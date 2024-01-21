Status of the Housing Bust in San Francisco (Lowest Price for any December since 2017 & 2019), Silicon Valley & the Bay Area

In 19 months, prices in San Francisco dropped nearly as much as in the first 19 months of Housing Bust 1. Overall Bay Area is well behind. We’re keeping score.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The median price of single-family houses In San Francisco dropped to $1.45 million in December, down by 29.6%, or by $610,000 from the nutty peak in March 2022, and below the Decembers in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2018, and 2017, which was six years ago, folks, and same as December 2019, according to data by the California Association of Realtors (blue line in the chart).
The three-month moving average (3MMA), which irons out some of those ups and downs, dropped to $1.54 million in December, down by 24.4% from the peak, and the lowest for any December since 2018, so that was five years ago (red line in the chart).
January is when the median price drops a whole bunch, and February usually comes in close to January. The two lowest months in the chart since 2018 were January and February 2023. So you can kind of see where this is going in January and February 2024:
Housing market downturns are erratic and slow-moving. They’re not like cryptos that can collapse overnight. Housing market downturns can take years to play out.
In terms of Housing Bust 1 in San Francisco, the three-month moving average of the median price had peaked in May 2007 and then headed lower. In March 2012, after nearly five years of QE and 0%, the 3MMA bottomed out, having dropped 30% from the peak.
In terms of the entire SF Bay Area during Housing Bust 1, the 3MMA of the median price plunged by 58% from peak to trough, but it was front-loaded with a massive drop over the first two years, and then, despite QE and 0%, wobbled along these low levels till early 2012.
So we’re keeping score, comparing San Francisco’s Housing Bust 1 and Housing Bust 2 in one chart, in terms of the percentage drop from the peak (“Month 0”) of the 3MMA of the median price.
For Housing Bust 2, the 3MMA of the median price peaked in May 2022, that’s month zero; December 2023 is month 19. For Housing Bust 1, May 2007 is month zero.
Over the first 19 months of Housing Bust 2 in San Francisco, the 3MMA of the median price has dropped 24.4%. During the first 19 months of Housing Bust 1, the 3MMA dropped 25.8%. The drops are very close in magnitude, but the trajectories are different:
In the entire San Francisco Bay Area, the median price of single-family houses dropped to $1.18 million in December, down by 21.2% from the peak in April 2022.
The 3MMA dropped to $1.23 million, down by 15.4% from the peak. We’ll get to the remaining big counties of the Bay Area – the counties of San Mateo, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and Alameda – in a moment.
Note the huge plunge of the 3MMA last year in late 2022. That was wild. The entire plunge from May 2022 through February 2023 was wild, after the wild spike in the two years before. So compared to that wild drop in December 2022, the 3MMA in December 2023 was up by 4.2%. But it was down by 2% from December 2021.
These are really crazy price movements since March 2020:
During Housing Bust 1 in the Bay Area, the 3MMA of the median price plunged by 58.5% over the first 19 months. Prices just kept plunging without any kind of uptick. That was very fast and furious for housing downturns.
Housing Bust 2 started out just as fast, but then the 3MMA recovered some before re-descending.
San Mateo County (Silicon Valley): The median price in December dropped to $1.80 million, down by 25% from the peak in April 2022, and down by 7.5% from two years ago, December 2021, but up by 7.5% from December 2022, due to the huge drop toward the end of 2022.
The 3MMA in December dropped by 17.5% from the peak to $1.90 million, down by 9.1% from December 2021 but up by 6.5% from December 2022, again due to the huge drop toward the end of that year.
Santa Clara County (Silicon Valley): The median price in December dropped to $1.73 million, down by 12% from the peak in May 2022, and down by 1% below two years ago, in December 2021, but up by 16.7% from December 2022, due to the huge drops toward the end of 2022.
The 3MMA in December dropped by 10% from the peak to $1.75 million, and was the highest 3MMA for Decembers.
Alameda County: The median price in December dropped to $1.17 million, down by 22% from the peak in May 2022, and down by 2% from December 2021, but was up by 10.3% from December 2022 given the huge plunge late that year.
The 3MMA in December dropped by 18% from the peak to $1.21 million, down by 3% from December 2021 but up by 4.4% from December 2022, again due to the huge drop toward the end of that year.
