The Year of the Recession that Didn’t Come: Our Drunken Sailors Partied & Spent, GDP Jumped

All major categories of spending and investment pulled in the same direction.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The year 2023 was supposed to be the year of the recession. It was the most anticipated recession ever, the most hoped-for recession. Starting in 2022 with the initial rate hikes, the “Leading Economic Index” predicted a recession for late 2022; and when that didn’t come, for early 2023; and when that didn’t come, for mid-2023, and then late 2023, and then early 2024… (we’ve shredded the LEI’s predictions here). A year ago, even the Fed staff predicted a recession for late 2023. You get the drift: the Recession that Didn’t Come.
It didn’t come because our Drunken Sailors got together and partied – consumers, governments, and even businesses. They didn’t want to have any part of this recession.
“Real GDP” in Q4 (adjusted for inflation via 2017 dollars) jumped by an annualized rate of 3.3% from Q3, after the 4.9% jump in Q3, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
All major categories pulled in the right direction (adjusted for inflation):
- Consumer spending (69% of GDP): +2.8%.
- Gross private investment (18% of GDP): +2.1%.
- Government consumption and investment (17% of GDP): +3.3%.
- Private inventory investment increased faster and added to GDP.
- The trade deficit (“net exports”) got less horrible and was a smaller drag on GDP.
“Real” GDP in dollar terms, adjusted for inflation and expressed in 2017 dollars, was $22.7 trillion annualized.
“Current-dollar” GDP (“nominal” GDP, not adjusted for inflation and expressed in current dollars) jumped by 4.8%, to $27.9 trillion annualized. This $27.9 trillion represents the actual size of the US economy, measured in today’s dollars.
Annual “real” GDP (adjusted for inflation) grew by 2.5% in 2023, right in the range before the pandemic and a tad above the 10-year average before the pandemic (2.3%):
Consumer spending on goods and services rose by 2.8% in Q4 from Q3, annualized and adjusted for inflation.
- Spending on goods rose by 3.8%, including 4.6% for durable goods, which we’ve seen in the surge in motor vehicle sales).
- Spending on services rose by 2.4%.
Gross private domestic investment rose by 2.1%, after the 10% spike in Q3. Of which:
Fixed investment (part of gross private domestic investment): +1.7%, of which:
- Residential fixed investment: +1.1%.
- Nonresidential fixed investments: +1.9%:
- Structures: +3.2%.
- Equipment: -+1.0%%.
- Intellectual property products (software, movies, etc.): +2.1%.
Government consumption and investment rose by 3.3%, the sixth quarter in a row of steep increases. This does not include transfer payments and other direct payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), which are counted in GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest these funds.
The most reckless drunken sailor, the federal government, is blowing vast sums in every direction, relentlessly running up gigantic deficits and piling them on its $34 trillion mountain of debt.
- Federal government: +2.5% (national defense +0.9%, nondefense +4.6%), on top of the 7.1% spike in Q3
- State and local governments: +3.7%.
The Trade Deficit (“net exports”) in goods & services got a little less horrible:
- Exports: +6.3%.
- Imports: +1.9%.
Exports add to GDP. Imports subtract from GDP. Exports are much smaller in dollars than imports (hence the trade deficit, or negative “net exports”).
The stimulus-driven buying binge of goods in the US during the pandemic and the lack of foreign tourism during the travel bans (considered “exports” as money from foreign sources is paid to US businesses) caused the trade deficit to totally blow out. It has since recovered some, but remains far worse than in 2019:
Change in private inventories added 0.07 percentage points to GDP growth. Increases in inventories count as a business investment. Inventories rose by 2.8% annualized in Q4 from Q3. This growth rate was a hair faster than the growth rate in Q3 from Q2 (+2.7%), hence a small contribution to GDP growth. Note the period of inventory shortages during the pandemic.
So in 2023, all our drunken sailors – especially consumers and governments – did their part to keep the spending party going. The recession watch for 2023 is over. The recession didn’t come. Now the recession watch is on for 2024, and recessions are already being predicted to start ASAP.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The most reckless drunken sailor, the federal government, is blowing vast sums in every direction, relentlessly running up gigantic deficits and piling them on its $34 trillion mountain of debt.
As long as the treasury market keeps assimilating the surging supply of new debt, this drunken sailor can continue his drinking spree singing his favorite tune of -deficits don’t matter- and scoffing at any mention of bond vigilantes.
Recessions are much less likely since Bernanke’s QE and QT.
With that, the tech bloom, and the tax structure I don’t see any alternative to being a ‘buy and hold long’.
Ohhh, the shame of it all! 😭.
Buy and Hold would works good until it does not work.
But I agree, Fiscal Deficit and QE in general have changed/delayed biz cycles.
As long as people have faith in usd, FED can print till ad infinitum.
Hope it collapses. Disgusting!
In the past people cut back spending, paid off debt, and increased savings when the buzz of recession was in the wind. Could personal spending be so intrenched this time to the point of addiction and they won’t stop until they are just unable to spend right to the bitter end. They may think this time the government will somehow step in and bail them out like they did in the pandemic? Did the pandemic create moral hazard?
