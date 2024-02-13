Beneath the Skin of CPI Inflation, January: Powell’s Gonna Have a Cow when he Sees the Spike in “Core Services” Inflation

But that’s how inflation is, once out of the bottle: It serves up nasty surprises.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’ll start with the “core services” CPI (services minus energy services) because this is so crucial, and because Powell keeps talking about it. We have been concerned here for months about the refusal of core services inflation to ease off, and we’ve found the acceleration in the fall last year “very disconcerting.” But that’s how inflation is – it tends to serve up nasty surprises. And now it did.
“Core services” CPI jumped by 0.66% in January from December, or by 8.2% annualized (blue). In this inflation cycle, only three months were worse (April, June, and September 2022). It includes housing, insurance, health care, subscriptions, etc., but not energy services. Core services is where consumers do the majority of their spending – and it’s re-heating from already hot levels.
The three-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month squiggles, jumped by 0.50%, or by 6.2% annualized (red), the worst since March 2023. All this according to the CPI data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Inflation in January boiled down to this:
- Energy prices continued their plunge (-10.4% annualized in Jan. from Dec.).
- Prices of durable goods continued their decline (-5.4% annualized in Jan. from Dec.), on a plunge in used-vehicle prices.
- But food prices rose (+4.5% annualized in Jan. from Dec.).
- And “core services” were red hot (+8.2% annualized).
“Core CPI,” a measure of underlying inflation that excludes food and energy products, accelerated to an increase of 0.39% in January from December, or 4.8% annualized (blue line), the highest since April last year. It was held down some by the decline in durable goods CPI, but pushed up more forcefully by core services CPI.
The three-month moving average of core CPI accelerated to 4.0% annualized in January from December, the worst reading since June (red line).
Overall CPI accelerated to an increase of 0.31% month-to-month, or 3.8% annualized, the worst reading since September.
The BLS adjusted its seasonal adjustment factors last week going back five years, as it does every year at this time. These adjustments were relatively minor, with the effect of seasonally adjusted figures getting moved up a little in some months and getting moved down a little in other months. Everything here is based on the adjusted data.
Year-over-year:
- “Core services CPI” re-accelerated to 5.4% (red).
- “Core CPI” rose by 3.9%, roughly the same as in the prior month (blue).
- Overall CPI decelerated to 3.1% (yellow), pushed down by the 4.3% plunge in energy prices and the 1.6% drop in durable goods prices:
Core CPI (blue) has hovered near the 4% line for the fourth month in a row. Core services CPI (red) has been in the same range around 5.4% for the fourth month in a row, as this inflation proves to be resilient:
Core services CPI components.
Above we discussed core services CPI’s nasty surprise spike. Here is what goes into core services CPI.
The Owners’ Equivalent of Rent CPI jumped by 0.56% in January from December, or 6.9% annualized, the worst since April.
The three-month moving average jumped by 6.0% annualized, the worst since July.
The OER index accounts for 26.8% of overall CPI. It is designed to estimate inflation of “shelter” as a service for homeowners and is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for.
The Rent of Primary Residence” CPI rose by +0.36% in January from December, or by 4.4% annualized, a deceleration from prior months. The three-month moving average rose by 0.40%, or by 4.9% annualized.
The Rent CPI accounts for 7.7% of overall CPI. It is based on rents that tenants actually paid. The survey follows the same large group of rental houses and apartments over time and tracks the rents that the current tenants actually paid in these units.
Year-over-year, the OER CPI rose by 6.2% (blue in the chart below) and Rent of Primary Residence rose by 6.1% (red).
“Asking rents…” The Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) and similar private-sector rent indices track “asking rents,” which are advertised rents of vacant units on the market. Because rentals don’t turn over that much, the ZORI’s spike in 2021 through mid-2022 never fully translated into the CPI indices because not many people actually ended up paying those asking rents.
The ZORI rose to $1,957 in January, after the seasonal dip late last year.
The chart shows the CPI Rent of Primary Residence (blue, left scale) as index values, not percentage change; and the ZORI in dollars (red, right scale). The left and right axes are set so that they both increase each by 50% from January 2017, with the ZORI up by 47% and the CPI Rent up by 36% since 2017:
Rent inflation vs. home-price inflation: The red line represents the CPI for Rent of Primary Residence (tracking actual rents). The purple line represents the Case-Shiller Home Price 20-Cities Composite Index, which lags a few months and has now put in a double top, with the last reading showing the first decline (see our “Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America”). Both lines are index values set to 100 for January 2000
Medical care services, including health insurance. Since October 2022, we’ve lambasted the method the BLS uses to estimate health insurance inflation, and the grotesque results this produced. January was the fourth month after the BLS tweaked the system.
