Mortgage Rates over 7% and Heading Higher, Housing Market Still Frozen, Lots of Buyers on Strike as Prices Still Too High

All that makes sense, but why are there still any cash-out refis when people could take cash out via HELOCs, without losing a 3% mortgage?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Mortgage rates continue to trudge higher from the abandoned Rate-Cut-Mania low. The average conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 7.13% in the latest week, the highest since early December, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today, as the 10-year Treasury yield has re-surged amid the Fed’s vigorous backpedaling on its December rate-cut visions after the presumed-vanquished inflation raised its ugly head again.
The MBA’s measure of the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has risen 37 basis points from the Rate-Cut-Mania low of 6.76% in early January:
Still going higher. A daily measure, produced by Mortgage News Daily, which leads the fray by a few days, surpassed 7.13% a week ago and hit 7.50% yesterday, the highest rates since mid-November when Rate-Cut Mania was two weeks old. Today it’s at 7.43%. At the end of October, this measure kissed 8% for a day.
Housing market still frozen because prices are still too high.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home have been wobbling near the record lows set in November and then again in February in the data going back to 1995. The cute mini-spike after the holidays during the waning days of Rate-Cut Mania only lasted a couple of weeks, though it created all kinds of hoopla, and didn’t really budge much from the record lows.
This is how far mortgage applications to purchase a home have plunged from the same week in the prior years – a sign that the housing market remains frozen because prices are still too high. While many potential sellers are still thinking that this too shall pass, many potential buyers have gone on strike:
- From 2023: -10%
- From 2022: -43%
- From 2021: -51%
- From 2019: -48%
The low level of mortgage applications to purchase a home tells us that sales of existing homes will continue to drag along the low levels that have been in effect for over a year:
Mortgage applications to refinance a home have been wobbling along historic lows for 18 months. They had seen a huge boom during the 2.5%-3.0% mortgage-rate era, and as mortgage rates began to rise in the fall of 2021, when the Fed began to pivot from raging inflation being just a “transitory” nothingburger to the fastest rate hikes in decades and the biggest QT ever. The mortgage market saw this coming and rates shot higher from these record low levels, and refis began to plunge.
In the latest reporting week, refis were down by 66% from the same week in 2019, and by 84% from the same week in 2021.
Why are there still any cash-out refis? Because people don’t know about HELOCs?
No-cash-out refis vanished almost entirely as mortgage rates have surged, as you’d expect.
But as you’d not expect, there are still cash-out-refis, though volume has plunged. This according to data from the AEI Housing Center.
Cash-out refis (brown stripes) have accounted for nearly all refis for over a year. Non-cash-out refis, in solid brown, have essentially ended (chart and data via AEI’s Housing Center):
Which is puzzling. It just doesn’t make sense. If people have enough equity in their home to get a cash-out refi, they could instead get a HELOC for the cash-out amount. If they need $100,000 to fund a big emergency, or want $100,000 to fund a bet-the-farm startup or a crypto Hail-Mary gamble, why not get a HELOC for $100,000 at 7% and keep the old 3% $500,000 mortgage? Would save a lot of money over getting a 7% $600,000 new mortgage.
HELOC balances have been rising, so some people are following this strategy. But why were there still any cash-out refis at all? They should be down to near zero, logically speaking, with HELOCs taking their place. Perhaps because people don’t know about HELOCs? Or because people can’t do math?
HELOC balances remain low, but after declining for 13 years from the peak in 2009, they turned around in 2022 when mortgage rates began to surge and as refis began to plunge. Since that low in Q1 2022, through Q4 2023, outstanding HELOC balances increased by $43 billion, according to New York Fed data.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I made the “mistake” of paying down my principal and paid off my house. Wish I could have seen the future as now I could be making several percent staying in my loan. That said, really nice to have the house paid off. Only hassle now is tracking all my property tax and other related expenses since no escrow account.
“…tracking all my property tax and other related expenses…”
Yeah… has to be real tough keeping track of two six month real estate tax payments and one yearly insurance payment
Well put, Top-Gun.
Some states collect property taxes quarterly.
And they never said it was “real tough” just that it was their only hassle. And it can be a hassle to remember.
You having a rough day?
Anyone who thinks the profit from selling a house will get them anywhere are in for a rude awakening.
Property is a bad investment unless you are an immigrant willing to do the tedious perfedity that is required.
