Supply of Existing Single-Family Homes at 10-Year High, Condo Supply at 12-Year High, Sales still in Freezer

Compared to May 2019, sales were down the most in the West (-32%) and Northeast (-31%), less so in the South (-15%) and Midwest (-17%).
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of existing single-family homes that closed in May rose by 3.5% from April, seasonally adjusted, to an annual rate of 3.80 million sales, remaining in the same rock-bottom range that had commenced in the second half of 2022, according to data by the National Association of Realtors today.
Compared to May in prior years (historical data from YCharts):
- 2025: +3.3% (year-over-year)
- 2024: +3.8%
- 2023: +0.3%
- 2022: -21.0%
- 2021: -26.9%
- 2019: -20.0%
- 2015: -18.8%
- 2009: +6.1% (Housing Bust)
- 1996: -2.6%
Supply of single-family homes rose to 4.5 months in May (red line with big red squares in the chart below), same as in May 2020, and both were the highest supply for May since 2016.
Supply is a function of inventory and sales (demand) – how much inventory there is in relationship to sales. Sales have hobbled along rock-bottom, while inventories have been rising (historical data from YCharts).
Sales of condos and co-ops remained at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 370,000 for the fourth month in a row, near the very bottom of the data, which go back only to late 2011.
Not seasonally adjusted, 35,000 condos were sold in May, and on this basis, sales have been increasing from the January low, but seasonal adjustments flattened them out. Year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, sales were unchanged.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate compared to May in prior years:
- 2025: +2.8% (year-over-year)
- 2021: -48.6%
- 2019: -36.2%
- 2012: -27.5% (first May in the data series)
Supply of condos: Condo supply in April was revised up to 6.3 months, the highest for any April since April 2012, the first April in the data series (red line with big red squares in the chart below).
The National Association of Realtors has had an issue with its condo supply data this year. The originally reported figure is an outlier-low supply figure, but then a month later, it gets revised higher by close to 2 months. This has been happening every month this year.
NAR had originally reported supply for April as 4.5 months, which was a total outlier in the figures, and I didn’t include it in my chart because I didn’t want to look like a goofball. Today, NAR revised April condo supply up to 6.3 months, nearly 2 months more than originally reported. So today, April was included in the chart. For May, NAR reported supply of 4.6 months, which is obviously way low. A month from now, it’ll revise the figure to something close to 6.4 months’ supply.
National median price v. local prices.
For single-family homes, the national median price inched up year-over-year by 1.3% in May, not seasonally adjusted.
The median price of single-family homes had exploded by 41% from June 2020 through June 2022, from already high prices. Those now too-high prices are the fundamental economic problem dogging the housing market. Higher home prices also trigger higher property taxes and higher homeowner’s insurance premiums (insurance companies have to figure replacement costs), which are triggering the “affordability issues” that have kept home sales in the freezer.
But mortgage rates, compared to the times before the Fed’s QE, before 2009, are normal to low. See chart below. They were just distorted by the Fed’s QE in the years before 2022.
From a macro-economic perspective, the national median price is an interesting and valuable data point.
But for people buying or selling a home, the national median price is irrelevant. What matters to buyers and sellers are prices in their local markets, and price dynamics in those local markets vary dramatically.
Single-family home prices have dropped by 10% to 26% in 15 bigger markets, including:
- Austin, TX: -26%
- Oakland, CA: -25%
- New Orleans, LA: -20%
- Sarasota County, FL: -17%
In some other bigger cities, prices of single-family homes have continued to rise year-over-year to new highs, notably:
- New York City: +5.1%
- Chicago: +3.9%
- Milwaukee: +3.7%.
The ups in some markets and the downs in other markets have been nearly balancing each other out on a national scale, to where the national median price has been inching higher at a rate between 0% year-over-year (January 2026) and 1.5% year-over-year (March 2026).
In May, the national median price of single-family homes rose 1.3% year-over-year to $434,300.
The national median price of condos and co-ops rose year-over-year by 1.7% in May. The year-over-year readings have ranged in recent months from -0.8% (September) to +4.0% (January).
On a local basis, condo prices have plunged by 15% to 33% in 24 markets from their highs, with several markets dropping below their highs in 2006. From peak:
- Cape Coral, FL: -33%
- Oakland, CA: -31%
- Petersburg, Fl: -28%
- Austin, TX: -27%
- Fort Myers, FL: -26%
- Sarasota County, FL: -24%
- Tampa, FL: -20%
- Garland, TX: -19%.
Sales by region of existing homes of all types.
On a month-to-month basis, sales of existing homes (single-family, condos, and co-ops combined) were unchanged in the West and rose in the South, Midwest, and Northeast, seasonally adjusted.
Compared to the same month in 2019, sales were down the most in the West (-32%) and in the Northeast (31%). In the South they were down by 15%, in the Midwest by 17%. A map of the four regions is below the article at the top of the comments.
