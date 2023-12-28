Mortgage Rates Dropped a Lot but Clearly Not to the Magic Level. Buyers’ Strike Continues. Issue Is Price

A similar drop in mortgage rates a year ago to even lower rates didn’t turn up sales volume either – on the contrary.
The dream is, or was, that mortgage rates dropped enough in November and December to push potential home buyers out of their buyers’ strike and to sally forth and start bidding wars all over again, so that we could amuse ourselves with headlines touting the new craze, while millennials and GenZers are trampling all over each other to outbid each other and to drive up prices to make each other miserable, so that sellers could maximize their gains. The media just loves touting this kind of stuff.
And mortgage rates dropped a whole bunch, and new listings are now suddenly showing up in larger numbers than a year ago, but buyers not so much. Clearly, mortgage rates haven’t dropped to the magic level yet, folks are waiting for them to drop further, and the market remains frozen.
Pending home sales – a forward-looking indicator of sales of existing homes, based on contract signings – in November were unchanged from October, and both occupy the second-lowest historic low, after the historic low in April 2020, according to the national Association of Realtors today. So this is not exactly what people figured in their wildest dreams (data via YCharts):
The NAR defines a “pending sale” as a transaction where the contract was signed but it has not yet closed. At this point, the deal can still fall through for a variety of reasons. If all goes well, the sale usually closes “within one or two months of signing.”
The index value was set at 100 for contract signings in 2001. Today’s value of 71.6 is down 28.4% from the index average in 2001. Compared to the prior Novembers, the index value of contract signings plunged…
- By 5% from the already collapsed levels of November 2022
- By 40% from November 2021
- By 43% from November 2020
- By 34% from November 2019.
Applications for mortgages to purchase a home dipped in the latest week, after inching up a few weeks in a row, according to the latest weekly data released on December 20 by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
And these purchase mortgage applications remain at totally collapsed levels, down by 18% from the already collapsed levels in the same week in 2022, down by 48% from the same week in 2021, and down by 43% from the same week in 2019.
Mortgage rates have dropped a lot, but not nearly enough to hit that magic level that restarts the whole zoo all over again, apparently.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate ticked down to 6.61% in the latest reporting week, from 6.67% in the prior week, according to Freddie Mac today. Today’s average is down by 118 basis points from the peak of 7.79% in the week at the end of October.
Ironically, there was a similar drop (101 basis points) a year ago, to even lower rates of just above 6%, and it didn’t turn up volume either – on the contrary.
The issue with the frozen market for existing homes isn’t the mortgage rate – it’s the price of the home that people want to buy. Prices have shot sky-high over the past few years, from already very high levels, and the solution is lower prices. A continued buyers’ strike goes a long way to making that happen. And in some markets, that’s already happening.
Homebuilders who have to sell their homes and cannot sit out this market have figured this out. They’re building smaller homes with fewer amenities to get prices down, and as their incentive to induce people to buy those smaller and cheaper homes, they’re also buying down mortgage rates which takes the place of other incentives they would normally offer.
And so sales of new houses have not collapsed to historic lows – unlike existing homes – but are at the muddling-through levels of the years before the pandemic. Homeowners who want to sell should keep an eye on the market for new houses because that’s where their competition is, and that competition is getting fairly aggressive to try to sell new homes.
The sellers in Phoenix metro are beyind unrealistic. You’d have to be desperate to pay the prices they are asking here. Sellers are not budging but glad to hear buyers aren’t either. Let the standoff continue. I wouldn’t pay the prices they are asking.
I’d definitely consider a new home over paying the outrageous prices sellers are asking for their existing homes, many of which are 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s homes and all the problems associated with older homes. Some of the outrageous prices are in bad areas too where investors went in, put lipstick on a pig with their “luxury ” vinyl flooring and tacked on 200k markup after a one month, cheap remodel. None of the systems have been updated. Lol Glad people aren’t falling for it.
Yes, same here in South Florida, which is why there are so many new developments closer to the Everglades.
If people are going to pay stupid prices, they’d rather get a brand new house that’s hurricane proof.
Soon a Real Estate agent will drop in here talking about how these mortgage rates are lower than long term averages. When asked about house price to income for this long term average, they will dismiss it as justified.
Good to see house sales volume fall. It shows that the whole market is unstable now and RE agents are making way less.
Despite bankruptcy spiking in RE industry, NRA wants lower rates, but not lower price. Looks like NRA also wants to screw RE Agents.
When I see “luxury vinyl flooring”, I scratch it off the list. “Luxury” my azz. I call it “quick flip linoleum”.
My home is 2020 so only a matter of time before 15K or more for new HVAC and of course other expenses. Plus not wired for Internet and some of the convenience features that are invaluable today. On the flip side more square footage, larger lot, and no HOA compared to newer homes where you can high five your neighbor leaning out your windows.
