis points of that 220-basis-point drop in gross profit margin were due to an unexpected cost of mortgage-rate buydowns, on top of the regular costs of the buydowns: a $65 million mark-to-market charge for a hedge gone awry.
The remainder of the 220 basis-point drop in gross profit margin “was primarily due to an increase in incentive levels [the mortgage-rate buydowns] on homes closed during the quarter,” the company said during the earnings call (transcript via Seeking Alpha).
Mortgage-rate buydowns are the most successful incentive homebuilders have. In addition, D.R. Horton — like other builders — is building smaller homes with less expensive amenities, and the average closing price has continued to drop in Q4, it said. With payments lower for a new home than for an existing home, new home sales have held up, while existing home sales have collapsed.
But mortgage-rate buydowns are an expensive incentive in unexpected ways. The massive swing in mortgage rates during the quarter had caused its hedges on those buydowns to lose market value and essentially become useless when mortgage rates dropped. The hedges needed to be restructured, and it triggered the $65 million charge to cost of goods sold.
On top of that, D.R. Horton said it had increased the use of the buydowns during the quarter, that 70% of its deals were made with mortgage-rate buydowns, up from 60% in the prior quarter; and that 80% of the mortgages originated by its mortgage company, DHI Mortgage, were done with buydowns.
And instead of backing away from these buydowns to protect profit margins, they would continue to use them in order to stay “competitive to not only the new home market, but especially to the resale market,” they said. “The ability to have a lower monthly payment for same cost of home is advantageous. So we have no plan in the near-term to stop utilizing it even if we see rates shift down.” And that gave investors the willies all over again.
The hedge gone awry.
The $65 million charge for the hedge was the first time this problem occurred, they said. There had been minor fluctuations “either up or down,” but in Q4, given the significant volatility in rates during the quarter – mortgage rates moved up to 8% in November and then dropped sharply in December – those hedging positions had to be adjusted to reflect that. So it was an unusual situation this quarter.”
To hedge those buydowns, the company buys “forward commitment pools for the next few weeks of deliveries essentially,” they said. “We’re not going out very far, but it is a few weeks, and so that’s when we saw a very sudden sharp change in rates, that can present some exposure there,” CFO Bill Wheat said.
But when rates dropped sharply in November and December, those pools became useless because market rates dropped below where the pool was.
“And it was really a restructuring, so it could be used, not that we weren’t going to fulfill the pool. We just had to restructure it so it was usable,” VP of Investor Relations Jessica Hansen said.
“And then at the end of the quarter, we always have to mark-to-market the value,” Bill Wheat said.
Any more bad hedges hanging out there? “In terms of our position outstanding, we believe that it reflects the current market, and the valuation adjustment in the December quarter takes care of all of it,” Bill Wheat.
“We always have some hedging position outstanding. And so anytime there is a significant sudden change in rates, that can leave some exposure there, obviously,” he said.
“The opposite side of that is the benefits to the business. When rates drop, obviously, that improves affordability and improves our ability to sell at a price point in the core business.”
“And so, what this hedging position allows us to do is offer below market rates on a consistent basis on a broad basis across our business. And like we said, we try to manage that as best as we can, but in a period of significant sudden volatility, there can be some exposure to the position,” he said.
This massive swing in mortgage rates in the middle of the quarter was a “kind of a very unique dynamic that we have not experienced,” and “that’s what led to the mark-to-market adjustment being more severe than it has been in prior quarters,” said COO Michael Murray.
In terms of accounting for the mortgage-rate buydowns: “That $65 million mark-to-market is in cost of goods sold, whereas the cost of just “standard routine” rate buydowns goes “against revenue and flows through our ASP,” [average selling price], explained Jessica Hansen.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Are they in the house building business or rate speculation business? Sounds like the latter.
Joe,
Good point on the rate speculation.
From the other side of the world China lowered its reserve ratio last night which drove copper and base metals in general up big this morning. Easing…. Support for asset prices including house, economies, stock markets, and inflation in general. On we go. Maybe we all have to be ‘rate speculators’ now?
at least here in Tucson, most sellers are offering up to $10k for buyers to buy down mortgage rate
Joe-
When the central authority uses money production to command “the economy” and to counteract emergencies, we are ALL “in the rate speculation business.”
Asset prices, consumer good prices, tax rates, and buy/sell decisions are all dictated by interest rates.
It appears the power to manipulate rates is a bit like Tolkien’s Ring, which seemed so useful when the Hobbits discovered it. Not so much when wielded by a Sauron as part of his design to win dominion over Middle-earth.
“One ring to rule them all.” Good literature mirrors life…
*sigh*, I sure miss Middle Earth. Maybe we should plan a vacation there…
“This massive swing in mortgage rates in the middle of the quarter was a kind of a very unique dynamic that we have not experienced.”