Starting in October, the crazy pendulum has been swinging back. Health insurance CPI rose by 1.1% month-to-month each in October, November, and December. In January, this accelerated to an increase of 1.4%.
But these increases are still far below the grotesque 3.9%-per-month plunges (-38% annualized) during the prior 12 months that had caused the year-over-year health insurance CPI to collapse by 37% through September 2023.
Now, with these month-to-month increases for four months in a row, the year-over-year collapse is being gradually undone, so far from -37% in September to -23.3% in January.
Medical care services, which includes health insurance, jumped month-to-month by 0.7% (8.7% annualized), but the year-over-year collapse of its health insurance component (-23.3%) still caused the medical care services CPI to rise only slightly year-over-year (+0.6%). It will become more positive each month for a while.
The table is sorted by weight of each service category in the overall CPI. The CPI for medical care services is the third largest item, with a weight of 6.5% in overall CPI, and over 10% in the core services CPI, and it will continue to gain momentum year-over-year as the health insurance CPI within it continues to revert.
Also note the continued spike in motor vehicle insurance. The 1.4% month-to-month spike translates into an annualized spike of 18%, compared to the year-over-year spike of 20.6%, so this isn’t slowing down much.
Six of the 17 services items, accounting for 40% of overall CPI, have year-over-year inflation rates of over 6%!
|Major Services without Energy
|Weight in CPI
|MoM
|YoY
|Services without Energy
|64.3%
|0.7%
|5.4%
|Owner’s equivalent of rent
|26.8%
|0.6%
|6.2%
|Rent of primary residence
|7.7%
|0.4%
|6.1%
|Medical care services & insurance
|6.5%
|0.7%
|0.6%
|Food services (food away from home)
|5.4%
|0.5%
|5.1%
|Education and communication services
|5.0%
|0.4%
|1.3%
|Motor vehicle insurance
|2.8%
|1.4%
|20.6%
|Admission, movies, concerts, sports events, club memberships
|1.9%
|0.4%
|4.8%
|Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…)
|1.5%
|1.0%
|6.8%
|Motor vehicle maintenance & repair
|1.2%
|0.8%
|6.5%
|Water, sewer, trash collection services
|1.1%
|1.1%
|5.5%
|Video and audio services, cable, streaming
|0.9%
|0.3%
|5.3%
|Hotels, motels, etc.
|1.3%
|1.8%
|1.0%
|Pet services, including veterinary
|0.4%
|0.9%
|7.0%
|Airline fares, other public transportation
|1.1%
|1.3%
|-4.8%
|Tenants’ & Household insurance
|0.4%
|0.7%
|4.1%
|Car and truck rental
|0.1%
|-0.7%
|-14.1%
|Postage & delivery services
|0.1%
|1.2%
|1.2%
Core services price level. Since March 2020, the core services CPI has increased by 18.9%. This chart shows the core services CPI as a price index, using the index value, not as percentage-change of that index value.
You can see how the curve has become steeper in recent months. This is not a confidence-inspiring chart, now that the Fed is searching for “confidence” that the disinflation (cooling inflation) last year will actually continue.
Durable goods.
New and used vehicles dominate the durable goods CPI. It also includes information technology products (computers, smartphones, home network equipment, etc.), appliances, furniture, etc.
The index dropped 0.46% for the month (-5.4% annualized) and by 1.6% year-over-year. It has meandered lower ever since the peak in July 2022, as the shortages, supply bottlenecks, and transportation chaos have receded.
This chart shows the price level of the index (index value). From March 2020 to the peak in August 2022, durable goods prices spiked by 23.4%. Since then, they have dropped 3.8%. In other words, prices have given up about 20% of the pandemic spike.
|Major durable goods categories
|MoM
|YoY
|Durable goods overall
|-0.5%
|-1.6%
|New vehicles
|0.0%
|0.7%
|Used vehicles
|-3.4%
|-3.5%
|Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.)
|0.8%
|-6.9%
|Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.)
|-1.1%
|2.0%
|Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools)
|-0.1%
|-1.3%
New vehicles CPI remained essentially unchanged. So the crazy price increases, addendum stickers, etc. are gone. But prices have not retraced any of the 20% spike during the shortages.
