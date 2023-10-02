EV Demand Not Sagging or Whatever: Rivian Deliveries +136% YoY, Tesla +27% YoY despite Factory Downtime for Upgrades

And the “103 days’ supply of EVs” is BS because it doesn’t include Tesla, Rivian, and Polestar, with 65% of US EV sales.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tesla’s deliveries in Q3 globally rose 27% year-over-year to 435,059 vehicles (419,074 Model 3 and Model Y and 15,985 Model S and Model X, despite the quarter-to-quarter drop of 6.7%, which was caused by “planned downtime for factory upgrades” over the summer. The factory downtime for retooling and expanding production has been discussed for months, including in its earnings call.
Downtime of auto plants for retooling is a standard feature of the auto industry. This occurs every time when models are updated, or when production capacity is expanded.
Tesla reiterated today its delivery target for the full year 2023 of 1.8 million vehicles, which would be up by 37% from total deliveries in 2022.
Production at Tesla, due to this factory downtime, fell 10% in Q3 from Q2 to 430,488 vehicles, but was still up 15% year-over-year.
Rivian, which sells three EV models – a big powerful high-end pickup truck, a similar SUV, and a delivery van – reported today that its deliveries in Q3 grew by 23% from Q2, and by 136% year-over-year to 15,564 vehicles.
It maintained its guidance to deliver 52,000 vehicles this year, which would be up by 136% year-over-year.
No major legacy automaker in the US can get anywhere near these EV sales gains in 2023:
- Total vehicle sales in Q3 in the US, including fleet sales, have risen by around 17% year-over-year, much of it driven by surging fleet sales (we’ll get the data in a couple of days).
- Compared to 2019, total vehicle sales in 2023 in the US are tracking to be down by 10%.
To keep the US decline in deliveries in 2023 from 2019 in perspective: Tesla’s global deliveries of 1.8 million vehicles in 2023 would be 16 times its deliveries in 2019 (112,000).
Rivian’s existential challenge: Ramping up mass-production of an expensive-to-produce product with an immensely complex supply chain burns piles of cash and generates huge losses until volume reaches a certain point, beyond which production becomes profitable, if the pricing assumptions hold.
Tesla went through the same process, burning tons of cash year after year, until volume was high enough, and it started making money, and then lots of money, and is still making money despite brutal price cuts that are shaking up the legacy automakers with their oligopolistic pricing behavior.
Rivian too is burning ungodly amounts of cash in an effort to ramp up production – and to ramp up production a lot faster than Tesla had done. On a per vehicle basis, the losses were gigantic, and as volume ramped up, they are still huge but a lot lower. The question will be if it can get production up enough to where it will break even and survive, if its pricing assumptions hold.
EV pricing assumptions out the window after Tesla’s price cuts. Tesla is now pricing its models substantially below the competing ICE vehicle models.
Ford sells the only other EV pickup truck, but the plant was shutdown to expand production, and now Ford is struggling with strikes. The other legacy automakers are at the announcement stage of their EV pickups. It will take them years to ramp up mass-production of pickups.
Tesla’s Cybertruck is still not in mass-production and for sale, but given Tesla’s recent price cuts, the other EV truck makers may have to revise downward their own pricing assumptions for pickups.
And for a company like Rivian, reaching profitability as its own pricing assumptions get smashed could be an existential challenge.
The “103 days’ supply of EVs” is BS because Tesla, Rivian, and Polestar, accounting for about 65% of total EV sales in the US, don’t have dealers and don’t disclose their US inventories and therefore don’t disclose days’ supply of EVs in inventory.
Estimates of days’ supply of EVs are based on the guesses of the EVs by legacy automakers on dealer lots and in transit. There are now dozens of EV models by all legacy automakers combined, accounting for only 35% of total EV sales.
So these are a bunch of relatively low-volume models where each dealer has between zero and a few in stock and a few in transit and sells a few a month.
