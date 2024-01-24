“Effective Immediately,” Fed Shuts Down Arbitrage Opportunity with the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP)

This is funny, in a central-bank kind of way.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed confirmed today in a press release at 7 PM EST that its infamous tool to deal with the March 2023 bank-panic and bank-liquidity crisis, the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), will cease making new loans to banks, as scheduled, on March 11. Existing loans can continue for their term of up to one year. This decision was disclosed on January 9 by Michael Barr, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, at a panel appearance.
What’s new – the funny part – is that the Fed also said that, “effective immediately,” it would shut down the arbitrage with which banks have been gaming the BTFP to make some extra bucks. We’ve been discussing this BTFP arbitrage for a while, including here with a chart. The whole thing was a hoot.
The BTFP was conceived in all haste over a weekend in March 2023 and was announced on Sunday after two regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, had collapsed and were shut down by regulators on Friday, with visions of contagion turning this into a full-fledged financial crisis.
But the BTFP had a fatal flaw: under certain conditions, the interest rate that the Fed charges on loans at the BTFP (the rate is market-based) could fall substantially below the interest rate the Fed pays on its reserve balances (the Fed sets this rate).
And that’s exactly what happened starting early November during rate-cut mania. It opened up a riotous risk-free arbitrage opportunity that banks took advantage of.
Today the Fed had had it with this deal and shut down the arbitrage for new loans “extended from now through program expiration.” In the press release, it says that the interest rate to borrow at the BTFP will be “no lower” than the interest rate on reserves. And with this change, the arbitrage becomes unprofitable for new loans. The press release:
“As the program ends, the interest rate applicable to new BTFP loans has been adjusted such that the rate on new loans extended from now through program expiration will be no lower than the interest rate on reserve balances in effect on the day the loan is made.
“This rate adjustment ensures that the BTFP continues to support the goals of the program in the current interest rate environment. This change is effective immediately. All other terms of the program are unchanged.”
On the new BTFP term sheet released today, applicable to new loans, the rate calculation paragraph now reads (I marked the new language in bold; IORB = interest on reserve balances):
“The rate for term advances will be the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points, provided that the rate may not be lower than the IORB rate in effect on the day the advance is made; the rate will be fixed for the term of the advance on the day the advance is made.
When the worker bees at the Fed hashed out the terms for the BTFP over the weekend (eating pizza and sleeping on the floor?), they overlooked the possibility that the market-based interest rate to borrow at the BTFP – the one-year overnight index swap rate, plus 10 basis points – could fall substantially below the Fed-set interest rate that banks earn on their reserve balances.
In March 2023, the rate at the BTFP was close to the rate the Fed paid on reserves. But during rate-cut mania starting in early November, Treasury yields from one-year on up plunged, and related yields plunged in parallel. By mid-December, banks could borrow at the BTFP below 4.8%, and then leave the cash in their reserve accounts at the Fed and earn 5.40%. Risk free, hassle-free income for nothing.
From July through October, the BTFP balance was around $110 billion. But at the beginning of November, it began to surge. Last week, it jumped by $14 billion. Since November 1, it has jumped by nearly 50%, or by $52 billion, to $161 billion.
On Thursday, the Fed will release the new figures through Wednesday, and the balance likely jumped again. But that should be the last increase in the BTFP balance because the door to make money on this circus has effectively closed now:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The BTFP handout became too visible for the electionyear. I’ll find another way to make billions for my club soon.
Tired act.
The FED is doing something smart and logical, but they still get crap from the one note Debbie Downers like yourself.
Sometimes Wolf says Powell and QT is performing well I don’t see a one note band from Wolf. Just the opposite with Wolf reporting facts without any bias.
So the Fed makes a one sided deal that leaves an obvious door open to give away millions banks and doesn’t close it for 3 months and you think that is remotely acceptable or competent? If anyone in the private sector had constructed a deal with such an obvious loophole they would immediately have been fired. This is incredibly incompetent.