I don’t think that’s it, actually. Sure, the pandemic did create some moral hazard, but the real reason people haven’t cut back on spending is simple. People stop spending when they lose their jobs (obviously) and when they see OTHER people losing their jobs, and are fearful that they might be next.
Outside of some media doom porn about layoffs, there really haven’t been any outside of the bubblicious tech sector.
People have no issue finding jobs, but many are not making ends meet or being able to afford housing, which is why the public opinion of the economy is so sour.
Great point. I guess I am just the minority.
Consumers will consume…until they can’t.
What makes you think the US government won’t send out checks in the next recession? They’re politically popular, and people have now come to expect them. Recent polls from 2023 suggest two-thirds of Americans support the idea of stimulus checks to help with rising inflation, even with the risk of worsening the underlying problem.
Let me take issue with the numbers. The following is very misleading:
“Consumer spending (69% of GDP): +2.8%.
Gross private investment (18% of GDP): +2.1%.
Government consumption and investment (17% of GDP): +3.3%.”
Welfare spending financed by deficits is a pretty new thing. Deficits historically financed planes and bridges and bombs and such. A large portion of the alleged “consumer GDP” is, today, is simply deficit financed welfare. Classifying deficit-financed transfer payments and subsidies as “Government Consumption and Investment” puts that category at over 40% of GDP. Also, GDP is nonergodic, but that’s a different problem.
RTGDFA.
YOU are misleading.
Transfer payments (such as welfare) from the government are NOT included in GDP. In addition, welfare payments are small. The biggest portion of transfer payments are Social Security payments to the retirees who paid into the Trust Fund during their working years — that’s not welfare, that’s a pension.
Corporate welfare is an issue, and when government subsidies to companies are spent or invested (to build factories, weapons, etc.) they do go into GDP.
In addition, consumers make most of their money from sources other than the government — from wages and salaries, interest, dividends, rental income, etc.
Here is consumer income, adjusted for inflation, WITHOUT transfer payments:
Deficit spending for wars is certainly more beneficial for some than welfare related deficit spending. Long term deficit spending is surely problematic but where it occurs is very subjective. Pretty sure the 8 trillion spent on conflicts mostly in the Middle East was solid for the defense industries, perhaps defense industry welfare is a valid term?
Ken
69% + 18% + 17% = 104%
but we live in the 2 + 2 = 5 (for large values of 2) world
BS. Negative net exports are a minus in GDP and deduct from GDP.
We live in a world where people can’t read?
Wolf, I see that Gross Domestic Income actually fell in 2023 (Q4 est) and that there has never been a gap this big between GDP and GDI.
Do you care to comment on that?
Thanks
Did God tell you that GDI fell in Q4? The BEA surely didn’t tell you because it hasn’t released the figure yet.
The BEA told us so far only that GDI rose in Q1, Q2, and Q3.
All adjusted for inflation.
Ok, Ok, no, God didn’t tell me anything. Yet …….
What I heard from a couple of respected commentators was that there has never been as large a gap between GDP & GDI in 2023.
So when the Gov’t is running obscene amounts of Deficits boosting spending
And GDP is running far ahead of GDI
It seems a fair question to ask
it seems fair to ask about the durability
of this recovery
(sorry about the clunkiness of my reply)
I am moving more towards a psychological view of recessions rather than a purely economic one.
Anyway another round of pundits and commentators that are going to try to spin tried as secretly bad as they have been doing for years now.
Rate cut probabilities just went up in federal funds futures:
March: 40% yesterday to 52% today
December: 5.9 cuts to 6.2 cuts today (assuming 0.25% decrements)
Treasury yields also went down.
Markets focused on the 2.0% PCE deflators in 23Q3 & 23Q4 as a sign the Federal Reserve could soon declare Mission Accomplished.
But again, the quesiton is, WHY cut if the economy is still growing. You need a reason to cut. Not a reason to not cut.
Markets are delusional if they think there will be a rate cut in March. But all you’re looking at is gambling. People or algos are making short-term bets in that market. That’s all you’re looking at.
That market is nearly always wrong in its rate predictions. There are funny charts out there to show how wrong they are. I posted one of them here in 2019 (from Deutsche Bank Research):
Jeff Gundlach is always pointing out how the 2 year Treasury is a great predictor of the Fed Funds rate.
Isn’t the 2 year a function of market “gambling” on the outlook for the Fed Funds rate?
The two-year completely underestimated the rate hikes. In the past, it ALWAYS ran ahead of the rate hikes and eventually overshot. This time around it ran way behind the rate hikes and didn’t even get close to 5.5% much less overshoot.
Even in 2018, it overshot (3.0%), when the Fed’s top policy rate maxed out at 2.5%. It was always leading and overshooting rate hikes, except this time. This time it was lagging by a lot, and never even reached the top. I don’t think this has ever happened before. So it failed in its traditional role of predicting policy.
Part of this makes me think that inflation and the rate hikes aren’t over until the two-year overshoots.
I sincerely hope you’re right Wolf and that we don’t get a rate cut in March. I was hoping for a hike later last year, but can’t even remember last time it was raised (July?). Way too much liquidity out there still imo.