For example, there are about 4,000 Ford dealers, and if Ford ever succeeds in building the promised 150,000 Lightning trucks per year — it has been trying to ramp up production but remains far from it — that would be 38 Lightning trucks on average per year for each Ford dealer, or about 3 per months, which is minuscule. So they get 3 per month, and 3 are in transit, for an “inventory” of 6 (on the lot and in transit), and if they sell out of all three on the lot, they have 60 days supply. If the units “in transit” get hung up somewhere or if they sell 2 of the 3 trucks in stock, suddenly they have over 100 days supply. That’s how silly “days’ supply” can be with low-volume units.
This estimate about legacy automakers’ EVs in inventory and in transit, and the small sales volume of each of these dozens of models, was used to come up with 103 days’ supply.
The dual problem that it only covers about 35% of EV sales and is based on dozens of relatively low-volume models by legacy automakers makes this a ridiculous nonsensical metric for the overall EV market. It doesn’t indicate anything about the overall EV market. But it sure was dragged out by the media to create stupid clickbait headlines about collapsing demand for EVs or whatever.
When Elon Musk was asked in 2011 whether the Chinese electric car maker BYD posed a threat to Tesla , he laughed. But they are the ones laughing now.
Threat to Tesla? LOL, they’re #1 and #2 globally, just a hair apart, and way ahead of #3….
BYD is a threat to Ford, VW, GM, Toyota, BMW, etc., not Tesla.
Those two — BYD and Tesla — completely dominate the EV scene, and there are hundreds of EV makers now.
BYD also makes plug-in hybrids, and those are ICE vehicles with EV components. So you need to make sure you’re looking at BYD’s battery-electric EVs v. Tesla, and BYD sold a few more than Tesla in Q3.
That headline you cited is the typical braindead BS you get from the DM, designed to titillate morons. Don’t fall for it.
Definitely seeing a lot more on the road where I live, although that could be a demographic thing. In my small, but affluent city, there are plenty of Teslas and other newer EVs, but the city trends towards yuppiedom and it’s still pretty practical to own one.
One of the things to note with EV trucks is that they’re going to have a massive advantage in the coming years. I was at a Chevy dealership purchasing a new car and talked amicably with the salesman while we were waiting on the credit check (I was not buying a Chevy) and he remarked that almost all of the new inventory they were getting for trucks were 4cyl engines. The torque and power on those is not sufficient for a lot of the towing needs (or the needs in the minds of those who buy trucks, regardless of whether they’re ever realized), whereas I’ve been highly impressed by the power EV vehicles are able to generate. Tesla definitely has a very strong network effect going for it due to its early entrance into the market and willingness to sink massive amounts of resources into their products on promise of future returns.
EVs tend to polarize people into diehard supporters or into the “diesel or death” teams. I’m pretty agnostic about them. It’s definitely the supporters that are generating this demand, and I think they’re converting more and more agnostics over, but I think it’s a limited pool. Looming questions about practicality are going to persist no matter how many charging stations EV manufacturers can boast on a map. Additionally, other factors like the battery-life degradation for phones are going to impact the way consumers consider a battery-powered car regardless of the specs the manufacturer can boast.
I think Teslas are remarkable machines from a performance perspective and their futuristic space-age trim, aesthetics, and customer experience certainly cultivates a sense of wonder in many, but I’m still on team gasoline, and will be for the forseeable future. But when I’m looking for my next car and if I’ve got $70k to throw around, a Tesla Model S will likely be on my pro/con chart alongside traditional gasoline cars.
In San Francisco and in the Tahoe area, Teslas are everywhere. Last winter, the parking lots at the ski areas gave a good indication of Tesla’s market share among people who go skiing. It’s huge.
What surprises me is just how many Rivian trucks I’m already seeing, both here and in the mountains. It still is just a small manufacturer, and I shouldn’t be seeing that many. Maybe this area is where most of them are sold.
With gas now at $6, maybe that’s another reason to trade a 600 hp 4×4 4-door crew cab truck from gasoline to EV?
Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid cars seem to be driving through Windermere, FL all the time. I see a couple Polestars and Mercedes EQS cars and very few F150 Lightnings.
I’m also seeing a lot of Rivians in Minnesota and saw a bunch last week on a trip to Florida. Part of it is they really stand out. I have an order in for an Audi EV but am rethinking after seeing the Rivians. Beautiful vehicles.