Wolf’s article, subtly suggested that when he said
” They should be down to near zero, logically speaking, with HELOCs taking their place. Perhaps because people don’t know about HELOCs? Or because people can ”
The mortgage market has no option other than be ruthless.\
I also paid my house in Southern California and am mortgage free.
I am losing money on rate arbitration but sound sleep I get at night because of absolutely no debt is precious .
I don’t regret.
Maybe it’s like in Canada. People are maxed out on their HELOCs already (pre-pandemic buyers) OR don’t have sufficient equity to draw on (pandemic buyers)?
If they bought in 2022-2023 then almost certainly there’s little equity to pull from unless they put a good chunk down.
If they have enough equity to do a cash-out refi, they have enough equity to do a HELOC.
If they’re maxed out on their HELOCs, than cannot do a cash-out refi either because the refi will have to be large enough to pay off the mortgage plus the HELOC. And then there’s no cash left to out.
Your confusion on why cash outs instead of helocs is even more pronounced when you consider the closing costs on a 1st mortgage are MUCH higher than doing a heloc.
Doesn’t California (huge share of mkt) have different foreclosure rules for different forms of home lending?
Not sure how it might work in this case, but if it is harder/impossible to foreclose certain kinds of refinancings, the banks not make them available in CA.
cas127,
This is the furthest thing from legal advice ever. I think you’re talking about California’s non-recourse mortgages. Purchase mortgages are non-recourse (the mortgage that you bought the home with). Refi mortgages are now also non-recourse, EXCEPT cash-out refi mortgages. With a cash-out refi, only the amount that refinanced the existing mortgage is non-recourse. The cash-taken-out is full recourse, and they can go after your assets to collect it. HELOCs can be recourse and can be non-recourse. So in terms of the cash-out part, it makes no difference whether refi or HELOC.
Could it be that the banks won’t give out HELOCS because they want the higher margin products to stem their losses
Paul,
1. Did you see the huge profits of banks? No “losses to stem”
2. I’ve seen ads for HELOCs, so someone is eager to write HELOCs, LOL.
3. HELOC balances are up, as you can see in the last chart.
4. But that’s a false choice. Because Lender A has your mortgage and Lender B offers you a HELOC, and Lender B makes money off the HELOC. But if you refi with Lender A, instead of getting a HELOC from lender B, then Lender B makes no money at all.
These have to be 5 or 7 year ARMs that are coming due.
Thank you. At least that could *potentially* make sense. Like Wolf, I was also puzzled about the cash out refis.
What’s the difference between a HELOC and a second trust? Aren’t they essentially the same thing?
In a default situation is one type any better than the other?
For the lender, the refinance is better because the loan is in the first position. HELOCs are considered second mortgages.
Yes. But for the borrower, they’re the same, both are secured by the property. So a default on either one could lead to a foreclosure and the loss of the house.
There are generally two reasons a cash out refi would win out over a HELOC.
1. In Texas, where I originate, you can only have a single equity loan tied to a property. Many people have previously refinanced with cash out and are left with a refinance as their only option to draw cash. This is based on state law and less likely to be the primary as Texas is the only state I know of that requires this.
2. The second and most likely is debt to income ratio. Most HELOC’s are treated as a 1.5% payment on the outstanding balance. An actual mortgage would be a cheaper payment for the same amount borrowed in most cases making it easier to qualify.
I just closed a loan Monday where the client was declined for a HELOC but a cash out refi worked when everything was wrapped into it. It will change the individuals life since most of what we paid off were 20+% rates.
isn’t it easier to qualify for a cash-out refi then a Heloc? Because the bank stays as 1st lien holder, assuring the asset.
elbowwilham,
Why would you get the HELOC from the same lender as the original mortgage? Nothing to do with it. You shop around for the best HELOC rates and terms. And that’s where you go. Your mortgage holder continues to have the 1st lien.
But you gotta do the MATH, borrowing $100,000 at 8% and $500K at 3% is a HECK OF A LOT CHEAPER than borrowing the entire $600K at 7%. And you can pay the 8% HELOC off after your project is finished, and it’s back to only the 3% mortgage.
Maybe in some states the first mortgage would get a non-recourse or at least some kind of beneficial treatment, whereas HELOC would not?
Alternatively, people might be doing the full refi rather than the HELOC b/c they plan to repay very soon and want to minimize # of liens for other purposes? (e.g. borrowing against Home A in order to make down payment for New Home B, before selling Home A).
I’ve heard of divorce decrees “splitting” the home equity by doing something like a cash out refinance to take someone’s name off a mortgage. Then again people might just not be able to do math.
