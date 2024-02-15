It Sucks Being a Retailer in January and February. But Do Retail Sales Show Consumers Cut Back?

A good time to look at seasonality and inflation/deflation in retail sales, especially as prices of goods have dropped.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
January and February are the worst months of the year for retail sales overall. December is the best month of the year. In December, people go on the final stretch of the holiday buying binge. In January, gift-buying is over, and retailers get the returns (negative sales). In January, retail sales plunge from December. For department stores, sales in January collapse by nearly 50% from December, and this happens every year. Other retailers see less of a drop. Overall retail sales have historically plunged by 15% to 22% in January from December.
In January 2024, retail sales plunged by 16.6% from December. That was a bigger plunge than in January 2023 (-15.2%), but a smaller plunge than in January 2022 (-16.9%), and quite a bit smaller than in the years before the pandemic (between -18% and -22%). All annual low points in the chart are Januarys:
It happens every year, so massive seasonal adjustments try to iron it out.
In terms of economic reporting, retail sales are massively down-adjusted in December, with the result that seasonally adjusted retail sales in December (red in the chart below) are a lot lower than not seasonally adjusted retail sales, which spike to their annual high in December (blue). Conversely, in January, seasonally adjusted retail sales are massively up-adjusted.
And if nothing out of the 5-year average happens – no worse than an average winter storm, for example – the seasonal adjustments smoothen out December and January. If a worse than 5-year average winter storm blankets a bigger-than-average part of the country, and more than average people stay at home instead of buying stuff, then the seasonal adjustments are off.
Not seasonally adjusted, retail sales in January plunged by 16.6% from December, to $642 billion ( = actual retail sales), but they were up by 2.0% year-over-year.
Seasonally adjusted, retail sales dropped by 0.8% from December, to $700 billion ( = $642 billion in actual sales + $58 billion in seasonal adjustments). That seasonally adjusted total was up by 0.6% from the seasonally adjusted total in January 2023.
The two biggest retailer categories are New & Used Vehicles Dealers and Parts stores with $119 billion in actual sales in January, and Nonstore Retailers (mostly ecommerce) with $115 billion in January. Together they accounted for 36.5% of total retail sales. But their seasonal patterns are different.
For auto dealers, the best month of the year is typically in the spring, March, April, or May. Decembers are a middle-of-the-road month. And Januarys are the worst.
Not seasonally adjusted, sales at auto dealers and parts stores rose by 1.3% in January year-over-year.
But price declines have hit dollar-sales: The CPI for new and used vehicles in January dropped by 1.1% from December, and was down by 1.6% from a year ago, on a plunge in used-vehicle prices and flat new-vehicle prices, and we’ll get to that in a moment.
For nonstore retailers (mostly ecommerce), the best month by far is December, and January or February is usually the worst. Ecommerce has also experienced price declines across many of the goods categories sold at these retailers:
Deflation in goods that retailers sell.
Retailers sell goods, not services, and inflation in the US has shifted from goods to services in 2022, and many goods prices have been falling and continued to fall in January, as the latest CPI data this week showed.
Prices of durable goods have been falling since 2022. In January, the CPI for durable goods fell by 0.5% from December and was down by 1.6% from a year ago. This includes motor vehicles, appliances, electronics, furniture, etc.
Declining prices reduce dollar-sales, just like rising prices increase dollar sales. But adjustments for inflation compensate for those price changes. So adjustments for this deflation in these categories push up the inflation-adjusted retail sales in these categories.
Prices of nondurable goods have also been falling. The CPI for nondurable goods fell 0.5% in January from December and was up less than 1% year-over-year.
Nondurable goods are dominated by food and energy, but also include apparel, supplies, etc.:
- CPI for food bought at stores: +0.4% month-to-month, +1.2% year-over-year.
- CPI for gasoline: -3.3% month-to-month, -4.6% year-over-year.
- CPI for apparel: -0.7% month-to-month, +0.1% year-over-year.
Do these retail sales show that consumers “cut back?”
Consumers always cut back in January from December, as we have seen above. Retail sales are highly seasonal, and it sucks to be a retailer in January.
But the question is this: does this data show a weaking in “real” (inflation adjusted) consumer spending on goods?
Consumers have shifted their spending to services starting in 2022, with revenge travel being a big thing, still. But spending on services is not part of retail sales here.
And growth in spending on goods, adjusted for inflation, started slowing in 2022 from the pandemic free-money binge, and sometimes turned negative from the spending binge during the pandemic, but has held up surprisingly well, even in durable goods against all expectations. And “real” spending on goods is still running far above prepandemic trend, which was one of the factors why GDP was surprisingly strong in 2023.
Everyone has long been waiting for consumers to slow their spending binge. This was one of the big hopes in order to bring inflation down.
But today’s data on retail sales doesn’t show that. It shows that retail sales, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.0% year-over-year, and with inflation adjustments, were up by more, somewhere in the 3% range year-over-year. And this is happening despite the shift of spending to services, which should have produced a decline in spending on goods already in 2022 and 2023 but didn’t. So for now, in light of today’s retail sales, I’m not worried about our drunken sailors just yet.
I have several local retailers as clients, the picture in the Coachella Valley is mixed regarding retail sales. Some are doing great, others not so much. Meanwhile, the restaurants and night clubs are full but the owners are still struggling due to inflation.
Regarding CRE, this morning we went to look at a light industrial building in foreclosure. The building is located in a nice industrial park that is well located near the airport. The industrial park has 50% vacancy, the last time I walked this park 3 years ago it was fully occupied. Granted, a tiny sample, but telling nonetheless. Meanwhile a Bloomberg article today gave a less than glowing report on CRE exposure with smaller regional banks.
Several of the regionals that my CRE lending business corresponds with are no longer responding to CRE loan requests. Their silence is deafening, and the last time this happened was late 2007. Do I have to remind you what happened in 2008?
Thanks WR for this report.
If I had written an article with the headline: "Tapped-Out Consumers Collapse under the Burden of their Credit Card Debt," the article would have gotten 10x as many readers, and it would have gone viral or whatever. That's how this world works, and the media have to make a living in this world.
I work for a large retailer in Canada. Fourth quarter earnings were announced recently, down nearly 70%. This is not an anomaly, I have access to detailed sales data nationwide, it’s become a persistent trend over the last year.
Durable goods might be slowly floating down but consumer spending, at least in Canada, is also stalling and we’re seeing more and more value shopping and less splurging. Add to that the fact that a lot of our inventory was purchased at inflated prices during the pandemic and is still sitting, unsold, at new lower prices. Profit margins are shrinking.
Inflation is inevitable unless americans start to produce more of their own stuff…or they do without.