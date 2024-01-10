Are Hopes of Lower Mortgage Rates Freezing Up the Market Further? Buyers’ Strike Continues

Mortgage rates dropped a lot, but not nearly enough to hit the magic level that thaws out the housing market. Now they rose again.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Hype in the media about real estate going to the moon or whatever is a never-ending drama. For example, on CNBC this morning, we read this headline: “Mortgage demand jumps nearly 10% to start the year, even as interest rates tick up again.” Which was a joke?
This was in response to data by the Mortgage Bankers Association today that mortgage applications to purchase a home during the week ended January 5th had risen by 6% from the prior week, seasonally adjusted. But in that prior week, applications had plunged from the week before the holidays, and so today’s reading didn’t even go back to where it had been two readings ago, and was down from the same week in:
- 2023: -16%
- 2022: -48%
- 2021: -56%
- 2019: -42%
That tiny uptick today barely registers in the three-year 50%-plus plunge of mortgage applications to purchase a home, which in late 2023 had hit the lowest levels in the data going back to 1995 as the housing market has frozen up:
Even in the close-up of the three-year decline, that tiny uptick today is hard to see amid much bigger ups and downs, and the total remains near the historic lows of last November:
Refis are still in the deep-freeze. Mortgage applications to refinance an existing mortgage jumped a bunch from near-zero in the prior week but remained embarrassingly close to near-zero. Compared to the same week in 2022, refi applications were down by 81%; and compared to the same week in 2021, they were down by 91%:
The entire mortgage industry got waylaid by the 80% to 90% collapse of the demand to refinance mortgages, and thousands of mortgage bankers got laid off over the past two years. Refis had been a big part of the business, and it collapsed when mortgage rates started rising.
Makes sense: Who’d want to refinance a 3% mortgage with a 6.7% mortgage, unless you desperately have to pull a bunch of cash out of your inflated home-equity, hoping to sell the home in the near future, or to refinance it again after mortgage rates drop back to 3% or something?
Mortgage rates have dropped a lot, but not nearly enough to hit that magic level that would thaw out the housing market. And now they ticked up again.
In the latest week, the average conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.81%, up from 6.76% in the prior week, and up by 40 basis points from a year ago, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
Is the hope of lower mortgage rates freezing the market further?
There was a frenzied rush into housing, a total no-questions-asked mania in 2021 and early 2022 as mortgage rates began to rise, inflation was kicking off, and higher Fed policy rates started cropping up on the horizon. Everyone and their dog wanted to get out there and “lock in” the low mortgage rates while they still could, even at 4%, and those buyers, largely Millennials and GenZers, trampled all over each other and elbowed each other out of the way, and outbid each other, and thereby bid up prices in a historic manner.
And in addition to locking in lower mortgage rates until they have to move for a job or whatever, the winners of these bidding wars also locked in those high prices. That frenzy was caused in part by the fear of missing out (FOMO) on low mortgage rates.
Now the opposite is here. People are seeing lower mortgage rates on the horizon, and they decided to wait a little while to let rates come down further, to maybe 5% or better 4% with 3% dangling out there as the big carrot. But rates already came down a bunch, and may not come down further, and then people wait a little longer and start praying for lower mortgage rates?
In reality, home prices are way too high for these kinds of mortgage rates – they’re way too high, period – and so the market is frozen: sellers don’t want to sell at prices that they could sell the home for; and buyers refuse to pay those prices. And so sales of existing homes have plunged, it’s not getting better in any significant way, as we can see in the mortgage applications, as we can see in closed sales of existing homes, and in pending sales of existing homes – now in part driven by the hopes of lower mortgage rates.
And the national median price, per the national Association of Realtors, after hitting its highest level in June 2022, failed to take out that high in June 2023 – a first since the Housing Bust – and now the trend isn’t looking not so hot anymore:
“Everyone and their dog ” except Freewary!
True though, all my friends bought houses. literally every single one. I’m the last one still renting. It’s a bit lonely.
Waiting for 1X salary or forget it. Looking at alternatives because the rent sucks too.
Sometimes it makes sense to rent rather than buy a home. In a time of housing bubbles such as we still live in (despite some deflations) it might be better off to wait until sanity returns to the market before you make your purchase. Your friends might regret jumping into the market so soon.
The problem is that you may be waiting a lot longer than you’d like or think you’ll have to.
The Fed & Congress have gone full on MMT, so when the next downturn happens, they’re going to roll out all sorts of goodies to keep housing from cratering, most certainly rent & mortgage relief.
The days of Great Recession housing slumps are a thing of the past, or at least until we have our financial reckoning, whenever that may be. And that reckoning isn’t going to be in 2024. That comes when Congress has to get religion and is forced to start taking a whack a mole to our $2T annual budget deficits.
Best to rely most on what you know. Do you plan to move again soon, or are likely to stay put for many years? You know more about your circumstances and goals and your local environment than you know about the future of markets.
