ECB Balance Sheet QT: -€1.94 Trillion from Peak, down to €6.9 Trillion. Shed 47% of Pandemic QE Assets

Quantitative tightening powers along in the euro area.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Under the ECB’s QT program, kicked off in October 2022, total assets have plunged by €1.94 trillion, or by 21.9%, to €6.90 trillion, the lowest since November 2020, according to the ECB’s weekly balance sheet released today. This includes the €88-billion drop in the latest reporting week.
In USD, the ECB has now shed roughly $2.14 trillion in assets at the current exchange rate. By comparison, the Fed has shed $1.23 trillion in assets.
During the pandemic, the ECB piled on €4.15 trillion in assets; it has now shed 47% of that pile.
The ECB engaged in QE via two categories, and both are getting unwound, but at a very different pace:
- It offered loans under very favorable conditions to banks, and it was up to the banks to deploy this cash.
- It purchased government bonds, corporate bonds, covered bonds, and asset-backed securities, thereby handing the financial markets this cash, under two programs: APP (asset purchase programme), starting in 2014; and PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme), starting in March 2020.
In October 2022, the ECB announced the first steps of QT. It made the loan terms unattractive, and it opened more windows for banks to pay back those loans, which caused the banks to pay back those loans in big waves, which removed liquidity via the banks.
In December 2022, the ECB announced the initial phase of its bond QT with a start date in March 2023. It has since then accelerated the pace of the bond-roll-off, and announced a further acceleration at its December meeting.
Loan QT: -€1.79 trillion
The ECB has always handled QE via waves of loans, starting with the Financial Crisis, then the Euro Debt Crisis, then the period of no-crisis, and finally the pandemic. The waves had names, at first: Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO), then Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO), and these waves were numbered. During the pandemic, the ECB’s lending operations were called TLTRO III.
These pandemic-era TLTRO III loans amounted to €1.6 trillion at the peak, on top of the still outstanding prior loans, to total €2.2 trillion at the peak between June 2021 and June 2022.
In the week of the current balance sheet through December 22, banks paid back €98 billion in loans. Since the peak, they paid back €1.79 trillion, with only €405 billion in loans still outstanding.
Bond QT: -€262 billion
The ECB had bought bonds under two programs: APP, starting in 2014; and PEPP, starting in March 2020.
APP bonds: The roll-off in 2023 was limited to the bonds in the APP portfolio, and for the first six months was capped. But in July, the cap was removed. Since then, APP bonds have been rolling off without replacement as they mature. So whatever matures and gets paid off, that’s the amount by which the APP portfolio declines. Current APP holdings: €3.02 trillion.
PEPP bonds have been kept steady since the end of QE. But at its December meeting, the ECB announced that its PEPP bonds will start to roll off in July 2024, capped at €7.5 billion a month. At the end of 2024, the cap will be removed, and whatever matures in the PEPP portfolio will then come off the balance sheet. Current PEPP holdings: €1.71 trillion.
Over the past four weeks, €14 billion in APP bonds rolled off (holiday periods are slow in terms of maturity dates, with the bond market shut down entirely before Christmas). For a feel for the pace of the roll-off: over the prior 4-week periods, respectively, €19 billion, €45 billion, and €30 billion rolled off.
Since the peak, €262 billion in bonds rolled off. APP bonds did all the lifting. PEPP bonds have remained steady. The entire bond portfolio is now down to €4.70 trillion, the lowest since December 2021:
QT for years to get a grip on inflation.
The December 2023 meeting has been typical since the October 2022 announcement of QT: Each step along the way, QT was accelerated, to what is now the most QT of any major central bank.
QT is a program that is expected to run for years on automatic pilot in the back ground. The ECB’s policy-rate decisions and the surrounding jabbering – same with the Fed’s policy-rate decisions and surrounding jabbering – get all the speculative attention. But QT runs without drama in the background, removing liquidity month after month from the financial system, and thereby removing some of the inflationary fuel.
The hope is that this ongoing QT will allow central banks to not lift rates as high as they would have before the arrival of huge balance sheets. In other words, the hope is that central banks can leverage QT to get a handle on inflation without having to jack up rates so high that they would break the economy.
