The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, January 2024 Update. Biggest Price Drops from 2022 Peak: San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Las Vegas, even San Diego

The 20-City Index dips off a beautiful double-top. Some metros saw new highs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The overall home price index for the 20 metros that today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index covers dipped a hair from the prior month and is now forming a beautiful double-top, after a huge mind-blowing spike.
We’re going to get to the individual “most splendid housing bubbles” – as we’ve called them since 2017 to track their astounding surge – and we’ll see some big price drops from the highs in 2022 in some markets, and we’ll see some markets that put in new highs, and we’ll see a lot of double tops, and some well on their way down from the second top.
Today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “November” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in September, October, and November, so deals made in the fall. It lags, but it uses the “sales-pairs method,” comparing the sales price of the same house over time, thereby eliminating the issues associated with median prices and average prices (see “Methodology” toward the end of the article).
Here is the double top of the 20-City Index under the magnifying glass:
Prices were below their 2022 peaks in 9 metros of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (% from their respective peak, Case-Shiller month of peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -12.8% (May 2022)
- Seattle: -12.1% (May 2022)
- Portland: -6.8% (May 2022)
- Denver: -6.1% (May 2022)
- Phoenix: -5.4% (June 2022)
- Las Vegas: -5.1% (July 2022)
- Dallas: -5.0% (June 2022)
- San Diego: -2.7% (May 2022)
- Los Angeles: -0.6% (May 2022)
Month-to-month declines occurred in November in 13 of the 20 metros.
Prices set new highs in 7 of the 20 metros in the index (% year-over-year). Cleveland, Charlotte, and Atlanta are not part of the “most splendid housing bubbles” because their home prices haven’t risen nearly enough since 2000 to make it into this infamous list.
- New York metro: +7.4%
- Boston: +7.1%
- Miami: +7.2%
- Cleveland: +7.4%
- Charlotte: +7.0%
- Atlanta: +5.9%
- Tampa: +3.4%
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
San Francisco Bay Area:
- Month to month: -1.3%
- Year over year: +2%
- From the peak in May 2022: -12.8%.
And the closeup of San Francisco:
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: -1.4%.
- Year over year: +1.6%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -12.1%.
The closeup of Seattle:
Portland metro:
- Month to month: -0.9%.
- Year over year: -0.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -6.8%.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +0.2%.
- Year over year: +2.1%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -5.1%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: -0.9%.
- Year over year: +1.5%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -6.1%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%.
- Year over year: +2.5%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -5.4%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: -0.6%.
- Year over year: +1.7%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -5.0%.
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: -0.5%.
- Year over year: +8.0%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -2.7%.
The closeup of San Diego:
Los Angeles metro
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- Year over year: +7.2%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -0.6%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- Year over year: +3.4%.
- New high.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%.
- Year over year: +4.7%.
- The high was in August.
Closeup of Washington DC:
Boston metro:
- Month to month: -0.2%.
- Year over year: +7.1%.
- Prior month was the high.
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +0.3%
- Year over year: +7.2%.
- Set new high.
New York metro:
- Month to month: +0.3%.
- Year over year: +7.4%.
- Set new high.
To qualify for the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the metro must have experienced home price inflation since 2000 of at least 180%. The indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. Today’s index value for Miami of 428 is up 328% since 2000, making Miami the most splendid housing bubble on this list.
The remaining 6 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had far less home price inflation than 180% since 2000, despite the big home price increases in percentage terms in 2022 and earlier in 2023.
Chicago, with an index value of 197 is up by “only” 97% from 2000, and therefore does not qualify for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, but it saw blistering price surges since May 2020, and so here it is anyway:
- Month to month: -0.4% from the high in the prior month
- Year over year: +7.0%.
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses were sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors. This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices (37-page methodology).
Home-Price Inflation. By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time – the “sales pairs” method – the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home price inflation. So Miami had 328% home price inflation since 2000. By comparison, consumer price inflation, as measured by the CPI, which tracks price changes of goods and services that consumers “consume,” was 82% over the same period (our discussion: Beneath the Skin of CPI Inflation).