While not a significant amount this does reaffirm that US businesses have no other interest in making a buck regardless of the intentions. Not unlike pandemic money that was eaten up regardless of need by businesses. The decline of most and the ascension of the few. If somebody can game the system they will.
American Dream
That’s what came to my mind as well.
Whatever’s alive that moves that they can fxxk.
Finding and (ab)using markets irrationality, that’s all.
If the Fed gave you the ability to make free money like this, wouldn’t you take it?
Don’t hate the player, hate the game.
The purpose of business is to make money.
Many of us did this back when student loans had a lower rate than bank money market accounts. If the gov’t is dumb enough to leave free money laying on the ground, why not pick it up?
how is that possible when the sole purpose of student loan is to pay tuition and living expenses? The borrower has to demonstrate the need for such a loan.
That is the letter of the law, but apparently gross violations are rampant. The student lone debt – since its non-dischargable and thus theoretically “a sure thing” – is super valuble debt to lenders. As a result a number of them were more than happy to bend the law a bit if it ment lending more to generate more valuble debt.
Is there a source to this, or is it more ‘youvdon’t want to pay for your Fine Arts degree’ propaganda?
College tuition has been ungodly expensive since the late 90’s, plus insane interest rates and servicer fees. Anyone who did this couldn’t have been taking a Federal Loan, you have to fill out a FAFSA first and the FAFSA does not account for yoyr living expenses, but it wpuld factor the gold in your parent’s teeth if it could. You could’t even get Financial Aid, grants or loans on your own income (without parental co-signer) unless you’re over 21, or can prove with court documentation you were legally emancipated from your parents.
I owned my house outright before the 2006-2008 crash. When mortgage rates dropped to absurdly low, I decided to take a decent sized chunk of equity out of my house in the form of a mortgage. It took forever and I had to jump through numerous hoops (I literally went through 4 or 5 loan officers as they kept getting laid off) before I was able to close on the mortgage.
When I got the money I immediately transferred it to a stock account. Over the next few months I gradually invested in a few large blue chip companies (healthcare, defense, consumer goods etc). After 5 years or so I was able to pay the mortgage solely from the dividend payout of the blue chips I had purchased. Meanwhile the underlying securities kept appreciating.
Unfortunately in 2017 I had to move due to life reasons and had to close out the whole thing.
When it was all said and done I had made a few hundreds of thousands in profit. The thing is, I invested very conservatively. I only invested the money on the bluest of the blue chips (think Pfizer, JnJ, ExxonMobil, Pepsi, etc). I could have been far more aggressive and made much more money. Millions.
Where I am going is that there was an opportunity available even to the little guy. I have no connections to Wall Street, Banks, or the FED. I just saw that mortgage rates were crazy low*** and equities were reasonably priced.
Like you said, the government left free money laying around on the ground. Anyone could have picked it up. Anyone blaming the “system” or the FED taking care of bankers is missing the point. There is plenty of opportunity for the little guy to take advantage. They just need to step outside of their own hardwired views to take advantage of it.
*** it should be noted that a mortgage is one of the greatest gifts available to the little guy. It is literally an uncallable loan and generally low rates. Plus it is a possible tax deduction.
Huge.
No, I am not advocating a person mortgage themselves to the hilt, but I is one of the most safe forms of debt a little guy can take advantage of.
Jim L-
I’ve been puzzling over the meaning of “populism” over the last few years, and I think you’ve put your finger on it. Populism, in an effort to buy votes, is the broadening out of state subsidies and giveaways such that they are available to most everyone.
Hooray for government largesse.
“More ‘gifts’ to the little guy!”
“Two chickens in every pot!”
The government understands very well that people will support handouts as long as everyone gets one. It’s only welfare when just a select few get it. When the prior and current Presidents gave thousands for Covid relief, it was hugely popular. Had it been given to just those who needed it, it would have been rejected.
JimL: do you not think that having owned your home before the first housing bubble gave you an advantage (vs new potential homebuyers today)?
Could you afford to buy your currnent house now? Honest question. I couldn’t afford to buy my own house if I were in the market right now.
