The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: National Price Drops Further in January -18.3% from Peak. End of Easy Money

Toronto single-family houses -20% from peak, condos drop to 2-year low. Vancouver -8% from peak, Hamilton -25%, Victoria -14%. But Calgary set new high.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
House prices in Canada overall fell 1.2% seasonally adjusted in January from December. Not seasonally adjusted, they fell 0.4%, having now fallen by 18.3% from the peak in March 2022, according to the Home Price Benchmark Index for single family houses by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) today.
In dollar terms, the national index has fallen by $174,300 from the peak in March 2022, to $776,300, just a hair above where it had first been in August 2021 on the way up (all amounts in Canadian dollars).
The not-seasonally adjusted month-to-month drop in January of 0.4% was bigger than the drop a year ago (-0.1%), which whittled down the year-over-year gain to just 0.8%. Some markets had sharp month-to-month drops and fell further from their all-time highs, while other markets had month-to-month gains and Calgary prices hit a new high. And we’ll get to them.
Home sales rose by 22% from the collapsed levels a year ago, but were still 9% lower than the 10-year average for January.
New listings ticked up 1.5% in January from December, which was smaller than the increase in sales. And so supply ticked down to 3.7 months’ of sales at the end of January, from 3.8 months’ at the end of December.
Easy money vanished, inflation is here. The Bank of Canada has tightened policy to deal with this inflation, it hiked its overnight rate to 5.0% in July and has kept it there. And it has been shedding over half of the pile of securities that it had added during its pandemic-money-printing binge. And for part of last year, it looked like inflation had been licked, and the rate-cut bets were all getting lined up in a row, and bond yields and mortgage rates dropped in feverish anticipation.
But at the end of 2023, inflation – especially the two measures the Bank of Canada prefers – refused to cooperate with the rate-cut bets and instead re-accelerated.
So yields and mortgage rates rose again in January and into February. They’re now higher than they were a year ago. In March 2023, mortgage rates plunged on rate-cut hype; the Government of Canada 5-year yield, which is crucial for the types of mortgages that are common in Canada, fell to the 2.8%-3.2% range in the spring months, and that helped fuel the spring selling season. And now it’s back at 3.7%.
Home Prices by Market.
Greater Toronto Area, single-family houses: The MLS Home Price Benchmark Index for single-family houses dipped by 0.2% in January from December, to $1,273,300. It’s now just a fistful of dollars – OK, an armful of dollars, $4,301 to be precise – away from carving out a new two-year low.
The benchmark price has plunged by 20.2%, or by $320,800, from the peak in February 2022, and is back where it had first been in September 2021.
A year ago in January, the index had remained unchanged. So this drop last month whittled down the year-over-year gain to 0.3%.
Greater Toronto Area, Condos: Prices dipped by 0.1% in January from December, to $682,600, down by 0.7% year-over-year, and by 14.6% from the peak in April 2022, marking a new two-year low:
Hamilton-Burlington metro (part of the “Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area”): The single-family benchmark price rose by 1.0% in January from December, to $869,500. From the peak in February 2022, the benchmark price has plunged by 25.0%, or by $298,400.
But that month-to-month rise of 1.0% was smaller than the rise in January last year (+1.9%), and so year-over-year the index fell into the negative (-0.1%).
Greater Vancouver: The benchmark price for single-family houses fell 1.1% for the month, to $1,943,200:
- From peak in April 2022: -7.6% or -$158,900
- Year-over-year: +7.3%
Victoria: The single-family benchmark price fell by 1.7% for the month to $1,115,300:
- From peak in April 2022: -13.8% or -$179,100
- Year-over-year: +1.2%
Ottawa: The benchmark price of single-family houses dipped by 0.2% for the month, to $703,500, below where they’d first been in March 2021:
- From peak in March 2022: -14.5% or -$119,700
- Year-over-year: +3.7%.
Calgary: The single-family benchmark price rose by 0.8% to a new high of $640,500. This increase, smaller than a year ago, whittled down the year-over-year gain to 11.9%.
Montreal: The single-family benchmark price inched up 0.1% in January from December to $596,300. This tiny uptick – compared to the 1.7% jump a year ago – whittled down the year-over-year gain to 1.9% (from 3.5% in December).
Since the peak in May 2022, the index has fallen 7.9% or by $51,300.
Halifax-Dartmouth: The single-family benchmark price rose 1.8%, to $530,100; but in January a year ago, the price had jumped by 5.0%, and so this smaller increase whittled down the year-over-year again to 2.7%. Since the peak in April 2022, the index has fallen by 8.5%, or by $49,400.
Quebec City Area: The single-family benchmark price dropped by 2.9%, to $381,300, which reduced the year-over-year gain to 5.0%. The index is now roughly back where it had first been in March 2022:
Thanks WR,
The drops are still quite small if you look at in the last 5 year time frame but indeed moving in the right direction.
Hope middle/working class in Canada can afford a decent home to live not to speculate on.
Given the rise in the cost of *everything* we are miles from middle income finding housing affordable.
One gets the impression there is a global war going on against the middle class.
Interesting how while QE “printed money” was in the form of “excess reserves” parked away (and rates were zero) the housing prices kept increasing (moniker: asset inflation), but now that those excess reserves have metamorphosed into the REAL economy (via fiscal deficits)….the higher mortgage rates have begun REDUCING home prices.
