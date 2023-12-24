QE Giveth, QT Taketh Away: German Home Prices Tank as ECB’s Balance Sheet Drops by €1.85 Trillion

Biggest home-price drops in the data going back to 2000 triggered by the biggest QT and highest rates in ECB history.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Germany is a great example of what ultra-low interest rates and massive QE do to home prices: They whip them into frenzy. And what rate hikes and QT do to home prices: they tank them.
So now the ECB’s deposit rate is at 4.0%, up from -0.5% in June 2022. And the ECB has shed €1.85 trillion from its balance sheet since the peak in the summer of 2022, having unwound roughly 40% of the assets it piled on during the pandemic, and 21% of its total assets.
The ECB’s QE came in two forms: Massive and very attractive loans to banks that banks could use to buy assets with; and purchases of all kinds of bonds, including large amounts of corporate bonds. The pandemic era loans have now been totally unwound; and the bond holdings are being shed at an accelerated pace:
In 2008, the ECB’s policies started going berserk, first in reaction to the Global Financial Crisis, then in reaction to the Eurozone Debt Crisis, then in reaction to no crisis, an in 2016, the ECB pushed its deposit rate into the negative and it stayed negative until July 2022. And then in reaction to the pandemic, the ECB blew a fuse entirely.
As these policies pushed down longer-term interest rates, including mortgage rates, home prices in Germany more than doubled in 12 years, while the ECB’s balance sheet multiplied by a factor of nine over the same period, from €1 trillion to nearly €9 trillion. But that was then and this is now.
Prices of existing homes in Germany fell by another 1.5% in Q3 from Q2, the fifth quarter in a row of declines, according to the German statistical agency Destatis on Friday. These are used single-family houses, duplexes, and condos.
Year-over-year, prices fell by 11.2%, The year-over-year drops in Q1, Q2, and Q3 had been the steepest in the data going back to 2000.
From the peak in Q2 2022, prices dropped by 12.0%.
Between 2010 and the peak in Q2 2022, the index had soared by 104%. Note how it blew a fuse when the ECB blew a fuse during the pandemic. The index has now unwound nearly all the gains since January 2021:
Prices of new homes – new single-family houses, duplexes, and condos – dropped by 0.6% in the quarter, and by 4.5% year-over-year from Q3 2022, which was also the peak. The index has now unwound nearly all of the gains since Q2 2021. Between 2010 and the peak in 2022, prices had spiked by 80%.
Single-family houses and duplexes got hit the hardest. Among all homes, existing and new, prices dropped the most for single-family houses and duplexes: -12.7% year-over-year in the largest seven metro areas (Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Düsseldorf); and -12.4% year-over-year in thinly populated areas.
Condos also dropped, but not as much: -9.1% year-over-year in the largest seven metros; and -5.6% year-over-year in thinly populated areas.
Home prices and the ECB’s balance sheet. The overall home price index, which covers new and used single-family houses, duplexes, and condos, fell by 1.4% in the quarter, by 10.2% year-over-year, and by 10.9% from its peak in Q2 2022.
And this overall home price index is what we’ll use for our epic comparison to the ECB’s balance sheet. The chart shows Germany’s overall home price index (red, left scale), and the ECB’s total assets in trillions of euros (purple, right scale).
It shows the reality of QE: Interest rate repression through policy rates (short term rates) and QE (longer-term rates) causes rampant home price inflation; and with higher rates and with QT, the equation reverts and home prices tank.
Their movements aren’t proportional: The home price index about doubled between 2000 and 2022, while the balance sheet multiplied by a factor of about 9. But for the last 10 years, they have moved in the same direction with gusto:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Great fact finding and analysis 🐺. Other economies in the West are learning opportunities. You have covered real estate in Canada with gusto as well. Might be interesting producing a peice on recent zoning deregulation changes (less parking, setback requirements) and how that is impacting real estate.
Anyways, Wolf, merry 🎄 🎅. Thank you for all you do! Gracias hermano!
Don’t worry guys and gals, I have already announced Pivot to bubble up US Home prices.
I will create the most exclusive economy with asset bubbles that excluding the bottom 50% who own no assets and make them poorer as the top 10% get richer.
The 50% to 90% bracket must put all their money in the big 7 stocks that just surged 75% or lose out on my benevolence. If you used your old brain to buy the 5% treasury over 2023 you have lost the 50% opportunity in Nasdaq that I created for the super rich.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone. I’m going to check out here in a little while to see if I can sneak up on Santa.
Merry Christmas Wolf. Thanks for a good year of analysis and commentary.
Merry Christmas to all!
Thank you for a very entertaining year!
Thanks Wolf, merry Christmas and happy new year to you too!