For the years before the pandemic, the new vehicle CPI was also meandering along a flat line, though vehicles were getting more expensive. This is the effect of “hedonic quality adjustments” applied to the CPIs for new and used vehicles and other products (chart and detailed explanation of CPI hedonic quality adjustments).
Used vehicle CPI plunged by 3.4% for the month (34% annualized!), seasonally adjusted, now catching up with the historic declines in used-vehicle wholesale prices.
The used vehicle CPI had spiked by 55% from February 2020 through January 2022. Since that peak, it has dropped by 14.5% (seasonally adjusted). In other words, it has given up 41% of its crazy spike during the pandemic.
Food & Energy.
Food inflation accelerated. The CPI for food at home – food purchased at grocery stores and markets and eaten off premises – accelerated to a rise of 0.37% for the month (4.5% annualized), the worst increase since January 2023. Year-over-year, the index rose by 1.2%.
These increases come on top of already painfully high food prices that had spiked by 25% since the beginning of the pandemic. So this isn’t going in the right direction either:
|Food at home by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Food at home
|0.4%
|1.2%
|Cereals and bakery products
|-0.2%
|1.5%
|Beef and veal
|-0.3%
|7.7%
|Pork
|-0.3%
|-0.4%
|Poultry
|0.3%
|1.7%
|Fish and seafood
|-1.3%
|-2.6%
|Eggs
|3.4%
|-28.6%
|Dairy and related products
|0.2%
|-1.1%
|Fresh fruits
|-1.2%
|1.9%
|Fresh vegetables
|2.4%
|-0.9%
|Juices and nonalcoholic drinks
|1.4%
|4.8%
|Coffee
|0.6%
|-1.4%
|Fats and oils
|-0.3%
|1.9%
|Baby food & formula
|0.7%
|8.7%
|Alcoholic beverages at home
|0.3%
|2.3%
The CPI for energy products and services fell by 0.9% for the month seasonally adjusted (-10.4% annualized), as gasoline prices plunged by 3.3% seasonally adjusted for the month (-33% annualized).
Not seasonally adjusted (blue line), the gasoline CPI dropped by 1.5% for the month (-16.6% annualized).
Since the peak in June 2022, gasoline, which accounts for about half of the energy CPI, has plunged by 28.8%:
|Overall Energy CPI
|-0.9%
|-4.6%
|Gasoline
|-3.3%
|-6.4%
|Utility natural gas to home
|2.0%
|-17.8%
|Electricity service
|1.2%
|3.8%
|Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood
|-2.3%
|-10.5%
This is Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reaction when he saw the inflation resurging in core services, as captured by cartoonist Marco Ricolli for WOLF STREET:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Dow dropped 700 today at one point. I think the Algo’s read this report.
And then the algos started the buying at 3:30. I’m really tired of watching the market either jump .5% or drop .5% in the last 15-30 minutes. It shows that individual investors don’t stand a chance if the algos go the other way.
This is a pattern we used to see over and over on big down days in 2008. Gap down, then a reversal up at about 10:30est, then a leveling out in mid day, followed by a rollover and acceleration down to new lows. Then a sharp rally in the final half hour, which was commonly attributed to day traders covering their shorts. Used to happen like clockwork. Kind of made me nostalgic.
And a low around noon. I see the pattern for some time too. But why be unhappy about it? Just take advantage of it.
I’m sick to death of it.
Get out of stocks then. Good time to do so anyways.
Lots of opportunity in agency & corporate bonds right now.
DOW 100,000 or whatever. That’s all they care about. Oh, and keeping shelter out of reach for the young.
5.25 just might not do it.
It WILL “do it,” if you understand what their goal is. They want a slow burn inflation event like this for years on end. If they wanted to, they could snuff inflation out immediately. They don’t want to.
Is Bezos ready for another new yacht yet? His latest one might be almost 2 years old now and ready for an upgrade. Or maybe Bill Gates needs another million acres of farmland. These are the things to be considered when messing with rates. Wouldn’t want a billionaire to get the sniffles and part with a buck.
5.25 has been failing to do it for a while now.
Very hot CPI number. Rent seems to be killing it, along with motor insurance and medical service readjustment that Wolf had been stressing before. But Wall Street still resilient with the sharp bounce in the last 30 minutes of trading.
Right, and those things are things you can’t easily avoid.
that last minute bounce was disgusting. They were bent on messing with investor psychology. I hope it will truly crash one day and justice will be served
Rents have a long way to go before they match new mortgage payments. Renters are a captive audience for now. Plenty more to milk from them.
