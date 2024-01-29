Treasury Department Trying Very Hard to Push Down Yields with its Quarterly Refunding Announcements. So We Take a Look

The actual actual increase in marketable Treasury securities is far higher than the “actual” increase announced in the “Marketable Borrowing Estimates.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Treasury Department’s Quarterly Refunding announcements, normally cause of a global yawn, have turned into a market-moving circus: Longer-term Treasury yields surged from August through October 2023 after the Treasury Department said in its Quarterly Refunding announcement at the beginning of August that it would issue a tsunami of longer-term Treasury notes and bonds. Then three months later, at the beginning of November, the Treasury Department attempted to undo some of the damage and said that it would shift the huge borrowing needs more to short-term Treasury bills, which caused longer-term yields to fall sharply.
And today, the Treasury Department announced in its “Marketable Borrowing Estimates” that – despite the fiscal deficit that has ballooned in recent months – it would have to borrow less in Q1 than it had forecast in the October announcement, and that it would have to borrow relatively little in Q2. And yields fell again. Everyone likes a good market manipulation scheme to push up bond prices and push down longer-term yields?
Today, in its announcement, the Treasury department said that:
In Q1, it plans to add $760 billion in new debt to outstanding marketable Treasury securities, which is a huge amount, but that’s $55 billion lower that the estimate announced in October for Q1 ($816 billion), assuming a balance in its checking account – the Treasury General Account, or TGA – at the end of Q1 of $750 billion.
It said the $55 billion reduction in borrowing needs was due to higher tax receipts than previously expected and a higher Q1 beginning balance in its TGA – which started Q1 at $766 billion (instead of the projected $750 billion).
In Q2, it plans to add $202 billion to outstanding marketable Treasury securities, assuming an ending balance of the TGA of $750. On April 15, income taxes and estimated quarterly taxes are due, so there are usually huge inflows of tax receipts.
On Wednesday, the Treasury Department will release the Quarterly Refunding details, including projections of the amounts of Treasury bills, notes, and bonds to be issued.
However, the actual actual increase…
The Treasury Department’s “actual” amounts of marketable securities added to the pile in Q3 and Q4 — the data released today, see screenshot — don’t quite match the actual increase in marketable securities.
The total Treasury securities outstanding ($34.1 trillion currently) come in two portions: marketable securities ($27.0 trillion currently), which all kinds of investors buy and trade; and non-marketable securities ($7.1 trillion currently), which are held by US government pension funds, the Social Security Trust fund, etc. The Treasury department is talking about issuance of marketable securities.
So the Treasury department said today that it added $1.01 trillion (“actual”) in Q3 to marketable securities and $776 billion (“actual”) in Q4, or $1.786 trillion combined. We marked these “actuals” in red on the “Sources and Uses Reconciliation Table” released today (excerpt; total table here):
But over the same two quarters, marketable Treasury securities actually actually increased respectively by $1.35 trillion and $894 billion, or by $2,248 trillion combined (according to data published by the Treasury Department daily here).
|Increase in Marketable Securities outstanding, billion $
|Treasury Dept: “actual” increase
|Actual actual increase
|Over
|Q3 2023
|$1,010
|$1,354
|$344
|Q4 2023
|$776
|$894
|$118
|Total
|$1,786
|$2,248
|$462
In three months, we’ll know how much the expected addition of $760 billion for Q1 actually added to marketable securities in Q1. And in six months, we’ll know how much the expected addition of $202 billion for Q2 will have actually added to marketable securities in Q2. We’ll surely take a look.
$3.0 trillion in nine months?
If the estimate of $760 billion for Q1 is on target, and the increase in total marketable securities is actually $760 billion in Q1, marketable securities will have increased in by $3.0 trillion over the nine months from July 1 2023 through March 31 2024.
As of today, marketable Treasury securities — the actual actual amounts, released by the Treasury Department daily here — are $27.0 trillion, up from $24.7 trillion at the beginning of Q3 2023. And if the “Marketable Borrowing Estimates” estimates today for Q1 are on target, marketable securities will be at $27.8 trillion by March 31.
