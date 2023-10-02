Office CMBS Delinquency Rate Spikes to Nightmare Levels, Malls Have Been a Nightmare for Years

Lodging is Bad, Multifamily hangs in there, Industrial remains unscathed.
As we have found out in the recent episodes of the commercial real estate nightmare, with landlords stiffing their creditors by either walking away from properties or loans and letting lenders take the massive losses: Those lenders have turned out to be mostly investors in Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS), Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs), and mortgage-REITS, not banks. Banks are taking some hits too, but not like these investors. Which gave rise to the theory around here that banks securitized most of their riskiest and worst CRE loans and sloughed them off years ago to investors that were chasing yield.
So the delinquency rate of commercial mortgages on office properties that had been securitized into CMBS spiked to 5.6% by loan balance in September, having more than tripled so far this year, from a delinquency rate of 1.6% in December, according to Trepp, which tracks and analyzes CMBS.
The cycle during the Financial Crisis, when delinquency rates eventually exceeded 10% in 2012 and 2013, started more slowly and proceeded more slowly than this cycle. This is a ferocious deterioration:
This time around, the landlords are walking away from the office properties or mortgages for two reasons:
- Huge vacancy rates that are now a structural problem as Corporate America has discovered that it doesn’t need and won’t ever need all this office space;
- CRE mortgage rates that have more than doubled, which is a killer when variable-rate mortgages aren’t sufficiently hedged, and it’s a killer when a maturing 3.5% fixed-rate mortgage needs to be refinanced with an 8% mortgage.
When this occurs, the interest expense that the landlord has to deal with can no longer be covered by rents, especially if the building has a low occupancy rate. And then it’s just a money pit. The landlord gives up the building, takes the loss on their equity, and lets these investors take the remaining losses.
The fate is even worse for mall CMBS. Mortgages for malls have been in trouble for over a decade due to a structural shift to ecommerce that has killed innumerable malls – a process that I have called brick-and-mortar meltdown since 2016. It has caused landlords – even the biggest mall landlords, Simon Property Group and Brookfield – to walk away from mall after mall and let these investors take the losses. Zombie malls are everywhere. Eventually developers end up with them, bulldoze them, and build something else on that land, such as housing. And all along the way, CMBS investors have taken massive losses.
The delinquency rate of retail CMBS surged during the Financial Crisis. In the years after the Financial Crisis, as these loans were either taken out of the index after foreclosure or as the delinquency was cured, the default rate declined to just under a still high 4%, when the pandemic hit, and delinquencies spiked.
In September, the delinquency rate ticked up to 6.92%:
Lodging CMBS delinquency rates exploded during the Financial Crisis and during the pandemic, but then recovered, sort of. Lodging delinquencies remained high in September at 5.3%, roughly unchanged from August, but down from July (5.9%), and over three times the rate in 2019:
Multifamily delinquencies have been bobbing along relatively low levels still. In September, they ticked up to 1.85%. These are “private label” CMBS, not multifamily mortgages backed by the government.
There have been some big delinquencies, including the mortgages backed by a portfolio of 75 apartment buildings owned by Veritas in San Francisco, which caused the delinquency rate to jump in December 2022.
There is demand for apartments, unlike offices, and it’s not a problem of not being able to find tenants. The problem with some of these mortgages is the interest cost. When the mortgage comes due and has to be refinanced with a much higher rate, or if it’s a variable-rate mortgage, then the difficulties arise.
In the chart below, the plunge in the delinquency rate in January 2016 occurred because a huge delinquent loan was resolved, backed by Stuyvesant Town–Peter Cooper Village, a residential development in Manhattan with 110 apartment buildings. Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge agreed to pay $5.3 billion in 2015 for the 80-acre property. After the deal closed in December 2015, the $3 billion in CMBS loans tied to the property was paid off, triggering the drop in the CMBS delinquency rate in January 2016.
Industrial delinquencies remain low. These loans are backed by warehouses and fulfillment centers, and they have been in high demand due to the boom in ecommerce. Demand has softened a little, as Amazon walked back some of its massive expansion plans. But in September, delinquency rates remained at 0.3%, the envy of the other major categories:
Commercial RE is worse for investors, Housing RE is worse for RE professionals.
NAR narrative of higher housing prices is causing unaffordability. This is causing lower house sales (40% lower in Northwest) and lower commissions for real estate agents. As a result this year bankruptcies in Real Estate sector has exploded, and real estate sector is leading all other sectors in bankruptcy filings. Also this year already has highest bankruptcies in last 10 years.
