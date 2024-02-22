This Housing Market is Still Frozen

The median price of existing homes dropped further, high was June 2022, demand remains collapsed, active listings highest in 4 years, days on the market rise.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The national median price of existing homes – single-family houses, condos, and co-ops – declined to $379,100 in January, down by 8.4% from the peak in June 2022, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) today.
The year 2023 was the first year since the Housing Bust when the seasonal high in June was lower than the seasonal high and all-time high a year earlier (June 2022). Year-over-year, the median price in January was up 5.1% (historic data via YCharts):
This was based on deals that closed in January, many of which were made in December and November, when mortgage rates were careening lower, falling well below 7%. But things have changed this year, inflation turned out to be more resilient, the Fed has been pouring cold water on the rate-cut mania, mortgage rates have been rising for weeks, and currently are over 7% once again, and mortgage applications have re-plunged from already low levels. So this is what the housing market will have to deal with going forward.
Demand has collapsed.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales ticked up to 4.0 million in January from 3.88 million in December, and was down 2% from the collapsed levels a year ago.
In the last few months of 2023, the rate of sales had been the worst since the two worst months of the Housing Bust in 2010. January was just a hair higher.
Sales compared to prior Januarys (historic data via YCharts):
- From 2023: -2%.
- From 2022: -37%
- From 2021: -40%
- From 2019: -20%.
- From 2018: -26%.
Actual sales – not the seasonally adjusted annual rate – fell to 234,000 homes in January. But that was up 1.3% from a year ago.
Seasonally, January and February mark the bottom of the year in terms of closed sales, as they reflect in part deals over the holidays. June is usually when closed sales peak, reflecting deals made during the end of “spring selling season” in April and May. During the second half of the year closed sales decline (data via NAR):
Median days on the market jumped to 69 days in January before the homes were either sold or pulled off the market, according to data from realtor.com. This metric reflects in part how quickly sellers pull their listings off the market when they don’t get the hoped-for response.
Januarys are the high months. This is down a tad from January 2023, but above 2021 and 2022 (data via Realtor.com):
Supply of 3.0 months was about double from the low in January 2022, and was the highest for any January since 2020 when it was 3.1 months. This is adequate supply, but not ample supply (historic data via YCharts).
Active listings are always low this time of the year as sellers pull their homes off the market before the holidays, and they’re slow coming back on the market.
In January active listings at 665,000 were the highest since January 2020. Active listings are inventory minus homes listed as “sale pending” (2023 = red; 2019 = green; data via Realtor.com)
New listings at 295,000 were up a little from a year ago (2023 = red; 2019 = green; data via Realtor.com):
This market is still frozen, marked by collapsed sales despite mortgage rates that had fallen during the time many of the deals were made, amid adequate but not ample supply, rising days on the market, and a national median price that for the first time since the Housing Bust failed to make an all-time high in well over a year, as many potential buyers and sellers are trying to outwait this situation.
I was talking to some local realtors today trying to find a family friend an apartment. She’s on the verge of being priced out of her hometown. Rentals use to be 500-700, and good usable homes were 50k-100k. The realtors are telling me the market is still red hot, with homes lasting 1 week. This is moribund central NY. All the money is downstate. Rentals are now 1200 and homes are 150k-250k.
What hasn’t changed is still not great jobs and a shrinking community. The realtor drank some coolaid, the local chamber of commerce is telling everyone people are moving in. What they don’t say is relative to what. Some very low bar no doubt. Home town of IBM all but gone, 13,000 overpaid IBMers gone. All the manufacturing left in the 90’s. Nothing left but a couple of defense contractors keeping the people addicted to jobs that build bombs. Sad Sad times.
No idea how this makes sense. Seems like homes are just another trade.
Are higher interest rates supposed to soak up liquidity, right? If so they need to be higher for much longer.
Huh, I would have expected the existing sales nsa to make a lower low this past Jan vs 2023.
Still thinking this year’s spring selling season will be a dud. Rates will be higher and prices are still too high.
Fed Gov Christopher Waller: “What’s the rush?”
They’re trying to walk back the rate cut pivot using multi-channel choreography.
If rates stay higher for longer. Say the 10 yr stays above 4.5% for a few years. How can the home buyer market ever normalize? With these high prices (assuming they don’t fall) how can it possibly normalize at 7%+ rates? What will be the effect be on the economy of years of much lower than past home transactions?
Also, if the 10 yr stays above 4.5%, CRE is going to be in a world of hurt. And corporate bond refi’s? Yet the high yield and investment grade corp bond spreads are so low!