I agree with you. I know you’re also in the Southern NH/Boston area. I see rents in the Manchester market (where I invest) still largely at the pre-COVID level when I see any new multi-family properties hit the market looking at the rider the listing agent provides. When new buyers get these properties at a price 50-75% more than they last sold for somehow they have to make up that gap.
Why is it that rents must obviously rise to reach equilibrium with sale prices, rather than sale prices dropping to reach equilibrium with rents?
Both can (and will) be true: rents will rise and prop prices will fall.
That said, I agree with Rick: rents north of the NH border have remained surprisingly tame, in spite of the stubbornly-high property prices.
But once you go inside rte 128, forget it. Rents are insane esp in all the new developments that have been springing up. Even in traditionally “cheap” areas like Somerville, Everett, Lynn etc I still couldn’t afford to rent without roommates.
Why cant rent prices AND home prices fall? Wouldn’t that be a treat. Multi family housing supply is growing quite rapidly.
Imagine that modern day dystopia: Rent prices falling, home prices falling, and WAGES GOING UP. Can you imagine the uproar we would have from the non productive members of society freeloading off the backs of the working class?….. Talk about equilibrium, it would be like the American dream returned or something weird like that. The country might implode if that happened though.
Einhal, if theres pressure on sellers to sell that would be the case. On the east coast there is little, and for those forced therese still buyers to meet them. What you describe has been seen on the west coast. Dynamics could change in the future but its hard to say what the cause would be.
Generally though, rents go up. Theyve trended higher than general inflation for more than a decade. And in the current environment theres little escape for renters by jumping to homeownership, hence the captive audience comment.
New construction can provide negative pressure, but its slow.
I live on the north shore between I-95 and I-495 and in the last 6 years my rent has already gone up over 50%. Pretty painful, but it still beats commuting into the Boston Metro area from southern NH.
This is the sad result of very little new multifamily housing having been built in the greater Boston metro area for the last 50+ years.
It may be another decade before the MBTA rezoning efforts have any positive effect for renters as it’s all a case of far too little, far too late.
I think at this point there’s a better chance of a rate hike than there is a rate cut in 2024.
These numbers are insane.
Good. Jack the rates up.
Get that interest payment on the federal debt up to 75% of all federal individual income tax receipts.
Slap these tax donkey idiot citizens in the face as we lose wars abroad and as entire school districts in Baltimore have not one single student that passes math and reading.
And shove money into boomers pockets. I want boomers so flush with cash that they’re eating out at restaurants 4 nights a week. I want every boomer to genuinely think everything has never been better.
Then, while you’re at it let’s narrow down the magnificent 7 further. Magnificent 5 isn’t doing it for me. I want the magnificent 1. I want Nvidia to go up 233% from here and dump the rest. The entire stock market should be just one company.
Keep that music playing.
Don’t you dare turn on the lights.
And the next bouncer that accidentally let’s another homeless man in to use the bathroom is fired.
Excellent rant! A+
Hear hear!
Bitter or angry much? Anyone besides yourself that you don’t hate? Nothing constructive here. This is the playing field we have to win on. Emotional responses are bad for investors.
If you’re not angry you’re not paying attention.
Your complacency is concerning.
couldn’t have said it better….
It’s been said before, I’ll say it again, I blame service inflation on Wolf splashing cash around the ski chalet this past weekend.
Yes, I think that added at least one basis point. They saw us coming and jacked up the prices. “Here comes the dumb money,” I heard them say.
My gut tells me we could see more data like this coming which in normal times would prod the fed to hike. But they may not because they could appear political – they would be trapped in a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation no matter what they do. Another argument to end the fed and have a simple rules based system to handle short rates based on a basket of economic metrics. No QE, no BTFP, no bailouts and no insider trading. Lay off those 100s of economists employed by the fed and save a ton of money.
Can we expect Treasury yields to go up? Stay the same?
Howdy Sally. Bubba believes the time has come. The can has been kicked too many times.
UP in time
The 10 year Treasury rate has gone up to nearly 4.5%. The FOMO is hitting the real estate market here and properties are now recovering nearly all of their losses from 2022. I see a buying panic going into the spring selling selling season. Properties are moving. More listings are coming on the market. You see “Sold” signs everywhere. Lawrence Yun was right on the money.
Also noticed the bars are packed. The drunken sailors are out in full force.
Howdy Swamp. Lets not forget about the old sober sailors that waited a lifetime to finally spend. ZIRP is dead, YEAH….
General Powell sitting high on the hill observing the battlefield on his cow.