My anecdote from today. Metro Detroit. 3BR total fixer upper needing major repairs (not livable as is), cash sale only….on market for two days…list 109k. I offered 130. Found out today sold for 150k. Sounded like 7+ offers. This crap sure is annoying and I cant wait for things to return to normal again….one day! Things may be turning but it sure is hard to see it if you’re a current home shopper.
Why were you bidding on it??? If you “cant wait for things to return to normal again,” STOP BIDDING!!!!
Our company has mandated return to office. So the short story is I have to move. And even at high prices and high rates….I still have to move. I wish I could wait 5 years to see what happens and hope for lower prices, but unfortunately I cannot.
Can’t you rent and wait out for couple of years ?
No one knows which way house prices would go but likelihood of it going high is less.
BTW: I do own 2 homes in So Cal and this is not a biased view.
Usually, people with multiple homes have their reasons to say home prices won’t go down. People waiting out to buy would have their own reasons to say the opposite.
But if you look at the current prices and rates, something has to give in and if recession ever arrives, then its a big game over for home prices.
Sure. I could rent for two years and hope for a real estate plunge. The cost of doing that is 18k/year, so 36k to test that out. Think I’ll save 36k+ on a home by making such a move? That’s a 10% drop in homes in just two years….if we nail the timing (starting now…), which nobody even knows. I wouldn’t make the bet….. given policymakers strong push to prevent real estate depreciation, and America’s acceptance of inflation (or maybe it’s ignorance, I don’t know)
For me, life has to go on. I rented in 2018 for a couple years waiting for home prices to drop. It didn’t work. At all. I won’t do it again.
Make sense in your case when you are looking at homes at ~$200K and paying rent ~$18K/year.
IN SoCal, the different is quite a lot. A home may cost $7K/month to own at current rates/price but you may be able to rent it for $5K. So, it’s a different dynamics.
Put your 130k in fixed term deposit. In two years you already earn 8-9%, almost enough for your rent.
Sounds like you are planning to do a cash buy, so you should also consider in your rent vs buy calculation that you are getting positive real yields on your savings. Why not just wait it out with long dated TIPS at 2%? Maybe housing could appreciate more than that 2%, but with valuations high by most historical metrics, chances are slim.
Couples wanting a kid usually prefer to have a home.
I know some people reading this blog that have been waiting for home prices to makes sense since 2014. Wolf has also continuously maintained or insinuated that real estate was overvalued. In truth they didn’t make sense but it was senseless to discard Fed coming to the rescue.
Abandoning house purchase is really not a solution but rather the dire reality Fed (and our government to be fair) has created by manipulating free market and making life much harder for young people.
Wolfs reader’s provide wolf with a lifetime of entertainment and worry. Haha
Yeah we do!
I will never cease to be astounded by the number of posts and comments I see that read the same way–people complaining about bidding wars while contributing to them.
It became a running joke on the RE Bubble subreddit. “When oh when will all these fools stop bidding into this bubble? I just got outbid again!” Posted over and over again, without a trace of irony or self-awareness.
Just because you’re forced to participate doesn’t mean you don’t want it to end. I would rather not participate in a bubble but I also need a place to live, so there’s a conflict of interest. Oh…rent you say? Let me just become one of 20 applicants trying to get the home that went on market today. That won’t drive any bubble either. Only those fortunate enough to have already ‘gotten theres’ get to not participate. That could mean solid rent contract, house, parents basement, you name it. Everyone else needs a place to live. Though I’m debating buying an acre and throwing up a heated military tent
Overbid 50k and lock in the price now.
Rent another year, spend 30k on rent, overbid on a house the next year by 50k.
Should have overbid 80k the first year. Youd have made a year of payments already.
Let me give my view based on what you said rent 18K per year getting wasted. After 40 years of home ownership I went for a $2100 pm good home, good neighborhood rental at Tucson realizing that is a better option overall. Let me break down the cost.
With that 1500 pm. you are out of other expenses (well, probably you ended up paying for renter Insurance). The owner has to pay
Real estate tax
Property tax that doubled in many places.
Take care of repairs as they show up. Fridge breaks or water leaks and what not.
Or buy warrantee insurance that refuses to pay for any repair.
Most renters have, well renters mentality who ruin the house. May not pay rent on time, now the drug issue even among so called better group. After we moved in, a local Sheriff showed up for the previous renter (divorce, child custody, missed payment etc).
So, the owner is banking on tax savings; the 1986 Reagan tax act made that difficult too. Passive loss Vs earned income etc.
My house is managed by an agency. So, they eat up a month of rent or more.
The owner is expecting appreciation of the property. But I am learning I should stay away from buying a former renter property.
So here too he is facing a problem. I notice some homes oscillating between For sale to Available for rent status in their history.
