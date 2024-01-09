The BTFP Will Expire in March: Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr

Last remaining bailout tool from the bank panic last March goes away. The current arbitrage may have been a factors in shutting down this baby.

The Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), the Fed’s infamous tool to nip the March 2023 bank-panic and liquidity crisis in the bud, will expire on March 11, at its original one-year time limit, Michael Barr, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, said at a panel appearance in Washington, D.C., today.

“The program worked as intended,” he said. “It dramatically reduced stress in the system very quickly,” he said. “It was highly effective.”

Banks can continue to take out new loans under this program until March 11, and refinance existing loans for a year, he said (reported by MarketWatch).

And that would be it for the March-2023 generation of liquidity measures. The other liquidity measures of that generation have already been paid off. We discussed all of them in our regular Fed balance sheet discussions, including last week here.

The BTFP was a new program put in place on March 12, 2023, to deal with a panic among depositors that had led them to yank their cash out of a bunch of banks, in some cases essentially in days, leading to the collapse of three regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic, where all depositors were made whole by the FDIC, but investors were wiped out. A fourth bank, Silvergate Capital, which had experienced the first run on the bank in this cycle was unwound under pressure but without FDIC funding.

The BTFP had two specific features that made it less costly for banks to borrow from the Fed than at the Fed’s long-existing Discount Window:

Banks could post collateral at the purchase price, not market value, but the collateral had to be purchased before March 12, 2023, so that banks couldn’t game the system. The Discount Window requires collateral valued at market value. Interest charged is a fixed rate for the term of the loan (up to one year) equal to the one-year overnight index swap rate, plus 10 basis points. This made it just a hair cheaper than the Discount Window, whose rate is set by the Fed as one of its five policy rates (currently 5.5%)

The arbitrage.

But this feature #2 became a hot item in early November, when Treasury yields of one year and longer began to plunge on the rate cut mania, with the one-year yield eventually dropping to around 4.85% in December. And the BTFP’s one-year overnight index swap rate, plus 10 basis points, moved in the same range.

So banks could borrow at around 4.85% from the Fed, and then leave the cash in their reserve accounts at the Fed to earn 5.4% on it, for a nice risk-free spread. This arbitrage opportunity caused a surge in the BTFP balances starting in early November.

Given that balances are still relatively small compared to other items on the Fed’s balance sheet, and compared to big banks, it’s likely that larger banks weren’t allowed to pursue this trade.

Since November 1, the BTFP balance (blue line) jumped by 30%, after having been essentially flat in the prior three months (the Discount Window is the red line):

Since the BTFP’s rate (one-year overnight index swap rate, plus 10 basis points) runs close to the one-year Treasury yield, we use it as a stand-in for the chart below: It compares the one-year Treasury yield (red line) to the interest rate that the Fed pays banks on their reserve balances (blue line).

In early November, the red line (ca. BTFP cost of funds) dipped substantially below the blue line (income earned on those funds), and that’s where this risk-free arbitrage became profitable, and at least smaller banks jumped on it.

This arbitrage may have been another motivation for the Fed to shut down this baby.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.





