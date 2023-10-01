THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Stocks, Bonds & CRE Face QT

Fundamentals for markets have boiled down to QE or QT since 2009. Now there’s QT, a lot of QT, globally, to battle the worst inflation in decades.
What will October and the 4th quarter have in store for us?
Is the stock market a “market” if QE and QT dictate how it performs? If the Fed wanted control it got it, but now it’s responsible for the consequences. I do understand this doesn’t mean much in the post-accountability era.
Money and credit supply is a vast factor. If it is not regulated as it is, who or what will do it? It must be regulated by someone or something. “Set and forget” constraints, like a gold standard, historically resulted in breakdowns of their own kind too, sometimes big and lengthy (1847, 1893). “Accountability” is a nice term, but, to whom? To what interests, because it will be to some finite set of interests. Do you want that to be Congress (with the wonderful functioning it is showing), or the ever-wise masses in the streets? What would they vote for themselves? Can they even collectively discern their long term best interests in money and credit supply? I’m not saying I have clear answers; with due respect, I’m not sure they exist, at least framed this simply.