Amid Weak Demand for Existing Homes, Active Listings & Price Reductions Jump, Listing Prices Weaken

“Many potential buyers are postponing their purchasing plans in hopes of securing lower rates. Consequently, lower buyer competitions exerted downward pressure on prices”: Realtor.com
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops rose 9.5% in February from January, but that increase was smaller than the increase in February 2023 (+11.5%), and so the annual rate of sales at 4.38 million homes, was still down 3.3% from the already collapsed levels of February 2023, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) today
And the rate of sales was down 26% from February 2022, and down 29% from February 2021, and down 19% from February 2019.
In other words, home sales remain at very low levels as the entire housing market has shrunk by 20% to 25% because homeowners with 3% mortgages are neither buying nor selling, so they have vanished as demand, and they have vanished in equal number as supply, and so churn is down, along with sales and supply, and Realtors hate it because they make their commissions off churn (historic data via YCharts):
The long-term view shows that the rate of sales in January and in the last few months of 2023 had been the lowest since the worst months of the Housing Bust in 2010. February was an increase off low and was still low and below a year ago (historic data via YCharts):
Active listings highest since before the pandemic. In February, active listings, at 665,000, were up by 14.7% from February 2023, up by 92% from February 2022, and up by 43% from February 2021, according to data from Realtor.com.
This came as new listings jumped by 11% year-over-year.
As homeowners with 3% mortgages have vanished both as demand and as supply, we have this situation where sales in February 2024 were down by 19% from February 2019, and active listings were down by 28% over the same span (data via Realtor.com):
Listing prices are weakening. The year-over-year change of the weekly median listing price, released by Realtor.com, is an indication where the median sold price might end up. The year-over-year change went through a brief mini-surge in the second half of 2023 through January 13, which was then reflected in the year-over-year increases in the median sold price that we have seen in recent months.
But starting in mid-January, the year-over-year increases of the listing price shrank and then started hobbling along the 0% line, and in the most recent week, the listing price was below a year ago (-0.6%), as sellers face more competition from other sellers and fewer buyers. This year-over-year weakness in the listing price is an indicator that the median sold price through the spring selling season will also see year-over-year weakness.
In its note sent out two days ago, Realtor.com explained:
“It marks the first week of year-over-year price declines since July 2023, attributed to mortgage rates hovering around 7% and an ongoing increase in available for-sale homes, notably an upsurge in affordable listings spotlighted in the February Realtor.com Housing Trends Report. With mortgage rates nearly returning to 7% in February, many potential buyers are postponing their purchasing plans in hopes of securing lower rates. Consequently, lower buyer competitions exerted downward pressure on prices.”
The national median sold price in February at $384,500 was up 5.7% year-over-year, but was down by 7.1% from the all-time high in June 2022.
The year-over-year increase in the median sold price of homes whose sales closed in February reflects the brief mini-surge in the median listing price in late 2023 and through mid-January.
The listing price’s weakness year-over-year since late January and the negative reading in early March should begin showing up in the median sold price over the spring.
The year 2023 was the first year since the Housing Bust when the seasonal high in June was lower than the seasonal high and all-time high a year earlier (historic data via YCharts):
Price reductions as % of active listings jumped to 30% in February, up substantially from prepandemic Februarys of 2017 through 2020, when that rate ranged from 22% to 25% (data via Realtor.com):
Supply of 2.9 months was the highest for any February since February 2020 (3.1 months). December through February tend to be near the seasonal low points in supply (historic data via YCharts).
Howdy Prisoners. Like your 3% Mortgage, you will have to keep it or pay more. Good News for buyers wanting new construction. The inspection period is so important to buyers of old homes. Now that all licensed agents represent the seller, a buyers agent is not as important with new construction. The NAR has a new buyers app for you. HEE HEE. The new RE Bubba Bubble will be in new residential construction, so BUY BUY BUY……
With a low interest loan and big wage inflation it should be easier and easier for people to pay off home loans, but it seems like less and less people every year even think about paying off debt early. For a guy with a $1 million 30 year loan he can save about a quarter million in interest paying it off in 15 years (most people today stick with the 30 year am + get a HELOC to buy more stuff they don’t need).
Howdy ApratmentInvestor ZIRPed to stupidly. No reason to save a buck. Years of programs making homeownership too easy. No $ down, no income verification loans. Smart folks know what a HELOC can do for you…. There is just so much stupid out there making the people in control seem smart…..
“With a low interest loan and big wage inflation it should be easier and easier for people to pay off home loans, but it seems like less and less people every year even think about paying off debt early.”
Why pay off a 3% mortgage when one can earn 5%+ in T-bills?
Because you pay income tax on the 5% interest… which lowers the delta and you run the risk of tossing your butt into a different bracket. If you’re on Medicare, you risk having your Part B tithe increase as well as your part D.