It can normalize by rising wages. The market could stay in a range, practically frozen, while wages continue to increase. This would mean in real terms they become more affordable while nominally staying ostensibly still. In previous articles we have seen that there has been real wage growth, so should both a frozen housing market and a real wage growth environment continue then this is a probable outcome.
It’s a standoff. Buyers have been lead to believe that interest rates are the culprit when in reality it’s price. Then you have stubborn sellers not willing to budge on price. I was the RE industry for 40 years and have never seen anything like it.
Of course, because in the past 40 years, the Fed was smart enough not to do what they did. But pouring gasoline on a raging housing market inferno (sub 3% rates) only to increase them to 7-8% in a year and a half was bound to cause this.
I remember many thought back in 2018 that home prices were already very high and late cycle. And people would say back then “if rates ever got over 5% for an extended time prices would crash”.
Well, then prices went up 40% MORE in 2020 and 2021! And now rates have been over 6% for almost 2 years and over 7% a lot of that.
I’m amazed their isn’t more weakness. But I guess its many homeowners being fully employed and with 3% 30 yr fixed that is causing the lack of distress in the market. But I would still think the new home market at 7% rates would basically slow to almost nothing. Yes I know the home builders buy down the rates….but still….even if buy down to 5.5%….that is a lot higher than 3%, AND at much higher prices than 2019.
Prior to the 2008 financial collapse, 30 yr rates were from 5.8 to 6.5% over a 4 year period. Those “low” rates (and slipshod lending) greased the skids which led up to the housing market and financial collapse. Were those rates “abnormally low” at that time?
7% rates were normal back in the 70s and a few decades beyond. After the Volcker crack-down, rates came back down to about 7%.
I imagine that when news of mortgage rates hitting 7%, today, many knickers were soiled.
“I remember many thought back in 2018 that home prices were already very high and late cycle”
I was one of those. I passed on many a good house thinking finally the market would soften up. Prices did fall in So Cal, but the moment the Fed caved to Trump, prices resumed their climb.
“Well, then prices went up 40% MORE in 2020 and 2021! ”
All clearly from ZIRP. But then to your point, it’s amazing prices haven’t fallen off much. I wouldn’t say this market is frozen at all — it’s not like transactions are zero. Plenty of homes are still trading hands. This tells me that somehow a decent chunk of buyers have increased purchasing power, and/or willingness to pay than they did a year ago.
I agree. It’s slowed down but there is still alot changing hands. Upgraded properties go fast. Dated properties seem to sit alot longer.
This has to be one of the few countries that is proud to have a supply and demand market for an essential (food, clothing, and shelter). Local authorities that control building zoning just like any petty regime. The civil war made Federal law supreme so why are we stuck with the lowest level local governments controlling a fundamental human survival need?
Not sure that I’d prefer politicians in DC over the local city Aldermen deciding whether or not a factory can be built in my neighborhood.
Longer the existing home market stays frozen, the longer the new home market will stay attractive and shift focus on increasing supply. The more the better.
Break the wheel.
Not frozen. Stalled.
Good to see this is going down..hopefully it will stay down and go lower, especially when it comes to price, plenty of room to go especially in area like SoCal.
Hopefully this spring season we don’t see the market bounce back to all time high like Nvidia stock or bitcoin…since I just said it…it probably will sadly..
Nah, home prices should be going down. I know because I just had an offer accepted on a house (cash buy). Top confirmed you’re welcome. :)
Hopefully you’re the seller in this transaction.
It’s crazy that # of existing home sales is down to 2009 levels, but prices haven’t dropped significantly if at all (at least not in my neck of the woods – central coast, ca). Maybe prices will start falling soon?
And here in metro Boston/Southern NH prices still up per Zillow’s index anywhere from 7.5-9.5% YOY depending on the zipcode. Listings are down about 15% from last year in my Boston suburban town, and there’s still so much demand. Crazy crazy crazy!
Another FED Governor (Waller) coming out today 2/22/24 and saying not going to ease soon. His Speech Title says it “What’s the Rush?”
“The hotter-than-expected data that we received validates the careful risk management approach that Chair Powell has advocated in his recent public appearances. And, with most data indicating solid economic fundamentals, the risk of waiting a little longer to ease policy is lower than the risk of acting too soon and possibly halting or reversing the progress we’ve made on inflation.”
Also “I am going to need to see at least another couple more months of inflation data before I can judge whether January was a speed bump or a pothole.”
So far FED talk is very hawkish and they are cautious. Hope they change SEP in March meeting and match their words with actions.