PE Firms & Distressed Debt Funds to Get Mall Landlord PREIT in Prepackaged Bankruptcy Filing #2

Now they get to deal with the brick-and-mortar meltdown.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Publicly traded mall landlord Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust announced today that it filed for a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy, after having already filed for a prepackaged bankruptcy in November 2020, and that as part of the restructuring deal, existing preferred and common shares will be canceled, and that “PREIT will no longer be a publicly traded company,” and that certain creditors – an investor group that had bought the crushed second lien debt, led by PE firm Redwood Capital Management and distressed-debt fund Nut Tree Capital Management – will get the company.
Shares have been trading over the counter ever since they were delisted from the NYSE in December 2022. In June 2022, the company did a 1-to-15 reverse stock split, where your 15 shares become 1 share, but the price multiplied by 15, in order to bring the share price over $1 and stave off the delisting, which worked for a few months.
Shares [PRET] spiked by 81% today, to $0.43, because, as part of the restructuring deal under which they will lose all their equity, preferred and common shareholders will get a consolation prize of $10 million, minus the costs associated with distributing the cash. Of that, 30% will go to common shareholders. There are about 5.4 million common shares outstanding, to divvy up $3 million minus costs.
Two other major publicly traded mall REITs have filed for bankruptcy since November 2020: the SPG’s spinoff, Washington Prime Group and CBL & Associates Properties. There is a huge laundry list of retail chains, from Sears on down, that collapsed into bankruptcy to be dismembered and mostly liquidated, leading to vacant stores and then to zombie malls to be bulldozed and redeveloped into something else, such as housing, or to be left to rot.
PREIT is part of a structural shift in how Americans choose to shop. And ever more intensively, Americans have been choosing ecommerce, a process that I started calling the brick-and-mortar meltdown in 2016, and that has continued unabated.
PREIT’s share price reflects that brick-and-mortar meltdown. Reverse-split-adjusted, shares traded at $374 in late 2016 and then careened down to nothing:
The #2 bankruptcy filing had been expected just about ever since it filed for bankruptcy the first time in November 2020; it became a near-certainty earlier this year; and it became a certainty in October when the company announced that it was working on a restructuring deal with its lenders, to be formalized in bankruptcy court.
PREIT had $1.8 billion in debt at the end of Q3, despite the #1 bankruptcy filing whose purpose was to reduce the amount of debt. The company has booked net losses year after year, including $168 million over the first three quarters of 2023.
In today’s bankruptcy announcement, PREIT laid out the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA), which it said was approved by 95% of the creditors.
The RSA includes $60 million in Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) financing to get it through the bankruptcy proceedings and another $75 million in “exit financing” when it emerges from bankruptcy, for $135 million combined, from an investor group led by PE firm Redwood Capital Management and distressed-debt funds Nut Tree Capital Management.
As part of the deal, it will pay all vendors, suppliers, and employees during the bankruptcy proceedings.
Holders of first lien debt (banks) will “at their election” either get paid in full in cash, “or their pro rata share of term loans under the exit term loan facility in an amount equal to 101% of their Prepetition First Lien Claims.” PREIT said that these banks “have committed to provide an additional $150 million to recapitalize the business and extend the Company’s debt maturity schedule.”
Holders of second lien debt will get the equity in the restructured company. These are the PE firms and distressed debt funds, led by Redwood Capital Management and Nut Tree Capital Management, that had bought the second lien debt over the years for cents on the dollar. They will get 65% of the new equity; and those second-lien holders that committed to backstopping the exit funding will get the remaining 35%. After the exit from bankruptcy, PREIT will be owned by these PE firms and distressed debt funds.
And it’s up to them to deal with the brick-and-mortar meltdown. Maybe they have plans to bulldoze some of the malls and grade the huge parking lots and build high-density housing on them, thousands of housing units per mall.
And for your amusement, here is the long-term chart of PREIT, adjusted for the 1-to-15 reverse stock split. It has been a tumultuous ride to heck — but not in a straight line — from 2007 on. Buy and hold:
Although this might be bad news for some people, it is good for the country, I think. There is too much emphasis on real estate in this country and the world. RE should be part of the economy, but not the whole focus. Investments should be diversified in various sectors, mainly tech, innovation, manufacturing and technological farming. Disproportionately diverting investments to RE is not a good way to improve the economy, I think. No country can prosper altogether by buying, selling and renting dirt (RE) to each other in a speculative manner. The investments should be directed to sectors that are generating value such as tech, innovation, farming and construction (i.e. the value of RE should be mostly determined by the building quality, not the land), instead of dirt.
