US Movie Ticket Sales -45% in 2023 from 21 Years Ago: AMC and the Movie Theater Meltdown

Americans have changed how they watch movies. They watch more than ever, but at home.

Only 852 million movie tickets were sold in 2023, down by 46% from the peak year 2002 (1.85 billion tickets), so that was 21 years ago, and down by 31% from 2019 (1.23 billion tickets), despite the one-weekend wonder in July of “Barbenheimer” – the simultaneous theatrical release of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

In 2023, there was no more lockdown, and people crammed into restaurants, airplanes, cruise ships, and Taylor Swift concerts. But streaming had risen to the next level, and people were watching movies at home. That had long been the trend. Before streaming, technologies for watching high-definition movies at home, such as DVD and Blu-ray, ate into ticket sales. But during the pandemic, streaming gained momentum in quantum leaps (ticket data via movie data provider The Numbers).

This 46% decline in ticket sales over 21 years comes despite a 17% increase of the US population over the same period.

On a per-capita basis, ticket sales plunged by 52% in 21 years, from an average of 5.5 tickets per person per year in 2002, to just 2.5 tickets per person per year in 2023:

Over the past two decades, movie theaters have responded to this structural decline with big price increases – AMC is now asking $18.49 for one adult at its AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco – thereby speeding up the structural decline?

They also upgraded their theaters with big comfortable seats – such as the “AMC signature recliners” – and in some places offer real food, beer, and wine, trying to create an atmosphere of “experience.” But ticket sales just kept plunging over the years.

But with rising ticket prices, revenues in dollars rose until 2019. In 2023, they were back to 2005 levels, with the total box office of $5.3 billion, according to The Numbers:

What matters to movie theaters these days are blockbusters. The hype surrounding blockbusters still brings people to theaters – hence the strategy of “blockbusterization.” The result is a few blockbusters that studios and theater chains promote with huge fanfare, and that the media jump all over, amid declining overall ticket sales.

In 2023, there were a few blockbusters. Barbie and Oppenheimer opened on the same weekend, a strategic decision that multiplied the hype in the media and the phenomenon was nicknamed Barbenheimer.







So here are the top 10-grossing movies in 2023, according to data by The Numbers. Barbie sold 60.4 million tickets, and that was good. But by comparison, in 2019, Avengers: Endgame sold 93.7 million tickets.

Top Grossing Movies of 2023 Released Distributor Tickets, millions Gross $ million 1 Barbie Jul-2023 Warner Bros. 60.4 $636 2 The Super Mario Bros. Movie Apr-2023 Universal 54.6 $575 3 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Jun-2023 Sony Pictures 36.2 $381 4 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 May-2023 Walt Disney 34.1 $359 5 Oppenheimer Jul-2023 Universal 31.0 $326 6 The Little Mermaid May-2023 Walt Disney 28.3 $298 7 Avatar: The Way of Water Dec-2022 20th Century 26.9 $283 8 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Feb-2023 Walt Disney 20.4 $215 9 John Wick: Chapter 4 Mar-2023 Lionsgate 17.8 $187 10 Sound of Freedom Jul-2023 Angel Studios 17.5 $184

AMC and the Movie Theater Meltdown.

Movie theaters – like the formerly symbiotic shopping malls – have come under heavy pressure years ago from the internet.

For brick-and-mortar retail, particularly the kinds of stores that populate malls, the killer is ecommerce. Americans changed how they shop. So far, gas stations, grocery stores, and auto dealers, which account for about half of total retail sales, have largely been spared. But the other 50% is getting crushed.

We’ve documented this since 2016, under the category of what we call the Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown: The innumerable bankruptcies of retail chains, from Sears Holding on down; the debt defaults by malls; the zombie malls; the bankruptcies by mall REITs; the closings of tens of thousands of stores; the losses taken by holders of retail Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS), the worst sector of CRE years before the pandemic, etc.

And movie theaters are part of this meltdown for two reasons:

Many multiplexes are situated in malls, and as the mall goes, so does the multiplex.

Cinemas have gotten clobbered at first by high-definition disc-based technologies, and then by streaming which made a quantum leap during the pandemic.

The two biggest cinema chains in the US, AMC and Regal, have been closing theaters for years, starting well before the pandemic. Regal’s parent, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

AMC escaped a bankruptcy filing so far because it was able to raise new money by selling new shares in huge waves, by hook or crook, to the meme-stock crowd. When it couldn’t get shareholder approval to sell more shares, it came up with the ruse of the APEs (AMC Preferred Equity units) in August 2022 as a back door to issuing more shares without shareholder approval.

With the stock price having collapsed by August 2023, AMC completed a 10-to-1 reverse stock split, where 10 shares became 1 share, and the price of each share briefly multiplied by 10 as a result of the reverse stock split, before further collapsing. And then AMC sold even more shares, and the stock collapsed further.

Someone should make a movie out of this. But there are no victims. AMC sold those shares to the meme-stock jockeys, who were powered by what we’ve come to call “consensual hallucination,” eagerly participating in the trade that was so much fun.

And the stock [AMC] keeps collapsing. It has long been enshrined in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks. Today, AMC’s shares dipped to $4.48, down by 99.4% from its meme-stock peak in June 2021, and down by 97% from its reverse-stock-split-adjusted IPO price (data via YCharts):

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.





