Highest-Ever Treasury Short Positioning by Hedge Funds into Last Week Was “Accident Waiting to Happen,” Massive Short-Covering Ensued, Pushed Down Yields. “Basis Trade” at it Again

But now, the 10-year yield jumps 15 basis points from Friday. Short-covering has run its course?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The fireworks over the past few weeks in the US Treasury market involved, as you’d expect, hedge funds creating and then covering massive highly leveraged short positions.
According to an aggregate of Commodity Futures Trading Commission figures going back to 2006, cited by Bloomberg this morning, hedge funds had taken on the most ever leveraged net short positions in Treasury futures trades by October 31.
Amid these short positions, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5% by October 23, and the rising yields mean falling prices in the cash Treasury market, and the Treasury-short bets were working, but that moment of 5% glory was followed by the insta-plunge in yields the same day, followed by further drops in yields. Dropping yields means prices rallied. And yet during that week, hedge funds continued to pile into this leveraged short trade until October 31.
And by October 31, the net short-positions in Treasury futures had reached the highest level ever, and this extreme positioning “was an accident waiting to happen,” Gareth Berry, strategist at Macquarie Group, told Bloomberg.
Then on November 1, the Treasury department’s Quarterly Refunding announcement, designed to whack down longer-term yields, pulled the rug out entirely from that short trade. And those trades unraveled.
“Price action in Treasuries for the past few months was a classic case of a persuasive story feeding the price action, until it went too far, leading to an overshoot which is now correcting,” Gareth Berry, told Bloomberg.
These short trades also involved the “basis trade”: selling Treasury futures and buying bonds in the Treasury cash market and extracting a small profit from the difference between them, but multiplied by huge leverage.
The basis trade has come under SEC scrutiny, which is supposed to regulate hedge funds; and by bank regulators who are worried because banks supply some of the funding to hedge funds for this trade, and they could get hit by the blowback. And the Fed is worried because hedge funds also borrow in the repo market, and leveraged bets blew out the repo market in 2019, when the Fed ended up stepping in to bail out those goofballs. And leveraged bets blowing up contributed to the crazy volatility in the Treasury market in March 2020 when the Fed then threw heaven and earth at it.
In August 2023, Fed researchers found that hedge funds were back at it: They found that short futures positions in the 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year Treasury contracts rose by $411 billion in 10 months, to $715 billion, and that total leveraged Treasury shorts rose to $860 billion – but that was based on data as of May 9. And the trade has ballooned since then. No one really knows how large this trade it.
And the Fed researchers pointed at this basis trade as a vulnerability for financial stability:
“The cash-futures basis trade is an arbitrage trade that involves a short Treasury futures position, a long Treasury cash position, and borrowing in the repo market to finance the trade and provide leverage. This trade presents a financial stability vulnerability because the trade is generally highly leveraged and is exposed to both changes in futures margins and changes in repo spreads. Hedge funds unwinding the cash-futures basis trade likely contributed to the March 2020 Treasury market instability.”
Today, Fed Governor Lisa Cook in a speech on financial stability, pointed at hedge funds and the basis trade:
“For example, several indicators suggest that Treasury cash-futures basis trades—trades that involve the sale of a Treasury future and the purchase of a Treasury security deliverable into the futures contract—likely gained in popularity recently. Because the basis trade is often highly leveraged, a funding shock or heightened volatility in Treasury markets could force hedge funds to abruptly unwind their positions at potentially distressed prices.”
“I will keep an eye on how these leveraged trades might interact with Treasury market liquidity.”
The SEC has proposed new rules to reform the Treasury market to get a handle on these leveraged bets; among other things, those rules would treat hedge funds like the broker-dealer arms of banks.
Ken Griffin, CEO of the hedge fund Citadel which is up to its ears in the basis trade, pushed back against SEC scrutiny, and said that regulators should focus on banks and their lending to hedge funds, in order to reduce the risks to the financial system, he told the FT yesterday.
“If regulators are really worried about the size of the basis trade, they can ask banks to conduct stress tests to see if they have enough collateral from their counterparties,” he told the FT.
Meanwhile, back in the Treasury market, the massive short-covering that helped push down the 10-year yield last week seems to have run its course, and today the 10-year yield already jumped by 15 basis points from the low on Friday to 4.65% at the moment.
A trade Ackman timed perfectly.
Did his announced coverage of his position start the rally??
I called Ackman today, some underling told me he couldn’t get to the phone, he’s busy piling back into the trade.
/sarc
After last week’s carnage I could see it truth be told
Investment rate (annualized) on the 6 month T-bill Oct 30 2023 was 5.56% at auction. On Nov 6 2023 it was 5.47%. To my mind, this is not much of a change. I buy at auction and hold to maturity. I will stick with T-bills (6 months and under). Notes and bonds are too crazy for me, plus they yield much less.
If I want two years or longer, I would likely just do CDs with the smallest early withdrawal penalty I could find. Brokered CDs are okay, but they are subject to the vagaries of the market if you sell before maturity, and do not compound. One big downside to CDs is that the state taxes the interest. I wish I lived in Florida or Texas.
See that’s what I’m sort of trying to figure out.
In retirement what is the best strategy?
Keep the mutual funds working for you, with the risk the market will tank for a few years.
Or go into super low risk stuff. But most years the low risk stuff doesn’t earn much. And I def need to do some catch up earning.
so many avenues!
Interestingly, when I was checking how desperate banks were to get deposits via brokered CDs at my broker, I saw that several banks offered 4-year 5%+ CDs, Morgan Stanley among them.
