The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, December 2023 Update

Down from 2022 highs: San Francisco -12%, Seattle -11%, Portland -6%; Denver, Phoenix, Las Vegas -5%; Dallas -4%, San Diego -2%, Los Angeles -1%. But new highs in 8 metros.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “October” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in August, September, and October. That’s the time frame here. It uses the “sales-pairs method,” comparing the sales price of the same house over time, thereby eliminating the issues associated with median prices and average prices (see “Methodology” toward the end of the article). But it lags.
The story here is about the individual metros of the 20 metros covered by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index where home prices soared to ridiculous levels, multiplying by factors of three and four since 2000.
The “most splendid Housing bubbles,” we started calling them since about 2017 to track their astounding surge – and what their fate is now.
Nine of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller Index were below their peaks in mid-2022. Nine metros had month-to-month declines (Seattle, Denver, Tampa, Washington DC, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Dallas, Minneapolis). And 8 of the 20 metros set new highs.
Prices below their 2022 peaks in 9 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (% from their respective peak, Case-Shiller month of peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -11.7% (May 2022)
- Seattle: -10.9% (May 2022)
- Portland: -5.8% (May 2022)
- Las Vegas: -5.3% (July 2022)
- Denver: -5.2% (May 2022)
- Phoenix: -5.1% (June 2022)
- Dallas: -4.4% (June 2022)
- San Diego: -2.1% (May 2022)
- Los Angeles: -0.8% (May 2022)
Prices set new highs in 8 of the 20 metros in the index (% year-over-year):
- New York metro: +7.1%
- Detroit: +8.1%
- Chicago: +6.9%
- Boston: +6.6%
- Miami: +6.7%
- Cleveland: +6.4%
- Charlotte: +6.0%
- Atlanta: +5.3%
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
San Francisco Bay Area:
- Month to month: -0.6%
- Year over year: +1.6%
- From the peak in May 2022: -11.7%.
The closeup of San Francisco:
And here is the long view:
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: -0.5%.
- Year over year: +1.5%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -10.9%.
The closeup of Seattle:
And the long view:
Portland metro:
- Month to month: -0.9%.
- Year over year: -0.6%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -5.8%.
The closeup of Portland:
And the long view:
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +0.3%.
- Year over year: +0.1%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -5.3%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: -0.6%.
- Year over year: +1.6%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -5.2%.
The closeup of Denver:
And the long view:
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +0.9%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -5.1%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%.
- Year over year: +1.2%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -4.4%.
The closeup of Dallas:
The long view:
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: 0.1%.
- Year over year: +7.2%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -2.1%.
The closeup of San Diego:
The long view:
Los Angeles metro
- Month to month: +0.4%.
- Year over year: +6.1%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -0.8%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: -0.02%.
- Year over year: +2.3%.
- October and September were just a hair above the previous high of July 2022.
Here is the closeup:
And the long view:
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%.
- Year over year: +4.7%.
- The prior month had been a new high.
Closeup of Washington DC:
Long view:
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +0.3%.
- Year over year: +6.6%.
- Set new high.
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%
- Year over year: +6.7%.
- Set new high.
New York metro:
- Month to month: +0.5%.
- Year over year: +7.1%.
- Set new high.
To be included in this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the metro must have experienced a home price inflation since 2000 of at least 180%. The indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. So today’s index values of 427 for Miami, 420 for Los Angeles, and 419 for San Diego are up respectively by 327%, 320%, and 319% since 2000.
The remaining 6 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had far less home price inflation than 180% since 2000, and don’t qualify for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles. But in 2022 and 2023, these metros had big home price increases in percentage terms, and the month-to-month increases continued in October, except for Minneapolis, where the index has now fallen for the third month in a row.
Chicago, with an index value of 198 is up by “only” 98% from 2000, and is therefore among the six Case-Shiller metros that don’t qualify for this list. But it saw a massive surge since May 2020 – thank you, halleluiah Fed money-printing – so here it is anyway:
- Month to month: +0.2%
- Year over year: +6.9%.
- Set new high.
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors. This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices (37-page methodology).
Home-Price Inflation. By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home price inflation. So Miami, for example, had 327% home price inflation since 2000. To be included in the “Most Splendid Housing Bubbles,” metros had to have home price inflation of at least 180% since 2000. By comparison, the Consumer-Price Index (CPI), which tracks price changes of goods and services that are consumed by consumers, was 82% over the same period (my discussion: Beneath the Skin of CPI Inflation, November).