Contra Costa County: The median price in December dropped to $800,000, down by 24% from the peak in April 2022, and down by 4% from December 2021, but was up by 4.4% from December 2022, again given the huge plunge that month.
The 3MMA in December dropped by 18% from the peak to $828,000 million, down by 5% from December 2021 and down by 2% from December 2022, despite the huge drop toward the end of that year.
“Housing Crisis” – that’s the term being used to describe the problem in San Francisco and in the Bay Area overall of housing being so expensive that normal people with good incomes cannot afford to buy a house. And rents are too expensive too. Pressured by these housing costs, companies are having to offer enormous salaries to recruit people into this area, which makes employment costs very expensive. There are all kinds of taxpayer-funded initiatives – from federal, state, and local governments – to lower the burden of those housing costs, but they’re expensive for taxpayers!
But here is finally a market-based solution. Bringing down these oppressive housing costs that had spiked from already ridiculous levels in 2019 to super-ridiculous levels by mid-2022 is a good thing. It’s good for the local economy, it’s good for people looking to buy, it’s good for businesses and employment, it’s good for all kinds of reasons. For the market to bring down these oppressive housing costs and getting to some reasonable prices – reasonable in the Bay Area may still be high compared to other parts of the US – shouldn’t be lamented; it should cause a massive sigh of relief.
Love it, hopefully this will be contagious for SoCal markets in 2024 and we will see similar % drop right behind SF.
Possibly. I’m in Sacramento and don’t sense we will have anything like this as lots of building going on and while prices are down from extreme highs still relatively stable. All the new building might force existing to decline if people want a smaller footprint house on less land. Those house have advantages as if you run out of TP your neighbor can pass right over! Really small lot size.
All areas benefitted from low rates.
This downturn would be seen everywhere over time but not in my neighborhood 😀
Not seeing it in San Diego. We’ve always been much lower than the bay area so have lots of upward potential, and with all the Bay Area transplants coming here and saying that socal is a good deal compared to up there, prices of single family homes are definitely on the rise. There’s a lot of reasons we’re seeing these increases, though.
Asking prices starting with a 1 (million) are common place now. Even in the spike a few years ago things starting with a 1 were out of the ordinary.
Definitely a challenge for people in the service industry to find anything affordable. I remember growing up in Lafayette, which back at that time is was more of a cow town. We literally had salt licks on the other side of the fence. An entirely different place now. People simply buy a 1950s ranch house, tear down 3 walls to avoid consequences on full rebuild and build back a significantly larger house. They pay over a million plus simply for the land essentially.
A serious question, when will we see this kind of correction in mid west or other parts of the country? I know some people think that as some of the places did not have hb1 or did not go up that much after hb1 so that do not qualify as crazy bubble but damn the prices of lot of places have gone up 50%+ in just last 2 years and make things really unaffordable as lot of sellers are still asking 2021 prices in 2024 interest rate environment.
Hope to see some light at end of the tunnel……
It’s a matter of time I think.
It may take recession to the domino’s to fall further but simply math woops tell you.
If an area is very expensive w.r.t income then more susceptible.
LoL, facts don’t care about your anecdote..I am sure this graph is not representative of the not in my area special part of San Diego /s
The what is going on in the housing market in the Bay Area is excellently explained here. The part I am curious about is the why?
Supply isn’t necessarily keeping up with demand per CAR, and interest rates have led to a grinding slowdown, dampened by layoffs at tech companies and continuation of strong work from home trends, so why is the market crashing? And is the decline in prices, a factor of significantly lower inventory that’s meeting a lack of buyers, and could it get turned around once the rates fall and the $90 billion open ai and other startups start unlocking a new hype cycle? We live in interesting times.
Hi Wolf, could we have an update on Australia, seemingly the last man standing in housing bubble land?
Thanks for this article, and for once again emphasizing the slow moving nature of real estate cycles.
An interesting parallel with stocks: S&P 500 in the 2001 and 2009 busts fell approx. 50-60%…. very similar to the magnitude of the 58% SF drop during Housing Bust 1. Maybe just coincidental…
Anyone have insights or data on historical correlations between real estate and stock market reversions (if any exist)? Which usually leads, and which lags I wonder?