That’s interesting because they wouldn’t offer it if they thought that in 2024 or 2035 or 2026, yields would be lower. They offered it because they thought it was a good deal for them — seems they’re expecting longer rates to go higher.
“They offered it because they thought it was a good deal for them — seems they’re expecting longer rates to go higher.”
They fund themselves in a multitude of ways, so I wouldn’t put too much weight on them issuing some 4 year CDs @ 5%.
“That’s interesting because they wouldn’t offer it if they thought that in 2024 or 2035 or 2026, yields would be lower.”
I assumed those rates were offered on callable CD’s so they don’t have much interest rate risk for the bank.
William is there any benefit (fees, taxes etc.) in buying from the auction vs buying via a brokerage such as Schwab?
I usually buy from Schwab. Am I missing something?
Aman, from what I understand buying Treasuries from Treasury Direct or from a broker like Schwab is exactly the same. Schwab does not charge a commission to buy or sell Treasuries, same with Vanguard. The advantage of using a broker is that you can sell Treasuries before maturity (I have not yet done so). With Treasury Direct you have to move the Treasury to a broker in order to sell it before maturity. Also Treasury Direct’s website is something out of the early 1980s (some people might like that). Phone Schwab to be sure of all this.
Suffering, I sort of just laid out my retirement plan. We used to get close to zero interest on Treasuries, but those days are over. I think the Fed has learned its lesson with ZIRP, but maybe not. I get 5.5% with no risk (and state income tax-free) for now, and I will adapt when necessary. “Berkshire Hathaway holds nearly $100 billion in Treasury bills as of Dec. 31, 2022”, for what it is worth.
I think Schwab marks up bonds, but that’s invisible to you. It’s baked into the yield to maturity.
Gattopardo, NO. No mark-up or commission on Treasuries at Schwab. They do have mark-ups (small) on CDs.
My situation with retirement and taxes as well although in January I might do some 1 year treasuries simply because the tax doesn’t come due until maturity so gives me an extra year to pay taxes on them.
Glen
But do you still get the interest up front just like the 6 months?
I’m asking because I plan to do the same this winter/spring.
Thanks
Any idea how much of a percentage these trades gain?
It has to be more than 5% because you can pickup 5% easy.
What would possess a bank ceo to play chicken like this with their whole bank (via the hedge funds)? It has to be worth the squeeze.
5% is no good. They are using OPM (other people’s money) which costs them at least 6-7%. If they make 1% on their basis trade and leverage it 10x and do that 5 times a year, they’d collect 50% minus their cost of money. Of course, there is the risk you short blows up. But if you are big enough you’ll get bailed out.
This may be unpopular but I sure do wish they weren’t allowed to gamble with money they don’t have. The idea of having to bail out leveraging recklessness for the solidity of the financial sure does rub me the wrong way.
Totally agree with Loedon here.
This kind of “engineering” does not seem to benefit society in anyway as far as I can see and can cause great harm to our society as a whole. Not a good arena to hold a playground for the few.
Oh, it does benefit society. Just not the part of society we are in.
…those rarely-seen (except in tv ads) ‘pretty people’ in the casino?…
may we all find a better day.
Yes, why is the Fed providing funding to gamblers via the repo market? A hedge fund could blow up in an instant and default on their repos, handing losses to taxpayers in the end. The government should have nothing to do with hedge fund funding.
Currently, the Fed is NOT providing funding via repos. Opposite. The Fed’s repos = $0.
It did step into the repo market in late 2019 until June 2020.
Currently, the Fed is draining $1 trillion FROM the repo market (borrowing from the repo market) via its reverse repos. This causes repo rates to be above 5.3% (Fed’s RRP rate), so hedge funds have to pay more if they borrow in the repo market.
To the average citizen, the Treasury’s quarterly refunding announcement is like the orange juice crop report of the movie: “Trading Places;” with Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen as the “Duke” brothers.
It was just the end of filling up the TGA.
The SEC, as usual, is being hyper-aggressive and nitpicking.
When they were given largesse to pursue almost any infraction, they acted eagerly — all those business-suited men and women, like a school of piranhas in some shallow South American creek.
We need a more judicious SEC, not a RoboCop-like enforcer.
The SEC is as usual years behind, and it doesn’t even get interested in acting until after something blows up, and even after it blows up, it might not act — see the repo market blowout in late 2019 and the March 2020 Treasury blowout both mentioned here — and it still hasn’t acted as of today, and it might never act, because it has been captured by the companies it is supposed to regulate.
Calling the SEC a RoboCop-like enforcer” made my day. Spit-out-coffee funny.
…beat me to it, Wolf! Many thanks!
may we all find a better day.
But Elon Musk said….
The SEC lost any credibility it had when it got a tip that Madoff was doing EXACTLY WHAT HE WAS IN FACT DOING, and STILL couldn’t find the fraud or do anything about it.
Even the gods-of-the-universe have to be careful with shorts and leverage.
Seriously though, this means we are back in middle through until we get more data.
Higher for longer…
to hell with the hedge funds, at this point they are nothing but a drain on the productive parts of the economy. Useless paper-pushers that have taken advantage of free money fr some 20+ years… nothing but degenerate gamblers with inside information and a house credit card.
Cut them off and let them go bankrupt already! The sooner we allow for true price discovery, the better off we will all be.
Doesn’t look like the desired 10 year will hit the rates most of us want. Perhaps down the road or perhaps I am not seeing something that could unfold that could drive them to 6%+(outside of higher inflation which seems unlikely right now).
Patience, dude.
I’m not saying this will happen, but a possible cause would be another round of government shut-down talk. All it would take is the rumor of a downgrade in the federal government’s bond rating – particularly given the large systemic budget deficits they are currently running.