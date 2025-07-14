Homes for Sale Also Surge in Washington D.C., Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Detroit, but Are Still Very Low

They’re among the stragglers, behind other big markets whose inventories have shot up to at least decade-highs.

Inventories of homes for sale in the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Mid-Atlantic have also started to surge, but are behind the other markets, and their inventories are still far below where they’d been before the pandemic, and in some of those markets are still low.

These markets are the stragglers. In Texas and in Florida, and in some of the formerly hottest markets in California, inventories spiked to the highest levels in at least a decade, and in the metropolitan areas of Seattle and Denver, inventories also shot up to the highest levels in at least a decade.

The stragglers that are now coming up are the metros of Washington D.C., Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Detroit, where active listings of homes for sale are still relatively low though they have begun to surge too.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro, active listings spiked by 64% from June 2024 and by 107% from June 2023, to 13,854 homes listed for sale, the highest for any June since 2019, according to data from realtor.com.

But that spike in listings started from ultra-low levels, and so listings in June were still down by 10% from June 2019 and by 17% from June 2018. But they’re on the right track:

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro, inventory jumped by 30% from June 2024 and by 60% from June 2023, to 7,705 homes, the most for any June since 2020, according to data from realtor.com

These are big increases, but off ultra-low levels. So inventory was still down by 31% from 2019 and by 24% from 2018.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ metro, active listings rose by 9% from June 2024 and by 13% from June 2023 to 37,131 homes, the highest for June since 2022, according to data from realtor.com.

But those increases were on top of very low levels, and so listings in June were still down by 46% from June 2019 and 42% from June 2018.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD metro, active listings jumped by 20% from June 2024 and by 33% from June 2023 to 11,057 homes, the most for any June since 2020.

But compared to June 2019, listings were still down by 46%, and compared to June 2018, by 50%.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN metro, active listings in June rose by 11% from a year ago and by 17% from two years ago, to 14,975 homes, the highest inventory for June since 2022, according to data from realtor.com.

But those increases came off ultra-low levels, and inventories are still very low, down by 61% from June 2019 and by 58% from June 2018.

The seasonal highs are roughly in September and October.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI metro, active listings in June jumped by 25% from June 2024, and by 37% from June 2023 to 8,859 homes, the highest for any June since 2020, according to data from realtor.com.

Compared to June 2019, inventories were still down by 35% and compared to June 2018 by 25%. The seasonal peaks are largely in September.