Would it be wrong to call this fraudulent? How is it even possible?
It’s not fraudulent. The Treasury department publishes the actual actual® figures for marketable securities on a daily basis (which is where I get them from). So the data is there and public. But the Quarterly Refunding announcements have turned into a market-moving dog-and-pony show. They can kind of say whatever, no problem.
“But the Quarterly Refunding announcements have turned into a market-moving dog-and-pony show. They can kind of say whatever, no problem.”
– This!
Wall St. sees what it wants to see, but is the finance media really so gullible as to rely on these announcements when, as you say, the daily data is easily available?
so sorry wolf
but Treasury is a FRAUD and so is FEDERAL GOVT
wish you had up/down voting
Maybe I’m misunderstanding, but the 1.010T number has been out there as an “actual” number for a while now–it was on the October 2023 Sources and Uses Reconciliation Table, and it’s there again on today’s table. One might reasonably believe it’s an actual representation of what the Treasury added to marketable securities in Q3 2023.
But now we have different data released elsewhere that apparently says those numbers are wrong, the Treasury really increased marketable securities by 1.354T in Q3 2023. Both figures are publicly available, but one is presumably right and the other isn’t. And the one that presumably isn’t was repeated today.
Does seem a bit…underhanded, doesn’t it? Disingenuous? Slimy? Certainly not confidence inducing.
Old saying which seems to be apt here; You can’t change the circus by moving the clowns around!
Wait, have they trademarked the term actual actual, or have you? I mean is actually actual theirs or is it actually actually yours??? 😂
Thanks WR for this report.
I can see the govt and Fed trying their best to keep the asset markets at higher plateau and so far they have been very successful
I also assume the this week Fed would come out with ultra dovish statements.
“Fed would come out with ultra dovish statements.”
YOU will certainly read that in between the lines that Powell never said, for sure, for sure, that’s guaranteed, LOL. Your entire cohort will do that, you all will neither look at the statement nor listen to Powell because you only read in between the lines that no one said. We know that; you all have demonstrated this with relentless persistence for well over a year, maybe close to two years.
Queue up Kansas Point of no Return. At least we can listen to some good tunes as we crash over the wazoo waterfall of absurdity.
Wolf, what data source did you determine the “actual actual” numbers?
US Treasury Department daily statement:
https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/datasets/debt-to-the-penny/debt-to-the-penny
“marketable securities will have increased in by $3.0 trillion over the nine months from July 1 2023 through March 31 2024.”
Is that just not a very big WOW moment or what?
I’ve been saying for about two years now that I expect the debt to become an issue somewhere in between $35-$40T. Exactly what that means I’m not sure, but I suspect that $40T mark creates several issues for the Treasury & Fed that they themselves know are coming but won’t talk about publicly.
In other words, sometime well before the $50T that everyone seems to talk about as being a “possible” breaking point, the Fed / Treasury will become increasingly boxed in and forced to push Congress towards the fiscal restraint / cutting budget deficits.
Debt is just a number and it does matter.
Just look at Japan.
When debt was at 20T people said the same thing about dent at 30 T.
I meant .. debt does not matter as long as Govt can print their own currency and there is demand for us debt.
The Fed Can’t print money because there is inflation
“..the debt to become an issue somewhere in between $35-$40T”
So by end of summer then?
Maybe the week after the election
BINGO mad md! Give that commentor a cigar,LOL.
Always been that way, or at least since we were going to the stock brokerage to watch the tape displayed while moving as uncle traded -1950s.
What is the source for actual, actual data? Thank you
US Treasury Department daily statement:
https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/datasets/debt-to-the-penny/debt-to-the-penny
On the bright side, the level of deception and ” everything is fine” narrative tip their hats that things under the surface ain’t so hot.
I RTGDFA 3 times and I am still confused. What is the advantage of driving down long term yields if short team yields stay high? Do they think they can spend higher for longer by shuffling the deck? It seems like smoke and mirrors but I am pretty ignorant on this subject so maybe its the smart play for them.