So NAR is bankrupting and screwing the 2 million smaller real estate agents. This is because NAR leadership now consists of big REIT investors, REIT managers, Wall Street RE funds and other Real Estate investors that hold multiple homes. In other words, the NAR leadership doesn’t earn from commissions, but from value of their Assets. So as the interest rate rises, NAR leadership spreads misinformation to protect their leveraged bets.
This creates a major conflict of interest and NAR has no problem screwing the little agents. It’s time Real Estate Agents and other professionals (Appraisers, Inspectors etc) grew balls and brought NAR to its senses before thousands of these professionals go bankrupt.
I’m curious…why was office CMBS delinquencies in a peak of ~8% in mid 2017?
The oil bust of 2014-2020 had a big impact on offices because hundreds of oil-and-gas companies went bankrupt. And all oil and gas companies laid off people and shrank their footprint to survive. The huge office sector in Houston was in terrible shape, starting in 2015, with availability rates eventually reaching well over 30%. The office markets of other cities in the oil patch got hit too.
These industrial CMBS may be the big buildings in industrial areas held by real estate firms specializing in such. Driving through these, they are full of businesses producing the type of jobs that Jerome Powell is talking about increasing inflation through a severe imbalance in the labor market. However, a better labor market balance may not produce delinquencies as these commercial real estate firms simply ride the ups and downs.
Just anecdotally I work for a big company that has and office in Canada with about 1500 or so people.
Most days there are *many* empty desks, and we have 1.4 people per desk.
The company has threatened staff with the sack if they don’t come in 3 times a week.
Despite the imminent recession, people are still not complying.
It’s surprising and fascinating to watch.
There is no “imminent ” recession coming. Maybe April of 2024 there will be some unemployment news, but for now , through the 4 qrt. and 1st qrt of 24, the drunken sailors will be spending!
This won’t age well. GDI says we were already in recession. We had one quarter print slightly in the positive. I’m sure it will be negative next quarter though. And those layoffs and job losses will be coming in fast and hard this fall and winter.
“This won’t age well. GDI says we were already in recession.”
LOL. GDI for the past several quarters got revised up heavily last week. And that recession indicator went up in smoke. Your recession-monger buddies didn’t write about that, did they?
If wishes & butts were candy & nuts, we’d all have a very Merry Christmas.
Re residenrial multifamily:
“The problem with some of these mortgages is the interest cost. When the mortgage comes due and has to be refinanced with a much higher rate, or if it’s a variable-rate mortgage, then the difficulties arise.”
I imagine this will put even more upwards pressure on apartment rents overall.
Or the property is turned over to the investors, it is sold at a loss, and rents go down.
when we qualify a mortgage. we usually make it so it can be paid off in 60 months with the income the property produces. what are these owners doing with the income if they aren’t using it to pay off the mortgage? Sounds like dis-information to me.
LPM writes:
> when we qualify a mortgage. we usually make it so
> it can be paid off in 60 months with the income
> the property produces.
What are the average LTV of your loans? It seems like you must be putting down more than 75% to have enough cash flow to pay off your loans in 5 years
Good luck getting renters who can pay it. Rents are coming down in the Phx area big time along with apartments offering some hefty concessions. Been happening since May. Ya can’t squeeze blood out of a turnip.
I know of what I’m saying. Been renting since I sold my Phx house. Am enjoying somewhat of a renter’s market.
Essentially every problem we have out there today is because governing bodies keep saying “yes” to every cockamamie idea that crosses their desk, proportional to how much it theoretically increases the amount of (non-)bank financing or tax revenues in the system.
Wolf wrote:
> There have been some big delinquencies, including the mortgages
> backed by a portfolio of 75 apartment buildings owned by Veritas
> in San Francisco, which caused the delinquency rate to jump in
> December 2022.
The apartment market as a whole is in good shape but in the last ten years a LOT of new money (with little apartment experience) came into the market overpaying for buildings and hoping the low variable rate loans were here to stay and rents just kept going up. Today with variable rate interest rates going up and rent growth slowing people like the young guys running Tides Equites in S Cal (who somehow managed to acquire a ~30,000 unit ~$7 BILLION apartment portfolio in only about five years) are in a world of hurt. There are also guys like Grant Cardone who have jumped into the apartment business with OPM who seem to be aware that it takes a lot of people and a lot of work to actually run a successful apartment portfolio (you can’t just buy a Billion dollars worth of multi-family RE and sit at home waiting for the checks to come in).
Classic mismatch of assets and liabilities.