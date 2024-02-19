Some of the 49 Small Banks Heavily Exposed to Bad Multifamily CRE Loans May Topple, but their Size Limits Contagion: Fitch

Multifamily lending ballooned 32% from early 2020, powered by low interest rates and soaring rents. Now there’s a price to pay.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The multifamily segment of Commercial Real Estate doesn’t face the structural issues that the retail CRE segment and the office CRE segment face. There is demand for apartments; and even as some areas have been overbuilt particularly with higher-end apartments for “renters of choice” – because that’s where the money is – population growth and the arbitrage with sky-high house prices will see to it that demand for apartments continues to grow.
What multifamily properties are struggling with are higher mortgage rates – like all segments of CRE. They are all getting hit by higher interest rates as they have to refinance existing mortgages at much higher rates, or as variable rates adjust to those higher rates. This has caused valuations of CRE properties to plunge and mortgages to go into default. Turns out, 15 years of interest-rate repression by the Fed messed up a lot of things, and there’s a price to pay. But office and retail, on top of facing higher mortgage rates, also have huge structural issues that multifamily doesn’t have.
Default rates of mortgages backed by multifamily properties remain relatively low, compared to retail, office, and lodging. The default rate of multifamily mortgages that have been structured into Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) was 1.9% in January, compared to 6.3% for retail and office (data via Trepp).
Multifamily lending ballooned, powered by low interest rates and soaring rents: Fitch
Fitch Ratings warned about banks’ exposure to multifamily loans – especially small banks that loaded up on multifamily loans that are now going bad.
“Multifamily loans facing pressure include those that are rent stabilized, reliant on overly optimistic rental income increase projections, or in submarkets with elevated rental vacancy rates and/or excess supply, many of which are in Sunbelt states, particularly Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and the Carolinas,” Fitch said in its report.
Multifamily lending has ballooned 32% since early 2020, to $613 billion in loans outstanding as of Q4, “driven by low interest rates, high levels of housing demand, and attractive rents,” Fitch said.
“Attractive rents” would be from the point of view of landlords and lenders; “soaring rents” would be from the renters’ point of view. The combination of ultra-low mortgage rates and soaring rents made all things possible. And it worked until it didn’t.
Some small banks with big concentrations of multifamily may topple, but no big deal.
Nearly 40% of total multifamily loans in the US banking system are held by 10 banks, Fitch said. And these would be larger banks with lots of other assets.
In terms of concentrated exposure to bad multifamily loans, 49 banks had multifamily nonperforming loans (NPLs) that exceeded 5% of their total multifamily loans. At those 49 banks, the multifamily NPL ratio of 5% is far higher than the default rate of multifamily CMBS (1.9%, chart above).
But these banks are small: they average $1.3 billion in total assets, Fitch said. By comparison, failed SVB had $209 billion in assets. JPMorgan, the largest bank, has $3.3 trillion in assets. A bank with $1.3 billion in assets would be the 689th largest bank in the US. So these are small community banks. Those are the banks at risk from bad multifamily loans.
The amounts of multifamily loans at these community banks “is only a modest fraction of the overall industry, thereby limiting the contagion to the broader financial system if one or more of these banks were to fail,” Fitch said.
It’ll take years to play out.
“We expect any deterioration to play out for the banking sector over an extended period,” Fitch said. “During the Global Financial Crisis, losses did not peak until almost two years after a peak in delinquencies, and problem loans have yet to peak for the sector.”
For now, the big CRE problems are office and retail, though multifamily is warming up.
Retail and office CRE, in addition to higher mortgage rates, also face devastating structural issues, some of which will have to be dealt with through demolition and redevelopment of the properties into residential. This is more likely to happen – is more likely economically feasible – after a developer buys the property for cents on the dollar, essentially for land value, such as in a foreclosure sale, hitting lenders with huge losses, and there have been some already.
Retail CRE has gotten bludgeoned by ecommerce years ago, with hundreds of chain-retailer bankruptcies from Sears Holding on down. Recent entries on the bankruptcy and liquidation list included Bed, Bath, & Beyond. Countless malls have failed. Back in 2017, we started calling the phenomenon the Brick and Mortar Meltdown.
Office CRE got hit a couple of years ago by the sudden realization in corporate America that they will never need all this unused office space they’re sitting on, and they or landlords put this space on the market, on top of the vast space already on the market, leading to mindboggling office availability rates.
The astronomical availability rates, combined with much higher mortgage rates, caused transaction prices of office towers to collapse, and delinquency rates to spike:
Multifam trades a lot like bonds. Stands to reason that it would be taking a hit. Cap rates got absurdly low.