The Treasury Dept. can issue 3-year to 30-year securities with yields barely above 4%, rather than over 5%. From the taxpayer’s point of view, this is a good trick to reduce future interest expense for years and decades 🤣
Yea that is where I get confused if the short term yields are higher but you issue them more frequently is it just an accounting trick that doesnt really save the taxpayer in the long run or am I missing something?
Steelers Fan-
It strikes me as a “can-kicking” exercise: sell the larger portion of bonds to those who MUST keep money short, thus avoiding upsetting the much more volatile long-bond market; but thereby technocrats resign themselves to the fact that in short order, as the shorter bills and notes mature and require renewal, they risk the possibility of having to roll them at ever higher rates.
Of course, if the long awaited recession comes to pass, perhaps rates will temporarily blip downwards, in which case the whole gamble will have temporarily succeeded until the next wave of inflation strikes.
Kind of a hail-mary pass…!
The Fed more or less controls the short-term yields with its policy rates. But that’s only a smallish part of the debt: T-bills amount to only about 20% of the total debt.
The other 80% are longer-term notes and bonds (2 years to 30 years), and the coupon interest rate at with they’re issued remains a constant cash expense for the government for the duration of the bonds. So a 10-year note sold with a yield of 4.1% will cost the government that interest for the next 10 years, no matter what the market does. Notes and bonds is where the majority of the interest expense comes from.
I’m left wondering what resources are actually getting scarce enough to drive the increase in inflation that would move the long bond. Oil? Cause I’m pretty skeptical wages are going to go up enough to push it. Still seems more likely to me for a recession to hit.
Yes, but keep an eye on the middle ground, the 2yr treasury.
Does this provide some cover for them to increase the long end issuance on wed now that the total amount is lower?
As if they care.
Is U.S. Treasury Secretary, and not coincidentally, former Fed Chair, Janet Yellen, now taking her cues from the Fed playbook? This is where the Fed “jawbones” the stonk/financial markets with weekly (now almost daily) speeches, announcements, policy statements, press conferences, etc. Is this now also Janet’s strategy for the Treasury market? Are we there yet?
The cost of interest payments is becoming a problem for U.S. Federal Government, esp. since Congress can’t stop spending other people’s (taxpayers) money. Beyond drunken sailors. Beyond sanity.
Is the U.S. Treasury now understating the debt to make it look better (smaller)? Lipstick on a pig? I think everyone knows at this point that the emperor isn’t wearing any clothes.
Also, the issuance of more bills over coupons isn’t a sound way to fund debt; it provides market liquidity, helping to keep stonks elevated, but it’s not a long-term solution. Maybe this is the strategy up until the November election? I’m sure this is fine.
The U.S. debt and deficits are clearly unsustainable and have been for a long time, but especially since the GFC and pandemic. All enabled by the nation’s central bank, the Fed, via debt monetization.
“Trees don’t grow to the sky.” – German proverb
Stein’s Law: “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” – Herbert Stein (1916-1999), Economist
Re “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.”.
Inflation evidently defies this law. It may go on slowly but will forever. Fiat.
I’ve been waiting for this one announcement to come from Treasury, and had been wondering if we might not see in it some disingenuous, manipulative language in Treasury’s accompanying messaging, intent on supporting markets and suppressing bond yields by downplaying imminent borrowing. And here it is. Now I wonder at what point does reality come to bear with a big reveal.
John H., thanks for the reply and what you said makes sense but on the flip side of that coin if the recession doesnt come and infaltion stays elevated wouldnt they be better off having hooked a bunch of suckers at the lower yields for a longer time?
Steelers Fan-
Yes, I agree with you that the more prudent path for the Treasury would be to continue their tradition of over-weighting longer maturities for the lower annual rates, and also for the longer duration.
It’s interesting to me that the Treasury can effect rates as a supplier of inventory to the $27 trillion (and growing) US treasury market, while the Fed dances around the edges with it’s $3 trillion (hopefully declining) of QE/QT maneuvers. Both desire “stable” markets, but both seem to be leading us toward unprecedented INstability. And our elected officials dictate policy to both.
You couldn’t find a better combined argument for smaller government.