Some folks dream of AirBnB outsized income. But these things have very small life with our First World Mentality.
The status quoa is unacceptable. Prices either have to fall significantly or interest rates need to drop. Since we know that asset owners (including homeowners) have a God-given right to have 500% appreciation on their assets in a short period of time, the Fed CANNOT allow house prices to drop.
So clearly the only solution is for the Fed to start printing again and agreeing to buy up every mortgage at a 2% rate (if 2.8% at the trough in 2021 or 2022 was good, 2% or even 1.8% would be even better!). That way homeowners get the capital gains they’re morally entitled to, and the housing market can continue it appreciation up.
Here! Here! Best. Comment. Ever.
I mean… If the shoe fits!
👏
///
To reverse the QT into QE swamping the market with additional liquidity by asset purchases and lowering the interest rate would be economic suicide by hyperinflation. The FED needs to stay out of this. The damage done by the negative interest rates can only be cured by long term stable policies and targeted interest rates without QE or other interventionist policies.
///
Just to be clear, I do not believe in the “invisible hand” of the market, an ideological statement of the “new economic religion”. Economy is about numbers not opinions. Government regulation is a must in the field of setting up the rules and making sure everyone plays by the rules.
///
That $0.77 can of 540ml beans in 2019 that became $1.97 today, will be worth about $3 or $4 if the Federal Reserve does QE again.
I would have never known that a can of beans was 540ml. Until I read the wolf Street comments
And that’s a very small price to pay to ensure that anyone who has a lot of houses, crypto or stonks gets 20-30% appreciation every year.
Why do you hate these people? Why shouldn’t some upper middle class couple in their 60s who had $3 million in stocks in 2009 be entitled to have $20 million today? And it wouldn’t be fair to them to have a sideways decade. By the end of 2030, they have a right to have it be worth at least $50 million.
They deserve a dignified retirement of a $50,000 vacation and new Porsche every six months. Only a commie who doesn’t respect his elders would feel otherwise.
Isn’t it a coincidence that the Bank of Canada injected more billions into the repo market (last week), while the 5-year bond yield bottomed out and started trending upwards?
Socialize the landlord losses, privatize the landlord profits.
You have it backwards. You used buy $0.77 with a can of beans, and now you can buy $1.97 with that same can of beans! The value of the beans stays roughly the same. It’s the value of the dollar that is decreasing.
Same goes for other assets like houses. The value of the house hasn’t really gone anywhere. It’s the value of the dollar that moved.
In 2025, the value of the dollar will be less than it is now. Less in 2026, and so on. It’s perhaps the most reliable economic prediction one can make.
If rates drop this ever growing pool of potential first time homebuyers, all slowly growing their cash reserves for that down payment will flood in and drive prices up. Until theres more sellers than potential buyers I dont see payments dropping any time soon, and theres no mechanism on the horizon that would cause that. Buy now, wait, doesnt matter. Youre going to pay the same inflated mortgage one way or another, just know every year you wait your rent is going up 7%. Tick tock.
Nonsense. As sellers wait, home builders are cutting prices and selling new homes to these first-time homebuyers, thereby decreasing the pool of potential first-time homebuyers. Tick tock.
In 20 years they might burn through the backlog. Hopefully nothing slows them down.
There are no dearth of properties to buy in my hood. But there are big shortage of affordable properties in So Cal.
The inventory shortage is all made up. Lot of people hoarding on homes in STRs hoping peak price would come and go higher. They may be correct.
But there is no shortage of homes. It ‘s not like this that in last 3 years population have increased a lot.
Not to mention corporations scooping up SFH by the hundreds. Unless the government limits that or taxes it appropriately, just another factor fighting against supply catching up with demand.
And property taxes and insurance are going up faster .Train wreck soon ?
If you can’t afford the gas, don’t buy a Cadillac.
That’s hardly a fair comparison. Can’t afford a Caddy? Get a Toyota. Ride the bus. People can live without a car. Some people live IN their car. The housing crisis in Tampa, FL isn’t due to people buying mansions they can’t afford. Even if you make decent money (relative to the area), good luck finding a place. Between the population increase (Hello New Yorkers!) and the investors hoarding property, the locals have been squeezed out of housing. At every price point. Realtors cold-call homeowners, searching for inventory. What’s the commission on no sales?
Back to your metaphor. Say you NEED a car. There’s a rusty hatchback, midsize sedan and custom-built Lamborghini. That’s it. The hatch price is about what a new Caddy sold for 5 years ago. The sedan is a lease – and the payments are twice what they’d be if you could buy it (you can’t). The Lamborghini costs so much it would be cheaper to hire Elon Musk as your personal driver. Uh-oh. You hesitated. There’s a bidding war on the hatchback, the sedan is gone and Elon won’t take your calls. While you look for something else, the only other transportation is Uber and most of the time there aren’t any drivers in your area. But good news – you can afford gas.