Will cutting interest rates restart the housing bubble mania in the US? Canadians are betting that a -0.5% decrease in interest rates will increase the price of $2m Toronto houses into $200 million dollar property titans.
If you mean FED funds rate dropping, that does not necessarily mean that mortgage rates would drop. They might only drop the FED funds rate to counteract an increasing long term bond yield. But I am not sure if lower mortgage rates would skyrocket prices in America as lower mortgage rates may get those ‘stuck’ in their current homes to list. Which brings those people back into the supply and demand equation and it also means more vacation/rental homes listing as people think they can finally sell their additional properties. You’ll also notice not a single city West of the Mississippi made a year over year high.
What interest rates are you talking about?
One would hope that this is an underlying reason for the Fed to continue with the higher for longer mantra.
Yes, once the Fed starts to lower rates, there’s a high probability that the housing market will slowly start to head higher, assuming we’re not at the start of a recession.
Speaking of which, it’s highly doubtful we’re going to see a recession outside of a black swan event with the level of deficit spending Washington is engaged in.
“Will cutting interest rates restart the housing bubble mania in the US?”
By the time the Fed cuts rates that’ll mean something economically important has broken. Banks don’t like lending into that kind of turmoil, which is why when the Fed ZIRP’d the FFR by the end of 2008, it still took the banks many years before they offered mortgage rates under 5%.
Higher FFR now will eventually mean higher unemployment, more defaults/foreclosures/added inventory, etc, and it won’t take much more inventory to start a negative cascading effect in prices.
Of course it will restart the mania. Just look at what’s been happening to stocks, bonds, commodities, virtual funnymoney etc. as rates fall. There is an inverse relationship between interest rates & asset prices for almost every category of financial asset, and real estate is no different.
*restart* it? Speaking as somebody in the nearly 50% of metros hitting an all time high, it doesn’t feel like it ever left.
Home price appreciation this year has (generally speaking) not been at a parabolic rate.
“Mania” means going parabolic. (For example, 2020-21 home prices & stock prices, 2023 stock prices.)
Pssh….this is pathetic of a decline to say the least…maybe the naysayers are right, this time is different in these markets. I still hold out hope, however small, maybe these markets are the tail end of the Titanic rather than the front end like SF or Las Vegas..matter of time, so far it doesn’t look too encouraging.
San Diego: -2.1% (May 2022)
Los Angeles: -0.8% (May 2022)
I suppose I’ve been a naysayer so will continue to say nay… there’s been no significant correction here in San Diego and it’s pretty evident by the flatline close up in the charts above. These data are from October and just published (2 month or so lag). Just wait and see what the most splendid reports are going to be like in February and going forward. Ask anyone in San Diego what the market is like right now and they’ll tell you that it’s nuts. Junk 1400 sf stuff asking 1mil. Nice stuff selling for 1.2, 1.4 etc, and I’m only really paying attention to 92115. The city as a whole is seeing anything but a bubble popping. I’ve given my opinions as to why this is happening several times and usually get bludgeoned so will spare this comment of that info, but it’s pretty obvious to anyone living here why it’s happening.
To get a big housing bust like 2008 you need mass unemployment, lots of low-quality loans, or both. Neither is true today.
We are in a housing bust. Existing home sales have collapsed.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/12/20/here-come-the-new-listings-of-existing-homes-prices-drop-further-demand-remains-at-collapsed-levels/
You can’t focus on prices right now (existing home prices). Price discovery takes a long time with an illiquid asset (without forced selling).
Here is the price chart from that article, with home prices through November:
The most splendid bubble : John Singelton, 82, an Aussie, net worth $800M, 10M Hawaii love house, dumped his sixth wife, 44y, after getting a heart attack. He married number #7, also 44Y, bc she makes him happy. Denis dated beauty queens, tv stars, 60 min reporter, high society ladies, who like his great sense of humor and buybacks.
$800 mil? Wheel him on in, I’m not a picky woman.
I don’t know if we can call it a bubble after 2024 if it doesn’t soften more. It’s been inflated way too long. Then again I’m super impatient waiting for “affordability”
Well I plan on buying a house in 2024, which with my luck means I’ll be buying at the peak and then we go down from there. :)
Will you buy it to live in it? (that’s usually what houses are for)
Yep, as long as I don’t have to relocate for a job. I need a 3 car garage at this point and renting a house with a 2 car garage isn’t something I can continue with. And I will also be keeping the 3 cars for life so selling those not in the cards.