Don’t worry guys, I got this and all other asset bubbles.
Do you really think that the Mag 7 stocks are rising based on fundamentals and not in anticipation of my bailouts (they call it rate cuts).
Don’t worry, I will keep my word about not cutting rates. But, if inflation were to rise over my FFR and 10 year treasury yields, Mag 7 get their negative rates and liquidity without official bailouts.
Now that would not be my doing, would it?
J. You really know on what side your bread is buttered don’t you.
And who supplies the butter.
Are we still on for golf next Sunday?
The Put is dead. Long live the Put!
The Mag 7 doesn’t need your liquidity. They’re the new money printers. $309.2 billion free cash flow per year, yahoo!!
“The Mag 7 doesn’t need your liquidity.”
Don’t you dare me mister. If I push rates and 10 year to 4% over CPI, all leveraged businesses and their leveraged customers will stop spending and the Mag 7 profits will convert to big losses.
The Mag 7 leadership knows only how to talk about making world better, build empires to get promoted, burn money on speculative tech with no real returns (Metaverse, Crypto, Video chat, AI) and pump their stocks with this speculative tech to insane valuations by luring high investors.
Even worse is that these new leaders know nothing about handling recessions as they have not seen once since they became executives. So they keep hiring and talking bull….
Only my Pivot can save them now.
Howdy JPow. You can create new tools too. Try negative interest rates.
LOL @ Fitch
Because of course a ratings agency with mid curve understanding of the interlinkages of debt and assets in all [global] markets will say publicly that they think contagion is limited…
Next thing they’ll tell me is that they are gonna down grade stuff to deep junk from IG after their diagnosis was worth used toilet paper.
Rating agencies are for CYA, not real risk management :P
If a bank with $1.3 billion in assets collapses — so this would be the 680th largest out of 4,000 banks or whatever — the FDIC will swoop in on Friday evening, take over the bank, and Monday morning, insured depositors will have their account at a new bank and outside of the name change won’t know the difference, and those CRE loans and other assets will be sold to other banks, and life goes on.
If you can do basic math, you will realize that a small bank like this poses no contagion risk to the banking system with $22 trillion in assets.
There may be some things that could cause contagion, but it’s not multifamily loans at small banks.
“Contagion is limited” has a very familiar ring to anyone who was around in 2006-2009. And the ratings agencies’ quick pivots to downgrades, likewise. Maybe they should be compelled to buy stakes in everything they rate: skin in the game works wonders. Or maybe they are just facilitators for selling off the stuff to suckers.
During the financial crisis, it was the biggest banks with trillions of dollars in bad regular mortgages that got hit.
1. Total CRE is just a fraction that size.
2. Multifamily debt is minuscule, compared to regular mortgages.
3. Much of CRE is owned by investors, not banks.
4. a portion of CRE is owned by foreign banks.
People always hope that the same thing will take down the banking system all over again because they hate banks. But it won’t. The same thing doesn’t exist anymore. Now the vast majority of residential mortgages are government backed and are no threat at all to the banking system.
The banks that failed in 2023 didn’t fail because of NPLs — far from it. They failed because they had a well-organized superfast run on the bank (depositors yanking their money out).
“Now the vast majority of residential mortgages are government backed…”
More accurately “tax-payer backed,” linked directly to the federal budget.
Government backstopping of problem loans replaces a problem with a problem — systemic baking crisis with a potential crisis of federal finance.
Seems that problems with the latter would logically lead to a general fall in respect for the currency. Eventual result, inflationary spiral and bond vigilanty-ism.
Key word “eventual” — no timeline predicted, of course!
I appreciate that rigorous response, Wolf, thanks. But I note, the 2023 bank failures were each fairly small points of failure, that found a new way to threaten contagion. The key for me is not whether it was NPLs or some other particular stressor, but the way fear appeared and flashed across the system as a run, menacing not merely isolated smaller banks but, it was widely thought, perhaps the whole system. Suddenly insurance (actually bailout promises, not legitimately financed insurance) was extended on an emergency basis to non-insured accounts, which was potentially scary. To me, anyway.
This is not be directly related to topic. But today saw news of Capital One taking over Discover. I love Discover for their very good customer support and lot of benefits. Not sure why they want to go with crappy Capital One. I am guessing this is more of desperation than opportunity. Feels like they are masking the problems by unifying the balance sheets and deposits. DFS stock went 90 and back to 110-120 range. funny part is Deal is in All Stocks only. So basically instead of holding 2 useless ones, hold 1.