If you think I’m exaggerating, consider this. Florida just edged out New York as the second most expensive state for housing. Tampa’s real estate market is the highest in Florida – higher than Miami or Palm Beach (Trump b&b). People around here aren’t homeless because they’re waiting for a dip in interest rates.
If anyone reading this is tempted to say “you could live somewhere else” that’s not always true either. I’d love to move – but I share custody of my daughter. My ex, well, I handled the finances when we were married. He won’t move.
Short version: You can ride the bus while you save for a car. Where do you sleep while you save for a place to live?
There’s two sides to that.
On the other side you have sellers attempting to get highest price, only to watch 1-3% or more of their home value decline each quarter. Meanwhile property taxes go up 10% to 20% per year and they have to stand by as others earn 5% on their capital, which is not stuck in a declining asset. Whatmore, they have to watch listings increase in most markets. Now, that’s anxiety producing.
There is effectively zero backlog at today’s prices. Some people may trade over priced assets to go back to the office, but inventory is still building. You do realize that demand is on a curve and not static, right? If no one pays the price then there is no demand for that price. The market is frozen because people aren’t paying that price. There may be people waiting to buy at a lower price, but until the prices go lower you will never know.
Actually that’s prob pretty right.
Once the rates fall, the 30 year payment will be what drives people.
Just think, they can afford what 300k now at 7%.
If it drops to 4%, they can afford maybe a 400k-450k. That really opens up a lot of competition
Bidding wars will be back.
Except houses are still priced as if 3% mortgages are still a thing because people never stopped holding out for lower rates.
Do you think that’s why they haven’t adjusted? Because people are banking on rates going back down? The narrative out there is that there isn’t enough houses, but I think you may be right. After all, the population didn’t double
Funny that you assume these wannabe homebuyers are saving anything, much less enough for a significant down payment. The economy hasn’t scared them enough yet.
Funny that you think people are spending money they could be saving. Hmm, I need insulin, but I could earn a fraction of a percent in my savings account. Or do you think the majority of Americans are buy avocado toast with money from their portfolio?
The frozen housing market is one more reason why the government needs to raise taxes, and possibly increase the long term capital gains rate for high income earners to force asset sales.
There is a lot of discussion about monetary policy reducing the amount of liquidity, the incredible levels of fiscal spending, but nothing about raising taxes which would help with both.
Raising long term capital gains rates forces a sale exactly how? There are vehicles for the *wealthy* to avoid capital gains taxes (defer them) – among them a 1031 exchange. If you don’t sell it, there’s no capital gain to tax. Below a certain threshold, real property can pass without inheritance tax and a well organized individual that has a fleet of attorneys can get around just about anything. Have you read about the speculation on why Musk doesn’t care about his *losses* at Twitter-now-X? As Leona Helmsley said… “only the little people pay taxes”.
PS: No one is preventing you from sending Uncle Sugar an extra few grand. You can do your part to “raise taxes” without any monetary policy intervention.
Because if everyone living off capital gains had to pay higher taxes, they wouldn’t be able to gobble up all these assets day after day. The rich live off capital gains and the poor live off income, basically, and the capital gainers have a distinct advantage. I myself think it’s BS, and they should be taxed just like the working folks. People making money buying and selling stocks ain’t exactly keeping the world going around, yet we tax them like they’re special, magical, and deserve a handicap. Meanwhile, the working class work, and pay their 20-40%. The capital gains ppl will always defend their lower tax rate, but logically I don’t know how you can justify it other than ‘i earned this money, I want more, I deserve it, yadayadaya’ . Which is a non argument. But saying they make the same or less contribution to society as my plumber, I think might be. Not everyone can sit at home and make money on their money, we have to maintain a working class to be a stable nation.
An alternative is a wealth tax, which doesn’t wait for capital gains to be incurred by a sale.
Think about it – why is real estate taxed but not other forms of property like stocks?
Effective federal tax rates for the working class are much closer to 0% than 20%-40%. Nearly half of households pay nearly $0 in federal income tax.
I love every bit of this comment. Every.word. This puts words to the sentiment I’ve felt for a long time but couldn’t convey. Thank you.
I totally agree with you.
Someone who made quite a decent amount of money in stocks, I have more respect for Plumbers than people like me and my friends who made out a lot in stocks of-course supported by FED’s policies.
Leona Hensley big mouth got her put in jail ,for telling the TRUTH
A couple of scenarios could where taxes could be an incentive to sell assets.
If the gov announced that long term cap gains was going up to 40% in a year, you would have an incentive to take a lower price today and pay less tax on your profit.
If you had big gains in other assets, recognized the gain and got hit with a large tax bill, people might sell some real estate assets to free up capital to cover it.
1031’s exist but aren’t a constitutional right. Maybe we should question if they should even be an allowable part of tax policy. Same with inheritance tax and the countless loopholes that exist.