Nothing is linear.
I’m involved in many aspects of the real estate business and I honestly thought prices would drop dramatically when the fed raised interest rates. Boy was I wrong.
I also thought we’d would have had a recession by now. Neither is happening. New paradigm maybe? Too much cash and liquidity? Maybe someone here has an answer.
Howdy CCCB. I thought the RE POP would be bigger like I anticipated bigger recessions. I truly believe they are papering over everything. Trillions on everyones books. Moving up there and now lets move it this way over there and call something new. Plain old stealing is all it is……
DFB – I totally agree with your comments and insight.
Prices didn’t drop a lot, but volume collapsed. That tells you something.
Howdy Lone Wolf. I can t wait for your articles about new residential construction. My crystal ball shows lots of construction going on. We shall see….
Crashed volume is good but does not really help buyers as the prices are obscenely high
This comment may get censored but I’d still try.
WR has been writing about housing bubble ie HB2 for last 8 or more years.
Think about the repercussion if people took this hint from WR and didn’t buy home for last 8 years or so.
They’d have been in big financial soup and may never be able to afford home to call a shelter.
“Housing bubble” is on the way up, “Housing Bust” in on the way down. We had Housing Hubble 1, and we had Housing Bust 1. This website was born after “Housing Bust 1.”
By about 2017, I started documenting “Housing Bubble 2” because that’s what it was shaping up to be. And now we’re watching out for “Housing Bust 2.”
Is this too hard to understand for you? Or do you simply refuse to understand it because it doesn’t fit your trolling?
Well, Wolf’s articles on housing and labor are worth reading through to see why there isn’t a housing based recession in US, including this article. Labor market is still good and it was very tight before, people are making money and paying their bills, so it’s tough to get a housing based recession, people aren’t forced to sell so they don’t and new houses are selling with various incentives effectively lowering prices for new buyers. The drop in prices isn’t very big at this point and more buyers bought in at lower prices so many are still sitting on gains. In the labor articles you’ll see something else of note, a boom in commercial/industrial construction in the US, so even if residential construction slows down enough to get any significant layoffs many of those workers are likely to land on their feet in commercial anyway, I’m sure some residential trades people have already made the jump if they can get better pay and/or conditions. But, rents keep climbing, as long as the rental business is good then even residential construction will keep kicking on IMO.
As a Canadian I’m pretty envious of these 30yr fixed rate mortgage schemes you guys have in the US, we can only lock in for 5yrs so every year there’s a bunch of people that need to refinance at higher rates. IMO if that was the case in the US then price decline would be a bit quicker, but that’s not the case.
Well.. or pay it off and stay forever. Thank you low mortgage rate. Ya shaved off years. 👍
Howdy Sufferin. Congrats. Save $ or pay off debt. Way to go…
Stock Brokers will tell you the opposite though…..
There you go again….do U realize that you posted 5 out of 9 comments? TOO MUCH!
Howdy James. What if I told you I just bought an EV???
Floridiots and half-backs are still moving here to rural Red America. A friend listed her house last week for $559K and it was under contract yesterday for $549K. She paid $440K two years ago. It’s a very well taken care of home and those move fast in this price range. This county builds about 250 new homes each year and 99% are homeowner-funded custom homes. Real estate is local.
Nemo300blk,
Can I ask what county you are in?
Nemo300blk,
She cut her price by $10k to make a deal! I love it. That’s what it takes.
My friend put his house for sale in NC for $1.45M about 280 days ago. Now the price is $1.2M and still has not been sold.
Because so many homes and home owners are out of the market, I wonder if a decent indicator for the direction of prices will be the ratio of active listings to the number of sales?… as an indicator of supply and demand.
Howdy ChS. They have to keep the hissing going and NO POP. The 3% percenters will have to move sometime, divorce, job, dead. New residential construction will boom. NAR agents say so. Sorry, NAR selling agents…..
I’m convinced that the only way to fix the housing market is for Congress to seize it. Meaning to retroactively increase everyone’s mortgage to 5-6%, and if that means you can’t pay your mortgage and have to move out, that’s just too damn bad.
People get harmed by government decisions all the time. No reason that homeowners should be protected when no one else is.
Well, as someone with a 2.875% mortgage, I don’t care for your idea at all. lol
Howdy Einhal. Not a good idea. Don t ever trust a thief to be honest or return something they stole. Govern ment picks winners and losers all the time…
How does making people move help the housing market in any way? Anyone who has a home and is forced to sell would then be forced to buy. We need to change the ratio of sellers to buyers in a meaningful way and the only way to that is buildouts. Or genocide I guess but that seems messier.
Speeding up the game of chairs only makes things more competitive. We need more chairs.
