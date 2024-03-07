Fed Balance Sheet QT: -$1.43 Trillion from Peak, to $7.54 Trillion, Lowest since February 2021

Quantitative Tightening has now removed 35% of Treasury securities and 25% of MBS that pandemic QE had added.

Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet dropped by $91 billion in February, to $7.54 trillion, the lowest since February 2021, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet today.

Since the end of QE in April 2022, the Fed has shed $1.43 trillion, as quantitative tightening continues on track.

During QT #1 between November 2017 and August 2019, the Fed’s total assets dropped by $688 billion, while inflation was below or at the Fed’s target (1.8% core PCE in August 2019), and the Fed was just trying to “normalize” its balance sheet.

Now inflation is hot, though it has come down a lot, driven by price drops in durable goods, and a plunge in energy prices. But services inflation didn’t cool off enough and now “core services” inflation had gone into a nasty acceleration.

The Fed has now started discussions on when and how to slow down QT so that it doesn’t blow up something that would cause the Fed to halt QT prematurely. Fed governors Waller and Logan have come out with some basic principles on what a plan might entail (see our explanation: Fed Discusses Balance Sheet “Normalization”: ON RRPs & MBS Go to Zero, Reserves Drop a Lot, Slower QT Reduces Risk of “Accidents,” SRF Calms Repo Market, Future QE without Increasing the Balance Sheet).

QT by category.

Treasury securities: -$61 billion in February, -$1.14 trillion from peak in June 2022, to $4.63 trillion, the lowest since December 2020.

QT has removed 35% of the $3.27 trillion in Treasury securities that QE had added during the pandemic.

Treasury notes (2- to 10-year securities) and Treasury bonds (20- & 30-year securities) “roll off” the balance sheet mid-month and at the end of the month when they mature and the Fed gets paid face value. The roll-off is capped at $60 billion per month, and about that much has been rolling off, minus the inflation protection the Fed earns on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) which is added to the principal of the TIPS.

How Treasury bills fit into QT. These short-term securities (1 month to 1 year), now at $209 billion, are included in the $4.63 trillion of Treasury securities on the Fed’s balance sheet.

The Fed lets them roll off (doesn’t replace them when they mature) if not enough longer-term Treasury securities mature to get to the $60-billion monthly cap. As long as the Fed has T-bills, the roll-off of Treasury securities can reach the cap of $60 billion every month.

At the current pace, the Fed will run out of T-bills in July 2025, which is when the Treasury roll-off would slow naturally as fewer securities of the by then much reduced pile will mature every month.







In February, $77 billion in Treasury notes and bonds matured, and no T-bills were used. In March, $45 billion in notes and bonds will mature, $15 billion under the cap; and the Fed will let about $15 billion in T-bills roll off without replacement to get to the $60 billion cap.

From March 2020 through the ramp-up of QT, the Fed held $326 billion in T-bills that it constantly replaced as they matured (flat line in the chart). In September 2022, T-bills first started rolling off to fill in the gap to get the Treasury roll offs to $60 billion a month.

Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS): -$12 billion in February, -$334 billion from the peak, to $2.40 trillion, the lowest since August 2021. The Fed has now shed 25% of the MBS it had added during pandemic QE.

The Fed only holds government-backed MBS, and taxpayers carry the credit risk. MBS come off the balance sheet primarily via pass-through principal payments that holders receive when mortgages are paid off (mortgaged homes are sold, mortgages are refinanced) and when mortgage payments are made.

But the market for existing home sales is frozen and sales have plunged, and fewer mortgages were paid off. In addition, mortgage refinancing has collapsed.

All of this dramatically slowed the pass-through principal payments to MBS holders, and so the MBS are coming off the balance sheet only at a glacial pace that’s far below the $35-billion cap.

Bank liquidity facilities.

Discount Window: $1.8 billion. Roughly in this range since July 2023, and down from $153 billion during the bank panic in March 2023.

The Discount Window is the Fed’s classic liquidity supply to banks. The Fed currently charges banks 5.5% in interest on these loans, and demands collateral at market value, which is expensive money for banks, and so they don’t use this facility unless they need to. The rate is one of the policy rates that the FOMC sets during its policy meetings.

Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): This bank-bailout facility was cobbled together over the panicky weekend in March 2023 after SVB had failed. To borrow at the BTFP, banks had to pay the Fed a rate equal to the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points, fixed for the term of the loan of up to one year. At the time, the rate was a little lower than the rate at the Discount Window, and collateral requirements were easier. So some banks used it. Through the summer and into the fall, the BTFP balance held steady at about $108 billion.

But starting in November, the BTFP balance began to spike. What happened is that Treasury yields and related yields began to drop amid the rate-cut mania. By the end of December, banks could borrow below 4.7% at the BTFP, and then keep that cash in their reserve account at the Fed and collect 5.4% interest from the Fed, earning risk-free income off the difference. This arbitrage of the Fed rates pushed the balance to $168 billion.

The cash staid at the Fed and didn’t go anywhere, and didn’t add liquidity to anything, it just made some banks some risk-free profits.

But in January 24, 2024, the Fed finally shut down the BTFP arbitrage opportunity by changing the interest rate banks have to pay on new loans from the BTFP; that rate now cannot be lower than the interest rate they earn on their reserve balances. And that stopped that arbitrage.

Since then, the BTFP has declined by $3.7 billion, to $164 billion. The facility will cease making new loans, as scheduled, on March 11, but existing loans can be maintained for up to one year after the loan was issued. So at the latest by March 11, 2025, the BTFP will go to zero.

Repos: $0. The Fed currently charges counterparties 5.5% on repos, as part of its five policy rates. The Fed’s repos come in two flavors:

Repos with “foreign official” counterparties were paid off in April 2023.

The repos with US counterparties faded out in July 2020 and have remained at around zero.

Loans to FDIC: $0. This facility was put together over the panicky weekend in March. The funding allowed the FDIC to quickly make whole all depositors – not just the insured depositors – of the failed banks, before it could sell the failed banks’ assets. The FDIC paid off the remainder in November.