I’m also observing, wondering if the rise in treasury yields are going to cover the cost of all my necessities, so far so good.
Looks like Wolf’s team (49rs) got done in on the Super Bowl this year. Missing that extra point cost them the game as it turns out. Everyone in this town was betting on SFO. Fortunately, I had all my money on KC. I joined the drunken sailors at a popular sports bar. People were crying on the way out when that dude caught a 3 yard pass and won the game. That pass was so easy to catch a 4 year old could have made it.
Yea that was too bad. Rule change in 23 did the 49s in. They scored first and should have been the winner. Kansas should have an asterisk with them on a three peat record. Oh, and Higher for Longer! Thanks Wolf!
John,
What ironic is they changed the rule because of the Chiefs victory over the Bills 2 years ago in the AFC championship game. People did not think it was fair that the Bills did not have a final chance to get ball to tie or win the game after the Chiefs scored 1st.
I guess 49 fans can thank the Bills for the 49s loss?
So where is here, swamp creature?
One bubble market I keep an eye on is Kalispell MT (I’ve mentioned it before). In December there were seventeen (count-em 17) houses sold. Median price was $550k – so 8 below and 8 above. Nothing, of course about the mix so you don’t know if the $550k sold 18 months ago was a run-down 3/2 and the one sold in December was a nice 4/3.
Where are we today? 192 SFR for sale, average price $799k, of the 192 about 44 are at or below the median. Lots of wishing prices (IOW – I want 3x what I paid in 2019). And I get a daily email of new listings – anywhere between 3 and 8 new listings a day.
With listing coming on the market and interest rates increasing, what is driving the the “panic”? Simply FOMO? What about affordability?
Let’s talk again in August.
He’s in the DC area.
Everything West of Billings in Montana is a bubble. The entire Western states are bubbles just not as frothy. Lest we forget places like North Idaho where many jobs are paying 13 dollars an hour and a 1br apartment is renting for 1500 dollars a month.
If I didn’t have an in on cheap rent I’d be struggling in Spokane to save a down payment while making 80k+ a year. My previous employer was paying 3 extra dollars an hour for Seattle based employees. They couldn’t get anything other than Hispanics on work visas because nobody could live within 1.5 hours commute and afford to pay rent. The Hispanics they’d bring in primarily from Honduras and IIRC Ecuador would live 20 people to a small ranch home all chipping in on costs.
Of course those visa workers would get 1/3 of the pay the American citizens would get. When I’d be occasionally conscripted for the Seattle division I’d not get the Seattle worker pay and not be able to understand anyone there.
I always wonder how places like San Fran, Big Sky, Seattle, etc function. The low wage crowd must either drive 2 hours one way a day or live out of their cars to work a crappy service job. Which I’ve seen that a lot in Montana. I knew a girl who drove from Livingston to Four Corners in Belgrade (45 minutes in clear weather) to get on a bus to go down to Big Sky (About 1 hr ride) to work at a gas station for 14 dollars an hour. All over the West I see people living out of their car working a job, sometimes 2 or 3. It’s insane.
Don’t forget this is the highest period of wealth inequality since the 1920s. The pandemic and the economic policy response was just a big transfer of wealth to the ruling class.
Is this a tourist area, a retirement area, or is this a jobs growth area?
Those make difference I think when comparing apples to apples.
Long bond yields will continue to rise. Bear steepening.
Short yields (bills) are basically set by the Fed. These rates won’t move much unless the Fed hikes more.
The dollar kicked sand in the faces of all the other assets on the beach. Stocks, precious metals, crypto – all of them beaten up by the big bully. I thought gold was an inflation hedge? I guess not!!!
Gold is an inflation hedge over years and decades, not days and weeks.
Gold is definitely an inflation hedge in nearly every country except the U.S. The dollar being the dominating currency, gold doesn’t look so hot at the moment, which makes sense. But perhaps the times they are a changing.
I beginning to think the worst enemy of the dollar status is the U.S. government.
Gold is not an inflation hedge. It is a CDS against the solvency of the US Gov’t.
Gold is just metallic stuff used in most jewelry until its demand for such fell to new lows as prices preposterously inflated.
Did you really say that. Gold was $32oz in 1970. Gold was $329 in 1999. It is $2020 now. When the USD is strong, gold is on sale.
I ran a little calculation. In 1999 when I bought my current house ($186k house price) , it would have taken 563 gold coins for the purchase. Now it would only takes 200 coins for the current $410k house price. So if I would have kept those gold coins under a mattress and delayed my purchase by 25 years, I would be able to buy 2.5 of my exact same house.
