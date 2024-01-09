The BTFP Will Expire in March: Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr

Last remaining bailout tool from the bank panic last March goes away. The current arbitrage may have been a factors in shutting down this baby.
The Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), the Fed’s infamous tool to nip the March 2023 bank-panic and liquidity crisis in the bud, will expire on March 11, at its original one-year time limit, Michael Barr, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, said at a panel appearance in Washington, D.C., today.
“The program worked as intended,” he said. “It dramatically reduced stress in the system very quickly,” he said. “It was highly effective.”
Banks can continue to take out new loans under this program until March 11, and refinance existing loans for a year, he said (reported by MarketWatch).
And that would be it for the March-2023 generation of liquidity measures. The other liquidity measures of that generation have already been paid off. We discussed all of them in our regular Fed balance sheet discussions, including last week here.
The BTFP was a new program put in place on March 12, 2023, to deal with a panic among depositors that had led them to yank their cash out of a bunch of banks, in some cases essentially in days, leading to the collapse of three regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic, where all depositors were made whole by the FDIC, but investors were wiped out. A fourth bank, Silvergate Capital, which had experienced the first run on the bank in this cycle was unwound under pressure but without FDIC funding.
The BTFP had two specific features that made it less costly for banks to borrow from the Fed than at the Fed’s long-existing Discount Window:
- Banks could post collateral at the purchase price, not market value, but the collateral had to be purchased before March 12, 2023, so that banks couldn’t game the system. The Discount Window requires collateral valued at market value.
- Interest charged is a fixed rate for the term of the loan (up to one year) equal to the one-year overnight index swap rate, plus 10 basis points. This made it just a hair cheaper than the Discount Window, whose rate is set by the Fed as one of its five policy rates (currently 5.5%)
The arbitrage.
But this feature #2 became a hot item in early November, when Treasury yields of one year and longer began to plunge on the rate cut mania, with the one-year yield eventually dropping to around 4.85% in December. And the BTFP’s one-year overnight index swap rate, plus 10 basis points, moved in the same range.
So banks could borrow at around 4.85% from the Fed, and then leave the cash in their reserve accounts at the Fed to earn 5.4% on it, for a nice risk-free spread. This arbitrage opportunity caused a surge in the BTFP balances starting in early November.
Given that balances are still relatively small compared to other items on the Fed’s balance sheet, and compared to big banks, it’s likely that larger banks weren’t allowed to pursue this trade.
Since November 1, the BTFP balance (blue line) jumped by 30%, after having been essentially flat in the prior three months (the Discount Window is the red line):
Since the BTFP’s rate (one-year overnight index swap rate, plus 10 basis points) runs close to the one-year Treasury yield, we use it as a stand-in for the chart below: It compares the one-year Treasury yield (red line) to the interest rate that the Fed pays banks on their reserve balances (blue line).
In early November, the red line (ca. BTFP cost of funds) dipped substantially below the blue line (income earned on those funds), and that’s where this risk-free arbitrage became profitable, and at least smaller banks jumped on it.
This arbitrage may have been another motivation for the Fed to shut down this baby.
This is a cool angle, surprised that the Fed allowed this, but guess it’s not that huge in the grand scheme of things. Somebody wrote in on either one of my articles or yours to say that they thought the banks only made $100 million or so off the arbitrage, so it’s not a ton of money. They should let this expire.
Bloomberg article quoting Lorie Logan is interesting, they say the Fed may slow the pace of QT– I disagree and don’t think they should, but it seems like something they may do based on their past behavior. Of course, the cocktail party conversation is that they’re doing to try to help the Democrats.
Do you think the Fed will alter QT?
OK, I will post it again. #4. The Bloomberg headline twisted what Logan said. Here is what she actually said.
READ THE WHOLE THING ENTIRELY and don’t try to summarize it five words.
Also note that her refence to “when RRP balances approach zero” means that by that time, total assets must be at or below $7 trillion.
The last paragraph (bold) is crucial.
https://www.dallasfed.org/news/speeches/logan/2024/lkl240106
Turning to the Fed’s balance sheet and policy implementation, we have reduced our securities holdings since mid-2022 at a brisk pace consistent with the principles and plans that the FOMC announced earlier that year. While securities holdings have declined by $1.3 trillion, bank reserve balances have actually risen by $350 billion dollars to around $3.5 trillion. That’s because reduced balances in the Federal Reserve’s overnight reverse repurchase agreement (ON RRP) facility have more than offset the decline in securities holdings. Increased Treasury issuance and a less uncertain interest rate path have contributed to the rapid ON RRP runoff by motivating money market funds to invest more in Treasury bills.
Money markets and policy implementation are continuing to function smoothly. As we did in 2018 and early 2019, we are likely to see modest, temporary rate pressures as our balance sheet shrinks and our liabilities redistribute. These rate pressures can be a price signal that helps market participants redistribute liquidity to the places where it’s needed. Experience shows that these pressures tend to emerge first on dates when liquidity is unusually encumbered or is draining out of the system especially rapidly, like tax-payment dates, Treasury settlements and month-ends. And indeed, we saw small, temporary rises in the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) over the November–December and year-end turns. But on nearly all days, broad money market rates have remained well below the interest rate on reserves.
The emergence of typical month-end pressures suggests we’re no longer in a regime where liquidity is super abundant and always in excess supply for everyone. In the aggregate, though, as rate conditions demonstrate, the financial system almost certainly still has more than ample bank reserves and more than ample liquidity overall. The most recent Senior Financial Officer Survey shows that most banks in the sample have reserves well in excess of their lowest comfortable levels and desired buffers. ON RRP balances remain around $700 billion. And the Federal Reserve’s Standing Repo Facility (SRF) provides a backstop against any unexpected pressures.
Still, individual banks can approach scarcity before the system as a whole. In this environment, the system needs to redistribute liquidity from the institutions that happen to have it to those that need it most. The faster our balance sheet shrinks, the faster that redistribution needs to happen. I’d note that the current pace of asset runoff is around twice what it was in the first half of 2019. And while the current level of ON RRP balances provides comfort that liquidity is ample in aggregate, there will be more uncertainty about aggregate liquidity conditions as ON RRP balances approach zero.
So, given the rapid decline of the ON RRP, I think it’s appropriate to consider the parameters that will guide a decision to slow the runoff of our assets. In my view, we should slow the pace of runoff as ON RRP balances approach a low level. Normalizing the balance sheet more slowly can actually help get to a more efficient balance sheet in the long run by smoothing redistribution and reducing the likelihood that we’d have to stop prematurely.
25 bucks (to charity) says the Fed will introduce a new program/”tool” to bail out banks in some creative way before the year is up.
Thanks, Wolf, for shining a light on this obscure corner of a Fed rescue project. For the ranters who cannot give the Fed a sliver of an even break, it’s clear to me that they were trying both to rescue numerous bank failures and do it with minimum moral hazard.
Somewhat off subject but a concern of many readers about whether the general market should be “risk on” right now, here are two general (traditional) measures of value of the S & P 500:
Price/Book Ratio (in order of the highest, historically):
1) Nov. ’99 = 5.05
2) Dec. ’21 = 4.73
3) Today = 4.45
Shiller’s P/E Ratio (highest three since 1890s)
1) Nov. ’99 = 40.4
2) Oct. ’21 = 38.6 (consider that earnings collapsed during the Covid lockdown pushing up the ratio)
3) Today = 32
4) July ’29 = 31.5