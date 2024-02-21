Mortgage Rates Rise Back to 7%, Housing Market Re-Freezes, Buyers’ Strike Continues. Prices Are Just Too High

Inflation might not go back into the bottle voluntarily, and these mortgage rates – considered low in 1970-2000 – might stick around.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The average conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 7.0% in the latest week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today. The daily measure by Mortgage News Daily has been over 7% for days. These are the highest rates since mid-December, when they were on their way down.
Mortgage rates had been flirting with 8% back in October last year when the rate-cut mongers fanned out in droves all over the media. Amid enormous hoopla about a gazillion rate cuts in 2024, starting in January, longer-term yields plunged. Mortgage rates plunged with them, with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as tracked by the MBA, falling as low as 6.75% in mid-January. And it was going to be the next boom in the housing market. And then inflation data came in and called for order.
Housing market still frozen.
That relatively small increase in mortgage rates caused mortgage applications to re-plunge – after they’d barely risen from the record lows going back to 1995 – a sign that the housing market remains frozen because prices are still too high, and potential sellers are still thinking that this too shall pass, and potential buyers have figured it out.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home plunged by 10% in the latest week from the prior week, seasonally adjusted, according to the MBA.
Mortgage applications were down by 9% from the already depressed levels in the same week a year ago. They were just a hair above the late-October record lows in the data going back to 1995. They’re down by:
- 2022: -47%
- 2021: -42%
- 2019: -43%
Mortgage applications to refinance a home plunged by 11% from the prior week, but that drop is barely visible amid the collapsed levels since mid-2022. Refinance applications were down by 89% from the same week in 2021:
Buyers’ strike continues.
There is always the issue that the hope of lower mortgage rates is freezing the market further, beyond what the far-too-high prices are already doing.
Inflation doesn’t look like it’s wanting to go back into the bottle voluntarily, but needs to be forced back into the bottle. If prior episodes with this type of inflation are any guidance, this will take years or maybe decades, interrupted by several massive inflation head-fakes where inflation goes down temporarily, leading to rate cuts, only to resurge to even worse levels, leading to even higher rates.
This idea that inflation will be back to 2% and stay there may turn out to be “transitory,” to borrow Powell’s infamous term. And then these higher mortgage rates are going to be with us for years, and maybe for decades, as they had been in past decades.
A 7% mortgage rate was considered low – or impossibly low – in the three decades from 1970 through 2000. And homes sold just fine, but at lower prices. Here is the average 30-year fixed, as tracked by Freddie Mac through last week (it will release the new data tomorrow), with the 7% line in blue:
What is over is the frenzied no-questions-asked national mania in 2021 and early 2022, when mostly Millennials – in their peak earnings years – and GenZers were trampling all over each other and knocked each other out, and outbid each other to “nab” that overpriced house, and thereby bid up prices in a historic manner, in order to lock in the low mortgage rates that were beginning to rise as inflation was kicking off.
Now the hope for lower mortgage rates is holding back potential buyers and potential sellers alike – sellers that already bought a home but didn’t put their vacant home on the market because they wanted to ride up the spike all the way. There was a lot of that. Now they’re trying to rent it out, or turn it into a vacation rental, and there’s a lot of that too, but it’s not easy, and the carrying costs of a house are high. So waiting for much lower mortgage rates is lining up to become an expensive bet.
Homebuilders have figured out the drill and kept sales at decent levels by cutting prices, building at lower price points, and buying down mortgage rates. The median price of new houses has dropped 17% from a year earlier to a two year low, not including the costs of the mortgage-rate buydowns, which come out of builders’ profit margins.
But homeowners that want to sell have not figured it out. Sales of existing homes have collapsed. And the national median price has put in a double top, with the high point in June 2022, the first such situation since the housing bust. In some markets prices are still rising, but in others prices are spiraling down, and that’s how it washed out nationally, according to the National Association of Realtors:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Home Prices were much lower during 1970-2000 at 7+% mortgages.
1/5 the current prices, along with maintenances, insurance & utilities also at a 1/5 or lower. Now you can’t even get insurance in CA, it will be interesting to see what the Cal state run Fair Plan will actually cover when it all goes up in smoke. Probably will just cover the banks mortgages & some small pittance so there’s not a mass homeless issue, like the last fires. Most of Those folks 2017-2020 fires didn’t have sufficient or any insurance, but got paid something thanks to Newsome’s reaming of deep pocket PGE, which we will all pay for ever after. But that won’t happen again. If FEMA had to come in to replace a mass fire, flood etc., the insurance would become obscene. If FEMA replaces your disaster struck property your insurance goes through the roof forever (reason why many of the Sonoma & Paradise folks didn’t carry sufficient insurance).
