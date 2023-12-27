Cleaning Up the SPAC Mess after Consensual Hallucination: Bankruptcies, Imploded Stocks, and Lawsuits. Lots of Cleanup Left to Do

But it was so much fun while it lasted?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
At least 21 companies that had gone public via SPAC during the SPAC mania starting in 2020 filed for bankruptcy in 2023, according to Bloomberg. In 2022, 11 from from that era filed for bankruptcy, according to Skadden. These companies filed for bankruptcy because they burned huge amounts of cash and then ran out of cash to burn. But that didn’t matter in the era of consensual hallucination, as we’ve come to call it.
The latest bankruptcy filing came from electric-scooter rental outfit Bird Global, which filed for bankruptcy just before Christmas, 25 months after having gone public via merger with a SPAC. It was dogged by endless losses and endless cash burn – the result of the self-destructive business model that was so popular during the era of consensual hallucination. And it was hit by a flood of personal-injury lawsuits.
The stock once had a market cap of $2.5 billion. It’s still being shuffled around over the counter but is essentially worthless. Before its delisting, the ticker was BRDS, as in “for the birds.” They did have a sense of dry dark humor.
In addition, about 140 other companies that have gone public via SPAC merger will likely need to raise more cash in 2024 in order to kick the can down the road, according to Bloomberg. And raising more funds is going to be tough for endless cash-burn machines, given the losses hapless investors have already taken.
In addition, 44% of the companies that went public via SPAC merger and that have filed annual reports in 2023 have included “going-concern” warnings in their filings, indicating that their auditors think they may not have enough cash to make it through the next year. This rate was double the rate for non-SPACs, according to Bloomberg, citing Hudson Labs, which analyzes SEC filings.
In addition, the stocks of many of the companies that went public via SPAC, have totally collapsed, after spiking to ridiculous highs. We’ve looked at a bunch of them here in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks, which we kicked off in March 2021, following that infamous February 2021.
Speed records from SPAC merger to bankruptcy were set and broken. EV maker Electric Last Mile Solutions once held the speed record: 12 months from SPAC merger to bankruptcy filing in June 2022.
But that record was soon broken, including in December 2022, when Bitcoin miner and crypto-hosting-platform Core Scientific filed for bankruptcy 11 months after going public via merger with a SPAC in January 2022.
And record continued to be broken, including most recently, by software firm Near Intelligence, which filed for bankruptcy on December 11, 2023, just nine months after going public via SPAC in March 2023. The stock kathoomphed 75% in its first week as a public company and is now worthless.
WeWork took its time, finally filing for bankruptcy in November, two years after going public via merger with a SPAC, after burning through at least $16 billion raised over its 13 years of existence, much of it from SoftBank and its Vision fund.
In 2019, before WeWork’s scuttled IPO, its “valuation” was jacked up to $47 billion, a masterpiece of Softbank scheming. After it went public via SPAC, peak market cap reached nearly $10 billion. The stock still gets shuffled around over the counter for a few cents, giving it a market cap of less than $20 million. And many landlords, or their creditors after they took over the properties, have gotten hung out to dry.
EV maker Proterra filed for bankruptcy in August, 25 months after going public via SPAC merger. The company made a few electric buses a year. At the peak, it had a market cap of $4 billion.
EV maker Lordstown made the trip from SPAC merger to bankruptcy in about two-and-a-half years, and class-action lawsuits have been filed against the company for misleading investors. The shares of other EV SPACS have totally collapsed, and many of them are headed for bankruptcy.
Post-SPAC stocks were a show all on their own. By industry group, cannabis firms are the winners, in terms of kathoomph of their post-SPAC merger stocks since 2009, according to SPAC Insider. Here are the top five, in terms of kathoomph:
- Cannabis firms: -97.6%
- EV makers: -91.1%
- Healthcare: -87.6%
- Technology: -86.0%
- Consumer: -85.7%
The CNBC Post-SPAC index, which tracks stocks after their merger with a SPAC, peaked in February 2021 and has since then collapsed by 82%.
But don’t cry for the sponsors. The sponsors of the blank-check companies – the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies or SPACs – make money no matter what as long as their SPAC succeeds in merging with a privately held company. So the motivations are all wrong.
During that era of consensual hallucination, celebrities started riding the SPAC gravy train, promoting all kinds of outfits, sponsoring and touting their own SPACs, to the point that the SEC issued a warning in March 2021 about “celebrity involvement with SPACs.”
By which time it was already too late because in February 2021, the whole SPAC-IPO schmear started coming unglued, to the point we mused here on March 3, 2021: “Was That the IPO Stocks Bubble that Just Popped?” A number of those celebrity SPACs have now gotten sued by their investors.