If the government punishing assets is the solution, why would anyone want to take over ownership of those assets. Then they would be punished.
Best to let the asset holders sweat while their assets decline in value. Once they realize there is no spring selling season on the horizon houses will come onto the markets at prices conducive to making deals.
I agree. They don’t need to punish. They need to let nature take it’s course. Which we seem to be very against, as a society, with our piss poor economic policies. So we divide into the haves, and have nots. “Screw you I got mine”. “I was still able to afford MY home, my parents just had to cover the down payment” etc. We need to let things balance out so it’s not just the advantaged who can afford life
If we continue to have real wage growth and when historically average interest rates keep prices from mooning, it would make housing more affordable without nominally crashing as wages rise relative to housing cost. But nominally going down further from peak is still likely but I am not sure if nominally go down nationwide by 30%. Perhaps nominally down 15% and it loses out the rest due to inflation. Almost a crash up if that makes any sense.
What explains the disconnect between Case-Shiller (which shows prices going up every month of 2023) and the NAR index?
There is no significant “disconnect” other than the Case-Shiller’s long lag. It is now too doing the double-top, just with its usual lag. Here is the 20-city index released in late December, called “October” which is a three-month moving average of Aug, Sep, and Oct:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/12/26/the-most-splendid-housing-bubbles-in-america-december-2023-update/
BUT NOTE: The Case-Shiller Home Price Index covers only 20 metros; and it only has data for those 20 metros. It has no data for other housing markets. So its “20-City Index” averages those 20 metros into one index. And that 20-city index looks like the NAR index in the article, but with the long lag of the Case Shiller.
But it also publishes a “National” Case-Shiller index, in its attempts to give the 20-City data the aura of a “National” index. It combines the clean 20-City Case-Shiller data with data from the FHFA House Price Index. The FHFA data is based on mortgage data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that systematically excludes all cash deals and all deals with mortgages that hadn’t been bought by Fannie and Freddie. This systematic selection and exclusion of home price data makes the FHFA index very weird and skews it.
Nevertheless, S&P CoreLogic mixed these two data sets into a cocktail with a cherry on top, and calls this cocktail “National Home Price Index,” which the doofus reporters or bots in the media then make clickbait out of.
So who will win the standstill between buyers and sellers? Each house that is sold brings in a large amount of liquidity into the overall economy via upgrades and whatnot. If the “freeze” continues, it makes a stronger case for the much talked about recession to arrive later this year (well hopefully not).
I feel sorry these people, Carleton Place is a small town 25 miles west of Ottawa. Carleton Place homes sold for $400,000 under original selling price. These were new town homes sold in 2022. Unbelievable how much people were willing to pay when rates were low, and Canada mortgages are mostly variable rate or fixed locked in for 3 to 5 years. More pain is coming.
From CTV News Ottawa:
It’s a harsh lesson on buying at the peak of the housing market. Two years ago, newly built townhomes in Carleton Place, Ont. sold for nearly $900,000. Low interest rates were a driving force behind the hefty price tag.
“Those townhouses were overpriced to begin with,” said Jeff McGuire, who lives in the area. “I think they were asking 200k over than they should have originally.”
Some people bought high but couldn’t keep up with payments, falling into default. The builder re-listed the homes for much less at the end of 2023 — $499,000.
“They couldn’t afford the home or what they wanted to afford. So their plans changed,” explained real estate agent Peter Sagos. He sold a few properties in the new subdivision, including 182 Hooper St, both times. The original buyers who couldn’t make the payments may be in further trouble from the builder, he says.
…. “Even if I wanted to sell this place, with the current taxes and the property assessment, it’s just going to drive people away and look the other way, look somewhere else because the value of the house and the amount of taxes,” he said. “It’s not looking good for turnaround.”
The new economic rent seeking model in Canada is to advertise globally that Canada needs 500,000 workers a year (in a declining job market which produced a whopping 100 new jobs last month), so that these 500,000 new persons become rent serfs.
In other words, bring greater fools and pack them like a dozen beer cans in a case for them to pay the mortgage. Create artificial scarcity that prevents home prices from declining further.
This is the Canadian rent seeking model.
They are still selling out every month on the California Coast. I am in Monterey County, a transplant from San Francisco proper. We don’t seem to be “dipping the price” to close the sale. It could be the California Coast thing.
Monterey county is the only Bay Area county where prices reached an all-time high in 2023 (CAR median price). Of course, it contains some super-high-priced enclaves.
Managed economy leading people to bad choices.
The situation will resolve if wages go up a lot (without inflation) or prices come down a lot.
I own my home but feel sad for several hard working Americans who have been priced out solely because of bad policies (fiscal and monetary). I sincerely wish our leaders took actions that were good for the long term rather than the next election.
We just got outbid after offering $500 over asking. O well, that didn’t last long.
That $500 on a $500000 house was sure enticing!