The Rivian and the Lightning are the first full-size trucks with a fully independent rear suspension. It took a startup to finally push that through, and Ford (which was a part-owner of Rivian) followed. The legacy automakers made the biggest profit margins on their trucks, and never bothered to put an independent rear end under them. They should have done that decades ago.
Bob,
I too am seeing a fair number of Rivians in the Twin Cities. They are nice-looking. I cringe at El Katz’s comment regarding insurance costs when thinking about owning one though.
For ’91B20 1stCav (AUS)’:
On U-Toob there is an interesting look at the Ducati MotoE bikes taken recently from Silverstone. ‘Lamb Chop Rides’ interviews Ducati’s lead technical director, Roberto Cane, and there are great looks at the bike’s insides under the skin.
It’s gonna be a while before one of these bad boys is on the public market for riding on the roads. “It will need a few years,” says Mr. Crane. They are truly beautiful machines.
Not surprising the EV sightings in CA..
In the second quarter of 2023, electric vehicles (EVs) made up 25.4% of California’s light-duty market share. This means that one in four new cars sold in Q2 2023 were electric!! – InsideEVs
We are in the ramp of new technology s-curve adoption.
the $6/gal CA gas is remarkable with all the EVs coming online in CA. Imagine what it would be without EVs!
My mom in Cupertino said Cybertruck sightings are the talk of the town.
“With gas now at $6, ”
Wolf, What’s your “Gas station from Hell selling Regular for?”
Mine is still stuck at $4.79/gallon in spite of a 20% increase in crude oil price.
$5.999 is now common here. I have seen above $6.
I saw my first one the other day here in Florida down at the springs. Slick looking truck.
I’ve purchased ICE vehicles recently, yet still waiting on EVs to look as cool as the original concepts.
I’m seeing lots of Rivian trucks in my area, and every sixth car is a Tesla, yet I’m still not digging the complete touch screen dashes and non-futuristic exteriors forms.
I had a reserve on the Tesla cyber truck until the release day when Musk presented the door wedge as futuristic. I thought it was a Elon joke at first, until he broke the “unbreakable windows” on live stream. The form looked like a boy scout pine wood derby car, maybe where Elon got the idea???…HA No disrespect for anyone who loves the design, to each their own, just not my style subjectively.
Long story short, the Ford lighting turned out to be too boxy and looks just like the regular ICE trucks. Then I reserve the futuristic looking RAM EV truck to only see it is NoTHinG like the concept, AGAIN…arggg. I’ll let Dodge keep the $100 reserve and suggest they donate it to their engineering department as they clearly did not have the skillset to engineer the concept vehicle form, at least not economically.
Perhaps I’m skewed by the prices of EVs, as if I’m paying 10-20k more for a vehicle, it needs exude both form AND function. Yet CA 25% auto sales being EVs tells me many people love today’s EVs.
It still feels like to me that the product leads run out of budget and have to sacrifice the original concept form in order to install the more expensive EV component necessities. This should improve over time with ever increasing sales volumes.
My EV expectations probably need to be dialed down a few notches versus the original concept vehicles. I find that difficult on a product that is quickly approaching six figures…
Elon Musk should be behind bars after the second biggest fraud in the auto arena after VW lying about diesel emissions. Self-driving? Buyout secured? The law applies to us shmoes, not pedo guy accusers…
I too live in San Francisco and often go to Lake Tahoe. I am witnessing the same observations as you.
I have sat in several Teslas and to me they are just not comfortable. Additionally, they are big and boxy.
I realize that they are flying off the shelves but, I speak. Also myself, they just don’t have that good feel inside or outside.
By the way, I contributed this money to your endeavor, and I would encourage every reader and person who posts to do the same. You are well worth the price of the ride!
The legacy makers are dead..all of them..except Ford who has enough sense to partner with Tesla and figure a way to produce something with their name on it..Look for ALL other legacy makers to be bankrupt in a few years as Tesla becomes the #1 seller in the US, just like they are in China and Europe right now
Great reporting! I trust the money over all the other noise. I must say that it’s definitely inconvenient for the fake news websites who were pushing false narratives funded by legacy car manufacturers and fossil industry. Guess they need to stage more EV autopilot and battery fire “incidents” and double down on paying for more fake negative articles.