Those 2 in Consumer Financials and Credit Card business.
I have yanked my deposits from DFS long back to T-Bills. Why would anyone will keep money in banks even with 4-5% rates when 4 week T-Bills have given 5.4% yield for at least 9 months.
The corporate passion is to get bigger and fatter, get rid of competition, and gain pricing power. This is just another buyout with those goals. Nothing to do with “desperation.”
The Federal Trade Commission should sue Capital One to block the merger.
The drunken sailors, it has been said around here, have been holding up alright. I guess a main metric is revolving credit delinquencies. OK, there is some buffer still there. But the restructurings anticipated in this article suggest to me fragilities that may flash across the system. The Fed might rescue a certain echelon of players, but the lower 50 percent of Americans could have another 2008-magnitude stress test of their balance sheets (and retraction of credit). It doesn’t seem like even a modern high-speed QT and helicopter-drop could be without significant pain, which could drag out, as in the aftermath of 2008 (and the nasty echoes of 2020). Maybe I’m too anchored to those bottoming scenarios. But I’m not putting money in the hands of the Capital Ones of the world right now.
Multifamily only works while people have money to pay rent.
What happens when job loss, no unemployment benefits able to be paid and rent stops getting paid. People get more room mates to be able to make their money go further.
Not long after that, those occupancy load factor ratios drop and you have mortgages not paid.
In any case, the entire real estate market in Canada and U.S. is well over its skis in the price to value perspective.
> What happens when job loss, no unemployment benefits able to be paid and rent stops getting paid.
My first thought is, Fed helicopter-drops to the rescue, but there is a question how many times this resuscitation works, and how quickly inflation takes off again. I think a lot of the resiliency has been wrung out, the seed corn eaten up. We have developed this clever fix, and now used it (sometimes unnecessarily) to the point of possible exhaustion.
I got intrigued by a sharp decrease in MF CMBS default (and slow decrease in rest) around 2015 and looked for the historical FED fund rates. Here is the chart from St. Lous FED which did not solve the issue but only increases the intrigue. Why would the default take a sudden dive when the FED FR moved up from 0.0% to 2.5% Was there any invisible hand working simultaneously?
1. I deleted the link to the document on Google Drive, no way that I’m going to click on something like that, or let anyone else on my site click on it. Way too risky.
2. “I got intrigued by a sharp decrease in MF CMBS default (and slow decrease in rest) around 2015”
All you have to do is ask me, rather than googling around in no-man’s land. I discussed this before, including in this article here:
I am interested in smaller bank financing of condominium construction. It seems that where I live (Detroit) perhaps related to the boom, many optimists with backgrounds in other businesses like party stores or specialty construction like paving decided to become developers of generally small, 40 units or so condominiums. They seem to use smaller local banks. One is Flagstar that was acquired by troubled New York Community Bank. Could these developers have problems handling the complex financing needs associated with condominium development?
These failures wouldn’t happen if prudent banking norms were followed. Substantial down payments and a conservative approach to cash flow. Writing the loan that’s on the ragged edge of being illegal ends up like this when the market changes, as it always does.
Meh…
The risk for CRE is the worthless office buildings.
Sunbelt cities like Austin, Nashville, Charlotte, etc are where the jobs are moving as they leave the expensive coastal states. It’s where the young professionals are headed when they graduate from college. Rents aren’t going to decline much. Yes the owners will have to refi at higher rates, but that won’t be bad enough to cause lots of defaults.
Focus where the story is – it’s the offices.
“Focus where the story is – it’s the offices.”
RTGDFA.
Sorry Wolf – I should have been more clear.
I meant my comment as a retort to Fitch, not to you. Thanks for your excellent analysis!
I would be interested in your view of Walker and Dunlop (WD), as it has risk exposure to lending to Multi-Family loans both from a loan and a servicing point of view. It is not a bank. A very large part of its assets are “goodwill” and also based on an estimate of the value of servicing rights. It has reported very low loan losses so far in the cycle, but one has to wonder, is the worst still to come?
Doubt this will blow up in anyone’s face except for renters. Interest payments go up due to higher rates? Double rents. What are the renters going to do? Buy a house? LOL!
The contagion will be other sectors of the economy people are forced to cut back in. Housing is the last thing people will remove from their budget besides food.
No, rents are not determined by interest rates. Rents are determined by supply and demand, and by the employment and income of renters.
Landlords lose tenants, have vacant units, and go to hell if they try to raise their rents enough to cover the new 8% mortgage rates.