Nevertheless, the tilt meter is in place for failure again without any apparent safety net.
So a few realtors, mortgage brokers etc.. will have to go work another job for a few years.
It might encourage large profitable corporations to provide or invest in local housing development for their employees as a perk.
My future in-laws, recently moved from Texas, bought a house in a suburb of Portland, Oregon, in 1978 for $75k at 12.8% interest. That was the going rate then.
“large profitable corporations to provide or invest in local housing development for their employees as a perk.”
Google tried to do this, proposing what were essentially college dormitories, but Mountain View wouldn’t allow it. Google also had started on a large mixed use project on several lots around the downtown San Jose train station. They got as far as tearing down all the existing buildings before the current downturn caused them to abruptly cancel the project. Now neighbors are left staring at a bunch of denuded lots (which Google still owns).
“Home Prices were much lower during 1970-2000 at 7+% mortgages.
1/5 the current prices, along with maintenances, insurance & utilities also at a 1/5 or lower.”
Purchasing power of 100k in 1970 was about equal to 800k today. How far off are prices really?
Just to examine this a little further, in 1980 the average price per square foot was $41. Using an inflation calculator, that is $162.53 in todays money. Average new single family home size has increased to 2,469 sf. Using Wolf’s numbers from December, the median new single family home price dropped to $413,200 or $167.36 per square foot.
I’m sure my math or numbers aren’t perfect, but again, how high are prices relative to 40 years ago?
To answer your question, you would be much better served to look at what a reasonably maintained house that sold in 1980 will sell for today. In different parts of the country the results will be very different. I grew up in Cerritos, CA, and a 3/2 ranch tract home that sold for around $52,000 in 1976 (my parents bought one) is now worth a little over a million if it’s in reasonably decent shape.
Another couple things worth considering. First, smaller homes tend to cost more per square foot than larger homes. The average size of new homes has increased substantially since 1980. Looking at the price per square foot doesn’t take this trend into account when comparing home prices from 40 years ago to new home prices today on a per square foot basis. Second, comparing the cost of new homes today to house prices from 1980 ignores the fact that many new home developments are far from city centers where land is much less expensive. Buying a new home in Corona is not the same as buying an old home in Cerritos. Using national averages and prices per square foot obscures these differences. The problem is avoided using a simple sales pairs methodology like the Case Shiller index if you really want to know how high prices are today relative to 40 years ago.
Aside from fires, the insurance companies may also be anticipating another “Great Flood” scenario here in California’s central valley. The state’s climate models are predicting two of them this century under RCP 8.5 (as opposed to a 1000 year return time historically). A 2010 USGS study conservatively estimated 700 billion in damage if that were to happen; realistically probably over a trillion today. I don’t really blame the insurance company for moonwalking their way out of the state.
Yes, expected. Higher for longer…
…most recently the 20 year auction saw weaker demand and higher yields. More to come. A lot more…
CONgress better balance that f&^%ing budget ASAP. LOL! Don’t hold your breath gentlemen.
They don’t need to. They’re already wealthy and soon will be increasing their salaries they receive for what amounts to zero productivity and increase in global warming to due all their hot air. Debt and wealth matters a lot on a personal level but seldom in the abstract.
Great article Wolf, thanks for the deeper insight, as always.
With Inflation seemingly ready to continue with its head fakes, where does this market go from here?
I know the elevated interest rates should put downward pressure on prices, as shown by the double top. But, due to inflation wouldn’t a devalued dollar, in terms of purchasing power, buy less house? Especially as this 4-6% inflation rages onward?
I’d love to stop burning money in rent and build some equity, and due to the builder incentives we are considering new builds. However, currently still waiting for some form of inflection point.
Where’s the tipping point where inflation beats out interest rates or vice versa? Is there one? Is this current market Un-precedented historically?
Thanks for your hard work!
-Bio
Prices need to respond accordingly. I can’t hear about how these rates are normal when the increase in prices over the last few years was not normal. That is, it’s great that grandma got a house in 1977 and paid 12% but guess what, the house cost 65k. A house is a place to live.