I’ve never understood why the wife should be considered an “equal partner” in the division of the wealth — wealth that was made by the man. A marriage ought to be a purely social contrivance, not a melding of all assets under heaven and sky and a full flowering merger of every cell of your body.
I’m a traditionalist conservative, but even I think you’re trolling.
What the hell? I’m a woman who has generated plenty of wealth. But whatever. You proved that you’re not living a full life. Sucks to be you.
X
Spoken like a bitterly divorced man.
Welcome to Japan. Absolutely is nothing shared between spouses, can’t even open a joint bank account. And technically, you cannot even give money to your spouse without incurring a gift tax if you go over a certain (low) yearly amount.
I know of two cases for my in-laws where this was done due a D.
This actually makes a lot of sense. Given the relatively low volume we’re talking about, divorce (and similar situations that require dividing proceeds while changing who is on the first mortgage) seems the most plausible explanation.
ShangtrOn-
This talk of divorce has got me thinking of tom jones,”what’s new pussycat” singer.
With all those women and underwear lying around he married only once at the age of 16.
So…. over 10% of home mortgages in US are over 6%. Many of these people could have gotten a lower rate if they knew or cared.
Many have mucho dinero in bank drawing zilch interest… don’t care.
Guess if its not broke why fix it thinking.
In addition to the Divorce situation, there could be death-of-owner scenarios where the inheritors of the property want to access the equity and stretch out the payments as long as possible (minimize repayments) prior to selling the house.
A third variant would be Struggling Grandmas, who have high equity levels, wanting access to the cash before selling en route to retirement homes.
In situations like that, the HELOC math might be a negligible difference but the HELOC adds needless complexity & hassle?
Finally, utterly dumb question but if someone owns a house outright (no mortgage), then takes out a mortgage on the property, is that considered a cash-out refi? (It’s definitely not a purchase mortgage, right… I’m wondering if the statistical aggregators have enough bins to accurately capture all the situations. Sort of like the Federal Reserves concept of “household” wealth vs. institutional, where the “household” category includes all kinds of other situations but they only have a handful of bins so it all gets stuck there…
@Wisdom Seeker 2.0 asks:
“if someone owns a house outright (no mortgage), then takes out a mortgage on the property, is that considered a cash-out refi?”
As a former commercial lender I can tell you that we never called any loan that did not “refinance” (aka payoff) a current loan a “refi” but I did a few of them (all after a conservative no-debt parent died and one kid that wanted to keep the property needed cash to buy out his siblings. This was rare in my 40 years in real estate since the children of most real estate multi-millionaires are slackers that sell as soon as they can and spend like “drunken sailors” (I hope to avoid this with my kids, but as they get older I can tell that there is not way to teach my kids the lessons I learned growing up poor and working six-often seven days a week pretty much every week from 14 to 44 (when I finally got married and promised my wife I would take most weekends off)…
Interest rates are generally lower on cash-out refinance than a HELOC, so maybe some crafty mortgage salesmen convince them it’s better?
which earns the salesman a higher commission maybe?
Likely yes, since the amount financed by the loan factors into how much a loan originator is paid.
Forgot to mention that the term for a refi is longer. So the mortgage salesman can make the monthly payment sound more appealing when spreading it out over 30 years.
That is exactly what I concluded too. People are not good at math and they only think about the monthly payments not the long term interest charges. So spreading the refinance over 30 years versus higher monthly payments for 5 year HELOC repayment suits their here and now cash flow.
You say this as if you expect them to be able to afford whatever payment is thrown at them.
A higher payment for a shorter period of time will save them on interest, sure, but allowing them to have a payment they cannot afford is just silly.
There are regulations on how much payment can be allowed based on the income earned and documented. I have had plenty of clients who wanted a 15 year but could only afford a 30.
Wolf,
Do you think that realtors who function as buyer’s agents will need to figure out how to offer mortgage brokerage services as an add-on in order to survive?
It would seem that there would be zero appetite to pay the average buy side broker’s commission in this market unless there was a value added service included.
I have heard that some brokers are offering mortgage brokerage services as an add on (maybe because otherwise they will be out of business).
Do you have any thoughts on this?
I know a Realtor who’s trying to change her career. It’s pretty bad out there. But mortgage brokers are also trying to change their career. It’s pretty bad out there for them too.
It seems unless you have one agent that both represents the buyer AND lines up the financing, there will be both (i) concerns about the buyer’s ability to close, and (ii) lack of perceived value by buyers at paying the agent fee.