Howdy ChS and Congrats on less than 3%. A HELOC can be a great way to unlock those handcuffs. Very easy to build wealth that way if you are smart enough…. Good Job……
Einhal, do you really believe that government forcing homeowners to pay a higher rate TO BANKS is the right move? Retroactive law is disastrous and breaks one of the fundamental rules of law: new law cannot litigate past actions which were legal. The only instance of retroactive law on the US government’s books that I’m aware of are the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA, 1976) and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA, 1980). These are environmental laws relating to liability for spills, clean ups, dumping, etc.
Even these laws have been protested by folks for decades because they erode the rule of law.
The government doing something like that would be swiftly met with pitchforks and drones.
The government just needs to STOP messing with markets. We the People must demand to reduce the number of regulations, eliminate tariffs, abolish minimum wage laws, abolish direct government support of unions, stop providing money to companies (*cough *cough INTEL), streamline immigration, and the eliminate Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs, Interior, Labor, Agriculture, Energy, Transportation, etc.
Let’s demand a lean government with fewer functions and less meddling. Then we can all get on with our lives with more personal freedoms and economic opportunities.
“Meaning to retroactively increase everyone’s mortgage to 5-6%”
No. No more interest rate manipulation please.
The way to fix the housing market (if lowering prices is your definition of fixing the market) is more supply. Especially in popular living areas. We under built for decades. Resistance to increased density by current homeowners only makes things worse (for new buyers). It is that simple….
This tide would also turn
People are forced to sell their homes for variety of reasons and over time some of them would be impacted.
Another way to do that is no tax write-offs for interest. None. Especially for Blackrock. Then they’ll puke out their SFR back onto the market.
CoreLogic recently did a study comparing in-market home buyer incomes vs. out-of-market home buyer incomes.
https://www.corelogic.com/intelligence/examining-income-gap-between-migrating-homebuyers-locals/
Perhaps not surprisingly, many years of Fed f*ckery-pokery regarding interest rate manipulation turned the housing market into a speculator’s casino (see also, 2008…)
Howdy Cas127. Before 2008, you could sign your name and walk out of closing with a house and a check.
Plus, do not forget when the GSEs said that they would back MBS from the Wall Street Rental home companies. That allowed them to overbid because they could now pass the risk onto MBS investors. The MBS investors are not worried because the GSE back these mortgages 100%. What could go wrong.
In 2017, when I read the following in an article, I knew that Wall Street was going to enter the rental housing market big time.
——————————————————————
Fannie Mae, the government-backed agency said it is going into business with private equity giant and major housing player Blackstone by backing $1 billion in debt. Blackstone’s Invitation Homes filed for an initial public offering this week, and the Fannie Mae relationship was disclosed afterward. Blackstone is looking to raise $1.6 billion by selling shares to the public.
Fannie Mae, currently under government conservatorship, will back $1 billion in debt collateralized by rental homes owned by Blackstone.
Some have already voiced concern that the deal puts taxpayers on the hook yet again, should the rental market end up in a “bubble.” Rental demand is high and rents are high currently, but homebuying demand is also strong and home sales have been rising steadily.
“Blackstone is a market-leader when it comes to securitization innovation. Other corporate landlords will soon jump on this bandwagon, and demand for rental properties will rise,” wrote Andrew Roalstad, senior analyst at TIS Group.
“We predict the increase in these type of government-guaranteed securities will grow exponentially in the coming four years, and the impact on the rental property market will be extraordinary,” added Roalstad. Shifting corporate risk to taxpayers has been a profitable business over the past few decades, and throughout history. We expect we will see more of this shift in the coming years.”
My reaction is that fatigue is going to play an increasingly important role in all economic matters, from grocery shopping to home transactions, stocks and consumption. Fatigue, burnout, hesitancy and disillusionment pairing with ambiguity, chaos, confusion and distortion.
As mortgages and yields stay higher for longer and as affordability stands out as insane, and as GAAP earnings decline and earnings yield falls, the Gold Rush will abate — the tsunami has made landfall and is receding.
The fear of missing out mentality will slosh into the fear of losing.
The grinding down of euphoric excess will help housing inventory grow and expand into a period that will phase in as malaise and grow like cancer.
Thankfully, there’s an infinite amount of apartments available to help smooth out the coming transition…
Five new foundations were poured in my new development of SFH’s this week and four have sold signs in front of them (one spec home, I guess).
This is in south Texas in a SMALL development of homes ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,500 sq. ft. and include all appliances and landscaping (minimal). Our development will be built out by Christmas and maybe have 150 homes in it. Then the builder starts on another parcel a few miles away.
There are 1/2 dozen builders popping homes on new land around here and it’s going gangbusters. Pricing is from mid $200’s to maybe $350+ K depending on upgrades. Developers are buying down the mortgage rate (recent – 5.99%).
Buyers are young families, singles and retirees, like me. On my street of maybe 20 new homes there are 8 retirees (three widows, one widower (me) and the rest couples). Better than renting since a nice rental around here is near $2,000/month.