Sponsors take their SPAC public via regular IPO. At that point, the stock trades publicly, usually around $10 a share, but the company is just a shell with some cash looking to acquire a privately held company, such as Bird Global, which then becomes the publicly traded entity, and the ticker is changed to reflect the acquired company’s name.
The number of SPAC IPOs, where sponsors turn their blank-check companies into publicly traded stocks, had been rising even in 2017, 2018, and 2019. But in 2020, they more than quadrupled to 248 SPAC IPOs, and in 2021 they exploded to 613 SPAC IPOs, according to SPAC Insider. In 2022, as this stuff was already coming unglued, another 86 got pushed out the window, and in 2023 another 31:
Of those SPACs that went public since 2009 – the chart above – 564 completed a merger with a target company, such as with Near Intelligence, which now filed for bankruptcy.
Another 369 SPACs liquidated and returned the funds to the shareholders of the SPAC, or announced that they would liquidate, after they failed to merge with a target company within the two-year window, or the extension, according to SPAC Insider. In those cases, the sponsors took some losses, and public investors mostly did not, which is why sponsors are motivated to merge with a target company, even if it’s an instant kathoomph for investors.
And there are still a bunch of SPACs out there looking for a target (129) or trying to complete an already announced merger (142), according to SPAC Insider. And if those efforts fail, which would be the best-case scenario for investors, they will also have to liquidate.
SPAC-a-licious!
Thanks Wolf.
Oh baby!
Be…haaave!
Hilarious. Last Mile and Near Intelligence?! The warning was right there is the name! Simply Crash, an airbag company, is probably next.
It was just another con
And yet a virtual valueless nothingness like “crypto” rages on. I mean, BitCON alone has a market cap of almost a TRILLION dollars. Bizarre. At least Bird had a product and business plan.
It is just another form of currency so as long as people view it as such and demand exists for it then it will be fine. Obviously many in the world want to reduce hegemony of the dollar although Bitcoin probably isn’t in that camp in the same way. The dollar really has no intrinsic value except what it allows us to purchase. And even though companies with significant market cap indeed produce goods/services the valuations are very high. People basically agree Teslas market cap of 819 billion is the value of the company. I’m not hear to argue that is indeed true but obviously most do. Admittedly the people are a fairly narrow band of society who control wealth but then they should be the most intelligent on such matters.
“It is just another form of currency so as long as people view it as such and demand exists for it then it will be fine.”
Cryptos are gambling tokens, not currencies, and everyone knows it. There are by now close to 10,000 of them. Many have become worthless and no longer trade. Stable coins are gambling tokens that help you getting in and out of the other gambling tokens.
“The dollar really has no intrinsic value except what it allows us to purchase.”
The dollar has tons of intrinsic value. It has the backing of the most dominant democracy in the world with the ability to tax one of the largest, most dynamic economies in the world.
There is huge value there.
US court judgments can be satisfied by dollars.
Many EV SPACs have a product and a plan, but the path is looking long to profits and the EV market is set to grow at a more normal pace next year. I don’t suspect them all (LCID/RIVN) to survive at the current cash burn rate.
The govt is not as involved as during the pandemic, rates are higher, and barring an unforeseen event I feel close to the end of the pandemic inflationary period. The cash is still flowing around, sure, but finally there is a directionality to prices of various goods and commodities, as opposed to only going up.
I wonder now if 2024 can offer a controlled disinflation or if the steering wheel comes off the ship. The 10-yr has gone vertical.
“I wonder now if 2024 can offer a controlled disinflation or if the steering wheel comes off the ship. The 10-yr has gone vertical.”
I hope it is catastrophic deflation. I hope they lose control. I’m so tired of all of it.
You obviously have never been through catstrophic deflation. It really is catastrophic
CCCB,
I don’t care. We need a huge reset from the inflated prices we have from the past three years. I am not okay with continuing the status quo. Continuing to pile on more inflated prices on top of the inflated prices we already have, especially in housing, insurance, etc., will be catastrophic in itself. I guess you don’t see that. 10 you cratered some more today. Until the Fed decides to do its job, all I can do is hope for deflation and continue to hoard money.
Oops, 10 yr
Be careful what you wish for…..for you may get it.
But I hear you…the monetary circus has gone to far and something bad is going to happen sooner or later. However if history is any guide it is always finally inflation and not deflation.
Any sign of deflation and the monetary boozooka will be reloaded and fired pretty soon.
The best case for the Fed is that inflation remains low and assets stay flat for 15 years without a big drop.
The worst case is indeed deflation leading to very high inflation.