The massive QE via loans and bond purchases, which pushed down long-term yields, and the negative interest rate policy, which pushed down short-term yields, caused asset prices to spike in Europe, including home prices in Germany. But QT and higher rates have now begun to reverse that process. Here are German home prices, which are now tanking after a huge spike, versus the ECB’s balance sheet.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Thanks Wolf,
That’s why the Fed has been pausing, and I don’t think the Fed even talked about just going with QT. Well now we know I guess. I see no cutting of rates by the Fed. I read the price of coco is the same price as 1978 at over 4k$ a ton. Inflation was high back then. Do you think that has any correlation to today’s inflation? I did learn about callable cd’s. I believe the bank has to hold my one year when rates drop for six months.
My vision has been to create an economy where productive hard work becomes worthless, and speculation and towing my line is rewarded. It will ensure that anyone who is not rich and not my puppet is made poorer so that he has to work more for less.
If you complain, my minions will snub you as being lazy and stupid for missing out on the great economy that I have created.
Which are the next banks to collapse (Europe or US) and will we hear about them, or will their collapse be covered up? The banking system took a big hit in terms of confidence with Credit Suisse, Signature, and Silicon Valley being bailed out by acquisitions, and big depositors in the US banks essentially being saved by the FDIC. It is difficult to believe there won’t be more failures, especially among regional and smaller banks. Maybe this accounts for Powell’s “surprising” recent about-face on interest rate policy. He is more worried about system banking failure than about inflation. It is likely the ECB has similar thoughts.
Some people wonder why T-bills have raked in so much money. In addition to paying higher rates than banks, perhaps consumers realize they are safer than banks.
I don’t consider treasuries safer than CDs but I don’t have more than FDIC limits. The advantage for me is competitive yields but no state tax and that is a big deal in CA.
There have been a few small banks that collapsed in the US since the spring. Nearly every year, some banks collapse. It’s routine. There are about 4,000 banks in the US.
So it’s only the big banks that matter. And with longer-term yields having dropped so much, longer-terms securities have risen in value, and banks’ unrealized losses have shrunk a lot. We’ll see that in the Q4 data when it’s released in about two months.
Banks in the EU have the same situation.
Meanwhile, here are the unrealized losses of US commercial banks banks for Q3. My guess is that Q4 unrealized losses will be less than $500 billion:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/30/unrealized-losses-on-securities-held-by-banks-jump-by-22-to-684-billion-in-q3-oh-lordy/
Actually there have been only five banks that have officially collapsed in the US in 2023. Silicon Valley and Signature in March. First Republic in May. Heartland Tri-State in July. Citizens Bank Sacramento in November. The latter two were small. All were acquired by other banks.
https://www.fdic.gov/bank/historical/bank/bfb2023.html
My point is I imagine many more are on the verge of collapsing or have indeed collapsed. The best way to prevent a bank run is not let anybody know the bank is “in trouble”. Really, the historically rapid increase in interest rates would almost certainly cause more bank failures (only 5 out of 4,000 according to the government, give me a break). With Powell’s recent about-face, ten-year bonds have decreased around 100 basis points, taking some pressure off of susceptible banks. It may have worked, but at the expense of possibly re-igniting nasty inflation. We shall see. My view is there was more to this “surprising” Powell policy reversal than we have heard. And I think it has something to do with the banking sector.
Willian Leake-
There’s a pretty good article in today’s WSJournal titled “Banking Turmoil Is Playing Out at Smallest Lenders Across US.” Perhaps you already saw it.
Hard to excuse a banker who’s a yield-hog as rates touched their lowest point ever, but there’s a lot of blame to go around…all the way to the ZIRP perpetrators in the Eccles building.
Wolf’s right about big banks’ systemic importance, I suppose, but the article is equally right in pointing out the social importance of the locally owned bank to a community, and in surmising that credit could be much less available in the hinterlands when a bank folds, or is folded into a nation-wide or global competitor.
Community banks risk being another unintended victim of aggregated macro-economic policy.
Most banks will get through it just fine. They’ll just make a lot less money, now that they actually have to pay interest to depositors, so that’s bad for bank profits and bank investors, but good for bank clients.