This would likely cause a shift in how real estate sales are done, and reduce the profitability of bank real estate lending operations.
If it goes this direction, every buyer’s agent would end up working directly with a mortgage broker and splitting commissions, and most of the companies issuing the paper would probably not be regular banks (at least in the higher priced, nonconforming limits markets).
Have you asked your Realtor friend what she thinks?
I think this will turn into a “do tons of training and additional work to keep your current job” without a raise or promotion scenario.
The money for buyer’s agents will be in getting lower prices. Think about this deal:
I tell my agent: I’ll split the savings with you 50/50 for every percent you knock off the top of the price. You reduce it by $20,000, I’ll give you $10k.
Perhaps they are worried about interest rates continuing to climb. Cash-out refi is a fixed rate, HELOCs are normally floating.
Price does matter when rates are high. I purchased a house in 1985 when an FHA loan was at 11%. But that was o.k. because the house was only $45,000 and that made the mortgage payment $475. Unlike now, most of use who bought houses then did non-cashout refi’s as interest rates declined over the next 30 years.
Howdy Folks. HELOCs are great. Some Small Business owners used them for decades. You can build wealth using them. Since millions of Prisoners are locked into their existing homes for decades, unlock the cuffs and take a chance. Takes guts and a lot of hard and scary work. Opps, just answered the Lone Wolfs question. Why there aren t many HELOC customers………
I used a heloc 20 years ago in the last boom to buy some property and relocate, then sold the house in town and immediately paid off the heloc and put the remainder made on the sale in long term investments. A heloc is still just debt to me and I hated it, but it is still a good way to relocate or downsize without doing a few extra moves and/or renting. It will save you money, for sure.
If you eschew debt the current situation is only interesting and offers savers a break for a change. Many folks who loaded up on debt in the days of free money are learning a very hard lesson. Nothing is free and there is always reckoning. Always.
hmmm..it’s safe to say with all that’s going on in the last 4 years in the housing market, nothing make sense is the norm, this is just par for course.
Market is still frozen, sadly price is still frozen too definitely in SoCal. Been hearing from friends tons of people are showing up at open house as well in South OC. Don’t know how true and it’s not like the houses listed are bargain priced hence why people are showing up, unless you count a 1200ft house in Mission Viejo for $950k a bargain…
“Which is puzzling. It just doesn’t make sense. If people have enough equity in their home to get a cash-out refi, they could instead get a HELOC for the cash-out amount. If they need $100,000 to fund a big emergency, or want $100,000 to fund a bet-the-farm startup or a crypto Hail-Mary gamble, why not get a HELOC for $100,000 at 7% and keep the old 3% $500,000 mortgage? Would save a lot of money over getting a 7% $600,000 new mortgage.”
Some are variable rates, maybe rate cut mania convinced some peeps and they could finance a car or pay down credit card debt. Just guessing here, you would know better than me Wolf.
IMO both types of loans mean you’re struggling financially. Frankly, I think it’s a difference without much of a distinction.
No, but your brain seems to have fallen off a cliff (the all-Americans-are-struggling cliff).
Taking equity out of the home can mean:
— You have better things to do with $100,000 than tie it up in a house. Maybe you want to start a company, or do massive speculative bet on cryptos or whatever. See article. A lot of entrepreneurs self-finance their new company by leveraging their home. That’s a classic method. We’ve read lots of stories about people leveraging up their home to make investments than they expect to return 100% to 1,000% in fairly short time periods.
— you want to remodel you home in a big way, which would also ad value to the home, so you’re putting the money you draw out of the home back into the home. That’s also a classic reason for a cash-out refi or HELOC
In Canada it is/was HELOCs to:
A) buy pre-construction to then assignment sell
B) buy STRs
C) give kiddos a down payment.
Essentially we spent our credit bubble inflating RE with questionable lending practices.
I hope the US chooses a different path.
I wonder if anyone is even paying the full 7% mtg rates? 1/3rd of all home purchases are all cash. Probably much of the rest are new built home sales where the builder likely buy the rate down to 5%-ish.
Existing home sales will stay low until rates fall. Someone buying an existing home with a minimal down payment has to take the full force of those high rates. No way they can afford this.
“new built home sales”
I’m not so sure… in my area new builds aren’t really a thing.
Volume has crashed, but there are definitely still some very smart people taking out 7.x% mortgages to buy existing homes.
BackRoad notes that 1/3 of all home purchases are all cash.
I’m an older, retired guy.
