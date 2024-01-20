When Consensual Hallucination Fades: iRobot Shares -91% from Peak Meme-Stock Mania

SEC, did you look at the story two months ago that Amazon “is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval,” which caused iRobot to spike 39% in one day?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot for a ridiculous price of $61 a share – announced in August 2022 and now likely getting nixed by EU competition regulators, whew, Amazon sighs – was a deal made in heck from get-go.
iRobot had become a meme stock around 2017 with huge spikes and plunges that were driven to the next level during the meme-stock mania in 2020 and early 2021. On January 29, 2021, iRobot shares [IRBT] spiked to an intraday high of $197, giving it a market cap of $5.5 billion. Consensual hallucination is what we have come to call this phenomenon. Oh dear, to the moon!
But after that spike came that infamous February when this kind of stuff started coming apart, and iRobot shares went to heck. By now, they have collapsed by 91%, including a 45% kathoomph over the past five days, to $17.26. The company is now a shining hero in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks.
The misbegotten takeover announcement came just months before Amazon made another announcement, this time of mass layoffs, including at its hardware division that makes consumer devices such as the Echo, Alexa, Fire, and Kindle. The iRobot consumer gadgets would have fit right in there. And Amazon had a change of mind about its strategy with these gadgets.
Alas, after the takeover announcement, iRobot got busy disclosing stuff that had gone wrong at the company, including declining revenues and big losses.
In July 2023, Amazon lowered the purchase price to $51.75, which caused iRobot’s shares to plunge. Doubts about completing the deal started spreading, and the shares kept sliding.
On November 8, 2023, iRobot reported a huge loss and awful revenues. By November 20, shares were trading in the $29 range, amid doubts that the EU competition watchdog would approve the deal. And then, a miracle happened – actually no miracle, just the normal market manipulation that we’ve become so familiar with.
Someone seems to have planted a story, published as an “exclusive” by Reuters – citing “three people familiar with the matter,” as these things usually are – that Amazon “is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval” for its acquisition of iRobot, which was then repeated by CNBC and others, and shares spiked 39% that day, from $29.83 at the close on November 22 to $41.48 the next day. SEC, did you take a gander at this?
So then on January 18, Thursday evening, the Wall Street Journal reported that competition officials at the European Commission “met Thursday with representatives from Amazon to discuss the deal, one of those people said. Amazon was told during the meeting that the deal was likely to be rejected, the person said. Amazon declined to comment.”
“The plan to reject the deal would still need formal approval from the commission’s 27 top political leaders before a final decision can be issued. Historically, that process is unlikely to overrule a recommendation from the bloc’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager. The commission has a Feb. 14 deadline for its final decision.”
Shares instantly tanked 40% in afterhours trading on Thursday. On Friday, they closed at $17.26, down 27% for the day and down 91% since the meme-stock peak in January 2021.
Lots of people lost lots of money on iRobot. But some people made lots of money, including from the fake approval announcement if they got out in time. There are no victims here. It’s all part of the fun, part of the consensual hallucination that people had been so eager to participate in. And there is still plenty of consensual hallucination going around, people are still eager to be part of it, because this time, consensual hallucination will not fade, it will just keep going?
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
All they had to do is rename it to AI-Robot and stock would be back to $200.
RobAIt.
“It’s in the Name”.
THe SEC ganders only at little people.
Sadly this won’t stop or slow down Bezos on buying another mega yacht that might not fit under a bridge or going to Mars, Uranus or whatever…
If there’s a price to pay for these foolish money burn it will just be more layoff time at good ol Amazon..
Bezos has this obsession with phallic form. Look at any Amazon box, or Blue Origin. Come out already, it’s 2024.
A real dick likes to display his wealth with phallic form object, no surprises there
I don’t like rich people but having interacted with him directly, I can tell you that he is a very considerate person, mercurial and a value minded person himself.
Among all the rich folks, he is the least flamboyant, humble (never hear him have an opinion about everything) and surprise surprise a follower of Munger and Buffett. He got the idea of long term orientation from his chance meeting with Buffett in 2000 (he told me that himself)
I guess the man is entitled to some luxuries for having worked extremely hard all his life.
Sorry but credit should be given when due.
“SEC, did you take a gander at this?” Haha as if good ol Gary actually have a spine to go after balant stuff like this…looks at how much slap on the wrist they do to Musk…classic SEC
It is appalling why SEC would not investigate or why the journalist who planted the story was not asked to explain.
Have we become a country that doesn’t care anymore or have we given up all hope of fairly functioning markets.
I moved to the US from India. This kind of stuff is normal there. But would have never believed it to be true for the US….unless of course you see it for yourself.
Actually just read this article
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_23_5990
which explains that the regulator has raised objections. None of these objections are insurmountable. Amazon could easily provide guarantees that highlighted objections will no occur. Unless of course Amazon no longer wants this deal (which is likely the case)….who knows it may be an example of a big tech company leveraging regulatory action to back out of the deal.
It feels odd to me that EU is concerned about monopoly in this product segment. The fact that existing players barely make money is indication enough that there is either sufficient competition or the market itself doesn’t exist.
Could this be another price manipulation tactic?
But your point about hallucination is indeed true. Irrespective of the outcome of regulatory probe, the stock is doomed because of stock valuation…Amazon’s involvement is just providing it more visibility.
Wait a minute…
That press release you linked was dated Nov 27. And it got some publicity back then, including reporting that Amazon would not contest the objections because it wasn’t interested in the deal anymore.
It helps to look at the dates 🤣
Nov 27 was five days after Reuters’ “unconditional EU antitrust approval” came out.
Caveat emptor Not for government to regulate but for the buyer to beware of what he buys
Wolf Richter: “SEC, did you take a gander at this?”
SEC: “Mmmmmm, nap time…more hot milk please….ZZZZZZZZZZ”
The AI stocks will crash this year or next. Same as the rest. No profit cash furnaces. No more nirp makes it hard to hide the trash.
The question that didn’t get answered, is iRobot a EURO company that needs regulatory approval there?
But honestly, naming a company iRobot sounds like a scam in the making.
Normal robotic companies have a humdrum names like Kuka, Fanuc and so on.
My understanding is that approvals are based on selling markets and not on region of incorporation.
Which is why Activision transaction had to get approval in EU even though MSFT and Activision are US based companies.
Come to think of it EU did not see any issue with that transaction but iRobot they think will create market power
As a researcher, program manager etc. in emerging technologies, my mantra had been,
The half life of technologies keep shrinking and shrinking. Only few would survive for some decent period. 2008-2023 guyhas been an Aberration, Tulip maniaed by Financial engineering. We have to wait and see how this ends.
By the way, I let my original Xiomi MI robot bought in 2016 or so to roam around my home. It still happily keep s__k_ing.