Makes sense. Theyre fun to drive and cheaper to operate.
There is a significant caveat to the cheaper to drive aspect. I did a rough back of the napkin calculation of cost per mile the last time I used a rapid charger for my EV. I believe the cost per kwh was .43 cents, that put it very close to the cost per mile of my 30 mpg compact gas SUV. The electricity at my house is about .11 cents per kwh, so very cheap to drive when charging at home.
In addition to the operating costs, there’s the insurance costs.
I read an article that a small dent in the rear of a Rivian pickup costs $41,000 (yes, 41 grand US) to repair. This is due to the body design (unibody) and the way the panels are made.
My DIL’s Model Y got hit by a downed branch during an ice storm in TX. What would be a $2,000 dent on a regular car (steel), the aluminum panel had to be replaced and, to hear her describe it, all the wiring and cooling pipes for the batteries are located in the quarter panel (LR). That’s where it got hit. $15K later, it’s all fine and dandy. She claims she won’t buy another Tesla…. but that has more to do with Elon than the car.
All those high $ claims will come to roost at some point…. and to hear the whining about insurance premiums, it appears to be spread across the spectrum.
The catch is that a lot of cars with internal combustiin engines are no better. Expensive repairs on them too. And less possibility for repair. Here any workshop must follow the car makers work instuctions and recomendations when repairing a car. Quite a few manufacturers stipulate new parts only for replacement.
If the manufacturers recomendations are not followed, the car do not get the license plate back and can not be insured.
El Katz,
Here are the two reasons why auto insurance is so expensive now for ICE vehicles:
Our Ford Fusion Hybrid was totaled by the Insurance company after having been rear-ended pretty hard. They gave us nearly $18k for the 2018 vehicle that we’d bought in Feb 2020 for $15k and that we’d then driven for another 40k miles (75k miles total). That vehicle, in normal times, should have been worth $10k at the most, but we got $18k. That’s one reason insurance has gotten so expensive.
The other reason is that repair shop labor has gotten so expensive that it’s not worth fixing an $18k vehicle that has gotten rear-ended.
El Katz,
you’re also out on a limb with your EV insurance stuff, citing Rivian as an example. And that limb is thin.
I asked the insurance adjuster (when we were talking about our car) about Tesla repair costs, and he said that at first no one really knew what to do because everything was different, which created a lot of costs and issues and surprises. Now that there is some industry knowledge about fixing Teslas, it’s not such a big deal anymore.
You can assume that same about the Rivian: everything is new. Until recently no one ever fixed a Rivian. No industry knowledge, no supply of parts, no techs that can do the work. Everything is a surprise. etc. That gets very costly in a hurry. But that’s part of the startup process.
That’s one of the more compelling drawbacks and not one I would have thought of on my own. I’m attracted to the limited amount of maintenance for EVs compared to conventional cars (much less moving parts), but I’m scared to see what the invoice would be for a lot of things when they do break. I also don’t imagine there are a lot of qualified repair shops in many areas. These are all valid concerns that are keeping a lot of people from going all-in. It’s a catch-22 for the EV companies because until enough people bite the bullet and purchase, there’s not a lot of justification to roll out support for these vehicles, especially in smaller cities, much less rural areas.
Its not really in cost of fuel. Its cost of oil changes, drive train maintenance ( BEVs are fully warrantied to 100k miles by law), brakes, the whole nine yards. Rental agencies have done a lot of math on this and publish their numbers. Really these costs are almost “break even” if youre looking to save money since almost all BEVs are in the luxury or near-luxury price bracket. As more mainline models electrify this will no longer be the case and BEVs will simply be the economical option, especially as lithium continues its yearly ~10% price decrease.
But if you compare a 60 thousand dollar tesla to a 60 thousand dollar ICE, the Tesla wins every time, fuel excluded.