Real estate is local, for sure.
Bring on the supply. Building houses is good for the economy and good for supply.
Real estate sure is local, I just got an email that a new construction (5br 4,627sf) home just hit the market in Olympic Valley, CA for $5.3mm (343 Creeks End Ct.). I don’t know how developers can sell homes in TX for a profit in the “mid 200’s” when it will cost that much in soft costs before you get a building permit for a new home in CA (planning fees, permit fees, architectural plans, engineering reports, site survey, soil reports, landscape plans, etc. etc.). I recently paid over $100K for just the sprinkler system in a new 1,400sf leasing office (the city made me connect it directly to the water main in the street and pay all the cost to dig up and repair the street and sidewalk).
They can do it here because the builders are not in California. I lived in Thousand Oaks, california for 12 years and know the deal. You are overrun with regulations, high paid local government employees, nonsense taxes, high cost labor, and people who make big salaries.
I have 1,479 sq. ft. home with a small yard and just paid $2,200.00 for a sprinkler system with a digital controller and the local water company gave me a $50 rebate for using a digital one. My landscape guy put in my system in 1/2 day (two sides, front and back – 5 zones).
My home is a starter one, but is very energy efficient with a high SEER A/C unit, lots of insulation and double pane windows throughout.
California is nice, but expensive. I just paid $2.89 per gallon for 89 octane gasoline today.
Anthony A., I’m sorry for your loss. Great opportunity to buy in TX for new builds. I’m looking as well. Yeehaw. Hope you’re able to negotiate for the builder covering $$$ for upgrades. If you have the cash, skip the rate buydowns and put towards structural upgrades. Make it as comfortable as possible. Hope you’re out of the flood zone; away from creeks and preferably near the top of the local watershed.
To everyone buying, stay safe out there. The US has been hit with heavy showers ($$$ printing) and water runs downhill. Picks up feces along the way…
Thanks, Bear, she’s been gone 15 months now but I still miss her a lot.
Yes, the builder threw in a new double door fridge, window blinds throughout, garage door opener, ceiling fans in a couple of rooms, some extra landscaping, and a full walk in shower since I paid cash. Too hard for an 80 year old to get a mortgage..LOL.
No flood zone here (way north of Houston proper). Lots of surface drainage nearby and a big retention pond the builder had to engineer in.
It’s really a nice little house, but I think I should have gotten one a bit smaller (1,250 Sq. ft.) as there are two rooms I don’t have any need for.
The red hot real estate market here for second home/vacation lakefront property has slowed considerably. (Northern Michigan here, prime multi-million dollar vacation home area). It’s a bit of a mystery since the wealthy should be flush with cash due to the stock market windfall.
Four possible theories/factors:
1) The stock market is on fire, so they’d rather keep their money there for now
2) Even they are shell-shocked by inflation and now higher interest rates and property taxes, etc.
3) They expect a real estate correction. Nobody—even the ultra-wealthy— wants to overpay
4) The pandemic/low interest rates front-loaded the demand. There just aren’t as many people left now still looking for that vacation home…
Thought of another:
5) Their businesses aren’t actually doing that well (with higher labor costs and narrowed margins) despite what the stock market is doing. They see recession.
Stock market is just a marker of liquidity in brokerage accounts and not really tied to the real economy until those funds are withdrawn (imo). So if everyone puts their money in their brokerage accounts and not real economy I guess you could have super high equity prices and a dead economy lol.
Housing market in central FL is wacky. I see places that are super high priced go pending in a day still, but then other places I think would go fast sit for a longtime and get price cuts. Baffling…
Howdy, 10 out of 28 so far!
Just wondering, Wolf are all of the comment rules void or just #6?
Howdy DougP. Liten up Francis. HEE HEE The Lone Wolf knows what he is doing.
Too Bad U don’t!
Are you a Realtor?
What makes yo an “expert” (Big Mouth) on RE?
I wonder.
Howdy James. I was a Licensed Broker with my own brokerage in the mid west. Made a great living rehabbing Residential RE Foreclosures, Short Sales, and good old POS and resold for profit. Have a bad back to prove it too.. Maybe my mouth is just old school and not so big after all?? Not many Self Employed old school Bubba s out there any more. Maybe they have a Bubba App. for youngins to understand???
Howdy Youngins We have been sitting at 42 for awhile so. First Sentence by the Lone Wolf.
“Many potential buyers are postponing their purchasing plans in hopes of securing lower rates.
A buyers agent should know all about teaser rates, balloon loans, bridge loans, HELOCs OH sorry. We no longer have NAR Buyers Agents.
Residential mortgage interest rates are moving nicely upwards to around 7.27% based on the 10-year US Treasury yield now around 4.27% plus the around 3% additional amount for mortgages.
Those were about 1995 interest rates.