I’m originally from northern Minnesota and I joke that it’s a great place to be FROM. I have family there and have gone back many times, and I have always been amazed at how affordable homes were. Cheap actually. Obviously the cost of a house is relative to location and the local job market.
But if someone could work remotely and didn’t mind wickedly cold winters, swarms of mosquitos in the summer, leech in each and every of the 10,000 lakes, and blue-state politics, it’s a great place to live!
“A 7% mortgage rate was considered low – or impossibly low – in the three decades from 1970 through 2000. And homes sold just fine, but at lower prices.”
Very much a material point!
Bank of America CEO just said the same thing. Get used to 6% and 7% mortgage rates. He made the point that 7% used be considered a good rate. He said people will come to terms that 7% is the new rate.
Why was the Federal Reserve Board buying mortgage-backed securities through mid-2022 when housing prices were clearly skyrocketing?
Why does the government provide a subsidy to an industry that is overheating?
I’d like the Fed to answer that question, or the same models will be used to make the same errors.
Agree Bobber,
The MBS purchases still stand out to me.
Arguments “can” be made about covid govt spending and the Fed enabling that response via liquidity/QE. However, the MBS purchases were bizarre, especially as long as they lasted after the dust had settled.
The Fed NEVER should have bought MBS! Totally unconstitutional, borderline criminal. I think Wolf agrees. Goldman should have gone bankrupt, instead, they became a primary dealer…
This should tell you everything you need to know about what is really happening.
” Goldman should have gone bankrupt”
Instead they were converted to a bank and bailed out by the taxpayers. Paulsen once called the people who bailed them out
“Taxable units”
Because they are fantastically, shockingly incompetent. Their models don’t work. Their policies–including the self-imposed policy of telegraphing their moves months or years in advance lest they “surprise the markets”–are asinine. They are very, very, very, very bad at their jobs.
Were you expecting a more reassuring answer?
Evidence be damned, the mentality of folks with real estate as an investment, generational wealth building and prices only go up has a long time to go before it is shaken.
They’ve been fed the line since they were young. Like religion. I just let them be because I can’t reason with them.
“mostly Millennials – in their peak earnings years – and GenZers were trampling all over each other and knocked each other out, and outbid each other to “nab” that overpriced house, and thereby bid up prices in a historic manner”
Not possible. Everything is the fault of the boomers. /s
Of course there were other reasons homes were less expensive in the ’70s through 2000. Far fewer double incomes. And far fewer DINKs. And the women who did work were earning less. These changes have armed couples with a lot more purchasing power, and that’s been reflected in prices.
Many crazy-eyed Millennials are over-paying for everything, not just houses. Under Boomers’ watch, the government has been increasing the debt-to-GDP and liquidity-to-GDP ratios, the financial equivalent of meth and heroine. The brains have now been permanently altered.
There were far fewer dollars in existance in 1970 and far fewer financial instruments through which to channel those dollars. Today, our money supply is well north of $20 Trillion. In 2000, it was about a quarter of that at ~$5 Trillion. In 1970, it was only about $600 billion. In the last 5 decades, our population hasn’t even doubled, but our money supply is perhaps 30 times larger. AND we have invented many new ways to channel all of those dollars into assets. It’s not the price of the house that is so far out of whack. It’s not DINKS, or working women, or boomers, or millenials, or gen-z that changed everything. The goverment has pumped and pumped and pumped new cash into the economy without a commensurate increase in actual value-added output for years and years. Generational values haven’t changed nearly as much as the average boomer likes to gripe about. It’s the value of the dollar that changed. This isn’t rocket surgery.
Maybe GenX is to blame- they never seem to get blamed for anything ;)
Great piece as always, Wolf, I’m always looking forward to your housing reports!
Somewhat relatedly: I don’t know if it’s within the scope of what you write about, but any thoughts about maybe taking a similar look at the Korean housing market? I’m far from qualified to have much of an opinion myself, but hear reports from friends that—due largely to their rental deposit system (jeonse) that there’s a massive household debt to income vulnerability with cracks already showing in home prices. The fear here is one of contagion potentially worse than what’s going on in the Chinese housing market, particularly insofar as it will crush many Korean renters (whose life savings are often tied up in jeonse deposits they won’t be getting back).
Totally fine if not in the scope of what you report on, I just thought it might make an interesting piece for us readers. Cheers!
The Fed needs to make clear that they will not cut rates until inflation is dealt with.