You can buy land and build your own house and avoid all that HOA nonsense. I’m with you on HOAs. Many of the older homes here are also in HOA developments, so it’s hard to avoid them even with an older home.
I am convinced no one has the stomach for devalued asset prices. And I mean NO ONE. We have all been trained to rely on 2% inflation and low interest rates. Everyone is suppose to make money, all the time with no losses, especially in real estate.
I would gladly reset my home price to restore the purchasing power of the dollar.
Praying for a good old fashion deflation.
When I calculate my “net worth” I value my primary residence around $250k (about 30k below what I paid for it) even though Zillow values the home at over $420k. When I sell, if I make more then $250k great! But I am always realistic about my home. It is NOT an investment, it is not my retirement income, it is just a place to live.
Lucky me, I live in a blue state (greater Boston metro) where the nimby’s are far too numerous to allow multifamily housing in quantities meaningful enough to move the needle. Naturally, the end result is exorbitant prices due to high demand, no inventory, and mass gentrification.
I too am in greater Boston. I’m so happy we bought our home in 2016 and in our mid-40s are on track to pay it off before our 50s. This housing market is insane and we wouldn’t be able to afford our house today.
There also isn’t much in the way of new homes for sale here in the bean – unless you want to live in a condo or townhome (with the added HOA fee).
With the nearly set-in-stone rate reductions planned for Q12024, why would any buyer plunk down their deposit now? A brief wait of 3 months, and they can save hundreds per month for the next 10-20-30 years, right?
If the Fed hadn’t telegraphed the potential for said rate cuts, that hesitancy might not exist. Only the most YOLO/FOMO buyer is going to buy right now.
FED does not really control the 10year /bonds yield or mortgage rates unless they are doing QE or QT or buying selling MBS.
Right now, they are doing QT. Treasury has to sell lot of bills/bonds to fund deficit .
These factors may add pressure to bond yields over time.
As they say, nothing goes in a straight line.
Because they telegraphed that they are thinking of rate cuts (not discussing but thinking according to Powell) it means if you believe them then if you buy now then ostensibly you could front run the rush when everyone tries to buy and sell in 2024 when they cut rates. Then you can refinance. It is not going to surprise me that if mortgage rates drop then the buydowns and closing cost assistances that new home builders are incentivizing would cease as they try to maximize profit. There is going to be a lot of hindsight on what the right play was.
But yes, in terms of the rest of your comment, I think you kind of nailed it, buyers are going to wait until mortgage rates drop further, and then mortgage rates don’t drop further, and then prices have to drop to move the homes.
Isn’t it very likely that rates don’t drop that substantially more? The market has front run the Fed.
Yes, the market has gone crazy with wishful thinking. It will take the Fed a long time to catch, and while waiting for Godot, market yields will come back up. This stuff is volatile.
Also I strongly suspect that the Fed strongly suspects that inflation will dish up nasty surprises, because inflation always does that, and so they’re in no hurry to actually cut rates. The market has done the cutting for them, and the Fed can wait.
Where do people get these fantastical ideas?
Houses are still priced like 3% mortgages are a thing. Even a few percent drop in mortgages won’t move them.
I may be off but it appears to me that people buy houses according to their monthly payment (kind of like cars). When the interest rates dropped, all of a sudden potential monthly payments dropped so there was a windfall. Now the issue was who gets the windfall. Buyers could now buy much more house at the same monthly payment or sellers could sell the same house at the same monthly payment by simply raising the cost. It seems the sellers won.
John,
There are three parts to the equation.
You hit one part of the equation. Yes, payments, payments, payments — for people who finance. But rates may have bottomed out for a while amid this recent market frenzy, and those lower rates didn’t stimulate buyers at all.
So the only thing now that will stimulate buyers is a lower price — for people who finance. Price price price — for people who finance. Sellers can’t change the rates, but they can change the price. If the price is low enough, it will sell. That’s the second part of the equation.
Then there are the cash buyers, and they don’t give a hoot about payments or rates. All they care about is price. Price, price, price. That’s the third part of the equation.
Homebuilders, who are the pros, figured out all three parts of the equation. And they’re following through.
So, 21% of new-vehicle buyers pay cash and 63% of used-vehicle buyers pay cash. They don’t give a hoot about payments. All the care about is price.
We went through this here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/12/06/subprime-comes-home-to-roost-for-specialized-auto-dealers-lenders-their-investors-car-mart-was-next-to-confess/
Covid was also a huge part of this as 650K to somebody living in the Bay Area and could move to Sacramento was a steal, especially to get 2500 sqft. That may have flipped a bit since some employers are getting back to in the office but at least where I am at and in my profession teleworking seems to be here for good and that’s great. Can’t even imagine a return to a commute although admittedly it would be 15 minutes or 20 on a bike!