Z33,
Oil began to rise today and I think it will raise inflation. At least my investments are set along this line.
Inflation came down much too fast. Like yu I would like to see an increase in the Fed rate.
“Markets are delusional ”
Exactly
I’m beginning to wonder if this time is different. Perhaps we will never have a recession again. If QT is only being done to make room for QE when the economy slows, we can theoretically do this forever if deficit spending is slowed and the ratio of debt payments to GDP remains reasonable.
IF in fact QE resumes, then yes, we’ll never have another recession. That’s really the question.
Maybe someone has decided a period of higher inflation is better than a period of higher unemployment associated with a recession. IF inflation can be dialed back by interest rates in the 5’s, which historically is actually normal, then why not?
Like wolf commented, watch the 2 year.
The current generation of policymakers seem forever scarred by 2008. They seem to think that recessions are so intolerably bad for society that it’s worth preventing them at any financial & monetary cost.
In reality, the vast majority of recessions were garden-variety ones that historically occurred every 3-5 years. They resolved themselves within months, didn’t require trillions in government stimulus or QE, and they were part of a healthy economy that prevented bubbles & speculative mania from getting out of control. Frauds like Enron, Madoff, etc. would never have been uncovered in a forever-expanding economy.
I think rising interest rates had SOME of those corrective effects. I cite as evidence, the latest Crypto winter, and lots of Wolf’s imploded stocks.
“Government consumption and investment rose by 3.3%, ”
pretty close to the inflation rates of late…real close
2 trillion a year pumped into a ,phony economy of course we’re partying,free monopoly moneteverywhere
This is the opposite of almost all informed predictions. Goes to show that predictions over a 12-24 month timeframe are close to useless. Hence the stupid “dot plot” is so worthless.
Yogi Berra – “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”
The yield curve is still inverted.
Ever since non-recessionary rate cuts became a thing, the yield curve has ceased to have predictive value.
The lower long term rates are in anticipation of rate cuts for so-called policy normalization due to disinflation, not a recession.
The yield curve similarly inverted in 2019 before the Federal Reserve cut rates amid a booming economy.
That’s a great point
Yield curve has no more significance in this era of FED’s intervention.
Yield curve would matter in relatively free economy.
The change in the composition of the money supply, more transaction accounts than gated deposits, fueled the momentum in N-gDp, in AD.
The 24 mo rate-of-change in money flows, proxy for inflation, has reversed to the upside in December.
The 10 mo rate-of-change in money flows, proxy for the real output of goods and services, rebounds in the first half of 2024.
Wolf, when we compare with China why do world bank or IMF use the $27 trillion GDP rather than the $23 trillion real GDP? Any idea?
Yes. If you compare the GDP to anything else, you use “current dollars” because those are the actual dollars. So the US has a “$27-trillion economy.” Debt-to-GDP ratios are calculated with current-dollar GDP and current-dollar debt (apples to apples). I will post an article shortly with debt-to-GDP calculations based on current dollar debt ($34 trillion) and current-dollar GDP ($27 trillion).
And when you compare the GDP of one country to another, you use current-dollar GDP for both (you convert the current-local-currency GDP into a current-dollar GDP for that country), and then you compare both current-dollar GDPs.
The “real” GDP uses 2017 dollars for an inflation adjustment. Those are not current dollars, those are 2017 dollars — so the amounts are a lot lower. This is used to calculate inflation-adjusted growth rates. It really doesn’t have any other purpose, other than getting inflation adjusted growth rates.
If Janet and co don’t run the economy flat out then how do they hope to inflate away the debt ? Therefore they have to.
Personally I thought the dollar may have started to decline a bit by now but so far no dice on that.
Dollar has definitely declined when it comes to purchasing power.
Inflation on ground is many times higher than what govt reports.
Dollar against other currencies is doing good as other currencies have their own mess.
I think we (drunken sailors) are running the economy, not not the Treasury.
Sail on, sailors! I’m feeling some of that wind in my sails.
I’ve never met a sailor as drunk as a typical Cubs fan in the bleachers.
Annecdote: Working in construction, procurement, so we are always looking ahead 3-5 years to account for changing costs such as labor, materials, fuel, etc. Back in 2022, upper execs said “This inflation is slowing, there’s going to be a recession in 2023, so we shouldn’t get too carried away with escalation/inflation/shortages adjustment.” Fast forward, no recession.
Our subs are still jacking up prices, ignoring their signed contracts and telling us “I’m not honoring that price, this is my new price. You don’t like it? Sue me!” Crazy stuff. Where is this recession? Back in 2008-2010, construction costs went through a huge deflationary period. Two polar opposite worlds.
Kinda nuts how soft landing things have felt on one side of the sentiment… Inflation coming down, rates normalizing, stocks at ATH, no housing crash, no recession.
On the other side of sentiment… Can’t afford food, rent, childcare, car loans not to mention lame duck election and ballooning government debt
Calm before the storm or did the hurricane run outta warm water?
I imagine we’ll see a ton of patting ones self on the back next week from Powell