ALL of my acquaintances that have moved (most to be closer to their grandchildren …
some to downsize or for better weather) have done the all cash thing.
I think he has … um … nailed it.
New home sales are still only about 18% of existing home sales (but that’s up from 10%).
The proportion of cash deals increased only some; paying cash when mortgage rates are 7% is pretty attractive if you have the cash.
Its interesting – Rocket is one of the largest originators and our current servicer. It does not currently offer HELOCs. And if memory serves it hasn’t for some time (X years). Wonder why.
Even in a hostage situation I wouldn’t Refi my first (at 3.75). Sorry honey ….
There are plenty of banks that offer HELOCs, including Citi. You might have to go to a bank. I don’t think Rocket ever offered HELOCs, would be interesting to confirm. Rocket is not a bank, and it cannot fund loans and carry loans on the balance sheet like banks fund and carry loans. It has to sell its mortgages, and they usually go to the GSEs (Fannie Mae, etc.) and government agencies. And they don’t take HELOCs for securitization (though there’s some discussion about that now).
Some people have adjustable rate mortgages. So, the refi rate is probably about the same as their existing rate, once they hit the adjustment date. They having nothing to lose getting a cash out refi. They have probably built up a lot of equity and really want to get their hands on some of that cash. Yes, a HELOC would do the same thing but it would be floating rate, probably tied to the Prime rate. A fixed rate refi gives them protection against further increases in interest rates. Admittedly, that was a contrarian line of thinking over the last 12 months. But they know the pain of a 200+ basis point increase in rates. My adjustment date is next summer.
The Plunge Protection Team was busy buying the long end of the yield curve. “Stellar 20Y”.
L😆L
TLT should be $85.
“Perhaps because people don’t know about HELOCs? Or because people can’t do math?”
Hmm…math is hard…just like so many still think 20% drop from the top and then if it recover by 20% they are at a wash..yup math is real hard…
Or how many can simply do a excel spreadsheet and compare cost to rent vs cost to buy and see a giant difference in expensive market…once again math is hard…
Howdy Phoenix If a person has credit card debt, a HELOC is a better way to go. Of course, if they have credit card debt, a HELOC would probably cause them to lose their home too.
I remember seeing real estate agents and loan people posting on social media to “marry the house; date the rate!” back in late 2022-2023 when mortgage rates went up. Also people doing creative 2-1 or 3-1 buy downs to get into a house maybe they couldn’t afford. It would seem there are many house poor people who bought from 2022 on.
I’m curious what % of mortgages are adjustable rate or had initial interest rate buy downs by the seller or lender? From what I remember 3-2-1 buy downs were being pushed in 2022 and a lot of sellers buying down interest rates in 2023. Everyone expecting to refi before their rates went up significantly…. I wonder how those people are doing now? Even with a cut or two my guess is their best case is 6.5%.
House prices need to fall 75% in the most bubbly areas to return to historic affordability levels. That’s how bad the math is.
75% is pretty steep, maybe in some areas it’s accurate.
But since a 75% drop in housing would be a replay of the near system-ender of 2008, instead maybe houses will stay flat for a while while inflation is 5-8% a year.
A house that sold for $500k in 2021 and rented for $2500 then might sell for $520k in 2030 but rent for $4500.
In any case, I think that by 2035 due to budget deficits and money printing housing will be UP at least 50% from today. Gas will be $9 a gallon but real estate will keep climbing.
Rent is pretty much flat and vacancy rates are starting to trend up in a lot of areas. Also there was no housing shortage in 2019… the housing ‘shortage’ is a lot of residential being turned into Airbnb, people opting for more space, i.e. people who’d normally have two roommates each wanting their own place because wfh and COVID, as well as other demographic shifts. A small recession would normalize these things.
If you exceed the itemized deduction amount for Federal taxes, you can deduct ALL of the cash-out refi interest paid no matter what you used the cash for . For HELOC’s, the cash out must be used to improve the home in order to be deductible. Proof is required.
If I needed cash to achieve my extravagant lifestyle (ie I needed a piggy bank), I’d cash-out refi if my loan balance was small and I had high equity in the house. I’d max out the refi and refi again if rates fell, or, if rates rise, I’d put the extra cash in a more liquid higher earning CD. If I was a gambler, I’d take all I could out at 7% and wait for Treasuries/CDs to reach 8+%.
Also, believe it or not, some homeowners completely missed the 3% refi boat. Their current interest rate could be 5%,6%, or higher. One of my relatives was that way. They were comfortable with their 5=6% mortgage payments and didn’t bother to refi. Too much work, too little time was their puzzling excuse.