Yeah, tell me about it. And when was the last time you had Uncle Sam spending an extra $2T a year to keep everything propped WAY UP?
A good old recession will take care of your rate buydown problem . . . and more.
I’ve been noticing a good sized bump in sold prices across Nov, Dec, and Jan in our area and thought it seemed unusually high, even considering prices were on the rise last year. I hadn’t been paying close attention to rates but your point that folks were dreaming of three percent caught my eye and has me thinking this was a huge component of many of these recent sales and their eye popping dollar amounts. I’ve tended to be pretty bullish on RE but what happened with these sold prices even shocked me. Both attached and detached went up noticeable amounts. With the rates going back up do you expect things to cool off some?
People are gonna start with the not in my area and RE cheerleader comments but anyone can go into the real estate sale sites and punch in a search for solds across the last three months and see for themselves.
City of San Diego
Existing home sales volume is still at collapsed levels. Selling homeowners don’t offer rate-buydowns, LOL. New-home sales have been holding up though.
In San Diego, existing home sales are very much at collapsed levels. They fell another 5% in December from the already collapsed levels in Dec 2022 when they’d plunged by 52% yoy (C.A.R. data).
As a Canadian I have never heard of “buydowns” and I don’t think we have them in Canada as our mortgages usually have a maximum term of 5 years. Private lenders only write for a year or two. Amortization is usually 20 to 25 years and the borrower takes the risk of rates increasing after 5 years.
Also most of our home builders are small and don’t get involved in financing except maybe during the permitting and construction phase.
if everyone had to refi every 5 years in merika
there would be massive foreclosures every 5 years
I assume DHI Mortgage packages their loans and sells them off to investors, at discounted prices.
Or do they hold any of the mortgages they originated for longer-term investment?
DHI Mortgage is like any mortgage bank; it sells most of its mortgages to government entities (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the VA, etc.) to be securitized (into agency MBS), and nonconforming mortgages into private-label securitization.
Thanks for the clarification.
How and when does the discount that they must sell the under-market-rate paper hit Horton’s financials, and is there much company risk due to that if there is a market disruption (like rates retracing the dramatic Q4 bond rally)?
Who ever said home-building at scale was easy!?
Every now and then something happens in this world that finally makes sense. I have been scratching my head wondering how home builder stocks were increasing in a market of high interest rates. Toll Brothers went from $70 to over a $100 as mortgage rates were climbing. Is the world returning to normal?
What is the average term of these buydowns?
It depends. Many are “permanent rate buydowns” for the duration of the mortgage. But the expectation is that those 5.9% bought-down mortgages are getting paid off and refinanced when rates drop below that.
It is interesting and weird to see that they are doing all these gimmicks and tricks instead of simply reducing their selling prices.
Price decreases are a no-no in real estate.
Been waiting for the shoe to drop on this with these buydowns. Buying down 30 year mortgages is both risky and expensive. Was a matter of time and this will just continue to put downward pressure on prices
LOL! Simply using the term “price” implies that there is a mechanism for true price discovery.
LMFAO!!
That hasn’t existed for quite some time. Blackrock and Statestreet simple CANNOT be allowed to have a depreciating real estate portfolio!
YOU on the other hand, not so much.
“… instead of simply reducing their selling prices”
Must maintain the illusion of price stability so as not to piss off recent buyers’ neighbors.
That too will eventually fail, as all the mechanisms that created the bubble in the first place no longer exist. 6 years from peak to bottom last time, so settle in and enjoy the ride.
They’re also cutting prices and building smaller houses… the average closing price keeps dropping from quarter to quarter, DHI folks said yesterday.
Duh. Considering the extent to which The Fed and central banks around the world have been destroying pricing mechanisms, especially the cost of currency, we are all speculators and have been for quite some time.
I am confident that risk will be fairly priced…
…eventually.
In the meantime, hedge accordingly…
I like the link you put in the article that redirects to the data on DR Horton stock and the financials of the company. Is this a new thing or have I always missed the links in past articles? I always study that kind of information before I buy or sell a stock. The financial information you provided is far more in depth than other sites I use for that kind of info. Good job Wolf.
I’ve used this service since 2018.
They will play all the games they can to avoid lowering the price. Seems counterintuitive to sales goals but as they undercut resale, homeowners slowly start to realize their values are declining. Buyers have an easier time seeing the decline in prices and pullback more, the slow turning boat of real estate starts to sink.
In 2006 we saw lots of homeowners sign a new construction contract thinking, we can buy a new house cheaper and then sell ours for (last years)top dollar! They never sold theirs, and never closed on the new construction. The builders ended up based on that sale, building another house and ended up with 2 unsold homes a year later. Then the homeowner who was made fully aware of how upside down they were tossed in the towel. Leaving 3 unsold houses, all from one household wanting a new home.
Howdy Folks. The long or short of all this???? Get out of debt and save some of your $ always . For every dollar earned, save some of it…….