Where are those tenants going to go? Rents have a long ways up before buying a home is cost competitive, and rental vacancy rates are well below historical norms. Rents are not tied to interest rates sure, but landlords have all the power to pass that cost on to renters in this market.
Will rents double? No, thats hyperbole. But theyre going to go up, as they always have, just now at an accelerated pace. I dont see any landlords taking a loss out of the goodness of their hearts, and any tenants that flee a rate stressed landlord for another will only empower that new landlord to themselves raise prices. This will be a pricey game of musical apartments for tenants.
Water, water, everywhere, and not a drop to drink. That’s my take on liquidity anyway. As Wolf points out, this isn’t the 1930’s, when corporations and their owners actually went bankrupt. Depositors and owners will be made whole, but the owners will be unaffected by any inflationary pressures.
What I really want to know is who will be buying all the new debt coming out of the treasury…
Interesting times.
Judging by current [mediocre] yields, there’s zero shortage of buyers for new treasury debt right now. Something about the cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry pile, eh?
Maybe, the real issuance has not come yet, and the numbers are mind-boggling.
Don’t jump the shark, that pile of laundry is about to get much bigger. If not enough buyers show up, the world will go to war to hide the problem. At least that is the historical outcome, every, single, single, time.
Where might one view a list of the forty-plus banks that are so highly exposed to CRE loans?
Thank you Wolf
Fitch treats this info as highly confidential. If a bank name leaks out, that bank would instantly have a run, with all uninsured deposits getting yanked out overnight, potentially causing the bank to collapse. And it would be Fitch’s fault.
Portland (or) has had a declining population since 2001 but they are still adding new multi-family units. I realize that most of these were probably started ( or committed too) long before things went upside down. But every few weeks another one opens for renting, but where are the renters going to come from. Most of the new multi-family in PDX is 6 stories or less with balconies. Last Sunday I drove around when I had to go in to town and to use my ” patio index”. Almost anyone who moves in to an apartment with a balcony puts something on it ( if even it is just a place to store bikes). So by my rough estimation based on the number of vacant patios there is less than a 60% occupancy rate in buildings finished in the last 4 years but open for renters for at least 6 months. So I think in some places like Portland, Seattle, etc. the looming vacancy rate will also be a big factor in the upcoming collapse of multifamily finances. This will be a good thing as these properties need to get scooped up at much lower prices so the rents can be drastically lower.
“Portland (or) has had a declining population since 2001…”
Typo? 2021?
Related tangentially to this article:
“According to Bloomberg data, 34 of China’s top 50 developers have defaulted on their debt obligations at some point over the past 2 1/2 years.”
— Epoch Times 2/20/24
China’s dependence on residential real estate is orders of magnitude higher that US CRE, but it struck me as an interesting parallel: both are the result of severe and over-stimulation by authoritarian governments.
Howdy Folks. Stupid is Stupid does and you cannot stop Stupid. Made a great living rehabbing residential foreclosures / short sales. Always a silver lining if you know how to look.
I guess I’m getting old, perhaps remind me of how mortgages in general work.
As I recall, writers obtain the mortgage clients. Banks fund the initial mortgage, then package them into MBS for sale to investors, or otherwise transfer the mortgage to a servicer or government agency.
Is this generally correct?
I wonder what the time line is from mortgage approval to sale of it to others or to MB securities.
7 decades and still trying to learn.
Those are the mortgages that get securitized, and banks are off the hook, and CMBS holders are on the hook. A lot of office mortgages were treated that way, as we have seen.
Here the risk is with smaller banks that kept the mortgages on their books to earn the interest income for years to come, rather than just earn the fees from originating the mortgage and from the securitizations.
Congrats on your “7 decades of learning!”
The amounts of multifamily loans at these community banks “is only a modest fraction of the overall industry, thereby limiting the contagion to the broader financial system if one or more of these banks were to fail,” Fitch said.
In the wake of the financial crisis of 2007–2010, the rating agencies came under criticism from investigators, economists, and journalists. The Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission (FCIC) set up by the U.S. Congress and president to investigate the causes of the crisis, and publisher of the Financial Crisis Inquiry Report (FCIR), concluded that the “failures” of the Big Three rating agencies were “essential cogs in the wheel of financial destruction” and “key enablers of the financial meltdown”
So, the lesson in 2024 is by all means trust Fitch?
Just asking the question.
Howdy Observer A lesson I learned was NEVER, NEVER, NEVER,
” ZERO DOWN MOVES YOU IN ”
Sold several properties where the buyer signed their name at closing and walked out with a check ….