Basically, my 563 gold coins will buy me a $1.1 million dollar house now. Gold has been a much better inflation hedge than buying real estate in the area I live over this time frame.
I am not saying gold is the best investment but it has been a good store of value.
Yep, doesn’t make sense to me.
Howdy Folks. So does this mean rates in March will not be lowered???
HEE HEE. YEA HAW and the truth will set you free. I use to pay attention to all the nonsense everyone else put forth……..
Wolf street is all I need.
THANKS
Rate cuts coming in May??? HEE HEE
Higher For Longer!
Howdy Dirty YEP. Higher for Forever. Never to ZIRP again.
We’re gonna need a bigger boat
Howdy grimp. Wait till Congress sees what the FED brung em……
Sadly Congress does not see and will continue doing what it does best i.e. spend money it does not have. This it either has to borrow or have printed. All of which will only further increase inflation.
Helpful. Thank you.
A month ago, the CME Fedwatch tool indicated a 0% chance that the Fed Funds rate would be higher than 4.5% at the end of 2024. After today’s release, there is now a 51.5% expectation that the Fed Funds rate will be higher than 4.5% at the end of the year. What a difference a day makes.
“As long as we see this gradual progress down, they should be in a position where they can feel confident of wanting to cut,” said Pooja Sriram, US economist at Barclays, referring to Fed policymakers. “It still looks like we are at a place where interest rates are elevated, they could bite into the economy and maybe there is scope for those to start to be pared. There really is no reason to keep rates at these levels for very long,” she added in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
These people won’t stop the gaslighting. They feel like if they keep repeating that rates are too high, that’ll make it true.
Amazing they want the free money back but that’s how they boost their company btm line profits which is QE lower for longer but not happening
Howdy JeffD So glad the Lone Wolf taught me about the dot plots.
This is what happens when the FED is composed of 100% Keynesian political hacks making economic decisions instead of economists that ignore political economic decisions. Half of the decision makers should subscribe to the Austrian school of economics. Why have there been so many trips to the White House over the years? The Federal reserve Act
of 1913 prohibits political interference.
What a great opportunity to pump the brake on QT!
AMIRITE?
/s
My own observed services inflation index showed double digit inflation YoY for the last few months. These are all necessities, not discretionary items. So the figures that just came out today just confirm what I was experiencing already.
Car ins – up 20%
Homeowners ins – up 25%
Property taxes – up 11%
Medical premiums – up 9%
Utilities across the board – up 10%
Real estate rents – up 8%
Home prices – up 7 – 8% YoY
The chance of a rate cut before the election have gone to zero.
It’s just one month anomaly. Things will improve next time.
That’s why I gave you some charts so you can see for yourself if this was an anomaly or a trend, LOL.
A while back Wolf was arguing monthly data is just noise. Well this one month of data sure made a lot of noise.
That is why I gave you the 3-month moving average — THE BIG FAT RED LINE
And I gave you this text:
“The three-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month squiggles, jumped by 0.50%, or by 6.2% annualized (red), the worst since March 2023.”
RTGDFA.
Wow! There’s not a lot of positive news here in this report. Is it fair to say The Fed should have raised 25 or 50 bps instead of holding? I’m getting concerned that they didn’t do enough and the inflation fire is coming back again.
Also, I had a question regarding services. Wolf, you’ve reported that the workforce participation rate for 25-54 year-olds is at a level not seen since 2002. Given that, and the fact services inflation is too hot, are we just in need of more workers?
We may need more workers. I was at Home Depot the other day. There was no one to help me load 16 fifty lbs bags of heavy topsoil into my SUV, That’s the only reason I go there. To avoid this heavy duty task. I wound up loading them all myself. Meanwhile, in the store itself there were many part timers standing around doing nothing productive, trying to sell credit cards and doing other useless tasks. Something is wrong with the management at Home Depot to allow this to happen.
That’s a corporate decision to reduce their labor costs. They will soon give you AI to help you load your truck because that’s more efficient than paying someone a salary.
“are we just in need of more workers?”
It’s in the works. Millions of recent immigrants will enter the work force eventually and put downward pressure on lower wage jobs.
No, we don’t. Prices of some of the biggest services that are hot are not driven by wages: shelter, auto insurance, health insurance, etc. Others, such as food services and auto repairs are driven by wages, among other factors.
But bringing in more workers to suppress wages is a bullshit strategy that suits only the rich because they get the cheap labor.