Just buy it and live in it. Do like Warren B. and I did. Live in that house for the rest of your life. What you pay for it doesn’t matter one wit.
Its not a bubble, it was a jump 4 to 5 years into the future of existing price trends, that will slow the price trend momentarily while general inflation catches up, and then continue. Until the average age of first time homebuyers starts decreasing, its a sign of shortage relative to demand, and it is still increasing. Will take decades of massive construction efforts to reverse that trend, and thats never going to happen. I wager for Gen A, purchasing a home will be seen as the last step before retirement, to lock in a fixed price shelter payment, relative to rent that would increase 7-10% annually in retirement, and be unsustainable on a fixed income. Housing will no longer be something to build wealth, but merely something to avoid total wealth depletion in old age.
That’s quite the fantasy you’ve got there. Care to point to any time in any place where such a thing has even come close to happening? Even in hugely limited places like Singapore? Maybe Japan? Believe me, if it gets anywhere near what you described you’ll have far more pressing problems.
Are you waiting for affordability by one income households or two income households? Two income households are the normal unlike in 1944.
The East up vs the West down.
I wonder if the higher general population density of the entire East vs the lower general population density of the entire West is causing this divide?
Or are housing prices higher in the West on average?
I don’t know what is causing this divide but it draws my eye
Prices in the West experienced a much greater increase during the Covid boom than they did in the East, at least I believe so. Especially in western Mountain towns like mine, prices increased 80-120 percent in two years, vs around 42% nationally. So even with 10 or 12% price drops, prices are still up massively from 2019.
What you are describing is just your local price gouging.
The weather is better out West. Less humidity and no hurricanes. ;)
You get all 4 seasons in the midwest but no scenery ….but on the plus side you can find affordable homes.
Looking at all the charts, there weren’t really any ‘dead cat bounces’ in Housing Bust #1. It was down down down…and then up up up. Then a short downturn this past year, now heading back up. Didn’t see that in Bust 1. I honestly wonder if in a year or two, Wolf will still be referring to this as a “Splendid Housing Buffle” and “Housing Bust #2.” I am in real estate and have been waiting for two years, and not seeing much of a dent here in the Rockies. Even a 10-12% decline since the peak isn’t overly dramatic when prices increased 40, 50, 70, 100+%, depending on location, during the Covid spike. The next couple years will be interesting. I’ve given up on predictions. When asked, I tell clients that in a year, prices will be lower, higher, or the same, and I absolutely guarantee it. I would like to see them come down, dramatically. I can broker transactions in an up, down, or sideways market. Affordability concerns me greatly.
I will never change the name of the series, “the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America.” I started calling it this way in 2017 to track the crazy home price increases in those markets. Even if prices decline a gazillion percent, I will keep calling the series “the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America,” manifestation of Dark & Dry Humor®
This time around we don’t have a mass of resetting loan types, and last time around didn’t have Trillions of extra Stimmiez to fuel our drunken sailors.
It’ll end at some point, no matter what the used-house-sales-types tell everyone. The Fed has yet to engineer any soft-landings, and this time isn’t different enough to matter much in the end result.
Just closed on a house in Phoenix today. Why? Because I needed a house, the seller standoff isn’t ending, and I found one I can afford.
If the market dumps next month, that was me, you’re welcome!
Hope you got a good deal. Prices in not so good areas of Phoenix are at a premium. The Fed is criminal for what they’ve done. I know what you mean, though. I’ve said if I take the plunge and buy again at these outrageous prices, we’d have the biggest crash in a history. It would be just my luck.
In many markets, the top of the chart resembles a two-pronged fork, which might skewer today’s buyers.
If inflation takes off again, things will get interesting. Good news is priced in, bad news is not.
Plus, as those reverse repos on the Fed’s B/S continue to drop, QT could really start to take hold of matters, assuming the Fed does not panic (again) and lick the boot of Wall Street. The boot is still wet from the last panic.
I’m beginning to believe it’s not a bubble. It’s looking more like a permanent adjustment higher in prices due to the gross excess of “new” money that was printed, that will apparently never be removed.
About $1.2 trillion has been unprinted so far since July 2022.