But the thing is: if you buy when rates are too high, you can always refi (assuming you think rates will come down).
But if you overpay for the home, you can’t go back in time and change that if it comes dowm in value later.
You can refinance if you can refinance. Many people could not refinance loans when rates dropped in 2009/2010 not due to income, but because asset values fell too far. Buying at the peak of prices and rates and assuming you can refinance is riskier than people presume.
Yeah it was kind of humorous seeing the media and Twitter folks go in a frenzy over the recent mortgage rate drop being the catalyst for a new craze and going to the moon. They all forgot that seasonality is still a thing and this time of year is not a typical big selling season. With that said, this might be a glimpse of new normal sales volume (contingent upon higher for longer). The buying-sellers, i,e. owners selling their current home and moving into a new home, are not going to return unless mortgage rates drop substantially. Their supply and demand are out of the market, so overall sales and applications should be lower than before.
These people locked in their homes also have incentive to avoid moving for a job. What they save in housing cost could be lost via missed advancement opportunities. If you are a renter, take advantage of it. You may get outsized career opportunities the next decade if you are willing to relocate.
Will be interesting to see what happens when Spring hits. Prices are only down slightly in my area, Sacramento, but lots of new building occurring as well. My guess is they hold fairly well since still very affordable compared to Bay Area and job market is generally good.
I was wondering about this too. By that time, I think rates will be higher and this spring’s selling season will be a dud vs last year.
I saw a person raise the price of his home by $30k today after it sat for 150 days at a lower price without offer. Obviously, such people are emotionally invested and are their own worst enemy. Meanwhile, builders take advantage and gain market share. The market keeps moving along without the emotional and stubborn players.
Unless you have to sell, nothing wrong with seeing if you can get a big fish. I don’t know RE but don’t think much of a cost, if any, to have it out there. There are emotional or people who just need to buy on the other side.
hah with SoCal prices still insane in any measure, those rates will probably have to drop to 2% before the frenzy is there again. This is assuming the frenzy will be there with the perfect combination of everyone still employed, super low rates and still limited supply…feels like there will be an inverse relationship of the lower the rates go, the more pre-owned houses we will see listed
Time will tell, current environment is still pretty damn depressing for any non FOMO buyers to feel hopeful about..
The mortgage rates seem unrealistically low compared to the risk. Specifically, just tying the note to the 10 year treasury doesn’t account for the risk that the buyer doesn’t pay the mortgage back; mainly in case of job loss and no buyers as Mr Wolf describes. The mortgage insurance premiums are the key to providing “liquidity” and they seem unrealistically low as well as the 20% equity, and mortgage insurance can be dropped, in some of these bubble markets. Bailing out these mortgage insurance companies in the tradition of: “privatizing profits and socializing losses;” and paying for it with deficit spending that is the cornerstone of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). It would seem an area that is ripe for Congressional oversight.
Ja, new builds are the only game in town and the resale market will not move until asking prices decline or inflation motivates buyers to gamble on existing high nominal prices. On the margin, there is built-up demand, but the cap rates on mortgages don’t compute. Sellers are using 2.5-3% cap rates while buyers are facing 7+% cap rates. Builders offer 5% cap rates.
1) AMZN will sell brand new 2024 Elantra, Tucson and Santa-Fe online at a steep discount. Ford is raising prices.
2) In 2020, when the econ was comatose until we know what we don’t,
the ratio : new 2020 models sales/ new inventory dropped sharply.
3) In 2021 new 2021/2022 sale/ new inventory jumped above 2, perhaps to 5, bc the dealers sold online effortlessly, with a min inventory. The dealers made more money than ever before. They expanded, building “brick and mortar” crystal palaces, financed by zero rates, imitating each other and competing with each other. These places are almost ready.
4) In late 2023 the ratio : new cars sold to new inventory dropped sharply.
Your item 3 above (crystal palaces) are often not the dealer’s idea. They’d love to sell out of a quonset hut and make even more money. The mausoleums are factory mandates. When a dealership changes hands, for example, or a new point is awarded, the dealer signs a letter of intent outlining the facility he’s going to build and a timeline he is contractually obligated to complete it.
I’m not completely familiar with the Hyundai / Amazon deal but the dealer is not cut out of the process. From what I have read in the trade rags, the dealer still has to physically deliver the car to the customer to comply with state franchising laws. The deal probably goes to a “delivery” consultant rather than a sales consultant at delivery and they may be paid a “mini” on the delivery (aka small fee for the delivery). That’s likely where the huuuge discount will come from (and the dealer will likely attempt to beat the customer up in aftersale. “How ’bout that polycoat?”)