Even I was at 4.8% in 2019 because I didn’t refi until the rates dropped 1-2%. The costs to refi didn’t make sense otherwise and there was a remote possibility rates would fall even further.
Consider: if you have a 30-yr. mortgage that’s amortizing, and you live in the house for more than, say, 10 years, you will have a sizeable amount of money (dead money) from the principle payments you’ve been making each month that become larger and larger portions of your monthly pymt. Aside from the appreciation of the house over time (if it does…), you will have sunk money into that asset that will earn nothing for however long you hold the property. And if you’re happy as a clam, making the final payment on the house, the 360th one, add up the total expense of all interest paid and the opportunity cost of 30 yrs. of earning nothing on the principle, and then look in the mirror.
It may be worth selling every 4 – 5 years, hopefully getting a tax free capital gain on any property appreciation, and move on down the line.
Howdy HowNow. Quite please dont tell them. Thats exactly what some folks do. Imagine no mortgage and just HELOCs. Selling and repurchasing again and again. A starter home that turns into a mansion with out a mortgage???? NO Way….. HEE HEE
The down-side is that you become nomadic, wandering from property to property…
Downside????? HEE HEE. Never saw it that way. Movin on up is fun……Selling the final building and owning NO Real Estate is wonderful for some………
You miss the point, HowNow. Your example is wrong because it excludes the biggest fact of our modern economy: inflation.
The house is not the asset. It’s the declining principle balance you owe that is eroded by the depreciating dollar.
You pay back the principal with dollars worth less and less.
If you sell and reset every so often, you lose out on the primary hedge fund Americans have against the declining dollar.
It’s the one bet you can count on: short the dollar.
P
Correct !
Plus these two NEVER price in the risk associated with HELLOCs or the expense/aggravation of moving every few years.
“But why were there still any cash-out refis at all?”
“I can calculate the motions of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of people.”
— Issac Newton, 1721 (shortly after having lost huge amounts of money in the South Sea Bubble craze)
From Jason Zweig’s commentary in Graham’s “The intelligent investor”:
In the spring of 1720, Newton felt that the South Sea Company’s share price had gone mad and sold for a gain of 100%. “But just months later, swept up in the wild enthusiasm of the market, Newton jumped back in at a much higher price and lost L20,000 (approx. 3x more). For the rest of his life, he forbade anyone to speak the words ‘South Sea’ in his presence.”
I know the pain when an individual, like myself, lost the money in a similar manner as Newton, betting against the tolerance of one’s fellow human beings to resist the urge to double down.
The 750 Square foot Boston north shore condo above mine just sold after being on the market for less than a month. It would have sold sooner but the first offer apparently fell through. The owner did nothing to it and pocketed 90K for simply sitting on it for about 5 years.
With a zero down 7.5% 30 year mortgage the payment would be about 2K, plus another 650 HOA fees. Add in taxes and insurance, and we’re well north of 3K a month. I am renting my unit for $2150 and I thought that was crazy. I suspect even with the big mortgage interest tax deductions, the new owner is going to quickly regret that decision.
Sold for 45K in 1993
Sold for 150K in 2002
Sold for 151K in 2007
Sold for 155K in 2012
Sold for 190K in 2019
Sold for 280K in 2024
@makruger it is hard to get a $0 down loan so odds are the buyer put something down and has a payment not a lot higher than your rent in the same building after taxes.
P.S. Looking at your sales history numbers I was thinking it looked like San Francisco Peninsula home price numbers – with one less zero…
I just looked at the home I bought (in Burlingame) for $460K in 1994 and sold for $1.2mm in 2005 the current Zestimate was exactly $2.8mm….
I wonder what percentage of home buyers are now first time homeowners. That percentage has to be going up because sellers don’t want to sell. I know for me the only people that seem to be selling are dead people.
Maybe the cash out refi = one payment that is the same or less per month because a less than 30 year loan is turn into a 30 year loan. A HELOC means two payments, right?
IMO most people look at monthly payments, not what something costs. And yes, people suck at math.
Too me , the stock market is a suckers bet. The representative from my brokerage called me, out of the blue, pitching a dog. Haven’t heard from them for nearly a year.
Dang- the only reason your broker would call you is that, to you point, you have a track record of being a sucker…
When my company moved me here 25 years ago they bought the mortgage rate down to 7 pct from the market rate of 9 pct/