Small community banks have been disappearing by the thousands over the decades. They get bought out by a bigger bank and turned into a branch, or they shut down, or collapse.
William Leake,
Which banks collapse next? Who knows but will it matter much?
Seems likely that EU banks in worse shape than U.S. counterparts since they’re stuck with negative coupon paper. Hedging that interest rate risk is expensive so only the larger institutions can probably afford to do so but even those might not have fully hedged the risk.
Must be plenty of regional U.S. banks in trouble since the Bank Term Funding Program balance grows nearly every week. At the end of March, the total BTFP balance outstanding was something like $63 MM. Has more than doubled since. Banks have until the end of March 2024 to take advantage of the program so am expecting usage to really kick in the final month before it disappears.
BTW the demise of inflation has been greatly exaggerated. Kudos to Wolf for continuing to highlight the problems under the hood in the monthly reports. Service inflation is here to stay. 3.1%? Must be using creative accounting or New math to arrive at that calculation. Regardless, has to be much higher given that wage growth is running at 5% and accelerating.
I believe banks are underwater for sure. Seems like Powell will stay with QT and keep pausing and see how their new balance sheet tool pans out. They sure went in a hurry with rate increases! Seem like is a big experiment by them. So much uncertainty going on here, and the markets go up.
///
@Wolf, I hope you do not mind but I have two questions. I would appreciate any help in understanding what gives.
///////////////////
Can you please help me understand what other assets are there on the ECB balance sheet? (unless it is already in the article and I managed to jump over it three times). I read the article two times…Am I missing something?
0.405+3.02+1.71=5.135 trillion
Current balance 6.9 trilion
What other assets are there for 1.765 trillion ?
///
My second question is: How do they intend to keep up the pace since the LOANS package is almost depleted?…Let me rephrase that…How can they accelerate the shedding of QE Securities to keep up the pace?
Assumed target 1 trilion a year.
Focus group 0.405 in LOANS and ~0.6 in QE securities.
At an average pace of 0.03 per month it gives 0.36.
Totaling at this pace 0.765 in 2024 and 0.36* in 2025.
*made the assumption that the vesting is consistent over time.
///
Just like the Fed, the ECB has all kinds of assets, including gold, the IMF’s special drawing rights, plus a whole bunch of stuff having to do with the Eurozone’s System of Central Banks.
The QE assets are for “monetary policy purposes.” That’s what the focus is here.
Here is today’s “Consolidated” balance sheet that lists the categories and amounts of assets and liabilities:
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2023/html/ecb.fst231228.en.html
I’ll probably get heckled for this but so far it seems like the fed’s plan is right on target. Who would have thought??? Inflation and the balance sheet are both headed in the right direction and the overall economy hasn’t crashed and burned.
Yes, prices are up, and times may be tough for a lot of folks, but nothing like it would be if we had 6 or 8% unemployment and a major asset value implosion. And a lot more folks are doing extremely well.
I honestly thought it would take 7.5% fed funds and a lot quicker QT to get back to base line. I also thought we would already be in a recession.
Then again, the game isn’t over yet, and anything can happen in 2024.
A major asset value implosion would only be tough for 5-10% of Americans.
And only “tough” in the sense of giving back unearned gains from the past 3 or 4 years.
Einhal-
“ would only be tough for 5-10% of Americans.”
I think you’re leaving out a number of cohorts who are hurt when asset values plunge , especially:
– Retirees living off pensions and personal portfolios who have already been ravaged by inflation.
– Owners of marginal businesses, and their families.
– Creditors of marginal businesses.
– Marginal employees (least skilled, newly hired, redundant, etc.) many of whom will be laid off in a severe economic pullback.
– Anyone with significant debt.
I’m not suggesting that can-kicking should be continued, but deep recessions and depressions gore many oxen. Don’t be too nonchalant.
It is amazing the silly beliefs a person can come up with when they can just make up statistics to support that belief.
How do you figure an asset implosion would only be tough for 5-10% of Americans?
Remember, Goldilocks is a fairy tale.
Just waiting for Depth Charge’s response lol
Keep a safe distance.
Thanks for the laugh.
The 5-10% are who the feds are concerned about.