In the West, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales was unchanged in May from April, at 750,000 homes.
Compared to May in prior years:
- 2025: +5.6% (year-over-year)
- 2024: 0%
- 2023: -2.6%
- 2022: -29.2%
- 2019: -32.4%
- 2018: -35.9%
In the Northeast, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales ticked up to 460,000 in May, just a hair above the record low level in NAR’s data, which goes back to 1999.
Compared to May in prior years:
- 2025: -8.0% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -4.2%
- 2023: -8.0%
- 2022: -31.3%
- 2019: -31.3%
- 2018: -31.3%
In the South, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose by 3.2% in May from April, to 1.96 million homes.
Compared to May in prior years:
- 2025: +5.9% (year-over-year)
- 2024: +5.9%
- 2023: -0.5%
- 2022: -19.0%
- 2019: -15.2%
- 2018: -14.4%
In the Midwest, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose by 6.4% in May from April, to 1,000,000 homes.
Compared to May in prior years:
- 2025: +2.0% (year-over-year)
- 2024: +2.0%
- 2023: +1.0%
- 2022: -20.0%
- 2019: -16.7%
- 2018: -21.3%
But mortgage rates are not high. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate ticked up to 6.48% as of June 4, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly measure.
Mortgage rates track the 10-year Treasury yield, but are higher, and the spread between them varies. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 4.53% at the moment [my weekend commentary on the Treasury market].
Inflation in May will likely clock in at over 4.0%, and these mortgage rates are only 2.5 percentage points above the rate of inflation. Mortgage rates are not high; inflation is high.
Mortgage rates of 6.5% are at the lower end of the range that prevailed in the decades before the Fed’s QE which started in 2009. Mega-QE during the pandemic, which triggered the below-3% mortgage rates and the negative “real” mortgage rates (adjusted for inflation), was the main culprit in the explosion of home prices from mid-2020 to mid-2022, and thereby the main culprit of the “affordability” crisis since then. Mega-QE also helped trigger the worst inflation in 40 years.
In case you missed it: As Home Sellers Grapple with Reality, Listing Prices Fall by Most in at Least a Decade
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Here is a map of the four Census regions of the US:
Decade plus high of supply.
Sales at near record lows.
Interest rates creeping up.
Affordability non existent.
The actual population shrinking.
There is a simple yet elegant solution to this if government would get out of the way “making things fair” and also stop the devaluation of the dollar.
Great news for the Americans who are being hiring instead of the H1bs and illegals, such as my son.
Buy now at lower prices and higher interest rates
Later, when the Fed over re-inflates later ( they always do) with lower interest rates, then re-mortgage the principle at much lower rates.
Wish I knew this secret when I was young. My dad didn’t tell me. In the 1980’s, I thought the road to financial success was lots of degrees in economically important work. Oh well, at least my children know now.
Re: The actual population shrinking.
We have The Camp of the Saints book happening in real time in the Bay Area. It’s getting this inescapable Calcatta vibe. And corporations keep saying they are reducing people due to AI (Adding Indians). They walk around like they own the place now, and they probably do.
Wolf, I’m recalling the analysis you did a while back about the percentage of mortgages below 5%, below 4%, etc. that were still outstanding.
If a majority of these low-rate, pre-2022 mortgages are still being held, that would explain the lack of supply in the market. Nobody wants to move and give up their low rate.
On the other hand, if these are being whittled down to a small % of the housing market, some other explanation would be necessary.
Here it is:
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/03/27/update-on-the-lock-in-effect-in-the-housing-market-below-3-4-mortgages-fade-very-slowly/
Looks to me like 50% of potential inventory is tied up in sub-4% mortgages. Perhaps another 20% is in the 4-5% range – just guessing.
I’ve decided that this factor alone is sufficient to explain the near-halving of home sales volumes.
Well, based on Wolf’s data, I’ve decided that there’s plenty of inventory.
Dude! Did you read the title? Supply at 10 year high! I mean sure, transactions are lacking because “the supply” is priced too high.
“If a majority of these low-rate, pre-2022 mortgages are still being held, that would explain the lack of supply in the market. ”
Read the article please. There is no lack of inventory.
Both the bubble and Homeowners flipping us the bird! The bubble ain’t bursting and the owners’ are not reducing prices.
So according to real estate lore, over 6 months supply is a buyers market and under 4 months is a sellers market. 4 to 6 is a balanced market. Guess it is more complicated than that though.
“So according to real estate lore, over 6 months supply is a buyers market and under 4 months is a sellers market. 4 to 6 is a balanced market. ”
This was true long back but not true in this age with technological advancements where homes can be closed faster.