Hey Costco goods and services aren’t cheap!
Those sellers have a family of 4 to feed. Coincidently right after checkout from said Costco.
lol /s
$429,000, but whatever.
We got a roughly 9 month lull in this multiple offers nonsense here in Houston.
Djreef,
QUIT BIDDING!!!
or
QUIT COMPLAINING that prices are too high. YOU are responsible along with all the other bidders. YOU, yes YOU, are driving up the prices.
Sorry, but living with the Mother-in-law after 2.5 years is no longer a viable option.
Here are 3 other options is not marital advice:
1. Rent and squirrel away the monthly money you save and invest it wisely. There are a lot of nice houses you can rent for a lot less than a similar house would cost you monthly as owner.
2. Stop whining about being outbid and pay whatever it takes and live with it, knowing that you contributed to this mess, and that you’re going to pay the price for it (but yawl are happy in your house and it doesn’t matter).
3. Check out new houses and see what a builder can do for you in terms of buying down the mortgage rate permanently.
Renting is dangerous because you don’t know what policymakers will do next in which case you could get screwed and miss out. Anyone who rented in 2019-now missed out on one of the biggest asset appreciation runups in history. Our policymakers create fomo because it’s not dictated by a free market but rather their (typically bad) decisions. If they feel the desire to drop rates, anyone who owns a home wins. If they raise, we may lose. It’s gambling, and they’ve taught us we need to participate to come out ahead.
An opinion about Canada’s RE scene, which is in worse shape than the one in the US.
Canadian Real Estate ‘stand off’ won’t last
The first page of the Real Estate section of Canada’s Globe and Mail on Friday, Jan 5, had a piece: ‘Hoping for early spring in a chilly housing market’.
The central thesis: a standoff between buyers and sellers with neither willing to budge. The realtor being quoted opines that ‘only investors who need to cash out will be forced to sell.’
The problem with this theory is the other players: the banks. Their problem is that they are under pressure on mortgage lending from the bank regulator. New regulations requiring them to reduce HELOC, ‘Home Equity Line of Credit’ exposure are coming into effect this year.
Months ago the senior bank regulator got fed up talking to bank staff and insisted on addressing the Board of a major Canadian bank. His issue: the sample of the bank’s mortgages revealed that with the HELOC,. a quarter were over advanced. The regulator is also generally displeased with ‘negative amortization’ where the balance increases after the payment.
Add to this ‘the Bank of Canada’s estimate that roughly 50 per cent of mortgages that were initiated before interest hikes began will face higher rates this year’ and it is clear that 2024 will see the banks force sales to comply with the regulator. The prices achieved will lower the appraisals of all comparables, lowering equity and the banks’ collateral, further incentivizing forced sales.
Btw: this was sent as a letter to the Globe a few days after their piece appeared. Of course they don’t print most letters although they’ve printed a few of mine, but even their auto-reply didn’t acknowledge receipt of this letter/ email. No idea why.
Thanks for the information, Nick.
“…buyers refuse to pay those prices”
More aptly here in California, the overwhelming majority of aspiring buyers can’t qualify for a mortgage at current home prices and mortgage rates.
It’s gonna take a while. A few years maybe. There’s not much for sale in good Seattle areas. Bad houses are bringing down the overall price as time goes on. But we still have bidding wars for stuff in good locations. Even for trashed fixers I hate to say.
Remember that in a good number of states your HOA can put a lien on your house for not paying your HOA dues. Just one missed payment can lead to this.
Then, once approved (often non judiciously) they start an auction where they can sell it for almost nothing. Effectively erasing all your hard earned equity you worked your Azzzz off to save.
A nice sheriff will escort you off your own property, while the winning bidder takes measurements so they can reap all that sweet equity for themselves.
So remember, pay your HOA dues, and if you slip up. Hire the meanest damn attorney ever and sue their azzes off. Cuz you can afford a really good one to save your equity.
In closing, paying your HOA is prob more important than paying the bank. By law the bank has to follow laws. The HOA, not so much, I mean kinda, but usually not.
BS. You’ve found one clickbait article and tried to make it relevant to your point. HOAs are not taking your home away after something minor like a missing payment and without it getting filed with a court, communicated to the public over 90 days, etc. etc. Your entire comment is based on clickbait BS.
Actually it’s all too true here in NC JD.
One HOA took many many houses in Charlotte and another several in Raleigh.
The Charlotte observer did a real in depth dive into what was going on.
Apparantly there were 550 liens put on by HOAs last few years. It’s growing in popularity because the HOA and the lawyers profit.
A sad tale but a guy owned a house for 20 years, they sold it and he got to live in a 1 bedroom apt now. He says he won’t even drive near his old neighborhood now. I mean the guy has trauma, PTSD over this. HOAs are horrible.