I thought the QRA was supposed to be Wednesday based on what I read. Was that wrong or was this a pre announcement to juice the market?
This is always a two-day event. Today was part one (the “Marketable Borrowing Estimates”). On Wednesday, we’ll get the details — how much in notes and bonds, and how much in T-bills, that kind of stuff. If I have time, I will also cover it (but it’s Fed day, and I may not have time to cover it).
Thanks. Weird, so it’s a 2 day event over 3 days? What do they do on their off day, hit the bars? Or given this is yellen, hit the local head shop?
Nobody should be surprised by what the Treasury is doing. It is manipulation in my opinion and it is for political gain. Dang thing happened to stop bonds from collapsing further in October when they pushed long term yields down.
Eventually all the buttons will have been pushed and the market will make them answer for this insane spending
I keep waiting for that day the casino makes them answer.
The G fund rate in the Thrift Savings Plan(401k for Federal employees), is
based on treasury securities of 4 years
or more. I think they are manipulating
the longer term rates down to reduce
their interest expense for various programs including pension obligations,
Social Security, etc…
Thanks for keeping us all informed of the Treasury’s ongoing…erm…Creativity In Truth-Telling Initiatives, lol.
Question for Mr. Richter, please. Is there a way of knowing how much of this debt issuance is expected to be “foreign owned” versus domestic? Is there any way of understanding whether the new debt explosion (since 2020, say) now relies more, or less, on foreign funding than before?
I ask due to a wish to better understand/track the ramifications for debt servicing and repayment (lol) options that an over-reliance on non-domestic funding (or a sudden drop in foreign interest) can create. Thank you again.
In terms of foreign holders of US Treasuries, I report on that in detail from time to time, most recently here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/12/20/are-foreign-holders-finally-bailing-out-of-the-incredibly-ballooning-us-national-debt/
I read Wolf Articles and they all make sense. Govt is biggest drunkard sailor. Borrowing and spending like Debt doesn’t matter. Debt is rising in scary manner. Even how deceptive today’s announcement is.
But then I saw Stock and Financial markets. Everyday everything is going up. This week record breaking All Time Highs. Genius Treasury guys presented the data such way that markets went crazy after the announcement. Till announcement all indices were flat. Bonds went up too.
Treasury did same thing in October end. From then all indices have gone 15-20% up. Why bonds are not falling and yields going high, as much we expect them since so much debt and QT. It just shows how much liquidity FED created during Pandemic. FED is talking about some rate cuts in some time-frame. As per Dec 2023 SEP there are 3 in second half. There also Markets are running ahead of FED.
I am sure tomorrow Treasury will show some genius way. Minimize 10 year amounts as it drives too many things. Increase bills. Kick the can till next year at least.
When will this Debt matter? Will it ever matter? Will we ever have price corrections in all assets? Too many Questions I guess.
So… (1) why isn’t all this Treasury buying crowding out the money that would have gone into corporate bonds and (2) why aren’t the spreads on corporate bond rates vs Treasury rates rising significantly? Finally, (3) do you know if there is a source of an analogous set of data for corporate bonds that could forensically determine what is going on over there?
But, what are the actually actual®️ amounts? LOL!😱
As we rapidly approach $40T in total debt you can understand why the fed govt is desperate to keep a lid on their interest costs. We are the classic story of the big-spender running out of their credit limit and struggling more and more to just pay the interest “carrying costs” of their debt. As the fed auctions get worse and worse there will be more calls to stop QT and drop rates.
Wow, lots of angst in the comments here.
I don’t see the national debt as a problem at all. All debts are cleared in all cases. Either the borrower repays or the lender takes a haircut. Regardless, all debts are cleared at some point. The lender in the case of government bonds just not realize how this will happen now nor have they ever realized it.
Now, deficits are another matter. Deficits under the GOP reign has always been treated as if they don’t matter. Truth is, they matter a lot. And always have. (Reagan, Bush, Cheney, deficits don’t matter as they pushed for and received enormous tax cuts for the rich). Congress could fix this but as long as we believe that our congressman is great, there will not be a solution. if readers want to fix this, they will have to replace their particular representatives.