Wait, how is the cost of auto insurance not indirectly driven by wages? Isn’t it the higher repair costs (driven in part by labor costs) at body shops part of the reason for car insurance increases?
I kind of see it how you do, indirectly driven by wages (for at least a big portion). Shelter is expensive because of materials costs and labor costs to build (and consequently… insurance costs for replacement/repairs). Auto the same (I do know what we pay for parts and what we pay the folks to assemble them, and its all gone up substantially post covid). Healthcare the same, kind of. I do feel like labor is playing in, but maybe indirectly at a tiered level so hard to fully quantify easily.
I had a hunch, so a quick google search brought this up
“U.S. insurance companies’ overall exposure to commercial real estate—encompassing commercial mortgage loans, CMBS, real estate, and REITs—totaled $982 billion as of year-end 2022.”
For the rent vs home price graph, adding a 3rd line could prove very, very interesting: median P&I mortgage payment, calculated by historical median home price and mortgagenewsdaily interest rate throughout the time period being plotted.
Thanks, useful! Some crazy numbers here.
Would be interesting to see what the trend in YoY and 3 month annualized inflation is on core services minus shelter and medical. Looks like its around 5% right now, but its difficult to work out what the trend is.
If you take shelter and medical out of core services, you only have a few categories left. You no longer have core services. Then you can take out a few more items, and you have nothing left. What’s the purpose?
Why not just look at specific categories separately. If you want to know about auto insurance, look at auto insurance, etc.
The vehicles CPI data ain’t holding true for Toyota Corollas in my neck of the woods. The used ones are stupid expensive, and lightly used are still asking more than new. I know. I was shopping for one for my sister. Had to wait a couple of weeks for a new one on a boat from Japan, but that’s what I did. Heck, even the Toyota dealer had a 2022 on the lot (with I think 28,000 miles) asking almost new prices. Toss in the change from your couch and you get a shiny new 2024. Go figure.
Compact used sedans are in short supply because the big US automakers have stopped making them. There are only a few brands left that make compact cars, and they’re not very popular as new vehicles, and so most of the ones on the used-car market are rental units, but even rental car companies have switched to buying crossovers, which are hugely popular.
Well here’s the weird thing (to me)… I’m a “car guy”. My every day driver is a Lexus GX460. My wife drives a Lexus LS460. Both super comfortable, smooth and crazy reliable V8 gas guzzlers. My toy is a 2020 BMW Z4 ragtop. None of these are vehicles we even remotely “dread” getting into.
I thought of the Corolla as a tin can V-nothing “compact car”. Something to get my sister to work and back. When we took delivery, I couldn’t believe how spacious and comfortable this thing was. Safety features and tech out the wazoo to boot. Trunk is even decent.
So, no, not my choice of vehicle, but I wouldn’t mind driving it every day myself. It’s surprisingly NICE.
I’m shocked that more people don’t want this “compact car”.
That’s what I have — manual transmission.
It is just not a status symbol.
People treat their used Toyotas and Lexuses as if they are more valuable than new.
It’s funny to see the attitude of these sellers, asking more / close to new ones.
Wolf,
Thanks again for the detailed analysis.
As for the guilty components of service inflation, can personally attest to the rises. Auto insurance renewal up 20%, as it was for nearly all of us here in CA. Insurance commissioner rubber-stamped the request of insurers to hike policy premiums 20% across the board, regardless of individual customer claims history. LA County also removed the freeze on rents (last vestige of covid emergency measures). Rents went up as of Feb 1st. Medical insurance premiums went up 6% on Jan 1st.
Inflation now entering its second wave up. Still say odds are higher the FOMC hikes rather than cuts FF. USD$ also headed significantly higher. Japan has a problem now that USD/JPY is once again above 150. Must be about time for another intervention.
Pass the popcorn.
I posted before. My auto insurance increased by 39% or so for this coming renewal in March-2024.
Damn thing come sup for renewal every 6 months unlike home insurance which is annual.
I have said for quite a while the Fed needs to go higher if it really wants 2% core CPI. Right now, we are about normal. Fifty year averages 1971-2022 from FRED: Fed funds rate 4.86%. Core CPI 3.90%. These numbers are very close to where we are now. The labor market is robust. To get the core CPI down is going to take higher rates, assuming the Fed funds rate has some impact on inflation. But Powell is no Volcker. It’s okay with me, I like getting 5.4% on T-bills.
“It’s okay with me, I like getting 5.4% on T-bills.”