Poor energy did not make the list from greedy landlord . USA built to thrive with cheap energy regardless of the source. Yesterday I checked retail energy prices next 36 months and they are more than double my 2020 price. So my average bill went from 250 a month to 500 a month going forward . Please keep rates higher for longer and a regulatory environment that encourages the lowest cost energy developments
There will be plenty of acreage to be redeveloped into homes etc..
Plenty of work for contractors of all shapes and sizes…
I’ve been trading US stocks since 1979.
I have never seen a stock chart like PREIT, from 374 to Zero
Damn. Thanks Wolf. You’re the best
Amazing stock price movement is refected in the chart. How can people be so inaccurate with their investing decisions? If everybody did a cash flow based valuation method we wouldn’t have these problems. We’re talking about property leasing, not technology IP.
I am watching a CRE REIT looking for a short entry.
Private Equity will make a ton off of this deal, as always.
It’s the PE formula. Buy broke, overleveraged, underperforming companies like cheap prostitutes. Load them up with debt (give them their drugs) Sell them back on the street (to retail Wall Street investors through a new IPO), take the money and run to the next buyout before they crash and burn, only to be bought out by another PE pimp. Crude but true.
They won’t be able to sell a mall landlord in an IPO. They won’t even be able to load it up with debt anymore than it already has. The retail category is dead. Banks and CMBS investors have taken huge losses on malls and retail properties since 2017. But they might redevelop some of the malls into housing, and sell those at a big profit. They probably got into it at a low enough of a price to pull it off. They’ve got to have something else in mind other than scraping by with malls.
Here are department store retail sales:
And here are ecommerce retail sales:
Wow – seeing those two charts next to each other is telling.
I really hope this continues and it leads the Fed to grow up and drop rates back to 0 and start printing $120 billion a month ago. The future of our CHILDREN depends on it.
The FED needs to be dramatically neutered. QE should be illegal. If not dramatically neutered, then just abolish the FED altogether. They are a cancer upon society.
The bankers are a cancer too.
“Give a man a gun, and he can rob a bank. Give a man a bank, and he can rob the world.”
“The best way to rob a bank is to own one.”
~William K. Black
@Depth Charge,
“Give a man a gun, and he can rob a bank. Give a man a bank, and he can rob the world.”
This reminds me of Sam Bankman-Fried.
I tend too agree with your sentiment. Any one of us could base an argument indicative of the Fed making horendus, analytical mistakes, from the perspective of the majority, but advantageous too a tiny minority of aristocrats.
Tomorrow, the Fed will announce that the FFR will remain where it is, the QT program will continue as planned. Probably, the best decision that can be made at this juncture. Repairing the very sad decisions the Fed makes when the synthetic, macro market fails.
/sarc
:)
Too bad the internet came along to spoil the fun. Malls were nothing but a local money pit just for a few people. There were few bargains where floor space was increasingly jacked up in cost by the square foot. The mark-up needed to turn a profit on sales was almost criminal. A backroad warehouse shipping to homes costs a lot less for everyone. Good riddance.
I remember the malls differently than you, probably because I’m a lot older. They once paid their costs, providing a social marketplace.
They just became yesterdays news. Like us all.
Best wishes at this holiday season, to all.
“Left to rot” is usually the most appropriate choice in land management.
If the mall is typical with huge, near- square, no windows, anchors like Wally etc. the only way to re: develop into housing that meets codes is to demolish. You would only do this if there was no avail site that was vacant. That’s why there are lots of malls that have been vacant for decades. Lots of videos made by kids who explore them. Good potential for a horror flic.
Time to get ready for the big flow of $$$ back into Bitcoin and crypto. 2024 2025. It doesn’t have to make sense
Would it make sense to turn malls into warehouses or other types of storage?
The CRE market bubble is collapsing and is, as one would have it, being resolved in a manner that doesn’t threaten the underlying debt market.
Apparently. Yet.
It seems to me that short treasuries is the correct perch for those who have lived long enough to remember 50 pct retrenchment in asset prices.
The critical point that all these jokers are missing is that PREIT’s malls are the ones people actually shop at — and have some of the highest occupancy rates in their regions (Cherry Hill, for example). PREIT made poor financial decisions on some loans many years ago, that have come back to bite them. That’s really the only issue here. The property portfolio is solid and their malls are not dying.
There are still people out there that believe that malls aren’t dying? They are dying. Each time a mall dies, other malls get the remaining business so that they can hang on a little while longer, and then they too die. Ecommerce will take them all out. See my charts above about department store sales and ecommerce sales. Not hard to see the trend.
Brutal graphs. Pictures really do tell a thousand words. Thanks Wolf.
There is no reason to cut or increase rates, causing chaos into an already chaotic market trying to resolve the chasm between price and value.
One suspects that the drama of it all is contrived.