Just some perspective to consider. I often shake my head at those who isnsist on living in expensive areas, but there’s no denying that home prices across the board are much too high.
More intervention = more programs = more edge cases
Fed seems determined to eliminate business cycles and in doing so creating financial crisis.
So far fed has not created any crisis but has only enriched friends and family at the expense of common Joe and tax payers.
American dream is dead because of Fed.
A home with 2 car garage is no more affordable to most.
Simply not true.
Your words are the words of someone who was incapable of seeing what is going on and acting appropriately. Therefore you had to blame others for your failures.
Simply not true. Seeing what is going on and acting on it may be a moral or an immoral exercise. It also relies on having money to play the game. Your defensive comments here imply you were playing games to make a lot of money. (Not the same Jon.)
Just goes to show how incompetent the Fed is “managing” the economy despite its countless economics PHD Keynesian bureaucrats. Keynesian economic theory has been proven useless many times, therefore the Fed should be disbanded and economic forces should be allowed to sort it out.
We would all be better off without the politically indoctrinated Fed.
You would have thought that these propeller heads might have learned that a managed economy does not work. After all the Iron Curtain countries tried it for decades with predictably disastrous results. The Federal Reserve Politburo’s attempts at creating an economic paradise have been equally disastrous. Why don’t we try actual capitalism instead of bankrolling the oligarchy with free money?
Really, you cannot tell the difference between a centrally managed economy where a bureaucrat tells a factory how many boots to produce and a central bank that literally every first world economy has?
That says more about you than itndoes about central banks.
You do realize you are making the point against managed economies at least in favor of central banks (that are not managed economies the way Iron Curtain countries were). Maybe something would be better than a central bank, but the style of capitalism we have has outperformed other approaches by a stupendous amount.
Amen
A. S
Amen.
Then we should go back to steam driven trains and horse drawn carriages as well.
There are reasons that literally every first world economy has a central bank. If you cannot figure it out that is on you.
Your opinion which you always seem to think is the correct and only opinion as evidenced by your sparky replies to many comments. Many of us don’t covet the excessive materialism and greed that appear important to you. Some conveniences are nice, sure, but our society is over the top with greed, especially wall street. Yours isn’t the only opinion. My opinion: You are the problem.
The obvious reason is so that countries can borrow far beyond their means and inflate away the value of their fiat currency. This is not helping the average citizen, it’s a gift to the political and banking class, if you had any knowledge of history and economics you would understand.
“interest rate to borrow at the BTFP will be “no lower” than the interest rate on reserves. ”
Yes, they needed AI running on 1000’s of NVDA uber-costly processors for hours to look at all possibilities /s
Is there a way which banks took advantage of this rounding error gift by the Feds?
Yes, that’s why the Fed shut it down.
“When the worker bees at the Fed hashed out the terms for the BTFP over the weekend (eating pizza and sleeping on the floor?), they overlooked the possibility that the market-based interest rate to borrow at the BTFP – the one-year overnight index swap rate, plus 10 basis points – could fall substantially below the Fed-set interest rate that banks earn on their reserve balances.”
Those worker bees do have quite a tendency to overlook the possibility of unintended consequences every time they pull out their various liquidity bazookas, don’t they?
ROFL… even the Fed hates bankers!
Right move by the Fed, but it should have been much sooner.
Curious George-
Wasn’t “rounding error” arbitrage the basis of the crazy scheme in the movie Office Space?!
Oops. Meant this as reply to Curious George above…
I think it was Superman 3 as well. The Richard Pryor character got in trouble for redirecting “all the half-pennies” in the payroll department to his personal account.
Rather than closing the arbitrage window by raising the BTFP rate, could the Fed not have closed it even more efficiently by LOWERING the bank-enriching IORB rate… perhaps on its way to zero?
A less “active” Fed is a better Fed, IMHO.
And the best Fed would be no Fed
This just shows the fallability of the Fed. Anything done on a this scale that’s not incrementally applied is going to end up with unintended consequences.