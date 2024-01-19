Amid Collapsed Demand for Existing Homes, Prices Drop Further, Supply Highest for any December since 2018, New Listings Come out of the Woodwork

Housing market is frozen, people have gone on buyers’ strike, sellers are hoping that this too shall pass.
The median price of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops in the US whose sales closed in December dropped to $382,600, down by 7.5% from the peak in June 2022, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) today.
This puts 2023 on record as the first year since the Housing Bust when the seasonal high in June was below the seasonal high (and all-time high) a year earlier. Given the price surge in the spring 2023, the median price was 4.4% higher than in December a year ago.
In another unusual development, prices have dropped every month since June – it’s unusual because seasonally, before the pandemic, there were upticks and flat spots in October through December periods, the little hooks in the chart (circled). There were no such upticks or flat spots in 2022 and 2023, prices fell right through that October-December period (historic data via YCharts):
Demand for existing homes has collapsed.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of existing homes fell to 3.78 million in December, the lowest since the worst two months of the Housing Bust in 2010. For the whole year, sales fell to 4.09 million, the worst year in the NAR’s data that goes back to 1995.
Sales compared to prior Decembers (historic data via YCharts):
- From 2022: -6.2%.
- From 2021: -37.9%
- From 2020: -43.2%
- From 2019: -31.6%.
- From 2018: -24.4%.
Actual sales – not the seasonally adjusted annual rate – fell to 297,000 homes, down by 42% from December 2021.
Seasonally, January and February mark the low months of the year in terms of closed sales. Sales that closed in those two months reflect the lull in deals over the holidays. June is usually when closed sales peak, reflecting deals made during the end of “spring selling season” in April and May. During the second half of the year closed sales decline (data via NAR):
Months’ supply, at 3.2 months, was the highest for any December since 2018 (when a surge in mortgage rates due to Fed rate hikes slowed the housing market). And it matched 2017. Months’ supply is the result of sales that collapsed while sellers were still trying to outwait this situation (historic data via YCharts).
Active listings always drop sharply in November and December as sellers pull their homes off the market before the holidays. But in November 2023 they rose, and in December, they barely dipped and at 714,000, were the highest for any December since 2019. The difference between 2019 and 2023 has gotten smaller every month since May. In May 2023, active listings were 50.7% below May 2019. By December, the difference shrank to 30.9%.
Active listings are inventory minus homes listed as “sale pending” (2023 = red; 2019 = green; data via Realtor.com)
New listings of existing homes always drop in the second half of the year and particularly going into the holidays.
But in the second half of 2023, new listings have fallen less than normal, and the difference to pre-pandemic years narrowed. In December 2023 new listings (red line) were up from a year earlier, and the gap to 2019 narrowed to just 11.8%, down from a gap of over 30% in May and April 2023 (2023 = red; 2019 = green; data via Realtor.com):
Median days on the market jumped to 61 days in December before the homes were either sold or pulled off the market, the highest since March, according to data from realtor.com. This metric reflects in part how quickly sellers pull their listings off the market when they don’t get the hoped-for response:
This is the picture of a market that is frozen. Prices are too high, buyers have gone on strike, demand has collapsed, and sellers are trying to outwait this situation, thinking that this too shall pass.
Homebuilders, however, are not thinking that this too shall pass. They’ve adjusted to the market. They’re building smaller houses with fewer amenities and sell them at lower prices, and they’re buying down mortgage rates, which is expensive and for home builders is like a price cut, and they’re throwing other incentives at buyers, and they have been able to produce decent sales of new homes, taking buyers away from existing homes, and demand for existing homes has collapsed.
Not a good sign that this December is higher than the last. Let’s pray this June peak is lower than the last, but I don’t see it happening. Horizontal saw teeth for a few years is my prediction, before the relentless surge upwards continues. If you’re saving and catching up, things may be in sight. If you’re not, tick tock. The pause won’t last forever. Your land lord knows this, and it will reflect in your renewal notice. There is no escape.
I tend to agree at this point. I think we’re in the mid stages of a crack up boom. During that, prices never decline. It’s the currency that is declining.
Why do you pray that the home prices remain high ?
I am also multiple home owners but I pray that home prices fall so that new generations can afford decent life style and have at least a shelter over their and families head.
I hope home prices fall but I have been wrong so far.
We don’t pray. I think most readers of this blog want a ~30-40% asset price correction, at least back to pre-pandemic levels.
However the Fed has made it abundantly clear they don’t want asset prices to slide by that much. Now whether this will actually be the case or not is another question. I’m hopeful that the fed will allow it and will tell the bag holders that investments carry risk.
But realistically? Considering who actually runs American society, and who the government is actually beholden to, I think we’re unlikely to get that because it would hurt rich people too much.
It would be great to see regional data. I know Texas is a very different market than California.
I don’t track Texas overall. But I’m on the mailing list of the Greater Houston Partnership, which sends all kinds of economic updates on Houston. And these are segments of their housing missive, which they sent out on Jan 12 for Dec 2023. here are annual sales and the 12-month moving averages of median prices and inventories:
Closed sales in the year 2023: 102,389 homes (single-family, duplexes, triplexes, condos, and townhomes) “the slowest level of sales since ’18. The recent peak was in ’21 when realtors sold 131,678 homes.”