A highly stylized sketch, but still funny how econ works….
sorry, my comment is grossly incorrect. i wasn’t thinking and fingers on autopilot. the biggest increase EVER SEEN was during the 2020 QE
There will be a combination of forbearance, inflation, and further reductions in price, however will housing prices become affordable relative to income as in prior times…..I doubt it. What do others think?
It’s about the same for me.
I bought a house at in 2010, it was about 4x my income.
Fast forward 14yrs later, I make 3x what I made back then, just closed a house in B.C… and again, 4x my income.
However, if I were just starting out now, I don’t think I’d have been able to afford anything so maybe you’re on to something.
Not.
BoC apparently ending QT.
Inflation to return.
The cost of living in Canada is just *insane*.
Nobody wants to create wealth, all the Canadian brain can conceive is “making money” through existing housing stock.
I think the big thing could be the collapse of immigration, which Canada relies upon to add ever more pressure to existing housing stock, which is carefully controlled below the artificial population expansion.
Word travels fast on the internet, the college diploma mills are understood, both by Indians and also by employers, who won’t touch “graduates”.
The jig is up.
I know where you can get some immigrants. Do you mind if they’re poor and unskilled?
What is this jig, that is up? Housing prices are nuts in every country around the world right now. Try and find a country where housing prices are ‘normal’ or affordable for lower middle class buyers. The problem is Canada needs more homes, more affordable homes. Maybe the government can finally do something about it.
As a Torontonian born and bread I can tell you that things looked weird as far back as 2008. Even back then prices looked ridiculous. No US-style collapse occurred. Now young people have been completely shut out of this market. We’d have to see prices cut in half to change that. Asset inflation has been devastating for most families.
Thanks Wolf.
Canadian here.
Years ago, I was not comparatively concerned about Toronto & Vancouver prices. As at least the smaller centres and the main-city’s outskirts were considerably cheaper; offering an alternative. Although, then as now, real estate is not a substitute for local manufacturing and local businesses.
Now, homeownership everywhere is expensive. Not just price. Mortgages too.
While, banks got bailed out in 2008, (Canadian banks, too, in handouts), today there was & is, no central bank consideration. Despite the rapid rate increases, (example, limited transitional loans), for the existing or local homeowners. Trapped in: high cost, forced short terms, (variable; 3, 5, 7 year), flooding the demand with weathy immigration, ignoring money laundering (Wilful Blindness), 25% to 35% cummilative inflation, and higher interest rates, the local homeowners were financially screwed.
Some readings allude to: Many cdn mortgages were renewed last year; much of the remainder will over the next two years. 42% renewed at interest only. There are reports of 60 to 90 year amortizations.
There is a larger cost too. When people feel screwed, then productivity declines and commerial and public (transit) activities are impaired: work from home; quiet quiting; exiting; early retirement; rowdy to criminal civic incidences, higher government debt and deficits to pretend all is okay.
Now, there is a stronger deliniation of the wealthy and the screwed.
I am pissed off at the incompetent and the reckless leadership. Some believe it is intentional. But certainly not necessary or desired. I applaud the farmers in EU. Better now than when there is extreme inequality.
42% at interest only is insane. I’m guessing salaries are lower than in the US on average.
Seems the world has gone mad.i
Nothing would change unless people come out on the street with Pitch Forks.
I can’t imagine living in CA for such high prices.
It was easier to print money. The CB’s abetted them.
I agree with much of what you said. I’ll add that in the past, renting was a viable alternative but now rental prices are rising rapidly across Canada. The number of newcomers (over 1 million per year) is far too high and is straining the housing market, healthcare, and government services. I’ve never seen a country as real estate obsessed as Canada. There will definitely be a time when the music stops, but for now the party goes on.
Yup, Canada has one of the highest concentrations of high net worth individuals in the world, and you can bet most of them made it through real estate. It’s a religion.
Tom I am a (sort of) wealthy immigrant to the US. I can personally tell you that after one understands this game, one only feels empathy for the displaced locals. It isn’t my fault but I feel their pain and wish it could be addressed.
I also sense the anger (sometimes) directed at me but which should be towards policy makers. It is difficult for me to explain to such people that I too am on their side.
Comment from Western Canada, everybody is obsessed with real estate and I see no rationality with this obsession. My next door neighbor’s house offered for sale attracted a long line of amateur investors wanna be. Sold for cash with no conditions to a renovation contractor. All the homes listed for sale in my hood could yield around 1 to 2% ROE if rented out, not enough to have a mtg loan. If the home buyers are leveraged then they are under the pressure unless high income earners. My take : we have a high inflation baked into the economy which will eventually balance the high prices of homes and rents with the ever rising incomes or we’ll have the flush down of a housing market in parts of Canada. Interesting times to be alive.
Our condo in Calgary just came up for rent, it went in a day; the rental agency has a wait list of ideal candidates — they rented it to a single female police officer with a kid. It probably helped we didn’t put the rent up in the past year, so they got a great deal. Anyway, valuations are poised to go up 10-15% this year; at least in Calgary. There is no supply.
I’ve been watching Calgary for years.
Two years ago, unemployment in Calgary was one of the highest in Canada at 11 percent.
Housing is offered at prices much lower than in other provinces.
When oil production slows down even more and jobs start to shrink, people from other provinces will start to leave Calgary. This will of course lead to a drop in rents and house prices in your area.
Calgary’s economy relies heavily on the oil industry.