The fact that there is over 100 days of supply at legacy automakers underscores the difficulty of transitioning from ICE to EV. The problems get exponentially worse as they are forced to adjust production to account for the dismal sales rate (a few a month per dealer). These adjustments wreak havoc on the supply chain especially for parts that are unique to a particular platform.
Selling a bunch of “relatively low-volume models” is not helping. People want Tesla’s but there is a clear lack of interest in legacy EV models.
Even the 103 days supply figure at dealers of legacy automakers is nonsense, as I explained the article, because … and I used the Ford example to explain it, quoted from the article:
“For example, there are about 4,000 Ford dealers, and if Ford ever succeeds in building the promised 150,000 Lightning trucks per year — it has been trying to ramp up production but remains far from it — that would be 38 Lightning trucks on average per year for each Ford dealer, or about 3 per months, which is minuscule. So they get 3 per month, and 3 are in transit, for an “inventory” of 6 (on the lot and in transit), and if they sell out of all three on the lot, they have 60 days supply. If the units “in transit” get hung up somewhere or if they sell 2 of the 3 trucks in stock, suddenly they have over 100 days supply. That’s how silly “days’ supply” can be with low-volume units.”
I’m not going to quibble over the days of supply. I’ll just say that the headline could have said “Our Drunken Sailors Love Tesla’s and Rivian’s. Legacy EV’s, not so much.”
Automakers don’t build them. GM has only the Bolt and it’s selling very well. Ford has two, and it has production problems and it’s pricing them too high. Stellantis has no mass-produced EVs in the US. The Japanese automakers in the US are just dabbling with them. Hyundai/Kia make some for the US market, and they’re selling well, but they don’t make enough either to make a dent. The Germans are just getting started in the US. They’re all a decade behind Tesla.
wonder how an EV would do in Canada in a -40 winter?
From what I have read, the EVs do alright with, of course, some range loss. How do gasoline vehicles do?
Julian,
Yes, doing just fine. EVs have been sold and driven in Canada for years. Doing just fine in Norway too. Doing great in the ski areas in the mountains in California. I saw a huge number of them there, in the middle of the winter at 7,000+ feet altitude in the bitter cold, snow, ice, and high altitude — challenging conditions for ICE vehicles. The stuff people make up is just hilarious.
Range is materially impacted both to heat the batteries as well as the cabin. Typical range impact is about 40-45% of capacity in extremely cold weather like you cited (-40 degrees) and around 20-25% in typical cold weather (down to 10-20 degrees).
Fortunately, virtually nowhere people live in Canada regularly have -40 degree weather. Even Winnipeg – the coldest Canadian city worth mentioning – rarely goes below -20. Every other major Canadian city rarely goes below 0 degrees.
Of course, this isn’t unique to electric vehicles. Traditional ICE cars also struggle in extremely cold weather, although not to the same extent. Typical ICE mileage goes down 15-20% in very cold weather, and even more if the driving is dominated by short trips.
Incidentally those who live in very cold weather are used to plugging their cars in already since they need engine block heaters… and engine block heaters use a ton of electricity (and typically not very intelligently like an EV does with fully managed battery temperature regulation).
I do a lot of winter driving over snowy mountain passes in the winter. Not -40, but plenty of sub zero. I think the electric heating is the biggest factor, but I park my car in a warm garage. The battery seems to stay warm while in operation. Plenty of people experience charging issues when they park outside in sub zero temperatures.
IIRC, the cars keep their batteries warm by themselves. However, the issue with that is that keeping the battery warm uses power to do so. If you’re plugged in, it’s likely not an issue. If you’re parked somewhere where that’s not the case, you could end up in trouble.
I have a long list of issues that I’ve had over the many years with ICE vehicles in cold weather and high altitude, from having trouble starting the car to getting even crappier-than-normal fuel economy. Modern ICE management tech has reduced some of the issues, but they’re still issues.
The diesel pickup era is drawing to an end. It was all a fad anywho.
A lighter weight midsize gas pickup is where things are headed. Ford Maverick is a good example.
Electric pickups won’t have mass appeal because of refueling limitations and for towing, the battery fizzles out fast.