I watch my market closely and people are still buying and telling me that “cuts are around the corner and they’re getting in before RE sky rockets again”. FOMO messes with people’s minds especially if they didn’t get to benefit from the last run up.
Prices will stay elevated until the general public believes the Fed isn’t cutting rates down anytime soon.
This is real talk. I’m cautiously optimistic that, after the recent CPI and PPI data, the next FOMC meeting will hit this note. I honestly think at this point the next rate move should be about equally likely to be a hike as it is a cut, and I hope the Fed makes this clear. “The market” has shown, repeatedly over the last ~3 years or so, that it is extremely eager to sound the alarm on easing of monetary conditions, and it really needs to be disabused of this tendency.
I am sure by Spring selling season people will be saying the housing market is back. Then again SoCal has been spring season all around when it comes to demand and price according to many..
“Now the hope for lower mortgage rates is holding back potential buyers and potential sellers alike – sellers that already bought a home but didn’t put their vacant home on the market because they wanted to ride up the spike all the way. There was a lot of that. Now they’re trying to rent it out, or turn it into a vacation rental, and there’s a lot of that too, but it’s not easy, and the carrying costs of a house are high. So waiting for much lower mortgage rates is lining up to become an expensive bet.”
I’ve been waiting to buy for nearly 5-years. I’ll keep waiting too. Thanks, Wolf.
The 3% mortgage holders are effectively out of the market. This is a big chunk of supply. When supply goes down, prices go up, assuming a fairly constant or rising demand. This is one problem. The other problem is that people who need a mortgage to buy a house are competing with all cash buyers, many of whom are foreigners. Unless we have a fairly huge recession, housing prices will not come down much.
Look at the current crazy high prices in the housing and stock markets. Inflation is entrenched, and I doubt the Fed can do much about it, unless Powell goes full Volcker, which he will not. A quarter point rise every couple of months will do nothing long term.
What would the 3% mortgage holders do that they are not doing now if their mortgages were at 6%?
Selling.
“The 3% mortgage holders are effectively out of the market. This is a big chunk of supply.”
Why does this BS keep getting repeated?
If a homeowner sells the house, they have to buy a new house, so they put one on the market and take one off the market, and the result is zero change in the overall supply: +1 -1 = 0.
Only Realtors make money when a homeowner sells and buys. overall inventory doesn’t change.
There are a few exceptions to the +1 -1 = 0: they sell because they died, or are going to die, or moved into a special place to die, or decided to rent and sit out this craziness, or move to a foreign country to retire.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/07/21/entire-housing-market-buyers-and-sellers-may-have-shrunk-by-20-25-because-of-the-3-mortgages/
Wolf said it himself, the housing market is frozen, mainly because of the 3 percent mortgage holders. I am not sure what he is ranting about. It has nothing to do with my comment. Perhaps he should have another beer.
@William Leake I think he maybe misinterpreted what you said. It’s true that they are a big chunk of supply, but they’re an equally big chunk of demand. I take it you understand this, I think we’ve all just seen so many commenters who act like it only impacts the supply side of the equation that—without an express comment to the effect that it’s a wash due to it’s equivalent impact on demand—it may have sounded like one of those.
@wolf
I think your reader meant to say that the three percenters are not selling unless absolutely forced to. That’s one of the reasons the market is frozen. The other is that the prices are too high for the current mortgage rates, as you pointed you in your article.
Anecdotal evidence follows.
Family friend 1: three percenter, should sell because housing needs changed and should downsize, but thinks it’s not a good idea. Points to the current mortgage rates as reason. In the meantime, continues to pay high taxes and high maintenance costs on the current property.
Family friend 2: three percenter, should sell due to moving to another state, and has to purchase a property in that state. Also thinks it’s not a good idea to “give up the savings” of the current low mortgage rate. Can’t even rent the current property, due to HOA rules. Will look for workarounds and wait it out.
Local housing market (blue collar Boston suburb): super low inventory of properties for sale, very high inventory of properties for rent, for very high costs. Put the two together and you get a bunch of three percenters who don’t want to sell, have purchased a second property, and are trying to rent the first. Because they’re so smart and housing only goes up, everybody knows that.
Nearby vacation destination’s (Cape Cod’s) short term rental market: much higher inventory of properties available for rental, for the upcoming season. The smart people all bought in the past few years and now, rather than selling those expensive to own and maintain properties, they’re being smart again and looking to rent them.
