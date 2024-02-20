Walmart and Total Ecommerce Sales in the US

The share of US ecommerce sales in Q4 hit a record, surpassing the crazy days of 2020 for the first time.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total US ecommerce sales in Q4 jumped by 7.2% year-over-year to a record $325 billion, not seasonally adjusted, according to the Census Bureau today.
Ecommerce sales exploded in 2020 during the lockdowns, when many retailers had to close and when people weren’t willing to take the risks and go shopping, while the free-money was being pumped into households.
Over the year from Q4 2019 through Q4 2020, ecommerce sales spiked by 44%, from $179 billion to $258 billion. And each year, they continued to surge, and in Q4 2023, hit $325 billion, up by 82% from Q4 2019.
Walmart, which reported earnings today, is an example of the effect of ecommerce on retail sales. Walmart is the second largest ecommerce retailer in the US, but far behind Amazon. At Walmart US, ecommerce sales soared by 17% year-over-year, while total Walmart US sales, including ecommerce, rose only 3.4%.
Comparable sales (ex fuel), which include ecommerce, grew 4.0% in Q4 year-over-year. Of this 4% growth, 2.4 percentage points were contributed by ecommerce, and 1.4 percentage points were contributed by all other sales, including grocery sales.
Walmart is the largest grocery seller in the US, and grocery sales growth was “mid single-digit,” with “strong growth in fresh food,” it said today. Within the overall US grocery market, it gained share, it said, citing Nielsen.
With ecommerce growing at 17% and with its huge grocery sales growing in the mid-single-digits, sales of the rest of its merchandise at its brick-and-mortar stores – so minus ecommerce and grocery – must have been uninspiring. And it said so in its presentation when it mentioned the “softness in general merchandise.”
But retail trade sales without ecommerce rose only 1.5% in Q4 year-over-year, to $1.58 trillion. We note:
- Q2 2020, sales stayed down at the same level as Q1 2020, instead of resurging from the seasonal Q1 plunge.
- In Q2 2021, sales spiked as stores had reopened and another wave of stimulus checks was put to work.
- In Q2 2022, sales spiked again, this time driven in part by price spikes, with CPI inflation running at 9%, and with many categories of goods experiencing double-digit price spikes.
Since Q2 2022, growth in retail sales without ecommerce has been somewhat languid, as the growth in total retail trade sales was carried mostly by ecommerce (chart above):
The share of ecommerce sales hit a record for the first time since Q4 2020, rising to 17.1% of total retail trade sales, not seasonally adjusted, according to the Census Bureau today.
Ecommerce sales had spiked massively during the pandemic, from a share of 12.4% in Q4 2019 to a share of 16.7% in Q4 2020, as brick-and-mortar sales had gotten hit by the pandemic, including many stores having to shut down, and people shifted their spending to ecommerce, even for grocery sales. This 16.7% share turned out to be hard to beat after people started going to stores again. But in Q4 2023, that record fell.
We connected all the Q4s, except 2020, 2021, and 2022, to show the long-term trend line (blue), which produces another crazy chart about the pandemic excesses:
In 2020, I didn’t want to go out due to Covid so I ordered online.
I figured out the correct sizes of clothes and shoes after a few returns.
Today, my wife says I need a new shirt and pants. My feet tell me they need new shoes.
I pull up my phone and order everything I need and it is delivered within a day or 2. I order exactly what I ordered in 2021.
My bias against ordering online has been solved.
I need a new appliance, I order it online immediately when it dies. I need home improvement items, I order it online as needed.
I no longer need to try on clothes or battle whether an item is in-stock in my local store.
The only battle I have is changing brands. Sizing is different so I will go in-store and purchase. Shoes and pants make up most of this.
This is interesting! Your behavior adapted to the pandemic and remained after the pandemic panic subsided… I know anecdote != data but still I wonder how many Americans have exactly the same experience?
I was doing mostly eCommerce well before COVID began so to me it was more likely COVID drove the eCommerce holdouts into the fold and exploded the food delivery services.
These delivery vehicles from online purchases make up most of the traffic on this quiet street. Wish I had your confidence with online shopping, I’d order myself a few treats.
A lot of these delivery drivers are not bonded nor insured. I’ve seen a lot of them speeding down my street and blocking driveways. Others throwing trash anywhere they feel like. I found some broken wine bottles, from the on-line wine delivery service dizzy.com in my recycled bin the other day. I was going to use Safeway to deliver bottled water but I’ll take a pass for now.
I am with you, BobE. I am renovating a few rooms in my house. The contractor will order lots of things, but I will do the rest. I will buy most everything online: paint, flooring and even a new bedroom set (you buy it online and they deliver and set it up with “white glove” service, whatever that is). I will stock the revamped guest bathroom with items from an online order, and then equip my little tv room with chairs and lights bought online. I will not visit any brick and mortar stores except to buy a bookcase or two from a local woodworking shop (after I browse their website).
And yes, I am contributing to service inflation. The contractor and I discussed that. According to the stories he told, things are not deflating. For my part I am not getting younger or healthier, and as I spend most of my time at home I want to make it more comfortable. I have no idea when inflation will subside, so I am spending now and possibly wasting money. I held out as long as I could, Wolf Streeters.