Look at that Phoenix chart since 2020, and the Fed let it happen. Prices aren’t down nearly enough. It’s criminal.
Bernanke caused the GFC, by restricting the monetary base, or required reserves, for 29 contiguous months. The money stock was restricted for 48 months.
Powell has restricted the means-of-payment money stock for 21 months. If Powell continues with holding the money stock constant, house prices will show their greatest declines in just another couple of months (>3 months).
The data show an interesting bifurcation. All prices that are lower than their highs are in the west or mountain states. All prices that hit record highs are in the east and midwest. No exceptions. I don’t know what to say about it, but it is strange.
“All prices that are lower than their highs are in the west or mountain states.”
Also Dallas, which is only kind of in the West.
Also, they off their highs from over a year ago — May through July 2022. There are other metros on this list that are off their 2023 highs, but that’s not a big deal.
I have called 12 of the last 2 housing bubbles.
And this is how media reports the same information…..
“Home prices post biggest gains of 2023”
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/12/26/sp-case-shiller-october-home-prices-post-biggest-gain-of-2023.html
The 20-City Case-Shiller index inched up 0.1% month-to-month, the smallest month-to-month gain since it fell in January and now roughly matches its Jun 2022 high.
They’re talking about the year-over-year gains which are a result of the base effect from the plunges a year ago.
Curious if you have any opinions on housing prices in desirable resort towns and how that may be affecting the large metros or suburbs.
I think that remote work is here to stay and certain percentage of knowledge workers have fled the cities/suburbs for good. My anecdotal observation in my small mountain town is that home prices have somehow hung onto peak prices even through interest rate rises (3%->7%). Could metro home prices be falling now because some percentage of higher paid workers have relocated and are refusing to move back?
My prediction? I think this winter is going to be the last, best time to buy a house in our lifetimes, so take advantage of the “low” prices while you can.
Case-Shiller is clearly saying the “bust” is over. In the next few months we’ll see the usual winter pullback in prices.
Next year, when mortgages go under 5%, is when the bubble goes much higher than anybody ever thought possible.
Too bad they don’t have a vaccine for FOMO.
The 30 year mortgage rate generally hovers at 3% above the 10 year treasury.
If you think mortgage rates will be under 5%, you’re saying that you think the 10 year will be back down at 2% next year.
I’ll take the other side of that bet.
There is still an excess of money pumping up the economy including stimulus in the factory area. If we have faith in the “C suite” they should be able to pump up the stock prices with buybacks filling the capitalist’s pockets; using already corporation borrowed money. Companies with debt to refinance at higher rates or better yet not refinanced due to credit risk should help cool off the overheating.
Mr Richter I came across an article about Wall Street derivatives. The article says 3 US banks: JP Morgan Chase; Citibank, and Goldman Sachs hold 157.3 Trillion dollars of derivatives. 77 percent of all the derivatives held in the USA. These trillions of dollars in derivatives vastly outweigh the assets of these banks. Is this an issue we should all be concerned about or is it just the way business is done these days? Warren Buffett calls these derivatives trades a ticking time bomb. Do you agree?
Stock options are derivatives, and they’re huge. Interest rate swaps are derivatives, which banks use to hedge against interest rate risk, and what caused the banks to collapse in March was that they did NOT engage in interest rate swaps, or not enough, to hedge against rising interest rates. Airlines use derivatives to hedge against fuel price spikes. US oil and gas producers use derivatives to hedge their production. Every time you see “hedge,” think derivatives. And someone is on the other side.
Notional value is meaningless. If you buy $1,000 in call options, the notional value could be huge, but the most you’re at risk for is your $1,000 investment. And someone else makes that money. Zero sum.
Buffett is the biggest hypocrite ever. His companies use derivatives all the time.
I think the problem can arise when institutions aren’t using derivatives to hedge against some exposure they have, but as an independent gamble.
The problems that DID arise this year was that the “institutions” did NOT use derivates (interest-rate swaps) and collapsed.
Ok thanks that article had me all stirred up. I thought 2008 was about to repeat. Thanks for the info sir.
Those charts are shocking. Not sure how these prices are sustainable…
Housing is just like stocks, bonds, and all other assets.
Never before have investors paid so much for so little.
Ultimately, home prices should be a function of what they rent for, and stock prices should be a function of dividends/earnings.
Right, now they’re both grotesquely overvalued.