And we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of significant productivity increases from new technologies. Although this is very unlikely but non zero
We don’t need a reset from inflated prices. You just need to learn what anchoring is and why it is bad to do so in decision making.
I get it. You failed to see the signs and now it sucks for you so you think your only choice is to hope it sucks for everyone else as well.
Bitcoin has one and only one purpose, that is to facilitate criminal activity. criminal activity includes the bribing of government officials such as legislators and regulators. You can draw your own conclusions about bitcoin.
Are you Janet Yellen under a pseudonym? 0.24% of Bitcoin was linked to illegal activities in 2023.
OK then, criminal activity and raw gambler speculation, looking for a bigger fool. FIFY.
What’s the source on that number, SBF?
It is very successful, then All that criminal activity is secretly conducted and can’t be detected by the authorities.
“Bitcoin has one and only one purpose, that is to facilitate criminal activity.”
That truly was the value of it originally so I think you are right in extending that to what it does today.
circumvention and obscure transactions
The dark net created a need for it, and it fulfilled many of those needs. Then the rich realized that they could circumvent taxes and capital gains instead of using it for buying drugs and much worse things on the dark net. (the dark net is not as dark as people thought, the government was able to monitor it very well, they even invented the onion router, could track what people thought was untraceable, and could bypass encryption and obfuscation techniques)
The dark net was largely a tool of intelligence agencies to move information and money between operations around the world so that other agencies could not track it. The criminal activities of the rest of the users helped to create the need extra traffic to drown out and make it harder to monitor intelligence agency operations. The dark net and those criminal activities were needed to make it harder to see the bigger operations going on.
Some years years ago we has some friends, and friends of friends, over for dinner. One of the guests told us about buying 4 bitcoins for 22 dollars each. She was an economics professor at a local college, and more than a little bit odd. I thought, what an idiot to spend 22 hard earned dollars for some made up thing that only exists on the internet. And here we are today.
I taught economics as well and had a student offer to sell me Bitcoin. I think it was about $1. I turned him down.
Somebody tried to pay me 2 BTC for my book back in the day. And I would have to write about it. They had fanned out globally trying every which way to hype it to everyone.
We know one thing for sure: BC can’t be a currency which as the word implies is currently or normally a medium of exchange. The max transactions of BC is less than 10 per second as the ecosystem checks the distributed ledger for a double spend: has the guy sent you some BC while a tenth of a second later sent it to another site. If busy it can take an hour to send BC, while VISA etc., have done millions.
Buying BC to transfer value is like getting a checking account where the check book, or the digital version costs 40K $.
PS: If a currency is a subject of everyday speculation, this invalidates its use a currency. For buyer and seller to agree on a volatile currency, they would have to agree on its future direction, up or down, and by how much.
If you have a car for sale for X US $, you and buyer are unlikely to debate next week’s US $ fix vs euro, yen, etc.. Because the US $ is a currency, you know you can spend it tomorrow without the other party being bullish on the US$.
If a car ad does accept crypto, this a sign of a motivated seller. Offer 25% less in dollars.
If you think that’s weird, then try thinking about the dollar also. The dollar, at best, is ink on paper that is mass produced. Most often the dollar is just a pattern encoded by a electrical voltage difference or magnetic field difference. The only thing that backs up the dollar is faith and trust in the Federal Government of the United States of America. That sounds alright if we were in a 1950’s TV show, but what is the government that I am trusting. The Pentagon’s military power is one of the critical components to the dollar having value. Again, even kids laugh when explaining the concept of money to them because even they easily point out that “it’s just paper” and anyone can make something like that. Well, the difference is faith and trust in ………..(The Fed, the Pentagon, US Politicians, ?…..)
If it is those things, and the money is paper and not the older practice of precious metals, then why do they put “In God We Trust” on the currency. They made sure to put it on the paper money before removing the country from the gold and silver standards. “Let’s replace metal with empty words.” I say they are empty words because nothing else in this country seems concerned with “God” and the logic related to the concept of a “God” and it’s connection to “Trust.” It sounds like blowing smoke to me and being insincere. How can you have a secular country, with separation of religion and government, but then base the value of your system on a concept that is mocked by actions and intentions. It really comes off like dealing with a schizophrenic nutcase who is operating on self contradicting broken logic that leads to nowhere but spinning in circles chasing tail.
BRW – another take and rejoinder to: ‘IGWT’ has been: “…all others pay cash…”.
may we all find a better day.
I don’t own bitcoin, but I respect it for the experiment in alternative money that it is.
“The monopoly of government of issuing money has not only deprived us of good money, but has also deprived us of the only process by which we can find out what would be good money.”
— F. A. Hayek, A Free Market Monetary System, lecture Nov. 11, 1977
New ideas, whether they are successful or not, are needed to eventually address our failed money/banking system.