Mr Richter, what do you think of Elizabeth Warren telling the FED to lower its astonomical rates to improve home affordability? Does she not understand that lower rates could reinflate the bubble further? Or is it all just political grandstanding in this election year.
The list of all the stuff Warren said is huge. She HATES Powell. She is worried about her own RE holdings.
Not Wolf, but I just want to say that it seems to me that many of these people aren’t smart enough to understand the cause and how these things work long term. That’s why we send people checks to deal with inflation. And lower interest rates to ‘improve housing affordability’. It seems counterintuitive to someone intelligent like yourself, but I’m not sure our political leaders are always very intelligent, nor do they consider the long term consequences of their choices.
These politicians are very smart shrewd and very rich holding large assets across multiple asset classes.
It could also be they are evil. Dumb or evil. It’s definitely one of the two! Haha
…or, considering the old term: ‘banality of evil’, mebbe both (though, other than in the comics, novels or cinema, it’s unlikely the practitioner sees themself as either…).
may we all find a better day.
Where do you see Miami in the year ahead?
Miami is strong in November, by July or august I would think the splendidness should be even more splendid.
What could go wrong, just got to spend more for your splendor.
Given current interest rates and how high prices are, I’d say the housing market is holding up pretty well. I suspect much better than most expected.
/sarc
Is Chicago a bargain? It does not looks so on the chart but when compared to the amount of change as the other cities . LOL
It looks like Chicago only went up from 115 to 190 or about 70 % where other cities are up 150% to 200%? ;)
I’ve been spending a lot of time in Chicago the past six months and have been monitoring listings in my preferred neighborhood. Prices there are certainly relatively affordable for a nice ‘hood in a big city. You can get a new construction 3br/2ba condo, with a parking spot and large detached deck for 650k. Which would be a crazy steal in most major metros these days. But even at that price, with 130k down payment, you’re still gonna have a $4,500/mo payment, including HOA and taxes.
Is that a bargain? Can it even be considered affordable for even someone in the 90th percentile for income? Maybe just barely. Or maybe I’m totally out of touch with how much disposable income people have nowadays.
Lots of these units seem to be sitting on the market quite a while. So, perhaps I’m not totally off base.
It’s the bad neighborhoods bringing the prices down. It’s very expensive to own a SFH in a somewhat decent neighborhood plus the 10k+ tax bills
Guess one can argue, this time is different and not in my precious SoCal and SD.
Slow moving Titanic for sure…
Unless a deep recession come in, causes big job losses, I don’t see home prices going down meaningfully.
SD and LA went up quite a lot but just down 0.6% and -2.7% from peak which is just noise.
I wonder what San Jose looks like?
There is no Case-Shiller index for San Jose. But there is the median price index by the California Association or Realtors for Santa Clara County:
Thanks Wolf!
I recently read a comment about the four groups of people who live in So. Cal. – 1) Average Joe Citizen and spouse just getting by; 2) Recent arrivals who may be living multiple families in cramped quarters; 3) People who make stupid amounts of $$$ in movies, TV, sports, business professionals, etc.; 4) People with insane wealth from all over the planet who want a “presence” in So. Cal. and don’t care how much it costs. This may explain some of what we’re seeing. Don’t see much RE for sale, but man, the number of “for lease” signs are just outta control! Wolf, as always, thanks!
You left out a very large chunk, 1a) those who earn a good living and like living in CA, and pay up to do it.
Here in California, the powers that be invade formerly nice and civilized communities to erect vast Stalinesque blocks of housing, and confiscate my home equity to pay for it. And of course (despite a gaping fiscal deficit) there is the free medical care for recent northbound arrivals.
You mean people who have decided to break our laws and enter the country illegally.
Didn’t Mexico own California until the US military illegally invaded and seized control?
Los Angeles is getting closer and closer to hitting the June ’22 peak again. Come spring, it almost certainly will. So you’ll be able to add that to your list of “some metros” that saw new highs.