Wouldn’t you rather get 15% on a 30 year bond?
An old landlord of mine bought some 14% CDs back in the Volcker days. I didn’t have any money then, but I remember it. Now I am plenty liquid enough to shift to higher rates (I sort of ladder T-bills).
These aren’t really the same investment products. Bills are equivalent to cash, but long bonds have duration risk.
That said, I agree long rates should be much higher than 5.4%.
Crude oil is heading for $80 barrel. Look for gas prices to start to go up. My “Gas Station from Hell” never lowered them. They are still posting $4.79/gallon for regular.
Look at a chart of gasoline since 2020 versus oil. Timing is … interesting.
It is game over for the markets. Now JPOW must stay put another 6 months before he can have confidence on core CPI declining. No cuts coming this year. The normal time to cut would have been May or one of the summer meetings but that can no longer happen since as he said, he needs 6 months of the CPI data to have confidence on inflation declining. He cannot cut very close to the election.
Washington state set our chickens free in January (no more cages!) so it looks like eggs will continue to hover around $5 a dozen.
I pay $4.99 a dozen for organic fed range free chicken eggs in the Bay Area. For $3.10 you can get a dozen eggs laid by caged chickens fed by antibiotic and added-hormone feed.
I pay $4.99 for a 24 pack of eggs at Costco.
But the Costco eggs that cheap are not organically fed. You get to eat their antibiotics and added hormones. Good luck.
The small independent chicken raiser types sell their eggs for around $3-4 a dozen usually, by the side of the road. Not sure if you have them around you or not, but if you do, just support them instead. They were free range-ing it before free range was cool. Or if you’re real ambitious, purchase some chickens, haha.
Eggs are such a bargain! I only buy pasture raised chicken eggs since free range is a scam. The price has barely budged since 2022. Safeway is 9 dollars, Trader Joe’s is 5. Sometimes the quality stuff is a deal.
Meanwhile my oven broke except for the broiler and I can’t get anyone out here to fix or replace it for months. I bought a countertop oven last week and noticed the price has gone up since then. Most of the prices in my ‘saved’ items in my Amazon cart have risen. I keep them there just to notice the fluctuations hah.
It is so hard to stop buying stuff. The only broadcast we want is area sports and we can’t get it without forking over our first born child to Comcast. In addition we pay for a few streaming services.
We steal everything else.
Heating element or thermometer most likely. Both simple and cheap DIY repairs
Those who said that rents are coming down because of ample supply are incorrect. Rents are not coming down because other costs such as insurance, maintenance, utility, management fee, and mortgage are much higher than before. Supply/demand imbalance will not cause rent to go down permanently. It only caused landlord to exit market where renting is not profitable.
Inflation can only be cured by recession. Inflation is a dynamic feedback process started by Fed printing money. Once the process started, higher prices lead to higher nominal wages leading to even higher prices. The whole cycle can only be broken with a recession.
Those screaming for soft landing is just delusional. Fed is not bad at setting policies. It would seem that Fed always lowered the rate too early (causing higher inflation) or too late (causing recession). But the truth is that Fed has no good options. There is no such a balance point where the Fed can lower interest rate just at the right time. It simply doesn’t exist. It is not a coincidence that every economic cycle ends with a recession after the Fed raised rates long enough and high enough to cause it.
This is just what I want bay-bay! Inflation goes down, jawbone it back up talkin’ ’bout fake cuts! Inflation goes back up, cuts off the table!
DM: Coca Cola finally admits steep price rises have hit sales – with Americans buying tens of millions fewer cans, bottles and fountain drinks
Coca-Cola’s strategy of ramping up prices has boosted earnings – but sales are losing their fizz in North America.
Wolf,
Is there an inflection point where the head fakes are obvious? Need another 3 months of bad news? When will the Feds know that things are out of control? When will the dangers of inflation outweigh political suicide of rate hikes? I see no good choices here but pain and more pain, like a kick in the teeth or kick in the groin.
Sure, I will act like a drunk sailor, but there is water in my bottle.
Head fakes are obvious only with hindsight, which is why inflation is so hard to deal with once it takes off. And you’re right, to get inflation down after it takes off requires some real pain, and there hasn’t been any yet. It’s been one gigantic party
CONgress and the FED have destroyed the country and its standard of living. The misery index is up over 10 for the first time since the 1980s. And it will be going higher. The only question is if it eclipses the years of Jimmy Carter. Jerome Powell should have been fired long ago, along with his entire merry band of money-printers.