“The rapid escalation in home prices which began late in ’20 reversed itself in ’22. Year-over-year price changes turned negative in February and continued along that path through much of ’23. The median price for a single-family home in metro Houston was $330,000 in December ’23, down from a peak of $354,000 in June ’22.”
This is a 12-month moving average:
“…. Since then, listings have more than doubled and months of supply more than tripled. At the end of December, there were 23,072 single-family homes listed for sale with HAR, or a 3.3-month supply, based on recent sales activity.”
Was the $330,000 price the median of the closing sales, or another method of
valuation?
The market in my country (Sweden) is more dead than frozen. Sellers are still trying to get spring 2022 prices, buyers are … not buying it.
Wolf,
Do you think we will ever get over the nonsense put out by the National Association of Realtors that a house is an investment? Having owned a house(s) continuously for over 60 years, I’m pretty sure houses are a form of necessary shelter but not in any way shape or form an investment. (Yes, I’m told my house would sell for more than I paid for it but I just received an estimate for new windows (90K, and just replaced the roof last fall for 40K plus. never mind, insurance and taxes, depreciating mechanicals, paint etc etc.)
It is an “investment” if you have a reckless central bank that prints its way out of any problems.
But it shouldn’t be.
It’s a form of necessary shelter but if you rent you pay for those things you listed but just built into rent. You would have to calculate all the rent you would have paid for equivalent and compare to the price of your house and money you put into it. Myself needing a new HVAC soon, fences and some windows I get your point but I am still ahead.
Have to consider the subjective pros and cons as well. I can’t be told I have to move as an owner for example.
I think however nonsense can be expected for any business built on profit in the way NAR is. Hopefully out of work realtors can retool to be educators or healthcare workers or another profession.
If the NAR was really operating in the best interests of realtors, they’d be trying to coax potential sellers with truth, not trying to swindle buyers with lies.
@Wolf – what are your thoughts on lines emanating upwards from the X-axis values for your charts?
It is difficult to otherwise understand where does the trend lines intersect across the two dimensions otherwise.
A small suggestion that can help extract a lot more value from your hard work.
“Homebuilders, however, are not thinking that this too shall pass. They’ve adjusted to the market. They’re building smaller houses with fewer amenities and sell them at lower prices, and they’re buying down mortgage rates, which is expensive and for home builders is like a price cut, and they’re throwing other incentives at buyers, and they have been able to produce decent sales of new homes, taking buyers away from existing homes, and demand for existing homes has collapsed.”
This is EXACTLY what is going on in my neighborhood (new development – north of Houston, TX). There are 5 or 6 new homes going up, a few new foundations, and the others nearing completion. These homes are all sold within the last four months and there are new sold signs on some building lots that only have utilities installed. In other words, there are willing buyers.
These homes are 1,200+ to ~2,450 sq. ft. in size and are being sold to a mix of young families and retirees (like me). They are inexpensive starter homes in the price range of $230 – $280 K.
There are a half dozen builders developing these kinds of neighborhoods in this general area. No problem selling as the builders are buying down the mortgage rate to 5.99%. Essentially 5% of the list price of the home.
Why don’t the buyers just take out a shorter mortgage term at a lower rate and pay the homes off in a couple of years’ time?
I imagine some did.
But this type of property attracts lower income folks and rather than lower prices, the builder is offering a mortgage interest buy down (lower payment) which will help buyers qualify.
Appears that median home prices increased by 33% from 2021 to 2022, and doubled from 2015 to 2022.
Time to tighten the money supply some more.
Hmmm.. this time is different, well at least for SoCal and especially SD/OC… no dips around there and by Spring we’ll be at bidding wars regardless of mortgage rates decrease or not.. so I have been told /s
I think it is important to realize that lower rates do not always mean higher prices. The housing market in SoCal actually dipped for 5-7 years in the 1990’s during a period of decreasing rates. Folks were simply listing their homes at a faster rate than others were buying homes, increasing supply. Once the process of decreasing prices sustains itself, usually initiated by a recession (like in the early 90’s), it can be YEARS before prices recover. Note also there will be generational affects in the latter half of this decade that will increase supply as baby boomers put their secondary and even primary houses back on the market in increase numbers. These things take a longer time than most people are used to.
Nothing to worry …. Once mortgage rates will drop another full percentage point, the anxious renters will become buyers and will start bidding up the existing houses to new levels.
Within the next years we will see “revenge bidding” for homes.
Of course, with the higher prices, even at reduced interest rates, the monthly mortgage payment will be about same as today.
HMM… TEh sophisticated US buyer’s attitude …I refuse to take on a 30 year note at 7.50%, with monthly payments of $6500. But, I accept willingly a monthly note of $6500 at 6.50%!
A double top forming on the median sales price chart?
Just a matter of time. Rates aren’t going back to zirp. Not even two years into rate hikes. Tip of the iceberg here if we zoom out. Thinking this will look quite a bit different in another 24-48 months.
I wish they would build $350-400k homes here on Long Island. Every new build I’ve seen is 1.1+ and more. Idk who’s buying these at today’s rates.