The Maverick is not “midsize” but “compact.” It’s a cute little baby-truck.
“Electric pickups won’t have mass appeal because…” Yada-yada-yada… people have this kind of nonsense about EVs for 10 years and have been wrong every single step along the way.
“Yada-yada-yada… people have this kind of nonsense about EVs for 10 years and have been wrong every single step along the way.”
Wolf, it is ok to be honest about the limitations of EV pickups, the data isn’t very good. That said, most people don’t use pickups for the purpose they were designed, so maybe they will sell just fine as commuter cars.
If Toyota’s claims about their solid state batteries come to fruition, this will all be mute because gas vehicles will quickly become obsolete. That’s a significant IF though.
@Wolf – In fairness – long distance heavy towing (e.g., boats, campers) is a pain point right now in the electric pickup market. Even with an R1 you can’t plan on getting more than 120-140 miles of range, and the Ford Lightning Platinum is closer to 100-120 miles. That is short enough that long distance driving is pretty impractical, even with fast charge DC stations populated along the route. You really do need 200-250 80% charge miles of effective range to do long distance driving in an EV (~3-4 hours of driving, 20 minute break to charge 10-80%) and that is out the window with any current EV offering.
Of course, probably only one out of non-commercial pickup owners actually tow heavy lows long distance with any regularity so that is hardly a big market limitation for most consumer use (but I’m sure it will be used as an excuse by many pickup truck owners unfortunately).
Of course, with the price that high towing capacity pickup trucks go for, it won’t be long for battery tech to get to the price point where that ~250 mile sweet spot with towing is achievable. But it’ll stay expensive for a long time.
1. What fuel economy do you get when you tow that trailer with an ICE truck??? you’re burning cash at a fast rate, and you’re filling up a lot more than normal. Towing is an energy hog, and it doesn’t matter how you do it.
2. 99.9% of pickup truck owners NEVER tow. They bought a truck because they like trucks. Pickup models are the best selling models in the US. Get Real!
We have Rivans and F-150 Lightning in my neighborhood. These are the same folks who bought those Dodge Ram Hemis with all the trimmings. Just to have it and say that they are truck drivers. They go buy a tan Carhartt jacket and a baseball cap. Same dudes who take their kids to soccer practice. Off roading for them is to go to the beach or maybe a nature trail park.
The demographics for these folks who can afford these Rivans and F-150 are not hauling ATV trailers or their bass fishing boats or their RV trailers. 3 days a week they drive in to their tech office. Take their kids to school. Drop them off at soccer practice. Food runs at the dangerous and treacherous Costco parking lot.
Maybe buy a hotdog or slice of pizza.
Life of danger these dudes are living.
I have an old 92′ F-150 with a broken radio and ripped up, duct taped seats. My friends borrow it when they really need to haul bark or maybe some gravel. Just get it delivered I say, but they like to drive it and haul some stuff. Odd friends, I have.
@Mike R.
“The diesel pickup era is drawing to an end. It was all a fad anywho.”
Don’t hate on the diesel pickup. There is a place for them as work trucks, for towing boats, 5th wheels, etc.
The part where people lift them up a foot or two, put on ridiculously sized tires, and use them to commute to work… that is probably a fad, yes.
Interesting analysis. To my knowledge, not just Rivian, but also two and half big American automakers are not able to make profit from the EVs yet. Actually, as I know, Tesla is the only automaker that can make profits from selling EVs, despite the price reductions.
I think naturally, the manufacturing costs for the big American automakers will even be higher, putting them in even worse position. Actually, I can hardly imagine these traditional automakers surviving through the electrification, as the production cost gap between them and Tesla is ever increasing, and I am not even considering the “coolness” factor or brand fanaticism, which Tesla has a lot. They started the race very late, and never got seriously fast in this race. I feel like each will be Motorola of the auto industry, in the long term.
EV’s make great sense for the majority of most people’s driving. I have one and love how cheap it is to drive, acceleration, quietness, etc. However, the lack of charging infrastructure and the time it takes to charge makes them impractical as the only car for most people. If we want to venture into more isolated areas of the western US, we take our gas SUV.