That was the case 15-20 years ago when listings were printed on paper and took weeks to get in front of people, and when sales and mortgage documents were mailed USPS around the country, etc. The administrative delays from the day a brokerage signed the listing agreement to when the sale closed and the listing was pulled were very long, lots of wasted time, which is all part of the 4-6 months. Now, with so much automated and instant, 6 months indicates a massive problem.
So maybe without QE during the financial meltdown, housing prices should have fallen more with higher real mortgage rates. And maybe RE prices wouldn’t have reached such heights as they did in 2020-2022. The core inflation over the last 3 years is due to dumb fiscal policy not QE monetary policy. QE created higher asset price inflation (RE and Stocks). US Govt. Covid checks and other fiscal policy (turned fraud) during covid caused core inflation to spike. Asset price deflation is coming. Be patient but be careful what you wish for. Deflation can hurt a lot more than inflation. However, it create great buying opportunities. Keep the powder dry.
Do real estate agents have any sort of influence on existing home pricing decisions made by home owners who are looking to sell?
I would imagine that with the market in deep freeze, and builders managing to increase their own sales volume, the agents would have an incentive to try and lower expectations (maybe not for the owners who bought at the damn peak, but everyone else).
I live in southern Europe and our home affordability situation is different in many ways (usable housing stock is low and transactions seem to be at an all-time high) but at least the big pandemic-era QE and low-mortgage lock-in effect seem to be a common factor, so I’m trying to understand as much as I can about the US and other markets as well.
Agents want listings. How to get listings? Tell the seller that they can get a 2022 price for their house. Doesn’t matter if it’s a lie, a listing is a listing, and there’s a chance that the listing could result in a sale and a commission check for the agent.
That’s all there is to it. It’s realtor greed that is preventing sellers from coming to terms with reality.
I agree. I have sent emails to listing agents accusing them of the same.
RE will be replaced by AI in 5-10 years, so maybe this problem will end.
You just haven’t got a clue haven’t you!
Let’s not forget the sellers’ greed.
List like it’s 2022!
So they are going for more listings to maximize the chances for sales to go through, got it. Thank you, everyone. (sounds like it won’t help them either in the long term, but humans be humans.,)
“ Supply of Existing Single-Family Homes at 10-Year High”
A ten year high in supply should likely mean a ten (or more) year LOW in prices, but no – we live in Bizarro World where up is down, insanity is the norm, and if you’re not a multimillionaire, you’re a nobody.
Ten year high. What a travesty, as far as prices are concerned.
After the financial crisis ended, the Fed kept the printing presses going 24/7 with zero or near zero interest rates for nearly ten years. This so called “new monetary paradigm” was not surprisingly doomed to fail. Thanks to Greenspan and his successors. The toxic program just needed a catalyst, in this case Covid, (and an irresponsibly spendthrift legislature) to blow the lid off of the inflation sarcophagus. All else: unattainable selling prices, hesitancy to payoff low interest rate loans and high rents, inter alia, have naturally followed.
In your June 8 post, you show a chart of US Median List Price decreasing YoY since 2022. Yet in this post, you show the price increasing YoY. Can you please clarify?
You do need to read the articles. Would save me a lot of time, and would give you a lot more detailed info. Win-win.
June 8 article showed “listing prices” of homes listed for sale in May, and it includes a fatiguingly long explanation what those “listing prices” represent and what they mean.
Today’s article shows the median price of “closed sales” — sales that closed in May. Nothing to do with listings.
Real Estate is in a recession heading for a depression.
Like in 2006-2007? Doubt it.
The Fed really doesn’t want the foreclosures. The Fed will prevent that.
Imagine what 2% interest rates will do to buyers.
Trump is already considering programs that will make houses more affordable to buyers while preserving prices, because he knows the Fed hates him and won’t life a finger to accomplish affordability w/o lowering prices.
BTW – did you know that recent poll showed that ICE is more popular than the DNC ? So, Trump definitely knows how to put together a popular program.
There is no chance at all we’ll see 2% mortgages while both 10 year treasuries + headline inflation are cruising past 4%.
The only way such a dream materializes is if USA goes full socialist, and the government starts directly funding mortgages at such artificially low rates.
Wow, preserve high prices and keep them affordable, lol.
I feel like I just lost a lot of IQ points reading the MS post.
To Wolfman and his Wonderful Readers: Exit to Wolfstreet’s main page and read the titles of the
three most current article Wolf has written – they SPELL TROUBLE for the housing market – big time. Maybe even the perfect storm in housing. Do read the articles (if you haven’t) especially if you comment so Wolf doesn’t say ‘read the
%#£€*’. The signs are there! “I see signs!’
The writing is on the wall!
I think most of the commentators have the analysis wrong. Sales of existing homes are one of the lowest levels ever, however new homes are selling well- and relative to the prices of existing home they are a good deal.That’s why Berkshire bought a home builder- there is a built in structural advantage which is likely to linger for years and maybe a decade.