BitCON is absolutely worthless on a fundamental value basis.t
There are Beanie Babies that still sell on eBay for hundreds of dollars.
As long as there are a few diehards willing to hang on and people to feed them crap it might never die. What matters is how big of the overall population is still diehards.
Put another way, look at volume, not price to see just how influential BTC is.
Any idea how many of these companies The SPAC King (aka Chamath Palihapitiya) had his fingerprints all over?
I enjoy his buddy podcast and he is obviously intelligent, but obviously someone who would sell his Grandma for a nickel.
Grandma photos?
Two of my former co-workers went to Bird back in 2019.
They should call them SPANKs rather than SPACs cuz it looks like you get a whoopin’ if you buy in.
Easiest possible thing to predict as the outcome to SPAC mania in 2021, this was an obvious bubble marker. People who bought this crap fully deserve what they got.
Artificial Intelligence is great. I remember when people were all about artificial butter. Real fat was evil. Fake fat was the way to go. Artificial sweeteners are great too. Real sugar was for the slobs. Honestly, Real Intelligence is for idiots, give me AI any day, all day, and have it tell me what day it is. I can’t think of a burden any bigger in life than thinking. Years ago I always felt like having to thinking for myself was such a burden that I found myself constantly wanting someone to do it for me. Now google and other threads structures of it’s spider web can do it for me. This, coupled with not having the insurmountable and insufferable task of having to chauffeur myself around in a car due to the emergence of self driving cars has truly set me free. Driving is so hard. How do people do it? I watch old movies and see cab drivers in New York and often think that humans of the past must have had abilities that were almost superhuman in the past to be able to do that without killing people or crashing their car.
Thanks for the laughs!
Love it
I really should proof read before posting though
AI can be a great thing but the concern of course is around jobs being taken. It isn’t really a new thing as surplus value has always been extracted from workers for the benefit of the few. This just means it impacts more people and of course the professional working class. Great South Park episode recently where handymen were the Musks and Bezos of the world. AI could be a phenomenal thing as who wouldn’t want more personal time but of course societal issues have to be addressed.
Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio?
Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you
Woo, woo, woo
What’s that you say, Mrs. Robinson?
Joltin’ Joe has left and gone away
Fil – as long as we’re referencing Mr. Simon:
“…still tomorrow’s going to be another working day, and I’m just trying to get some rest…that’s all I’m trying, is to get some rest…” -‘American Tune’.
may we all find a better day.
+1
SPACs are set up for one reason and one reason only: To enrich the founders and the enablers. 100% of them could not exist if not for the bad influences of the Fed’s endless supply of money. Not a single one makes money, nor did they intend to, and don’t say Palantir. The latter is a stock scam masquerading as some kind of tech company.
There is certainly no ‘endless supply of money’ from the Federal Reserve which has been withdrawing liquidity all year long and has lowered its balance sheet by around $2 trillion in 2023.
Palantir is more than likely deeply tied into numerous Govt agencies that are all identified by 3 initials. Just a guess. 😬😬😬😬
Federal Reserve tightening put a halt to the SPAC mania.
But now that markets are salivating over anticipated easing in 2024, it appears the exuberance is flooding back. First you’ll see blue-chip stocks going parabolic (as right now), then it’ll be IPOs of solid money-making companies (Goldman already has a huge pipeline planned for 2024), then IPOs of 2nd, 3rd & 4th tier companies and finally the unprofitable garbage with no viable business plan. The 2009-2021 bull market brought forth a ton of exuberance & malinvestment.
The bull market was in 2023. If you missed it, too bad.
BANKS AXE 60,000 JOBS…
Crisis Plays Out at Smallest Lenders…
FT year-end recap article of GLOBAL layoff “announcements” in 2023. In the US, layoffs were mostly the mortgage bankers because the refi business totally collapsed (-80%) and because the purchase mortgage business plunged (-40%). This started in 2022. I posted several articles about this in late 2022 and early 2023.
Obviously we need another SPAC to clean this up.
I was knocking those things over well before Curb Your Enthusiasm featured it. It became a game. You can’t just knock them over. I’d point to a touristy thing, a building, swivel my waist, arm extended, elbow strike expertly calculated. My goodness, what happened?
Then we started seeing dumpsters in our parking lot. We had a building with multiple suites, most of them abandoned. Somebody was always ordering a dumpster for disposal, because they were vacating the place. No cameras in the parking lot. What do you know. A scooter wound up in the darn dumpster. How did that happen?
Some more daring folk took to using a sharpie to the QR sticker.
Now, I hardly see any hipsters puttering around town on those things. They use their legs. It’s amazing.