Trucks are even more problematic. If you use a pickup as a commuter car, then you’ll be fine, but if you want to tow or haul something over distance they just don’t have the range. A lot of reports show the F150 lightening getting 60-70 miles on a full charge when towing. Not very realistic if you want to tow your boat or camper. I think there will be a very limited market for EV trucks until they improve battery technology.
After costly experiences with 2 out of the big 3 automakers, I hope they go the way of the DoDo bird. Other than knowing how to slap metal together, there is little in common building ICE vehicles and electric.
///
Legacy automakers have so much overhead in terms of non-added-value employees that it is ridiculous, especially in form of completely unnecessary managerial/procurement/development structures and procedures. I would not be surprised if for every one essential employee you would have one non-essential employee. What I find profoundly fascinating is that the industry is constantly pushing to reduce essential employees with complex tools/systems/processes, whereas a great deal of non-essential employees could be replaced with an excel sheet or two. I have never seen a corporation (small companies are very transparent in this respect) ask the question “Who is making actually adding the value to ur product?”
///
“and now Ford is struggling with strikes.”
The UAW parasite is killing its hosts. And they’re doing it at a crucial time when their hosts need flexibility to adjust to a whole new invasive species of competitor. AND the legacy makers are boxed in with an antiquated and uncompetitive retail dealership structure… I wonder how quickly the UAW will try to latch onto the new automakers once they’ve fully killed the legacy giants? The NLRB is definitely not the friend of internationally competitive business.
Not Sure, perhaps you can answer this question: why to the executives deserve 40% raises but not the workers? Every one of the CEOs were asked this on camera and they all gave weasel non-answers. IMHO, the executives are the parasites.
Ross, I never mentioned executive pay and I did not insinuate that executives deserve raises while workers don’t. A company can have more than one type of parasite.
From a very cold perspective, executive compensation differs from hourly compensation in how it’s generated. Hourly labor is paid in dollars which immediately hits overhead where it tends to be a very large portion of operational cost in manufacturing, and thus it has a large and direct effect on what the consumer pays for a product. A CEO’s salary, on the other hand, is (individually) a very small percentage of overhead. The larger part of a CEO’s income is usually paid in stock. Not to say high overall executive compensation is good or fair or morally right, just to say it doesn’t tend to make much difference in how internationally competitive a huge company can be.
If you want to see what Unions do to an industrial empire in decline, look no further than Britain. If non-union competitors are seeing explosive growth and stunning development while a union company is spending half its time paralyzed by strikes, guess who wins every time? It’s not a matter of what the workers think they deserve. The market will decide what they deserve whether they like it or not. A union job is useless if the employer goes out of business. Ford/GM will eventually be the next British Leyland. The writing is on the wall.
Stock by back financed with debt is part of the CEO’s income paid in stocks. That debt may add some to the overhead.
About unionized vs. not workers. Volvo in Sweden do just fine with unionized workers, as do German manufacturers in Germany.
As for GM/Ford beeing the new British Leyeland. Well maybe, but it was a lot more than just unionized workers that brought down BL. Poor management a big one.
Interesting that people are complaining in the same breath about record auto industry profits and high CEO compensation. Perhaps one explains the other?
Every new technology brings with it new challenges. Apparently due to the relative shortage of convenient public chargers there is a need for a thing dubbed the ” Karen Lock.” There seems to a problem with self-centered EV drivers coming along and unplugging your car while it is charging so they can use the charger for themselves. People are making makeshift ones and sharing them on you tube. These are designed to prevent someone else from unplugging your car from the charger.
This problem is very very small and Tesla cables lock in place while charging.
“Charger rage” is apparently a thing in Britain: security people are going to be employed.
Elon has the right idea and has shown others the way. Rather than marketing the EV solely to crunchy types who wanted to save the planet (or whatever) he marketed Tesla as a luxury consumer technology item for the affluent. After using them as the beta group to work out the kinks, he appears to have crossed the chasm to more mainstream early adopters.
