Tesla Closes in on Toyota in California: The Battle for #1. Total EV Sales +46% in 2023, EV Share Hits 21%

Tesla +24.6%, Toyota +2%. Model Y +52%, #1 bestseller by far; Model 3 is #2 bestseller. Toyota loses it, Camry sales -16%, RAV4 +1%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tesla’s share of all light vehicles sold in California in 2023 surged to 13.0%, behind only Toyota, whose share fell to 15.7% (from 17.3% in 2022), according to the California New Car Dealer Association, based on registrations data by Experian. Honda was #3 with a share of 9.7%. Toyota and Honda had ruled California before the arrival of Tesla.
Tesla’s sales in California jumped by 24.6% in 2023. Toyota’s sales edged up merely 2.0%. This is now the battle for #1 in California. It’s between these two automakers. No one else is even close. Back in 2019, Toyota’s share had been 17.2%, while Tesla’s share was just 3.8%. Toyota has essentially no EVs to sell; Tesla only has EVs. This represents a massive shift in the market, instigated by a newcomer and only automaker that manufactures vehicles in California.
Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 were by far the #1 and #2 bestsellers in California in 2023 by registrations, far ahead of the next models in line: Model Y sales spiked by 52% to 132,636; Model 3 sales rose by 4.9% to 82,786.
Sales of the Toyota RAV4 dipped by 1% to 58,496. Sales of the Camry, the former #1 model in California, plunged by 17%, to 51,330. Those two have gotten totally crushed not only by the Model Y but also by the Model 3.
Toyota has completely dropped the ball with EVs. Toyota has no EV to speak of. A year ago, Toyota’s longtime anti-EV CEO Akio Toyoda was forced out and replaced by a new guy, Lexus boss Koji Sato, under whom Toyota is now trying to build an EV strategy, while he’s dousing the media with commentary about how EVs will never amount to much – to distract from Toyota’s fumble. Losing the #1 spot in California would be very embarrassing.
Toyota sales have also been on a down-trend in the entire US since the peak in 2015, and we discussed this here.
Total new vehicle sales in California rose by 11.9% to 1.775 million in 2023.
Sales of vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) of all types, including hybrids and plugin hybrids, rose by 5.2%, or by 69,298 vehicles. Since the peak in 2016, ICE vehicle sales have plunged by 30% (blue line).
EV sales jumped by 46.1%, or by 120,204 vehicles, to 389,000 (red line).
While sales of ICE vehicles have plunged by 600,000 since the recent peak in 2016, EV sales have soared by 340,000, multiplying by over 5:
Tesla is finally getting more EV competition – slowly but surely. Though Tesla’s sales jumped by 24.6%, its share fell to 60.5%. The share of all other EVs combined rose to 39.5%.
The Chevrolet Bolt was the #3 EV model in California, with the lowest-priced model at around $20,000 after federal tax credit, a very desirable price point at which there are not many new vehicles left to buy. But GM ended production of the Bolt in 2023, and now the wait is on for whenever GM will introduce its new Bolt.
None of the Japanese automakers that used to dominate the California market have anything on this list. Seven of the 12 models are by US automakers, including the top three:
|Top EV Models in California, 2023
|1
|Tesla Model Y
|132,636
|2
|Tesla Model 3
|82,786
|3
|Chevrolet Bolt
|19,041
|4
|Volkswagen ID.4
|12,280
|5
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|11,311
|6
|Tesla Model X
|10,448
|7
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|9,632
|8
|BMW i4
|8,695
|9
|Rivian R1S
|6,665
|10
|Tesla Model S
|4,718
|11
|BMW iX
|4,603
|12
|15 Kia EV6
|4,148
The share of EVs in California – it jumped to 21.4% in 2023, up from 5.8% in 2020 — experienced two big accelerations: in 2018 when Model 3 production got scaled up; and in 2021, when the Model Y production reached scale:
Can the good times continue for Tesla? With more competition their models look increasingly stale. The Cyber truck seems like a huge misfire for the company. And they still retain the hgue risk of their CEO being a right wing nut job.
Without government incentives it will only get harder. Then there are body styles that look the same for last decade (Model S) or so – that’s getting old too.
Cyber Truck might actually appeal to a significant group of pickup buyers. Most like to sit high and never haul anything, so idk why Tesla is getting so much bad press for hauling or uphill climb performance, when most pickup drivers never see that environment to begin with. I’ve heard that you cannot resell it as of now, kind of like Ferrari does? Not sure if that is true or not.
Possibly. It just seems like it will be overpriced and under deliver on range. Don’t get me started on repair costs for accidents.
As for performance, going off road and towing are marketing plays. Even if people won’t do it, the vehicle becomes a part of their identity, a symbol of who they are and what they represent. For certain men, a truck is the only acceptable vehicle. F-150s have four doors and luxury features because they are now family cars. Regardless of practical use cases.
So I would argue it’s important that the Cyber truck be capable of doing truck stuff. And in that regard it seems like a flop-a-roo.
It’s marketing is based on futurism and the cult of Elon Musk. Nobody else would consider such a polarizing design, let alone find a way to practically and cheaply produce it. Once the halo wears off, this thing will be like the model X. An over engineered product failure.
Just saw my first cyber truck here in Florida. It is a grotesquely giant vehicle. Not my taste in looks, maybe because I’ve been raised to believe an F150 is what a truck is supposed to look like. Up close, the cyber truck looks military. Like it was designed for the army by the air force.
I’m not anti-EV, but I also think that the path forward toward mass adoption is hybrids: they introduce the mass market to electric mobility without the potential (consumer facing) downside risks.
BMW 330e, X5 50e, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xE, and new Prius are all great examples of well implemented solutions.
I think we’d get more bang for the buck with hybrid vehicles that get ~50 miles pure electric than full on EVs at this point in time.
Yes, I’m aware of the added cost/complexity; But if the goal is getting people to drive electric cars as fast as possible, this is the way.
I listened to the Tesla conference call.
They have broken ground for the line in Texas where they will work out how to build the ‘mass market’ compact ($25-30K). It will be built in Giga Mexico.
The moonshot is still AI, full self driving (and robo taxi) which recently replaced hundreds of thousands of lines of human written code with AI written code and is being road tested within the company.
Essentially the same AI control functionality will be used to control its Optimus humanoid robots, the other side of the AI moonshot.
Musk certainly does not think small; 98 reusable rocket launches in 2023, Mars before 2030 , Starlink worldwide phone communication (2 launches yesterday), Neuralink, and X. People love to tear him down and bet against him but it just seems to energize him.
Musk also said he has good people running all of his companies if he has to go back to his home planet.
It sounds like there is no excuse for subsidizing electric cars anymore. They can compete on their own merits.
Amazing story for Tesla with the rapid rise of their product line . A fantastic engineering and marketing feat with a tremendous product .
I wonder if Tesla and other EV makers are going to come clean and give a more accurate picture of the true efficiency of EV’s? While the EPA is punishing the emissions cheating of ICE vehicles, they promote the cheating of EV’s: ”
In a recent Wall Street Journal Opinion piece, the authors have shed light on a government rule that allows carmakers to arbitrarily multiply the efficiency of electric cars by 6.67.”