I have multiple millennial friends who have been trying to buy a house here in the Boston area (including South and west of Boston and Southern NH). Offering $25-$50k over asking and still not getting the house. One friend of mine asked me “when is something finally going to break?”. Wish I had an answer
When people start losing their jobs, probably, and can’t afford to pay these prices.
Supposedly boomers are going to give millieniels 4x as much money as they acquired thru wealth transfer. So if you think this is bad, wait for the period in 15 to 25 years. Gonna be horrid.
I mean if we don’t become a fascist autocracy with a hollowed out government first. Seems like what the angry people want.
You don’t understand how this works in the the US of A: The medical industrial complex, backed by PE firms, will attempt to rip every last dime out of boomers during their last two years before they die.
Oh they’ll def get some of them!
A medical exec who started out 20 years ago making six figures at one hospital in my state, he now is clearing 2.5 million a year!
These guys have acess to the investing of hundreds of millions for their non profit hospital system. In 2021, one company lost 125 million or thereabouts. And the board did not fire him!
These execs stifle everyone under them to get their bonuses. It’s a wild industry.
Home hospice … in my cold dead hand
The years after age 55 can be expensive from a medical standpoint. Health problems can pop up out of nowhere. I’ve seen lots of people rack up $50k to $500k in treatments, sometimes for many years. After seeing all the tough health conditions out there, I’m surprised insurance companies make any money. The interesting part is Medicare plus supplemental insurance covers just about everything for older folks. It doesn’t seem sustainable, but maybe it is if enough younger folks pay into the system.
Tell them: QUIT BIDDING!!!!
They’re conspiring to drive up prices with their bidding. Why is that so hard to understand?
The alternative is to quit complaining that prices are too high, acknowledge that they themselves are conspiring to drive up prices, and live with the consequences.
I’m really tired of all this whining about high prices by the very people that are driving up those prices!!
If the “buyers strike” successfully drives prices down to $1, how do you suggest buyers line up to then buy the now deflated good without once again having bidding wars re-inflate it? A ticketing system? Who goes first?
And that’s why the conspired buyers strike doesn’t work. The market has to force it. People are gonna spend the money when they have it and/or feel secure enough to spend it
That’s Book 2. First you have to read Book 1.
only high unemployment is answer to this stop the bidding….
Wolf it is easier for you to say this because of your background and understanding about a whole bunch of things related to finance etc.
An average joe is bombarded with all sort of nonsense….popular media included which is more an ad today than actual reporting that people are just freaking out. The period of rising asset prices since the GFC has convinced people that they will never fall. Any dip and they rush in….which is really a bad sign because when everyone is in, is when all hell breaks loose.
But I know what you mean and it is indeed good advise. It is just difficult for most to be different. Conversations at parties are usually around the price of their house and where to invest in the next house :)
Decades of misallocation of capital will end in tears.
I too am hoping for a crash in housing prices and maybe a recession, but that’s only because I have my eye on a house I can’t currently afford. But then again, that’s kinda like hoping for another person’s misfortune.
The housing market in So Cal is broken right now. I don’t think it matters much about what the rates are at this point – the only people buying are either doing it in cash or have huge down payments. Volume is crazy low.
If rates were to drop back to 4% (which they won’t) the payment on normal middle class house would still be astronomical. Where I live, at current rates the monthly payment on a 3+2 1800sf home is between $8k – $10k per month with a $250k down payment.
4 years ago that same home would have a payment of sub $4k/mo with $150k down. In those “ancient” days of 2019 it was on the higher side for what the median income could afford. Now it’s just wildly out of range.
Drop rates to 4% and that may drop payments by $1k. The bulk of the payment is just in massively high prices combined with taxes (taxes alone can be $1300 – 1500/mo).
My guess is 1 in 50 of the people who currently live and own homes here could qualify to purchase a home now. When it does start to move, there is a lot of air underneath prices here.
It gets worse. In Orange county, CA, the median sale price (not list price) is $1.1 million. There are almost no homes below $750K, and those that are below that price are multifamily with an HOA that digs deeply into affordability calculations, therefore making the effective lowball price $750K. Looking at a mortgage qualification calculator, if you can put $150K downpayment (Lol for most aspiring buyers), then your $600K qualifying loan with $9500 in annual property tax and $1800 annual home insurance, has a qualifying income of $206K (36% back end ratio debt payment). In 2022, 15% of households in the state of California had an income of $206K or more. Since this is Orange county, let’s double that and say 30% of households have qualifying income. Within that 30% of households, the vast majority already own one or more homes, and only a fraction of people at that income level are going to pick up more homes at current rates and prices. Therefore, an overwhelming majority of aspiring buyers who would like to buy a home right now are priced out of even qualifying. QED.
Rent a nice house for less, quit looking at Zillow, and enjoy life? If more people did that, home prices would become reasonable pretty quickly.
Agreed. Four monfhs of a 100% buyer’s strike would fix pricing very quickly. I have no idea why people won’t do this.
