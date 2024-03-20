What Powell Said About Slowing the Pace of QT: “By Going Slower, You Can Get Farther”

They learned a lesson from the mess in 2019, which Powell referred to several times.

One of the two big topics at the press conference today, following the FOMC’s meeting and policy announcement, was when and how to slow the pace of QT. So far, QT has removed $1.43 trillion from the Fed’s balance sheet, and it continues on autopilot until the Fed changes the pace of it.

There have already been discussions about it at the prior meeting in January as we saw in the minutes of that meeting (The Fed Wants to Drive QT as Far as Possible Without Blowing Stuff Up, and it’s Working on a Plan.) And more detailed speeches by Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan and Fed governor Christopher Waller have expanded on those points (Fed Discusses Balance Sheet “Normalization”: ON RRPs & MBS Go to Zero, Reserves Drop a Lot, Slower QT Reduces Risk of “Accidents,” SRF Calms Repo Market). And today, the Big Kahuna himself got to talk to reporters about it.

When will slowing QT start? “Fairly soon.” Powell was asked what “fairly soon” means, and he said, “’Fairly soon’ is words we use to mean fairly soon.”

What about MBS? “Our longer-run goal is to return to a balance sheet that is mostly Treasuries,” Powell said. This parallels repeated commentary by others, including Waller – to the effect that they want to rid the balance sheet of MBS, for a variety of reasons.

After ON RRPs go to zero, QT shifts to reserves. “We broadly think once the overnight repos stabilize at zero or close to zero. After that, as the balance sheet shrinks, we should expect reserves to decline pretty close to dollar for dollar with that,” he said.

Why slow QT, part 1? To avoid blowing something up, an experience the Fed went through at the end of QT-1 in 2019 when the tightness of bank reserves caused the repo market to blow out, which forced the Fed to step back in with massive repo operations and unwind a big part of that QT-1. Powell made reference to that episode several times:

“Liquidity is not distributed evenly in the system. There can be times when, in the aggregate, reserves are ample or even abundant, but not in every part. Those parts where they’re not ample, there can be stress. That can cause you to prematurely start the [printing] press. Something like that happened in 2019 perhaps.”

And: “We don’t want to find ourselves in a situation where … we buy assets and put reserves back in the banking system the way we did in 2019.”

And: “We had some indicators the last time [QT-1 2019]. This is our second time in doing this. We’re going to be paying a lot of attention to things that started to happen, at the end of the [QT-1] cycle where we ended up in a short-reserve situation. We have a better sense of what the indicators are. It wasn’t so much in the banking system as it was, for example, where federal funds is trading relative to the administered rates.”

Why Slow QT, part 2? “It’s sort of ironic that by going slower, you can get farther,” Powell said. “The idea is that with a smoother transition, you’ll run much less risk of the kind of liquidity problems which can grow into shocks and cause you to drop the process prematurely.”

In other words, a slower QT will allow the balance sheet to decline to lower levels, the top theme that Logan and Waller hammered on as well.

“We may actually be able to get to a lower level because we would avoid the kind of frictions that can happen,” Powell said.

When will QT end? When reserves are only ample— now they’re abundant. Powell: “Right now, we would characterize reserves as abundant. We’re aiming for ample which is a little lower than abundant. There’s not a dollar amount or percent of GDP where we think we have a really pretty clear understanding. We’re going to be looking at what’s happening in money markets in particular – a bunch of different indicators including the ones I mentioned to tell us when we’re getting close.”

What comes after QT ends? Continued shrinking of reserves, but slowly. Once “you reach a point ultimately where you stop allowing the balance sheet to run off, then there’s another period in which non-reserve liabilities grow organically, such as currency in circulation, and that also shrinks the reserves at a slow pace,” Powell said.

So, in the future after QT ends, there is a phase when the balance sheet remains flat, but as currency in circulation, which is demand based, continues to grow as it always does, it shifts liabilities from reserves to currency in circulation, and reserves continue to shrink, which is a mild form of QT.

The Fed’s balance sheet has nearly always grown from day one, driven by currency in circulation (the paper dollars people stuff under mattresses), which now amounts to $2.34 trillion. Before QE, currency in circulation was the primary driver of the growth of Fed’s balance sheet.

So Powell said: “You have another time where you effectively hold the balance sheet constant and allow non-reserve liabilities to grow, and that brings it in to a nice, easy landing at a level which is above what we think the lowest possible ample number would be.”

The Fed followed this flat-balance-sheet strategy in 2015 through 2017, after QE had ended, and during those three years, reserves dropped by about $500 billion (blue box), before QT-1 (green arrow) drove reserves down further. When the repo market blew out in the fall of 2019, the Fed plowed liquidity back into the financial system via massive repo operations, as a result of which reserves jumped by $400 billion (red arrow).