Just found myself next to a brand new Rivian SUV ( not pickup) at a traffic light a few minutes ago. Looks much more traditional and useful than the comical looking Tesla Model X. I think that if Rivian can hold it together that will be a bigger hit than their Quasi-Truck
Are you thinking of the Cybertruck? I can’t think of why you would think the Tesla Model X is comical looking.
The Cybertruck is Cartoonish but the Model X is Comical. The Cybertruck looks like it was designed by 5th grader while he watched episodes of the wacky racers, ate Captain Crunch and glued together his Ed Roth model cars.
The Model X looks like a Saturn Vue pumped full of Hydraulic fluid till it bulged and was then vandalized by Malcom Bricklin.
Can anyone imagine Kojak or Steve McGarret pulling up to a crime scene and climbing out of a model X?
The best thing is to let buyers decide. I’m sitting on the edge of my chair to see if the Cybertruck gamble works. I wouldn’t buy it, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t 1 million others who are eager to buy it. It totally stands out. There is nothing like it. And that is a very appealing thing to lots of people. Then the other people get used to it and want one too, which is often how that works.
Tesla is still not advertising anything — unlike the other automakers. It’s getting these sales without ads!! And that Cybertruck already has a huge buzz factor.
Or it could be the next Edsel. As an eager observer of the auto industry, I cannot wait to find out.
I want the Cybertruck with the optional Mr. Fusion time travel package…
Tesla may sell a lot of cyber trucks, or whatever weird looking thing they come out with next. After all lots of people like to go to Monster Truck Rallies, Eat Deep Fried Cheese and Go to Justin Bieber Concerts. It still does not make it a good thing.
I always hoped we could keep our civilization going with a bit of class, dignity and beauty intact. But alas Mike Judge was probably right with his prophetic movie, and it is not to be.
Dig deep. $90k+ and the usb-c front grill looks goofy.
The EV incentives finally got to me. I could not resist adding a Model 3. $7,500 from the Feds, $3,800 from Tesla (inventory discount), $500 for using a referral code got our new Tesla down to about $30,000 including sport tires/wheels.
While being the base version, the car is a lot of fun to drive. Cheap as well. A full charge (270 miles) is $8 at home.
The online purchase experience was great. Insurance through Tesla app took one minute. Pickup was about 15 minutes with human contact limited to about 5 minutes. Truly a brave new world.
Not bad, I guess, for a car that will last at most 100,000 miles and whose resale value is complete trash.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. EVs are great, but not as one’s only car, as you currently lose too much flexibility for road trips. But for your standard family of 4-5 with 2-3 children, one minivan or mid-sized gas or hybrid SUV along with an electric car for the “errands” around town is the best of both worlds.
When we go to the mountains, I-80 and Hwy 50 are now full with EVs, stuck in traffic like everyone else, LOL. Works just fine.
I have been driving only EVs for last 10 years starting with Model S.
It works good but if you are doing lot of long distance, it becomes a pain.
I do long distance driving once a year ( bay area to Socal ) and I am fine as charging infra is quite good in CA.
It’d also work great if you are doing less than 200 miles every day as you can recharge overnight in your home assuming you have level 2 charger.
I prefer EVs a lot and hoping many ore EVs would come in the next few years.
The range goes down quite a lot ( 20 % or more ) with highway and with very hot or very cold weather.
EVs won’t be around in a couple of years. I’m not sure if we will even have oil for ICE vehicles. Deglobalization is going to be a b!tch. I have my popcorn for all the fireworks coming over the next couple of years.
All the places mentioned above with “all the EVs” are higher income and yuppified. Call me when apartment dwellers can easily charge their EVs overnight in their apartment parking space.
Also call me when it doesn’t cost thousands of dollars to replace any cut charging cables. It’s going to be a hoot when those start getting cut en masse.
One of the great contradictions of our time is this very issue. The powers-that-be, want everyone to convert to driving an EV. But at the same time the policies of the Fed for the last 22 years have been to make owning a house unaffordable for more and more people. So a larger and larger percentage have to live in apartments where utilizing an EV is difficult.
Owning a SFH and owning a car are both luxuries that people take for granted. Lifestyle creep…