That sounds like a place I wouldn’t want to live. Your citizenship is good nationwide, I’d gtfo before contributing to that dumpster fire. Even if lucky enough to have gotten in early, when you hit the jackpot do you cash out or go double or nothing?
Cry me a river of the downtrodden, under privileged, can’t afford a home American consumer. I wish we had this same affordability problem with access to drugs, and panhandling. Quality of life in the so called highly sought after areas have quickly turned to shit. Now the complaints of owning a $1M condo downtown Denver, tripping over career homeless drug addicts and now migrant tents cities while walking the dog. Ahh the Mountain View’s are totally worth it.
On a related note, why is the mainstream media, including CNN and CNBC, so evil in terms of constantly cheerleading the stock and housing markets. In whose interest are they purporting to act?
All main stream media are sold out to big corporations and need to perpetuate the fomo and consumption culture.
They are not there to show you the truth but to manipulate you.
NPR too. It’s because their advertisers need to sell their stocks to suckers. I’m blown away by the junk companies that advertise on NPRs market wrap. And they talked up the last RE bubble big time. Did it this time too, but a bit more subdued.
CNBC is Wall st paid media. If you see and hear some of the anchors, we can clearly see they are upset at FED for trying to control inflation and raising rates. Its funny, when core numbers were low, they used to shout out core CPI/PCE number. Now they shout headline numbers when they are low.
Everyday just bring guests who will say if you are not buying you are missing out, you are losers.
On same day, if two FED governors speak, they will show only Dove governor comments. or twist or selective media reporting.
While there is always a desire for some to rent so many more would like to purchase and gain equity. Given that 5% of Americans own more than a single home seems like changes could happen here. In the 2008 period huge swathes of houses were bought up as cash sales while those that had to finance completely missed out. This could also help address other issues our society faces as well since paying rent for decades prevents wealth accumulation by some and prevents others. There has to be some common sense approaches to addressing this. Obviously this needs to be combined with more building as well that are affordable for first time home buyers.
For housing prices to normalize we need a recession. There was no housing shortage in 2019. The ‘shortage’ is a result of a number of factors – people spread out during covid, people who would normally have had roommates chose to live alone, people who worked from home needed more space, the short term rental market was propped up by remote workers on yolo 2021/2022 travel, elderly people stayed in their homes longer versus moving into nursing homes, as well as many other factors. To reset a lot of these things there needs to be financial incentive to downsize, get roommates, sell a STR that’s no longer profitable and so forth. Recessions used to be a natural part of the business cycle to cool down overheated markets. Will the fed actually let a recession happen though or will they flood the market with QE? Will politicians from either party actually let a recession happen or will they counter it with spending, loan freezes, and free cash? As a non-homeowner I would love prices to drop significantly, but I feel like it’s unlikely in the next 12 months.
Another thing that would make housing prices drop, at least here in Colorado, would be to tax non-owner occupied short term rentals as commercial properties just like hotels. This has been proposed more than once, but it seems unlikely to pass (tourism $ vs hotel lobbyists). A significant amount of single family housing has been turned into STR’s.
There have been drastic limits imposed on STRs in most Colorado mountain towns already, with pretty minimal effect on prices so far.
Another option (which will never happen I know because of Politics) is stop Mortgage interest deductions. Fortunately SALT is limited to 10K till 2025 and Loan amount limited to 750K (but many have grandfathered 1M limit by buying before). Otherwise home owners in states with high income tax and property prices like NY and CA were really able to lower the FED taxes using SALT.
US has incentivized home buying and punished Renters systematically.
Countries like India, Renters get similar tax benefits. 1.5 lac limit used to be good for Rental or Home loan interest.
One might say Standard deduction is equivalent. But Standard deduction is very low compared to Mortgage interest deductions.
Not unlike in principle the fact that people with employer provided insurance don’t pay for the portion the employee pays. There are a lot of laws, college saving plans, 401ks and so on that benefit the well off and prevent meaningful change in those areas. Those in charge make the laws that benefit their class.
From 2008, FED got into Business of inflating the Asset prices by printing more and ZIRP. It was FED who distorted the market by artificially keeping interest low for too long.
When every Tom Dick Harry knew RE market is very hot al over US, FED kept on buying MBS till early 2022. They kept rates too low for too long.
I ack many people’s comments here and pain of not able to buy home. Many times even I feel stupid and hurt; time passes by and still not able to have a place we can call it a own home.
But I will not participate in this craziness of bidding. Only Time will tell who were idiots. Those bought in FOMO or who didn’t buy thinking prices are crazy.
Thankfully our savings/cash has more value now. Keep in T bills and earn 5.4%. , unlike 2020-2022, rates are not zero. That’s biggest advantage IF you saved. Its revenge time for Savers. People who are living on Credit are the ones complaining of higher rates. I am loving this 5.4 FED funds rate.