Good luck to us all.
I can only say that many are not “trading up”- they choose to keep the starter home and instead of getting a larger home when kids, dogs and cats come into the home, they instead finish the basement, add a dormer, knock down a wall to make the kitchen bigger, make a 1/2 bathroom that used to be a closet etc on the home they bought with/or refid into a 3% rate on. I have to imagine the lack of “moving up” is also hurting affordability for first time homebuyers since those starter homes become forever homes given the circumstances.
You just described my family. We should be “trading up,” but our payment would skyrocket for marginally more space and it’s just not worth it, so we’re making the starter home condo—which was originally my bachelor pad, and now houses me, my wife, a 4 year-old, and an almost 2 year-old—work for us however we can.
So this year, despite a poor time to buy, will be one of those people we talk about who have to buy. My grandmother passed away in January so my mother who was taking care of her is selling the co-op and is moving out. Weve come up with a plan for her to move in with us and I will be setting up a place to have a downstairs apartment where she can come and go as she pleases.
On her end, shes bringing an additional $100k to the table for downpayment plus $1000 a month to help with the mortgage.
Despite this windfall of cash, you would think putting up 200k on a home (more than 20% down) would be enticing to a buyer. Weve searched tons of homes, and put bids on 3, 2 of which went 50 and 70 over asking (pretty much move in ready) and the third which we fell in love with, the RE Agent was a complete sleazy scumbag and she treated people showing up without an agent like second class citizens. I understand they dont have to tell us what kind of offers they already have on the home, but I havent met an agent that didnt give an answer, until this one.
She was tight lipped the entire time he response was ‘highest and best offer’. Like talking to a fecking brick wall. Obviously our offer for 10 over +20% down was rejected and my agent cant even get a number out of her as to what the best offer was.
Friend of mine during the shark frenzy of 2022, bid 135 over on a 3 story with a current tenant occupying the property on the North SHore of Long Island. Due to this ‘highest and best’ offer BS he lost out on the deal by 5k. Worked out for him in the end because he snagged a 1.1m property a year later for 880, that was in better condition.
It makes me sick to see these prices but Im going to have to bite the bullet to get my family a place to live. Dumps are still sitting on the market for months on end with the usual de-list and re-list to get to the top of the algorithm, and weve thrown out a few offers in the past with almost immediate rejection on these overpriced hunks. Sellers still in the ‘no lowballs I know what I got’ mentality and buyers are like sharks with blood in the water. Every open house I attempted to go to, had a line down the front walk and down the sidewalk 3 houses down….so the market may be frozen but (and I really hate to do this) NIMBY.
Rant over, thanks for your patience.
“Due to this ‘highest and best’ offer BS he lost out on the deal by 5k. Worked out for him in the end because he snagged a 1.1m property a year later for 880, that was in better condition.”
I’m not crapping on you at all here, but this is great example of the difference between the price of something and the value of something. That house your friend bought wasn’t a 1.1m property. You could argue it’s an 880k property, but that takes at least two parties to agree on that. Under all this psychological pricing, there’s the actual value, i.e., the land value (somewhat arbitrary) and the input costs of building and/or replacing the house. Probably should adjust for expected hits to cashflow, too, for maintenance, taxes, etc.
Here in the Great Dumb North, we are still staring down the spectacle of mediocre places (at least here on Vancouver Island) pushing a million bucks. The real reason? People have no idea what a million bucks can do. I have to compete against fools who are all in and have no understanding of opportunity cost at all (dividends, capital gains, etc.). It boggles my mind houses are selling at such a premium over their intrinsic and constantly depreciating real value.
TEMPLE
Itsbrokeagain,
YOU are part of the problem, my friend. If you don’t like the prices, quit driving them higher — quit bidding, quit overbidding… that behavior is precisely what drives prices higher.
I’m really getting tired of people who are feverishly overbidding on everything and then complain about high prices. YOU are causing those prices! So quit complaining!
Wolf,
I dont have much of a choice. We’re trying to be in a home by the summer. Any home for sale in Long Island that isn’t a complete dump sells for over asking. Do I want that? Of course not.
But if I want to follow your advice and ‘stop overbidding’ then I am guaranteed to never secure a home here for as long as I live. I’m not the problem with overbidding, it’s everyone else who’s a freakin NPC that buys the BS and will spend 110% of their income just to say they got a home. And no I’m not renting a place for $3500/month. We’re in my in laws basement apartment paying them 1000 and that’s good enough.