Manufacturers have never really gotten a grip on the e-commerce “1 hour deal” target. Heck.. I just picked up a new technomobile last month, had everything prearranged through my industry contacts, the car was sitting in the delivery area, and it still took me 2.5 hours to get out the door because paperwork. Cash deal. Tax, license, title only *fees*…. and it still took that long.
El Katz, Dostoevsky “Notes from the Underground” 1864 : AMZN is throwing stones at the dealer’s crystal palaces.
2) High turnover/ mini commissions/ steep discounts, $200 down, in
7 min, like the doctors. Let them make money on high end cars, used cars, auto parts, service & maintenance, finance & insurance and few extras when delivery is done.
3) Hyundai & Kia is building a firewall against Toyota Corolla. They might rise to #2 spot behind GM, leaving behind Toyota, Ford and Stella, deflating them.
4) AMZN insured Hyundai & Kia survival in the next recession,
keep their labor force happy and bring strong dollars to S. Korea.
It’s illegal for Amazon to sell new cars in many states. Free Market or something something.
People keep getting this wrong. Amazon isn’t selling cars. Amazon allows Hyundai and its dealers to use its online platform to sell cars. And the customer will need to go to the dealer to take delivery of the car. They’re not going to violate state Franchise laws.
Very nice article. The media is constantly pumping the narrative that as the rates drop more in the coming months, the FOMO buyers will increasingly start stampedes at the open houses. May be they are right, I am not sure. But when looking at the certain areas I have been looking, I don’t see the signs yet.
As an example, according to Redfin housing market data, in some metros like Philly, current median price is below 2021 levels and approaching to 2020 levels. The median price fluctuate a lot though, based on the composition of the houses sold. Some, this is surely subject to change. Especially the tech workers, who contributed to driving up prices, seem less financially stable than last year. I personally know two remote tech workers lost their jobs in 2023. I don’t expect a very sharp turn in 2024. But I don’t know. But things may change if the FED prints another 1T. We’ll see.
1) In 2006 the ratio new house sold/ new houses inventory dropped to
about 10%, bc inventory reached 600K.
2) In late 2023 new houses sold (41K) / new house for sale (450K) dropped to about 9%. Not good enough.
3) Between 2006 and 2012 inventory dropped from 600K to 150K, about a third of today’s.
4) In 2012 the ratio : sold to inventory was the highest ever.
Starvation and dehydration turned the “survival switch” on. From 2012
low sales rose in a low slog up only to 2000/2005 lower decks.
Something is wrong !
5) The real estate market might be subjected to a “systemic change” for over a decade, since 2012.
My mother was a Realtor from 1986 to 2011… and she always said that it wasn’t falling interest rates that attracted house buyers but falling interest rates that started ticking upwards. Until we see that I think everyone pretty much holds what they got.
Buyers are waiting for that 3 percent. I think deals will continue to fall apart unless you get three percent or property prices drop dramatically.
I guess it’s all about location. I live in a Cincinnati suburb where we never have booms, just muddle along. My neighbor put his house on the market just after Thanksgiving at $560K, sold in a week. That was listed $20K under the Zillow estimate, and I haven’t seen the sell price yet. You want a new home but work downtown? You’re driving 10 more miles than 15 years ago.
I saw some Financial YouTuber walking around an upscale residential area in Miami-Dade County.
He showed us some listings where a house was bought for $500,000 in 2017, and now wants to be sold for $1.6 million, or a mansion bought for $1 million in 2019, and is now listed for $3 million.
Property taxes are astronomical too; about $20,000 a year for the $1.6 million property, and almost $45,000 a year for the $3 million property.
New houses are selling at nearly a 2x premium to existing homes here in Southern New England. Nothing under 1 million while plenty of decent existing homes are being listed 500-600k. Not exactly seeing new builds pressure existing inventory.
My guess is we’ve seen the bottom in purchase mortgage applications. Transactions probably remain limited and well below the 2001 average, however, as we’ve priced out a significant portion of younger millennial and Gen Z buyers. I’ve had a few coworkers still manage to buy at peak rates a few months ago (30-40 somethings), and those who really want/need to buy will find the means to do so this spring.
Longer term, I’d expect to see pending sales remain well below the trendline from the 2000’s, evening assuming a base case of a strong economy and tight labor market. If these conditions finally do loosen, housing prices may eventually drop in some of the eastern markets that continue to defy gravity. West Coast markets probably have another 10%+ downside if financial conditions take a turn for the worst.
Regardless, an entire younger generation will have to wait until mom and pop croak to be homeowners. Years of failed policy culminating in a broken housing market. Hate to see it.