I wonder if the German mortgage structure is a factor? I believe German mortgages are generally short-term (5 years) with the interest rate resetting after each term to the current market rate.
Similar as in Canada, and similar results. Home prices react faster with mortgages that are variable or adjustable, or have shorter terms.
Here is Canada. Data is monthly, not quarterly, so it looks a little different:
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to Wolf..
and everyone else on this board.
From what my friends tell me, German mortgages are shorter in term, usually have a set rate for only the first 3-5 years then “adjust” to the current interest rate. German mortgage loans also transfer, so the funds are there if you decide to change houses. The 30 year loan (USA) is a benefit to the individual, which is why there’s a movement in the financial fields to take it away.
I wonder just how loud Wall Street would be screaming if the FED had already “unwound” 40% of the assets they piled on over the last 8 years?
Merry Christmas everyone!
Merry Christmas to all!
Thank you for a very entertaining year!
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas to everyone out there. Tonight, we joined the drunken sailors and had a nice time out at our favorite Irish Pub. The place was packed. No recession there. Ms Swamp even won the football pool and pocketed $650, for just watching some overpaid, under performing athletes doing their thing.
A night in a pub somehow magically represents the state of the economy?
Talk to your local car-dealer, Rolex AD, realtor, businessowner, manufacturer and shop and perhaps you’ll be enlightened.
The mania is over and reality is starting to sink in.
These hysterical and delusional last few years were unbearable.
Greed needs to be punished.
Wolf, is ECB selling assets or just rolling off?
The bonds are just rolling off.
The loans — the ECB made the terms less attractive (made them unattractive, starting in late 2022), and the banks paid them off. It’s much easier to get rid of loans than of bonds.
A very merry Christmas to All ,and peace on earth .Excellent learning experiences here by host and community
Wolf – Thanks for all the great data and stories this year. I come here daily to learn. Looking forward to more in 2024.
Germany’s entire economy has been in a significant recession for quite a while and is currently considerably worsening with a record number of business bankruptcies with many centered around energy.
Isn’t that what it’s for?
YES WOLF…YOU AND YOUR SITE ARE SYNONYMOUS with the 120 yr old lighthouse during a winter storm on the rocky coast of Ireland!
THANKS SO MUCH FOR YOUR HARD WORK & EFFORT TO HELP EVERYONE “SEE THE LIGHT!”
Happy Holidays Wolf. I don’t necessarily agree with everything you say but I know your statements have basis on numbers instead of feelings which makes this the only financial news piece I still read.
Otherwise it’s just checking trading economics for daily numbers and the gas buddy blog.
Happy New Year.
That Canada chart is indicative of the insanity of the last 4 years.
Obviously it’s a global phenomenon, but Canada, Australia, Ireland are all prime examples of the very real effects of fraudulent monetary policies, financial repression, mass-immigration and an absolute lack of supply vs demand.
Homeprices aren’t isolated from very abrupt and profound changes in society, population, central bank manipulation and corruption in politics.
A complex system that’s severely impacted by these interventionist acts of manipulation will of course show extreme moves.
When housing stopped being shelter and became the object of speculation, did you really expect anything other than hysterical mania?
And now with the pivot-propaganda everyone just assumes a re-run of the last 4 years?
I guess hype, hysteria and mania are the only plays left in this hopelessly broken and corrupt debt-based ponzi-scheme.
Yes! – best wishes to Wolf for 2024, and also for all you subscribers.
My understanding of the German housing market is that a large
proportion of families are renters. And consequently the number
of houses/flats coming to the market is smaller than e.g the UK,
where owner occupiers are a majority %age, comparec with
renters.
Merry Christmas to you wolf and everyone involved here.
Wolf, I can’t understand why QT and high interest rates are still not affecting property prices in France and eastern europe? In Eastern Europe, prices continue to rise.
Is unemployment in Germany turning up?
A Moody’s report puts the unemployment rate at 5.9%, up over the course of 2023. I though it had been closer to 3% in 2022…
That seems significant.
Any depth of understanding that can be added on German unemployment trends?
Wishing you all a peaceful and meaningful holiday season!
Energy went up through the roof, after turning their back on Russian cheap energy. Without cheap energy, many industries in Germany (and Europe) can’t compete…
Great analysis! This is the inflation/asset price inflation and the housing bubble no one wants to see in Germany, and the correlation in the last graphic is more as impressive.
Merry Christmas to you, and many thanks for your insightful reports. Greetings from Franconia!
It’s a shame because the german culture was to rent housing and save by financing the mittlestand sme etc i.e. saving was investment. Stuck with the euro they are now obliged to pile into housing.
Chasing the nominal appreciation of housing really is a social disease.