It’s an island, good housing is in short supply, Queens is a dump with all the migrants moving in and the residents are fleeing to Nassau and Suffolk County with large sums of $.
Do I want to leave this place? You bet. But the wife and kid have their say in it too and with all the family here, this is where we are staying.
Itsbrokeagain,
You have plenty of choice. You could rent, but, no, you are too good for that. Like Wolf said, you are part of the problem. You and your instant gratification. Whine somewhere else.
@Temple,
Building a home here will set you back 1.2-1.5 on the South Shore. I agree, most of these actual values of homes should be in the 3-500k range, but stupid money has inflated what should have been your return after 30 years, and did it in 3 years. And people think like stonk, housing should still increase at that rate.
Excellent article and comments. Totally echoes what is happening in my area of Vancouver Island. Investment owners are in denial, with some still trying to catch the B&B wave as an alternative to selling. I would guess B&B will also be in decline as Govt here is trying to restrict the rampant B&B trend in the hope to increase rental supply. Maybe renters and new buyers will finally get a break. It hasn’t been a fair marketplace for a long long time.
I went through the high interest rate nightmare of the early 80s. Bought a rancher on a 1/2 acre with a peek view for 63K. I sold it almost 20 years ago but it is now worth close to 1 million. And now it is 60+ years old. Crazy. I drove by it the other day and noticed the same old single pane windows and obviously the walls are still 2X4 with r12 insulation. There is a long way for prices to fall.
To illustrate Vancouver Island: Here is the price chart of the metro of Victoria (Vancouver Island, BC):
Wolf, might be too small potatoes for you to bother with, but there’s lots of data at the VIREB website for all the major communities on the rest of Vancouver Island, i.e., everything north of Victoria, including Nanaimo (my stomping grounds and the area I collect data on). Trends are basically the same but it’s interesting to see the volatility of some of the smaller places in particular (Port Alberni, for example).
TEMPLE
I think housing is a big part of the economy. Keeping rates low was firing up all kinds of construction jobs and housing all over again after the GFC. There was really never any fiscal stimulus compared to the monetary stimulus until Covid. Fiscal stimulus went over and beyond what was needed during Covid. That stimulus was surreal.
Howdy John. When they sent me some $ while being ZIRPed, the last of my head hair left me. Thought I had seen it all at 65…..Surprise Surprise Surprise Bubba
Bubba:
I’m young (40s) and I was disgusted with the stimulus. I figured it would hurt my kids but rather is hurting me and the rest of the 90% immediately.
I remember hearing Buffet discussing market valuations in the ZIRP era, stating that prices are to be considered relative to interest rates.
I’m now learning about MMT in real time, wondering how the money supply will play out and up?
The Great Reset will be a rug pull for most of us.
Sadly the can will be kicked further yet, beyond what most people think possible.
Fire insurance is being non-renewed throughout Colorado. FEMA is weighing in on the flood insurance too.
Having a mortgage is great… except in case of a total loss? I’m confident that the housing market (and others) will remain considerably irrational for at least a while.
Wolf,
If Testorerone Pit is ever offered as hard copy, sign me up for one because I don’t do Kindle.
Same here.
Me as well. Very sorry to see it only in Kindle. Been following this blog for over a decade, when the domain name matched the book title. Keep up the great work, Wolf. We love how you do it.
–geezer
It won’t be, sorry. You can read the kindle version on your smartphone while you’re on a plane or wait at the DMV.
Howdy Folks. How awful, you mean I can no longer get a NO money down home at 3% interest. The Horror.
The highest real estate prices in Canada, in Victoria and Vancouver, have made rental units so high that seniors and people in service industries cannot afford it. They must transit in from Pitt Meadows or PoCo or North Van. I heard a 75 year old lady telling her butcher her landlord raised her rent and she could not find anywhere else in Vancouver to move with her dog. She had to go as far as Fort Langley, leaving her network of supportive friends behind. Hers is a typical story.
But the thing is, Vancouver has no industry! 20% of people are civil service. Foreign students maybe 15%. Retail and restaurants have closed ~ 15%. That leaves most people involved in money laundering, as in most ports!
While not common yet, developers are building rent only developments. Perhaps this isn’t new but first time I have heard of it. 3 and 4 bedrooms homes are rent only and start at $3,059 a month.