It wild how groceries are trying to move to excommerce. Amazon Fresh, Door Dash, Instacart(+), and all those variations. Literally saved hundreds of dollars saved with promos all while having somebody do personal shopping and delivery for me. Some of those seem to be in the stage of Lyft and Uber were before making money became necessary. I wonder when investors will get impatient there as well with the ones not turning a dime.
We’ve been buying nearly everything online except groceries – until recently. A few years ago, we started buying some specialty stuff online that we couldn’t get at the store, such as big bags of soybeans for making soymilk and tofu. But recently, we expanded to fresh specialty veggies and fish that we can’t get at the normal store and have to go to the Asian store (which is a hassle for us). And then we expanded. It’s a local ecommerce grocery site with a focus on Asian foods, but they have all kinds of stuff, including great deals on veggies (just about anything is grown in the Central Valley), and we’re now regular buyers of all kinds of stuff there. And so it goes. One item at first, and then the whole store. Choices are great, prices are lower than the at the store, and it’s convenient. Minimum purchase required for free delivery — which gives us an incentive to broaden our purchases.
The Walmart grocery pickup business is thriving with additional manpower added each week and frequent pickups ongoing . I am at the store frequently and have monitored the business. Inside there are not as many folks with more and more grocery pickup online shop
When my wife was ill before she passed away, I was the “chief cook and bottle washer” for three years. I used the WM pickup service many, many times. It’s excellent, and like you say, getting more use even after the pandemic.
@Anthony A. Have you had any problems with the WM pickup service? I tried it a few times (Pre Covid) when driving to my Sacramento apartment property since there is a Walmart next to Home Depot I stop at in West Sacramento (we don’t have any WM stores near me on the SF Peninsula). All three times I tried it there were problems with my order (the pickers got the wrong items) and dealing with the wrong items took longer than going in and buying the stuff on my own (using the self checkout).
I’m doing a lot of shopping the old fashion way. Remember the Sears catalog. Sears may be gone but a lot of others have taken their place. I’m buying a lot of stuff (except food) via the mail order catalogs. I get all the benefits of on-line shopping + the convenience of browsing on my own time while not glued to a computer screen. I wonder if there is a chart which shows how much retail sales are done in this fashion
I assume the chart would have a line that starts decreasing at an increasingly rapid pace after early 2000’s, becoming indistinguishable from the X-axis at some point.
Sears.com still exists and they are very competitive on appliances.
So WMT hits another ATH. Prices still going up. Revenues going up. Profits going up. Wages going up. Housing will keep pushing up. All more devaluation of the dollar going forward. I don’t blame anyone spending what they have to dump their dollars while it’s still worth a little something.
Walmart claims they are better suited than Amazon for both store retail and e-commerce because of the many locations of its stores. That sounds reasonable but the fight is on.
I can see Walmart exceeding Amazon sales eventually. Amazon has severe last mile delivery problems where I live. Not so much with Walmart or Instacart+ (which also delivers Walmart products). Walmart stores are becoming warehouses for products to sell by delivery. If what you want is not in the local store, Walmart has a decent online service for other products.
Grocery shopping at Walmart online is far superior to the Whole Foods stuff Amazon is pushing. Just buy name brands, much cheaper and usually better than Whole Foods products.
I use Instacart+, which covers 118 stores. Just make sure the store you use is not jacking up online prices (I know Safeway and Costco do, but they are easily avoided). Instacart will tell you which stores do this and which stores do not. I hate shopping in stores so online shopping is good for me. The tough part is buying fresh fruit and vegetables, but buying fruit is always a crap shoot, in a store or online. Instacart+ will deliver within two or three hours, which beats Amazon’s next day (which often ends up two or three days). If you get Instacart’s five percent cash back credit card and join Instacart+, you get free delivery, and the service fee is almost eliminated by the cash back. It usually costs me net $1.50 to $2.00 for each delivery with a minimum $35 purchase.
We will see if Walmart can overcome the momentum that Amazon has. I have been shopping at Amazon for years and have a strong familiarity with the shopping experience, return policies, etc. I have purchased a few things through Walmart’s website, but those have been things that Amazon didn’t have, and the experience did not make me want to shift to Walmart. I have purchase several things from Amazon that come the same day and rarely have issues with things arriving on time. I haven’t dabbled with instacart or similar, and, as of yet, haven’t been motivate to.
As I’ve posted before, I keep trying the retail experience and it is just awful. Nothing in my size. Out of stock. Long lines at check out or incompetent checkers. I pretty much am all on-line and the wife does the groceries so am rarely in a store.
One exception is Costco, which is usually an interesting experience if you can gird yourself against the mass of humanity.
I’ll tolerate Hone Depot for a project but will buy online if I can plan ahead.
Wolf. If e commerce is up, what accounts for ups’ and fedex’s volumes being so much lower than the last few years?
Are the sales comparisons not inflation adjusted? Or, if they are, is amazon taking a large enough share and using their delivery service to that much effect?