Depending on the results of the upcoming Fall election, RE could take a real beating here in the DC metro area. I heard that Trump, if elected, will be firing 50,000 federal workers, many of them owning houses in this area. They will be forced to sell, pack their bags and look for a job elsewhere. Already, I see new home developments, especially those farther out sitting with no buyers anywhere in sight. Even massive buydowns, and perks are not working to move these homes. All you see are developer’s RE signs cluttering up the entrances to these developments. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some developers going belly up and leaving houses half completed, and walking away.
😂He’ll be doing that right after he builds that wall.
Different month, same story… prices down out West, up in the East.
Id wager it trends closely with population shift in the post-wfh world.
Surplus of sellers relative to buyers in the west lets the current market dynamics do their thing, surplus of buyers relative to sellers (even if both groups numbers are depressed by high rates) drives the bubble upward.
With all of your splendid bubble reports across the years you made me very curious as to what Case Schiller has to offer and this morning I started digging into their numbers and they’re fascinating to say the least. What struck me most were the middle and low tier numbers, which have gone up considerably in the San Diego metro, while, unsurprisingly, the high tier has definitely dropped. The middle and low tier numbers definitely support what I’ve been seeing in the regular neighborhoods (10% up YoY and 2.5-3% above 2022 highs using seasonally adjusted numbers). Despite looking for what they consider cutoffs for each tier I couldn’t find any info; do you know what they are? I’m curious why they provide numbers in seasonally and non seasonally adjusted, why not use just the non seasonally like you use to keep it from getting confusing.
All that being said, I think there will be a lot of surprised folks when you post the February and March most splendid reports for San Diego, and maybe even Los Angeles.
How they do the price tiers divisions is somewhat complicated but makes sense. It’s described in the methodology. Search the (37-page) document for: tier
https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/methodologies/methodology-sp-corelogic-cs-home-price-indices.pdf
With talf 2, or tarp3, bank term programs, and other possibilities , and all those new tools in the feds ever expanding tool box; what could go wrong? Markets up each day, It’s like everyday is a new epiphany. What a country. Since the whole thing works so well for us in the US, why on earth don’t all countries follow this exquisite model? And say it proud and clear; we are simply following the US model! Money for nuthin and the chics for free!
Real Estate prices obviously are not driven by physical reality; the increases in the southwest are astounding considering the almost biblical nature of the cities environments.
Tens of millions drink out of one relatively small Colorado River, Las Vegas drilling a pipe into the bottom of Lake Mead to get the last like a bathtub drain, Lake Powell that never will be refilled. There is water, probably paleowater from the last ice age in Northern Nevada that is desired to be pumped to Las Vegas like a non renewable resource (in anything less than geologic time).
This real estate is definitely for speculation as future archeologists are going to scratch their heads on this one.
It looks as though the upcoming trough in February will be significantly above last February’s trough for many metros. So this Spring’s price ramp will begin on a much higher base than last year. At best this suggests a very minimal correction in ’24, or (maybe more likely?) a new peak by next summer. If popping this ludicrous bubble is a Fed goal, they are nowhere near reaching it.
You’ll notice something about the housing bubble list champion, Miami … Miami has beautiful weather.
When I lived there for a while over winter, I was impressed with its beaches and its warm subtropical winds. The days of Northern cities being overstretched by housing booms may be permanently over. As long as there’s room to build one more condo in the Sun Belt, that will take precedence over anything Indiana or Minnesota can muster.
Not surprised with the Florida numbers. People keep moving here driving up demand still. Wages are up so prices are up. More money to be able to bid up home prices. It was slow over the holidays as expected and recently picked back up. As long as our population keeps going up and wages keep going up so will home prices.
Seems manifest destiny is near completion as all the California money has officially made it to the shitty east coast cities.
i live in Carlsbad, ca and the, 1800 SqFt , cosmetic fixer, house down the street was on the market last month for $ 1.3 million and was bid up & sold for 1.5 million . After new windows, roof , counter tops, paint , it is now on the market for $2.3 million with no bites. Another friend has lived in the Marabella apartments for 3 years that had a 2 year waiting list when he moved in. Marabella now has 12 vacancies and has renewed his lease with no increases. Also, there are many for rent signs . I’ve seen many for rent signs before but after a pause thing keep going up. We shall see!!